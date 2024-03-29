Chilled Crumbl Sugar Cookies Copycat recipe (2024)

Spread the love

These chilled Crumbl sugar cookies are absolutely life-changing. They are soft, thick, melt in your mouth, and absolutely delicious. Each one is topped with a cloud of smooth almond flavored sugar cookie pink icing. There is nothing better than this copycat Swig sugar cookie recipe to celebrate spring! I know you will also love these Easy Chocolate Chip Crumbl Cookie Cups, Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookies, and even these Crumbl snickerdoodle cupcake cookies! They are all inspired by the Crumbl bakery and are some of our most popular Crumbl copycat recipes here on the blog! Jump to recipe

Imagine a sweet thick and butter sugar cookie topped with a luscious pink almond frosting, Now imagine that melting in your mouth with every bite you take. Well, these Crumbl sugar cookies are just that.

This copycat recipe is one of the most popular cookies on the site. Of course, I have a lot more Crumbl Cookies copycat recipes where that came from but at the same time, simple sugar cookies are my jam!

The best Crumbl sugar cookie recipe with almond pink icing EVER!

Now, this specific cookie is made to stay soft-chilled or at room temperature to provide you with that full CRUMBL cookie experience. It has a slight almond-flavored frosting that makes it taste extra luxurious.

What are CRUMBL cookies ?

CRUMBL cookies or CRUMBL bakery is a cookie bakery that started out in Utah. It was started by two cousins that loved cookies so much that they wanted to share that with the world. The craziest and most fun part about how this company came about is how they came up with their recipes.

They would go to gas stations, and other public places and share cookies with random people who asked them which cookie they preferred. Each time, they would change one ingredient in the cookies and then ask again until they came out with THE PERFECT COOKIE!

Today, we’re on a quest to make out the perfect almond pink chilled sugar cookie and I think we nailed it!

Why do you need to make these sugar cookies?

They’re the perfect Crumbl copycat recipe

Each cookie will be giant, just like the ones you would get at Crumbl. They are also thick and chewy.

The sugar cooking frosting has a hint of almond for very luxurious cookies

They are made with very simple ingredients that you probably already have at home.

This recipe will help you save money as a batch of these can cost quite a lot! Plus it can be a fun little baking activity to do at home on weekends!

How do Crumbl cookies taste like?

Chilled Crumbl sugar cookies taste like the most perfect sugar cookie you’ve ever had in your life. They are topped with a silky smooth pink almond frosting too, YUM! With each bite, you will get the perfect union between a soft lightly sweetened sugar cookie and a creamy, sweet, almond frosting. It’s just perfect!

More cookie recipes you will love!

The best Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

The best pink lemon bars!

The best 18 Valentine’s day cookie ideas

7 secrets to make store bought frosting better

The easiest 3 ingredient peanut butter cookies

Ingredients for giant sugar cookies

Here are the ingredients you will need to make these chilled sugar cookies. Make sure to scroll down to the recipe card for the full detailed ingredient measurements.

Butter- You will need to use unsalted butter for these cookies as well as for the frosting. Make sure it is softened.

You will need to use unsalted butter for these cookies as well as for the frosting. Make sure it is softened. oil – The vegetable or canola oil is used to keep the cookies moist even after baking and chilling.

– The vegetable or canola oil is used to keep the cookies moist even after baking and chilling. Granulated and powdered sugar – This sugar cookie uses both granulated sugar and powdered sugar for the ultimate melt-in-your-mouth experience.

– This sugar cookie uses both granulated sugar and powdered sugar for the ultimate melt-in-your-mouth experience. Egg – You will need one large egg at room temperature.

– You will need one large egg at room temperature. Vanilla and almond extract – The cookie from Crumbl has hints of vanilla and almond so we use both to make the best copycat recipe out there!

– The cookie from Crumbl has hints of vanilla and almond so we use both to make the best copycat recipe out there! Flour – All-purpose flour works great for this recipe.

– All-purpose flour works great for this recipe. Salt – I always use a bit of salt to my baked goods to balance out the sweetness.

