The best Apple headphones in 2024, tried and tested | CNN Underscored (2024)

Apple’s contributions to wireless audio cannot be overstated. It revolutionized the category with the original AirPods. Every new flagship has introduced game-changing features that the industry’s biggest names have adopted, from Bose to JBL to Sony. The company also inherited the most popular headphone collection ever when it acquired Beats (formerly Beats by Dre).

Some of the best noise-canceling headphones, best true wireless earbuds and best workout headphones come from the Cupertino clan. All these products offer deep ecosystem integration with Apple devices. Many of them even come with upscaled technologies such as adaptive active noise cancellation, precise GPS tracking and spatial audio.

It can be difficult choosing between Apple and Beats products, especially when they’re so similar in functionality. Lucky for you, we’ve thoroughly tested every release from both brands, helping you pick the perfect companion for your iPhone 15, MacBook or even Android phone based on performance, price and purpose.

$249 $190 at Amazon and Best Buy or $249 at Apple

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s greatest true wireless achievement. Everything that made the original a smash hit has been refined. Notable additions such as custom-tuned 3D audio, Find My support for the wireless charging case and onboard volume controls increase this flagship’s value.

Apple developed an all-new low-distortion driver and custom amplifier to deliver richer bass and clearer presentation, respectively. Frequencies are better balanced, and lows pack a stronger punch. There are endless ways to customize sound. Headphone Accommodations allow users to tune audio for balance, range and brightness. Headphone Audio Customization creates an audio profile based on your hearing test results. And let’s not forget the optimized settings in Apple Music, which effectively tweak sound on all headphones and earbuds.

Then comes the crème de la crème of audio features: Personalized Spatial Audio, Apple’s 3D audio format that scans your ears to accurately place and reproduce music, voices and effects more naturally. It works superbly with Dolby Atmos content on Apple Music.

The AirPods Pro 2’s active noise cancellation ranks highly in the true wireless category. The technology mutes daily indoor and outdoor disruptions such as chatty pedestrians, barking dogs, construction and car engines. These buds also perform better against high-frequency sounds (like crying babies and emergency vehicle sirens). Adaptive Transparency mode is a more dynamic version of Apple’s ambient listening mode that does an excellent job of increasing situational awareness and reducing harsh environmental noise simultaneously.

Some design changes were made to improve usability across the board. Apple’s H2 chip carries over fan-favorite features — automatic switching, “Hey Siri” voice activation, instantaneous connectivity — and welcomes new ones like high-bandwidth connectivity (Bluetooth 5.3) and stronger audio processing. And the stems pack volume sensors that let you easily adjust volume using slide gestures.

Even the charging case has been given a functional facelift. It holds more juice (up to 34 hours) and supports multiple charging solutions: Lightning or USB-C (depending on which model you choose) MagSafe wireless charging, Qi-enabled wireless charging and Apple Watch charging. More importantly, it comes with a U1 processor that works with Apple’s Precision Finding function in the Find My feature to locate a lost case on iDevices (iPhone/iPad) and Macs.

More features are being introduced with every major iOS update, keeping the AirPods Pro 2 fresh among a sea of new competitors that they continuously outmatch.

Best Apple headphones: Beats Studio Pro

$350 $230 at Amazon and Best Buy or $349 at Apple

There are several reasons why we acknowledge the Beats Studio Pro as Apple’s true flagship headphones. They blend the trademark characteristics of past Beats releases with the latest Apple innovations for a stellar multi-brand experience.

On the audio end, these wireless cans retain Beats’ bass-forward sound profile, which has been modified to minimize distortion and produce fuller frequency range. Advanced digital processing creates rich, vibrant sound that’s enjoyable across all music genres. Personalized Spatial Audio brings greater clarity and realism to live performances and orchestral recordings. Beats even added USB-C audio with three well-engineered EQs for wired listening. This feature opens the lane for lossless playback on Apple Music.

The Studio Pro’s noise cancellation holds up well against the category-leading Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony WH-1000XM5, two models at the top of their ANC game. These headphones block out 90% of ambient noise and reduce wind at a high level. Transparency mode is just as effective for conversing with coworkers, hearing oncoming traffic and keeping tabs on situational emergencies.

Beats’ newest processor gives the Studio Pro access to most iOS, macOS and Android features. Apple users get the same operational perks as AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners, plus they receive accommodating Google features such as Find My Device support, one-touch Fast Pair and Audio Switch to transition between compatible audio sources.

A comfy understated design, exceptional call quality, practical controls and up to 40 hours of playtime (24 hours with ANC on) round out these outstanding headphones.

What you need to know about Apple headphones

Apple headphones and earbuds are available in different styles and price points. They’re compatible with current Apple TV, iPad, iPhone and Mac/MacBook models, along with Android and Windows devices.

The AirPods Pro 2 run on the newer H2 processor and grant access to popular software perks, including audio sharing, automatic switching between devices, Siri dictation and the Ear Tip Fit Test for finding the right fit. Older AirPods and Beats headphones/earbuds run on either the H1 or W1 chip, which still supports flagship functions and seamless integration with iOS/macOS devices. Meanwhile, the latest Beats products house a proprietary chipset that optimizes performance on iOS and Android.

Many of Apple’s ultra-modern technologies are reserved for their newer headphones and earbuds. Adaptive EQ is a standard inclusion that automatically adjusts sound based on your listening environment. The same can be said about active noise cancellation and Apple’s multiple ambient-listening modes: Conversation Boost, Live Listen and Transparency. Personalized Spatial Audio completes the spec sheet for immersive 3D sound.

