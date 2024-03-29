Easy Homemade Applesauce Recipe (2024)

Home » Recipes » Snacks » Easy Homemade Applesauce Recipe
by Marcie //October 5, 2021 (updated 11/14/22)
Celebrate apple season with this easy, delicious Homemade Applesauce recipe! It’s packed with the warm flavor of cinnamon and freshness you can really taste. It takes just a few minutes of prep and it’s ready in about 40 minutes!
**This post was originally published in February 2013. The photos have been updated, and the post has been modified to include more recipe information.
Fall is my favorite season, and the scent of apples and cinnamon is definitely one of the best things about it. It makes me feel warm and cozy, and it always means that something delicious is in the works.
Whether I’m baking apple muffins, apple crisp or making this easy Homemade Applesauce recipe, the house is filled with the most amazing aroma.
The best part about this easy applesauce recipe is that it tastes like apple pie and takes a fraction of the time. It’s one of the best ways to celebrate apple season!
Why you’ll love this recipe:
- This Homemade Applesauce recipe is the perfect way to celebrate apple season. It’s so fresh tasting with the warm flavor of cinnamon, and will be a hit with everyone in the family.
- The recipe includes 4 ingredients with minimal sugar so the flavor of the apples really shine.
- The entire recipe is ready in about 40 minutes and is also great for meal prep.
- Applesauce can be enjoyed as a snack, used as a substitute for oil in some baked goods, or served as a side with pork or chicken!
Recipe ingredients
Less is more in this easy applesauce recipe to let the flavor of the apples shine. There is minimal sugar and a touch of cinnamon for a nice warm flavor.
Ingredient notes
- Apples. I used Pink Lady apples for their sweet flavor, but they may be substituted with your favorite baking apples.
- Granulated sugar. Add more sugar as necessary, depending on how tart your apples are, or substitute with unrefined sugar such as maple syrup, honey or coconut sugar.
- Lemon juice. The lemon juice makes the flavors pop, but it may be omitted if you don’t have any on hand.
- Cinnamon. I added 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon for a nice warm flavor, or you can toss in a cinnamon stick while the mixture cooks.
How to make this recipe
Homemade applesauce couldn’t be easier to make, and it tastes like apple pie!
Pro tip: Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples to the desired consistency, or process in a food processor if you prefer a smoother texture.
- Place all of the ingredients in a medium saucepan and stir well to combine.
- Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat slightly. Cover and cook 30 minutes, or until the apples are very soft.
- Mash with a potato masher until the apple sauce is the consistency you desire.
FAQ’s
What are the best apples for applesauce?
It’s best to use baking apples for applesauce, such as Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Braeburn and Golden Delicious as they’re not too soft and they have great flavor. I used Pink Lady apples in this easy applesauce recipe as they have such a sweet flavor that they don’t require a lot of sugar. Use your favorite variety or even mix 2-3 varieties for a more unique flavor.
How long does homemade applesauce last?
This easy homemade applesauce will last for about one week in the refrigerator.
Can you freeze applesauce?
Homemade applesauce can be frozen for up to three months in an airtight container or zip top bag. Thaw overnight in the fridge when ready to use.
Serving suggestions
Homemade applesauce is certainly special served all on its own as a snack or even dessert, but it also makes a wonderful side dish with savory dishes such as baked pork chops or bbq pulled chicken.
It’s also a great side with your favorite lunch such as veggie sandwiches and curry chicken salad.
Applesauce is also a great substitute for oil in baking. It adds moisture and flavor to cake, muffins, quick breads and my blackberry snack cake.
Recipe notes
- Pro tip: I love using Pink Lady apples for their sweet flavor, but they may be substituted with your favorite baking apples.
- Pro tip: Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples to the desired consistency, or process in a food processor if you prefer a smoother texture.
- Store applesauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.
Easy Homemade Applesauce Recipe
Servings: 4 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 30 minutes mins
Additional Time: 0 minutes mins
Total Time: 40 minutes mins
This easy Homemade Applesauce Recipe is one of the best ways to celebrate apple season! It's packed with warm cinnamon and a fresh flavor that only homemade has, plus it's ready in about 30 minutes!
Ingredients
- 4 large Pink Lady apples peeled, cored and cut into small chunks
- 1/3 cup water
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar may substitute with unrefined sugar such as honey, maple syrup or coconut sugar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice about half a lemon
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Instructions
Place all of the ingredients in a medium saucepan and stir well.