– I always use a bit of salt to my baked goods to balance out the sweetness. Cream of tartar – The cream of tartar is used alongside the baking powder to add a little height to these cookies as well as keep it extra soft.

– The cream of tartar is used alongside the baking powder to add a little height to these cookies as well as keep it extra soft. Baking powder – The baking powder is the leavening agent for this cookie recipe.

– The baking powder is the leavening agent for this cookie recipe. Heavy cream – The heavy cream is used to get out pink sugar cookie almond frosting to the right consistency.

– The heavy cream is used to get out pink sugar cookie almond frosting to the right consistency. Pink gel food coloring– I used the Wilton pink food coloring to get the pink color in the frosting.

How to soften butter quickly?

Since this copycat Crumbl sugar cookie recipe uses softened butter, here are a few tips to soften your butter quickly.

Cutting method- Cut your butter into smaller cubes to allow it to soften quicker. Microwave and water method- Microwave a cup of water for 1-2 minutes or until really hot. Place your butter on a plate then remove the hot water from the microwave and place the plate of butter in there. Quickly close the microwave door and let it sit there for 10 minutes to soften. Grating method- Grate the cold butter with a cheese grater and let it sit for a few minutes to soften.

Variations and substitutions

If you don’t love almond extract just use more vanilla instead. It will still be super delicious and rich without that almond flavoring.

Want to make these Crumbl sugar cookies for a gender reveal party or any other party that doesn’t involve pink frosting? You can use any gel food coloring for that frosting.

How to make Crumbl sugar cookie copycat recipe

This is how you can make your own Crumbl sugar cookies at home too! Make sure to scroll down to the recipe card for the full detailed instructions!.

Cream the butter, oil, and both sugars until light and fluffy. Add in the egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract until combined. Mix in the flour, salt, cream of tartar, and baking powder and mix just until combined. Scoop out 9 equally sized cookie dough balls, place them on the prepared baking sheet, then flatten to about ½ inch in thickness. Bake the cookies in the preheated oven, and let them cool completely before frosting them.

What size scoop does Crumbl use?

For these copycat crumbl cookies we are using a large cookie scooper which holds about ¼ cup of cookie dough or about 4 tablespoon of cookie dough.

Of course, you can make them even bigger if you’re trying to somewhat Crumbl does. Their scoops hold about ⅓-1/2 cup of cookie dough, making these HUGE cookies!

Make the pink almond frosting

Cream the butter, powdered sugar, and almond extract until combined. Mix in the heavy cream and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add in the pink gel food coloring and mix. Frost the cookies generously and enjoy!

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

How much do Crumbl cookies cost?

They are pretty pricey! You can get one cookie in their little pink boxes for about $4-$5 or you can buy their larger 4 cookies pink box for about $14-$15.

Of course, they have larger boxes and even catering options which will cost more of course.

Tips to make the best almond sugar cookies with frosting

Here are a few helpful tips to make your life easier!

Make sure to use room temperature ingredients for this recipe – Room temperature ingredients are crucial for these cookies because that will affect how your cookies flatten out once you smash them!

– Room temperature ingredients are crucial for these cookies because that will affect how your cookies flatten out once you smash them! Don’t flatten your cookies too much- When you smash your cookies, you want them to be at about 11/2 inch in thickness, nothing less. This will keep them super soft and melt in your mouth in the center!

When you smash your cookies, you want them to be at about 11/2 inch in thickness, nothing less. This will keep them super soft and melt in your mouth in the center! Let your cookie cool fully before topping them with the frosting- Make sure that your cookies are fully cooled down before frosting or the frosting will melt and you will end up with a soupy mess and not so pretty cookies!

How to store these frosted sugar cookies?

These sugar cookies can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or in an air-tight container in the freezer for up to 2 months.

So whenever you’re ready to enjoy the cookies, place them in the fridge overnight to thaw!

Can I make Gluten Free Crumbl sugar cookies?

Absolutely!

You can make this recipe using the Arthur King Flour 1:1 Gluten-Free flour or the 1:1 Bob’s Red Mill Gluten-Free flour as well!

