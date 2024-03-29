The 3 Best Apple Headphones of 2024: Reviews (2024)

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Truly Wireless are the best Apple earbuds we've tested. These earbuds are the updated version of the Apple AirPods Pro Truly Wireless and offer some improvements. Their ANC offers better overall performance, so they do an excellent job of reducing noise during your commute or at the office. By default, they have a warm sound profile suitable for various genres and types of content. The manufacturer advertises their 'Adaptive EQ' to adjust their sound profile based on the buds' fit and your ear shape. They also have a 'Spatial Audio' virtual surround sound feature to create a more immersive listening experience. However, like other Apple headphones, they lack customization features like an EQ.

They have a comfortable and stable fit for long listening sessions. They don't leak a lot of noise, either, so you can crank up the volume without annoying those around you. The earbuds' onboard controls now provide clicky feedback and include a volume function, which the original model lacks. Their roughly 5.9 hours of continuous battery life is a small improvement over the previous generation's, although the case now holds four charges instead of five. On the plus side, the case has a U1 chip that allows you to find it using the 'Find My' app if you misplace it.