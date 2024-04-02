Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cupcakes Recipe (2024)

Share With Your Friends! XFacebookMessengerPinterestYummlyFlipboard

Easy Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cupcakes recipe complete with Toodles! Perfect cupcake idea for a little one’s birthday!

We celebrated my youngest son’s birthday last weekend. He loves to watch Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and recently has been pointing out all the characters as he sees them. So, I figured some Mickey cupcakes were in order for his birthday.

My oldest son was the one who actually found the cute cupcake liners, but I wanted to add a little something to the cupcakes to dress them up. So I decided to make Toodles coming out of the top of the cupcakes.

HOW TO MAKE TOODLES CUPCAKES TOPPER:

You will need:

Blue Candy Melts (light blue)

Yellow Candy Melts

Red Candy Melts

Disposable Piping Bags

Wax Paper

Cookie Sheet

Tape

Image of Toodles to trace

Instructions:

Step 1: Tape your Toodles image to the cookie sheet. Tape the wax paper to the cookie sheet over the image.

Step 2: Fill piping bags with candy melts and loosely twist the top. Be careful not to overfill the bags.

Step 3: Microwave the candy melts according to the instructions.

Step 4: Cut the tips off the piping bags. Be careful not to get too big of a hole or the candy melts will ooze out and it will be hard to control.

Step 5: I started with the blue circle of Toodles’ face. I worked in assembly-line style so I did all the blue circles first before moving on.

Step 6: Using the yellow, make an outline of the blue circle.

Step 7: With the red, go around the yellow outline. Once you have the outline of the face done, it is time to move to the ears.

Step 8: Using the red, make the small details inside Toodles’ ears and making the outside circle.

Step 9: Using the yellow, make the inside area of the ears yellow. I recommend covering up the red details so that way everything will stick together. I also applied a layer of yellow over the whole back.

Step 10: Put Toodles in the refrigerator. Keep there until you are ready to add them to your cupcakes. When adding them, simply slide Toodles into the icing like he is flying out to give Mickey a helping hand.

If you are interested in how I made the green and yellow frosting on the cupcakes, check out myhow to make a multi-color cupcake swirlpost.

Our little guy loved his cupcakes and had a great party!

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cupcakes

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cupcakes Recipe Easy Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cupcakes recipe complete with Toodles! Perfect for a little one’s birthday! Print Recipe Prep Time:15 minutes mins Cook Time:18 minutes mins Total Time:33 minutes mins Ingredients Cupcakes 1 box white cake mix

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/3 cups water

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sour cream

4 large egg whites Icing 1 cup 2 sticks of unsalted butter (2 sticks) Softened

3 cups powdered sugar sifted

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 tabelspoon milk

Food Coloring gel in the colors that you wish – I used green and yellow Instructions Cupcakes In a large bowl mix cake mix, flour, sugar, salt, water, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, sour cream, and egg whites until well blended.

Add cupcake liners to your cupcake tin.

Scoop your cupcake batter into the prepared cupcake tin. Make sure not to get them more than 3/4 full.

Bake at 325 degrees for about 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cupcake comes out clean.

Allow to cool before adding icing. Icing Beat the butter for a few minutes using your mixer on medium speed.

Add 3 cups of powdered sugar and mix on low speed until blended.

Add the vanilla extract, salt, and 2 tablespoons of milk. Mix on medium speed for 3 minutes.

If you need stiffer frosting, add the remaining sugar.

Notes If you plan on make the Multi-Colored Swirl, I suggest make 2 separate batches of icing and color each batch what you want. That way you don't have to worry about making more and making the colors match.