Does the dough need to be chilled?

No, it doesn’t. These cookies are called chilled sugar cookies because they can be served chilled and will taste absolutely magical! So they do not require you to chill your cookie dough before baking, just after!

How many cookies should I bake per pan?

Depending on the size of your baking sheet you can either do 6 for the large baking sheets or 2 for the smaller ones. Also, these cookies don’t spread too much but they still need some room to expand slightly and allow the heat to circulate properly.

Pink chilled CRUMBL sugar cookies

If you made these sugar cookies and enjoyed them, don’t forget to leave a 5-star review by clicking on the 5 stars under the title and description. It would help me a ton

Giant chilled CRUMBL sugar cookies These CRUML sugar cookies are perfection! They are soft and chewy and topped with a luscious almond sugar frosting for the perfect balance of sweetness and tenderness. 4.97 from 355 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe See Also Easy Pecan Brittle Recipe Prep Time 25 minutes mins Cook Time 8 minutes mins Total Time 33 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 9 cookies Calories 430 Calories Ingredients ½ cup butter softened

¼ cup oil

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 egg at room temperature

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

2 & ⅓ cup flour

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar optional, so if you don't have it no worries!

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder Pink sugar cookie almond icing ½ cup butter softened

2 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoon heavy cream Cold

¼ teaspoon almond extract Use another ¼ teaspoon if you want more almond flavor

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pink gel food coloring Instructions Preheat the oven to 350F then line a baking sheet with parchement pape and set aside.

Cream the butter, oil, sugar, and powdered sugar in a large mixing bowl or a stand mixer.

Add the egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract to the creamed butter mixture and mix until combined.

Add the flour, salt, cream of tartar and baking powder and mix until combined, using a large cookie scoop (¼ cup- 4 tbsp), scoop out 9 equally sized cookie balls, place on the prepared baking sheet then using your hand flatten to about ½ inch in thickness.

Bake for 9-10 minutes then cool on the baking sheet for 20 minutes before transferring to a wire rack fully before frosting. Don't worry if the cookies look underbaked, they will continue baking as they cool. Make the pink almond sugar cookie frosting In a large bowl or in a stand mixer bowl using a paddle attachement, cream the butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and almond extract until well combined.

Add in the heavy cream and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add in a tiny bit of pink gel food coloring using a toothpick, mix, then check the color. Add more if you want something brighter.

Generously spread the almond sugar cookie frosting on the chilled cookies and serve or chill some more before serving. Notes How to store these cookies? Store these frosted sugar cookies in the fridge for up to 7 days. You can also freeze them in an airtight container for up to 2 months. Just place them in the freezer to thaw overnight before enjoying them! Tips: Make sure to use room temperature ingredients for this recipe – Room temperature ingredients are crucial for these cookies because that will affect how your cookies flatten out once you smash them!

– Room temperature ingredients are crucial for these cookies because that will affect how your cookies flatten out once you smash them! Don’t flatten your cookies too much- When you smash your cookies, you want them to be at about ⅓-1/2 inch flat, nothing less. This will keep them super soft and melt in your mouth in the center!

When you smash your cookies, you want them to be at about ⅓-1/2 inch flat, nothing less. This will keep them super soft and melt in your mouth in the center! Let your cookie cool fully before topping them with the frosting-Make sure that your cookies are fully cooled down before frosting or the frosting will melt and you will end up with a soupy mess and not so pretty cookies! Nutrition Calories: 430CaloriesCarbohydrates: 51gProtein: 4gFat: 24gSaturated Fat: 11gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 63mgSodium: 256mgPotassium: 63mgFiber: 1gSugar: 26gVitamin A: 547IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 41mgIron: 2mg Keyword chilled cRUMBL sugar cookies, CRUMBL, CRUMBL cookies Tried this recipe?Follow us and tag us on Instagram! @chahinez_tbt

Shop this recipe

This post may contain affiliate posts, meaning that at no cost to you I will get a small percentage of every purchase you make!

If you enjoyed this Swig sugar cookie copycat recipe make sure to pin it for later