Apple/Beats headphones and earbuds come with a one-year warranty from the original date of purchase. You can check your coverage status on Apple’s website. AppleCare plans are available from $29 (AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats) to $59 (AirPods Max) for two years of coverage. Online retailers like Amazon also sell multiyear protection plans at different prices.

Apple vs. the competition

The wireless audio market is highly competitive, with Bose, Sony and countless bargain brands giving Apple a run for its money in every headphone category. Our top pick for best over-ear headphones goes to the Sony WH-1000XM5 for their superior ANC, sound and special features. We share those same sentiments with the Sony WF-1000XM5 in the true wireless category. Bose’s QC Ultra Headphones and QC Ultra Earbuds lead in noise cancellation and spatial audio. Many of the best budget earbuds also match the AirPods sound quality, though they fall short of Beats’ offerings.

Other Apple headphones we tested

$129 $90 at Amazon and Best Buy or $129 at Apple

A classic with lasting appeal, the second-gen AirPods remain highly functional wireless earbuds for budget Apple users. Much of the same functionality featured on newer models is available, including audio sharing, automatic switching and “Hey Siri” voice activation. Sound is decent, though you can enhance it via EQ settings in either the Apple Music app or iOS settings. Despite the open-ear design letting in ambient noise, they feel incredibly comfy for lengthy listening sessions. Their current markdown to $90 at Amazon and Best Buy also makes them some of the best bargain buds available.

$169 $140 at Amazon and Best Buy or from $169 at Apple

The third-generation AirPods should have been called the AirPods Pro Lite due to the fact they carry many of the same features, except for ANC. These buds are a vast improvement from the bestselling AirPods 2, powered by the H1 chip that paves the way for faster performance and more personalization. You get access to favorites such as adaptive EQ, announced notifications with Siri, audio sharing and spatial audio. Sound is spacious and well balanced; we noticed lows and mids were prominent on Dolby Atmos tracks. A longer playtime (up to 30 hours with MagSafe charging case) and software updates keep the AirPods 3 refreshed.

$200 From $160 at Amazon or $200 at Best Buy and Apple

Hands down, the Fit Pro are the best Beats earbuds and the best fitness earbuds money can buy. They’re practically a sporty version of the AirPods Pro 2, featuring similar performance in a sleeker, more durable design. All Apple’s key features are here, including ANC, Ear Tip Fit Test, Find My, “Hey Siri” voice activation and spatial audio. Sturdy plastic with IPX4 protection (sweat/water resistance) and installed wingtips keep these buds safe and secure during workouts. Beats’ soundstage balances sharp mids and clear highs with boomy lows that stimulate adrenaline. The numerous color options and relatively attainable price add to the mass appeal of the Beats Fit Pro.

$549 From $525 at Amazon, $550 at Best Buy or $549 at Apple

Apple’s first-ever headphones are pricey. Fortunately, their return on investment is high, especially after employing these essential 25 AirPods Max tips and tricks. Crisp, balanced audio comes out of the 40mm drivers while the adaptive EQ tailors sound to your hearing. ANC blocks out close to 90% of unwanted noises. All the iOS bells and whistles are available: audio sharing, automatic switching, hands-free Siri, spatial audio and more. The striking design also looks and feels premium. Our biggest complaint about the AirPods Max is their battery life, which is disappointing at 20 hours max, though a five-minute charge generates one hour of use.

$170 $130 at Amazon and Best Buy or $170 at Apple

We’re fans of the original Studio Buds, but the Plus version is superior in many ways. Boosts in battery life and noise cancellation, along with the addition of spatial audio, keep the Studio Buds+ among the best midrange buds out there. You’ll enjoy great frequency range with clean bass that doesn’t distort at high volume, and Apple’s 360-degree audio format does a convincing job with Dolby Atmos tracks. Beats also figured out how to upgrade 95% of the internal components without changing the buds’ beautiful compact design. Playtime is longer than both the AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Fit Pro — up to nine hours with ANC off — and the new proprietary chip makes connectivity between Apple and Android devices seamless.

$200 From $115 at Amazon

A Black Friday favorite for the past several years, these classic on-ear headphones are a terrific value that holds up well to this day. They run on the archaic W1 chip but still support staples like Fast Fuel charging and instantaneous connectivity with Apple devices. The Solo 3 produce energetic, punchy sound and are tuned to hear crowded effects and swung notes clearer. Up to 40 hours of playtime is more than you’ll get from the category’s top noise-canceling options, including the AirPods Max. Build quality is mediocre, and the lack of features compared to newer Beats models is substandard, but there’s plenty to love for less than $100.

From $16 at Amazon or $19 at Apple

Apple’s EarPods are some of the best wired earbuds and the most cost-effective alternative to the AirPods. Expect strong tactility from the inline remote that enables call management, playback and Siri, which performs surprisingly well. The audio isn’t the greatest, but it’s more than sufficient for the price. We’ve found the EarPods most useful as a calling headset, producing loud and clear voice and video calls. Furthermore, compatibility with older (Lightning) and newer iPhones (USB-C) makes them a practical backup pair when your favorite wireless earbuds run out of battery.

$250 $160 at Amazon and Best Buy or $250 at Apple

Four years later and the Powerbeats Pro are still the most popular workout headphones next to their luxury sibling, the Beats Fit Pro. Several series hallmarks remain intact, including Beats’ robust bass response, signature earhook design and terrific battery life of up to nine hours per charge. IPX4 certification gives these buds a sweat- and water-resistant coating. The physical button setup does affect comfort (pressing any button pushes the buds farther into the ears), but the volume rockers on top are a breeze to operate. We’re still hoping for a 2024 model with newer specs and a smaller charging case.