Bring to a boil over medium heat, and reduce heat slightly. Cover and cook 30 minutes, or until the apples are very soft.
Mash with a potato masher or the back of a spoon until the applesauce is the desired consistency. Serve and enjoy!
Notes
- The Pink Lady apples may be substituted with your favorite baking apples such as Golden Delicious, Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious or Jonagold.
- Pro tip: Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples to the desired consistency, or process in a food processor if you prefer a smoother texture.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Nutrition
Calories: 111kcal, Carbohydrates: 29g, Sodium: 35mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 25g
Nutrition is estimated using a food database and is only intended to be used as a guideline for informational purposes.
teresa — Reply
I made this using Pink Lady Apples, in April of all time. I made the recipe exactly as written EXCEPT, I did not use any sugar. It was fabulous! Similar to Trader Joes Unsweetened Applesauce only far more flavorful. I used 2 lbs of apples. Also, I don’t care for too much cinnamon in applesauce, so much so that I almost didn’t add it. But, as it turns out the 1/2 t. was barely detectable and was the perfect amount. This will be my go to recipe from now on, no need to buy Trader Joes anymore!
flavorthemoments — Reply
I’m glad you customized it to your liking — it’s hard to go wrong with pink lady apples! Thanks for the feedback, Teresa, and I’m glad it was a success for you. Homemade is always best! 🙂
Katherine | Love In My Oven — Reply
Homemade applesauce is seriously the best! We go through a ton of applesauce these days, since I stir it into the kiddos oatmeal! 🙂
Marcie — Reply
Yes — I love it in oatmeal too!
Amy — Reply
How many cups do you figure the 4 larger apples equal to?
Marcie — Reply
Somewhere around 4 cups.
Judy — Reply
Perfect ~ Thanks so much!
Marcie — Reply
Glad you liked it Judy! 🙂
Marla — Reply
This is a delicious and super easy recipe. I made it using honeycrisp apples and maple syrup (instead of sugar) and it was perfect!! Thanks for sharing!
Marcie — Reply
Using maple syrup is a wonderful idea! Thanks so much for sharing your feedback. 🙂
Grace Davies — Reply
I’m starting to make a lot of homemade foods instead. Loved this recipe and easy. Only thing is (and it’s on me end) it came out more like pie filling. Need to figure out how to make it more applesauce like haha!
Marcie — Reply
Glad you loved it and maybe it cooked just a little too long? Thanks so much for your review! 🙂
Jen — Reply
I doubled this using 8 Cosmic Crisps and 1/3 c brown sugar. I also like to add a little clove to mine and used orange juice instead of lemon (no lemons)
As a serving suggestion, top some cottage cheese with this chunky goodness, and sit back and smile! Thanks for sharing! 😋
Marcie — Reply
I love your additions Jen and I’ll bet it’s delicious over cottage cheese! 🙂
Stephanie Balmforth — Reply
This recipe was AMAZING and loved by everyone in the family! My son really enjoyed helping me make it. We used honey crisp apples (they were on sale today!) and doubled the recipe. Our twin girls are excited to make another batch with me tomorrow because there will be none left after breakfast in the morning. Thank you so much for this recipe!
Marcie — Reply
Thank you so much for your feedback Stephanie and I’m glad you are enjoying the recipe! 🙂
Marty — Reply
Excellent!! It was so,so good and a very simple recipe. Family loved it.
Marcie — Reply
I’m happy to hear it was a hit and thanks for your feedback!
Marda Jeffery — Reply
Just delicious, I’ve made it 3 times this month to share with the family.
Marcie — Reply
I’m so happy to hear that you’re enjoying this recipe Marda, and thank you for your review!
Grace Frost — Reply
I made this with apples from the orchard near us and did all with an addition of nutmeg . It came out fabulous
Marcie — Reply
I’m so glad you enjoyed it Grace and thank you for your feedback! 🙂
Diane — Reply
Just co firming-you don’t core the apples first?
Marcie — Reply
You do core the apples.
Ashley C — Reply
Can you freeze this?
Marcie — Reply
Yes you can! Freeze for up to 3 months in an air tight container.
Theresa Pego — Reply
Easy recipe. My grandkids love. Don’t think I’ll ever buy applesauce again.
Marcie — Reply
I’m so glad you love the recipe Theresa and thank you for the review! 🙂
