Apple AirPods Max 2: Everything we know so far (2024)

Apple AirPods Max 2: Everything we know so far (1)

Apple's AirPods Max turned three-years-old in December 2023. So, as we head in a new year, it's reasonable to wonder whether news of a so-called AirPods Max 2 could arrive in 2024.

Although we haven’t heard many rumors on updates to Apple premium-priced over-ear headphones, there’s enough reason to believe a follow-up to the original Apple AirPods Max is in the works.

As some of the best headphones on the market, the AirPods Max strike the ultimate balance of sound quality and style, with mind-blowing spatial audio. Priced at $549, they’re far from the best cheap headphones, but the AirPods Max have still managed to amass a fan base and remain a popular (albeit, premium) choice for iPhone users.

You might also want to know how they’ll compare to the best AirPods models sold by Apple, and don't forget to take a look at our AirPods Max vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones face-off to see how the two of the best-known noise-canceling headphone designs compare.

Here are all the AirPods Max 2 rumors we've uncovered so far, plus the top upgrades we hope to see in the future of AirPods Max headphones.

Apple AirPods Max 2: Latest news (January 15)

  • AirPods Max 2 reportedly coming in 2024 — and these are the top upgrades
  • Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seems to think we'll get the AirPods Max 2 in 2024 or possibly 2025
  • Apple is working on a way to process gestures on a touch-sensitive surface

Apple AirPods Max 2: Potential release date and price speculation

When will the AirPods Max 2 arrive?

The AirPods Max launched in December 15, 2020. Unlike the more predictable release schedules for the iPhone and Apple Watch, the AirPods don’t follow a regular release schedule, so it's difficult to say when the AirPods Max 2 might arrive. That said, it seems likely that there will be an update soon as they're looking increasingly outdated given that Apple has moved its premium AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to the H2 chipset with access to Apple's Adaptive Audio suite of features.

How much will the AirPods Max 2 cost?

As for AirPods Max 2 price rumors, we have no indication yet on whether they’ll cost $549 like the original pair. Even though they can regularly be found discounted in the best headphone deals, the AirPods Max are considerably more expensive than many of the best AirPods Max alternatives, like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. So, we’re not getting our hopes up for a price drop.

Apple AirPods Max 2: Potential design changes

Apple AirPods Max 2: Everything we know so far (2)

Currently, the AirPods Max earn plenty of style points thanks to sleek aluminum cups, extendable arm bands and a mesh headband. They’re a bit hefty compared to the Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. AirPods Max, but we like how substantial they feel.

We’re also a fan of the color options, which include space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink. There’s a rumor that before Apple releases the second-gen AirPods Max, we’ll get refreshed colors for the current-gen model. We could eventually see these rumored colors come to the AirPods Max 2.

That's confirmed by Bloomberg tech writer Mark Gurman who said in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter that next AirPods Max will come with USB-C, in place of Lighting, along with some new colors. But much like theUSB-C AirPods Pro 2, those will apparently be the only things Apple is actually going to change.

This is disappointing, to say the least. AirPods Max currently cost $550, and they’realready missing out on features on account of their aging hardware. The AirPods Pro 2 now offerAdaptive Audio, which includes Adaptive Noise Control, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness. Unfortunately, these features are powered by the H2 chip, which the AirPods Max lacks.

Finally, there’s a reason to suspect that the AirPods Max 2 could get touch controls. A patent application suggests Apple is working on a way to process gestures on a touch-sensitive surface. Many headphones and wireless earbuds have intuitive touch controls, so it would make sense that they could come on the next version of AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max 2: Features we want to see

Until we learn more about the AirPods Max 2, we’ve made a list of the features we hope the AirPods Max 2 will offer compared to the original AirPods Max:

H2 Chip: Apple not including its latest headphone chip in the next generation of AirPods Max would be a mistake. The custom silicon comes with improved computational audio over the H1.

This allows for enhanced sound quality and better battery life as it manages the energy use more efficiently. The H2 chip also makes personalized volume, adaptive audio, and better noise cancellation possible.

Precision finding: One of the more useful features of the iPhone 15 series and the latest generation of Apple Watch is the U2 Ultra Wideband chip. This allows for precision finding in the Find My App.

While you can track your AirPods Max with Find My, it doesn't have the finer location tracking only available in the U2. So this is something I'd like to see included in the AirPods Max 2. After all, who hasn't misplaced headphones from time to time?

Wired listening:This sounds like a simple idea but the ability to continue using the AirPods Max with a cable even when the battery is dead would be invaluable. It is currently possible with the addition of a $35 Lightning-to-3.5mm cable but even that won't work if there is no life in the battery at all.

New case: The existing AirPods Max “Smart Case” offers very little protection for the headphones, leaving the headband entirely exposed and susceptible to damage. And since AirPods Max aren’t waterproof, the included case leaves ports at risk if water bottle leaks or wet weather permeate your bag. We’d like a new case for the AirPods Max 2, but for now, the solution is buying one of the best AirPods Max cases and covers.

Power button: While the AirPods Max have a low-power mode for when they’re paused for several minutes or stowed away in the magnetic smart case, we wish there was a way to completely power down the AirPods Max. For the AirPods Max 2, we’d like a real power button. But who knows? Maybe Apple can make the change to the existing AirPods Max with a software update.

More supported audio formats: In terms of sound resolution and detail, the AirPods Max best output is Apple's current wireless codec, AAC. Rival companies like Sony, though, have implemented wireless transmission codecs for higher sound quality, and then of course there's the new aptX Lossless Audio codec already supported by some mobile devices.

We know that Apple's new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 version will have support for a new Lossless Audio protocol that will arrive with the $3,500 Vision Pro mixed reality headset in 2024. If the AirPods Max ever aim to become the best headphones for audiophiles, any new version will need to support lossless audio.

