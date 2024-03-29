Easy Homemade Applesauce Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links. Please see my privacy policy for more details.

Celebrate apple season with this easy, delicious Homemade Applesauce recipe! It’s packed with the warm flavor of cinnamon and freshness you can really taste. It takes just a few minutes of prep and it’s ready in about 40 minutes!

Fall is my favorite season, and the scent of apples and cinnamon is definitely one of the best things about it. It makes me feel warm and cozy, and it always means that something delicious is in the works.

Whether I’m baking apple muffins, apple crisp or making this easy Homemade Applesauce recipe, the house is filled with the most amazing aroma.

The best part about this easy applesauce recipe is that it tastes like apple pie and takes a fraction of the time. It’s one of the best ways to celebrate apple season!

Why you’ll love this recipe:

This Homemade Applesauce recipe is the perfect way to celebrate apple season. It’s so fresh tasting with the warm flavor of cinnamon, and will be a hit with everyone in the family.

The recipe includes 4 ingredients with minimal sugar so the flavor of the apples really shine.

The entire recipe is ready in about 40 minutes and is also great for meal prep.

Applesauce can be enjoyed as a snack, used as a substitute for oil in some baked goods, or served as a side with pork or chicken!

Recipe ingredients

Less is more in this easy applesauce recipe to let the flavor of the apples shine. There is minimal sugar and a touch of cinnamon for a nice warm flavor.

Ingredient notes

Apples. I used Pink Lady apples for their sweet flavor, but they may be substituted with your favorite baking apples.

I used Pink Lady apples for their sweet flavor, but they may be substituted with your favorite baking apples. Granulated sugar. Add more sugar as necessary, depending on how tart your apples are, or substitute with unrefined sugar such as maple syrup, honey or coconut sugar.

Add more sugar as necessary, depending on how tart your apples are, or substitute with unrefined sugar such as maple syrup, honey or coconut sugar. Lemon juice. The lemon juice makes the flavors pop, but it may be omitted if you don’t have any on hand.

The lemon juice makes the flavors pop, but it may be omitted if you don’t have any on hand. Cinnamon. I added 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon for a nice warm flavor, or you can toss in a cinnamon stick while the mixture cooks.

How to make this recipe

Homemade applesauce couldn’t be easier to make, and it tastes like apple pie!

Pro tip: Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples to the desired consistency, or process in a food processor if you prefer a smoother texture.

Place all of the ingredients in a medium saucepan and stir well to combine. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat slightly. Cover and cook 30 minutes, or until the apples are very soft. Mash with a potato masher until the apple sauce is the consistency you desire.

FAQ’s

What are the best apples for applesauce? It’s best to use baking apples for applesauce, such as Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Braeburn and Golden Delicious as they’re not too soft and they have great flavor. I used Pink Lady apples in this easy applesauce recipe as they have such a sweet flavor that they don’t require a lot of sugar. Use your favorite variety or even mix 2-3 varieties for a more unique flavor. How long does homemade applesauce last? This easy homemade applesauce will last for about one week in the refrigerator. Can you freeze applesauce? Homemade applesauce can be frozen for up to three months in an airtight container or zip top bag. Thaw overnight in the fridge when ready to use.

Serving suggestions

Homemade applesauce is certainly special served all on its own as a snack or even dessert, but it also makes a wonderful side dish with savory dishes such as baked pork chops or bbq pulled chicken.

It’s also a great side with your favorite lunch such as veggie sandwiches and curry chicken salad.

Applesauce is also a great substitute for oil in baking. It adds moisture and flavor to cake, muffins, quick breads and my blackberry snack cake.

Recipe notes

Pro tip : I love using Pink Lady apples for their sweet flavor, but they may be substituted with your favorite baking apples.

: I love using Pink Lady apples for their sweet flavor, but they may be substituted with your favorite baking apples. Pro tip : Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples to the desired consistency, or process in a food processor if you prefer a smoother texture.

: Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples to the desired consistency, or process in a food processor if you prefer a smoother texture. Store applesauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