Better battery life: There’s nothing wrong with the AirPods Max 20-hour battery life — 20 hours is plenty for a commute, work day or flight on an airplane. But there are plenty of models that offer stronger playback time with longer listening times with fewer recharges. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless give an incredible 60-hour playback time with ANC enabled, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 last 30 hours with active noise cancellation enabled and is the bare minimum any next-gen AirPods Max should be able to reach.

Lower price: The current Apple AirPods Max cost $549, making them a seriously expensive pair of wireless headphones. Sometimes deals bring the cost down by about $100, but we think a starting price somewhere in the $350-$450 range would make the AirPods Max 2 a stronger sell.

Should you buy AirPods Max now or wait for AirPods Max 2?

Apple AirPods Max 2: Everything we know so far (3)

If you’re debating whether to get the AirPods Max now, check out how the perform in out AirPods Max vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones face-off. We recommend buying the current AirPods Max when you see them on sale, so bookmark our best headphone deals to keep track of the latest price drops.

Until we hear more AirPods Max 2 rumors, there’s not enough reason to wait. That said, we may see an interim update to the current AirPods Max color options in March 2024. Otherwise, check out our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones or best over-ear headphones you can buy right now.

  • 3 headphones that are better value than Apple's AirPods Max
  • realityOS — everything we know about Apple’s VR/AR headset software
  • Best Apple AirPods Max cases and covers

    Apple AirPods Max 2: Everything we know so far (2024)

    Is AirPods Max 2 coming out? ›

    Release Date (Expected): Second Half 2024—First Half 2025

    Analyst Jeff Pu also confirms he is expecting a late 2024 launch window, with USB-C as the major new feature. He says Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng in China will assemble the AirPods Max.

    Will there be new AirPods Max in 2024? ›

    The exact release date isn't known yet, with Gurman merely thinking it's late 2024. I believe October is most likely, probably via press release, as the first AirPods Pro and AirPods Max were unleashed upon the world.

    What is the AirPods Max lawsuit? ›

    One AirPods Max owner, John Keeley, even sued the company in 2021 about this, arguing that the headphones have a “latent and material defect.” Apple hasn't officially responded to the complaints, but according to court documents its lawyers challenged Keeley's claim that his pair were damaged after wearing them on a ...

    Why is everyone buying AirPods Max? ›

    One feature the AirPods Max have over their main competitors is Spatial Audio. If you're watching on a compatible device, the feature gives you a great cinematic experience that feels like the sound is all around you.

    Is Airpod Max waterproof? ›

    The AirPods Max is not waterproof. Unfortunately, it isn't even water-resistant. If you get caught in a heavy rainstorm, it's a good idea to take this off and stow it away. To be fair, most high-end headphones are like this, but typical audiophile headphones aren't made to be used outside of your house.

    Does AirPods Max have a mic? ›

    Nine microphones total: Eight microphones for Active Noise Cancellation. Three microphones for voice pickup (two shared with Active Noise Cancellation and one additional microphone)

    How long do AirPods Max last in years? ›

    What's the expected lifespan of your AirPods? Your AirPods should last you for about two to three years. Like in all true wireless earbuds, the lithium-ion battery tends to be the first thing that goes bad.

    How long should AirPods Max last? ›

    Here's what you can expect: Your AirPods Max can get up to 20 hours of listening time, talk time, or movie playback when you have Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio turned on. If you charge your AirPods Max for 5 minutes, you get around 1.5 hours of listening time.

    How many years do AirPods Pro Max last? ›

    After two or three years of regular use, the batteries in AirPods can start to degrade to the point of being eventually unusable. If you find yourself regularly losing power part way through the day, then it's probably time to either pass them on or recycle them.

    Do AirPod Maxs get stolen? ›

    Since January, the New York City Police Department has recorded 21 incidents in which thieves riding mopeds stole Apple AirPod Max headphones off their victims' heads. The popular headphones retail for $549 on Apple's website.

    Can AirPods Max answer calls? ›

    Answer a call: Press the Digital Crown. Note: If you turn on announce calls, you can also answer or decline a call using your voice. End a call: Double-click the Digital Crown.

    Can AirPod Max be blacklisted? ›

    There's no blacklist feature on an AirPods.

    Who is the target audience for AirPods Max? ›

    The video advertisem*nt focuses on showing the sleekness and outline of the Airpods Max through a cool, innovative video. From the advertisem*nt, I can assume their target audience is young people (18-30 years old).

    What headphones are better than AirPods Max? ›

    If you want superb sound quality and marginally better noise-cancelling than the AirPods Max for nearly half the price, you want the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5. They're still not that cheap (although they do go on sale from time to time), but in terms of value, they're the best AirPods Max alternatives you can buy.

    Are AirPods Max getting an upgrade? ›

    According to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple will introduce a new version of the AirPods Max in late 2024. Here's what we expect from the new version of Apple's premium over-ear headphones, followed by some potential features that we hope to see but are still unconfirmed for AirPods Max 2.

    When did the latest AirPods Max come out? ›

    AirPods Max are wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones designed by Apple, and released on December 15, 2020.

    When did the AirPods 2 come out? ›

    On March 20, 2019, Apple released the second-generation AirPods, which feature the H1 chip, longer talk time, and hands-free "Hey Siri" support. An optional wireless charging case which costs extra was added in the offerings.

    Are the AirPods Pro 2 out yet? ›

    AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) will be available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 22.

    When did Apple AirPods 2 come out? ›

    AirPods (2nd generation) were released in 2019. You can use your voice to activate Siri. You can also customize the double tap for each of your AirPods so you can quickly play or pause audio. These AirPods come with a wireless or wired charging case.

