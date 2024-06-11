The Best Bike Phone Mounts of 2024 (2024)

Whether you’re out for a quick romp on the singletrack or you’re in the midst of an all-day road ride, we've found the best bike phone mount for your next two-wheeled adventure.

These days, between navigation apps, music streaming services, and social workout platformslike Zwift and Strava, many cyclists rely on access to their phones while seated in the saddle. For these riders, the smartphone functions like the dashboard display of a car — information, connectivity, and controls that all exist in a single convenient location.

However, contemporary smartphones aren’t cheap. If you are going to choose to keep your phone attached to your bike while you ride at high speeds and through rough terrain, you’ll want to know that it will stay firmly attached.

That’s where bike phone mounts come in handy. These devices are designed to keep your smartphone securely attached to your handlebars while you ride with your display plainly visible.

Different mounts are designed for different kinds of riding. While shopping for the best mount for you, consider your specific needs. Be sure to select a mount that will hold up to the elements it will be exposed to. While some bike phone mounts are great for holding steady during prolonged vibration, others may provide better visibility or water resistance.

In this list, we’ve compiled our favorite smartphone bike mounts available in 2024. We’ve included various styles with different strengths and weaknesses. Remember, a good mount should meet all of your needs and instill confidence that, while riding, your phone will always be exactly where you want it.

Head down to our buyer’s guide for the full scoop on the different types of mounts on our list, and check out our chart for side-by-side pricing and compatibility comparisons. Also, have your burning questions hashed out in our FAQ.

Editor’s Note: This guide received an update on January 4, 2024, and now features a new best overall winner (Peak Designs) and additional information about our evaluation process.

The Best Bike Phone Mounts of 2024

Best Overall Bike Phone Mount Peak Designs Out Front Phone Mount Specs Best for Gravel, road, and commuter cyclists

Materials Anodized aluminum

Works with iPhone, some Android phones Pros Excellent rugged design

Super-secure mechanical connection

Easy one-handed operation

6' drop protection

Variety of orientation options Cons Expensive

Not all phones are supported Austin Beck-Doss The Peak Designs Out Front Phone Mount + Case is a very nice phone mount. Peak design is known for, well, its peak design — and that shows with the Out Front Mount. At $70 for the mount, plus an additional $50 for the Everyday case, it is far and away the most expensive on the list, but as the saying goes — buy nice or buy twice. Bikepackers and gravel riders in particular seem to gravitate toward this mount as it offers superior security and ease of use. The bar clamp will fit a variety of bar diameters and styles so you can use it on whichever bike you prefer. This mount does require a tool to turn the mounting screw (though a thumb screw is included), and users also have the option of running their phones in the landscape orientation with minimal fuss. The MagSafe case clicks securely into the mount and requires users to physically disengage the mechanical connection between the phone and the mount. This is particularly reassuring when considering theft or particularly jarring hits. Despite this, the PD mount was extremely easy to use one-handed, unlike other mounts on this list. Our tester was confident in this mount’s ability to keep his phone on his bike. As with other mounts on this list, our tester was skeptical about taking his phone out on a proper rowdy trail ride, but of all the mounts on the list, the Out Front mount is the most confidence-inspiring for rough rides. The mount offers solid vibration dampening while the case sports 6ft drop protection — which is more than adequate to protect your phone if you do something silly like drop your bike. On the topic of phone cases, it’s important to note that Peak Designs doesn’t offer support for all phones — iPhone users will be psyched, but those of us in the Android camp may or may not be SOL. You’ll want to make sure your phone is supported before pulling the trigger on this mount. It seems that the trend with mounts these days is buying completely into whatever ecosystem you are interested in, and the same is true with Peak Design. Unlike other companies though, PD has a ton of different options available once you have the case and mount. The Peak Designs Out Front Mount scored very high in the simplicity and functionality categories and offers superior design, protection, and peace of mind with its case and mount system. If you are looking for the best of the best, don’t mind dropping a little extra change on a solid mount, and want more options than just a bike mount, the Peak Designs Out Front Mount and Ecosystem is the one to choose. $70 at REI$70 at Amazon

Best Budget Bike Phone Mount Nite Ize Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount Specs Best for Commuter, gravel, and road riders looking for a functional, affordable mount

Materials Polycarbonate, Rubber

Works with Universal mount Pros Fits a ton of different phones and handlebars

360 degree swivel

Excellent price point Cons Less secure than other mounts

Long-term durability concerns Austin Beck-Doss The NiteIze Wraptor provides a good combination of functionality and affordability. Its universal design fits a huge variety of bars and stems, and its tool-free setup makes swapping between bikes a breeze. The Wraptor is a rubber mount that stretches to accommodate a ton of different phone types by wrapping around the corners of your phone. Additionally, the Wraptor offers 360 degrees of rotation so that you can orient it according to your preferences. In the simplicity and functionality categories, the NiteIze Wraptor scores high because it offers a no-nonsense setup and works very well with little to no fuss. As far as phone security is concerned, the Wraptor is a great choice for commuting around town, and road rides with your friends, and it also did well when we took it out onto some washboard gravel roads. Our tester was dubious of its capabilities for mountain bike rides. While the Wraptor is likely more than capable of mellow singletrack cruising, it does lack a certain amount of confidence when things start to get rowdy. Your mileage may vary, but we’d draw the line at easy cross-country, and think twice as the difficulties (i.e., chunk-gnar) start to ratchet up. It probably goes without saying at this point, but Wraptor is not a great choice for the enduro and downhill crowd. We do have some questions about the long-term durability of the Wraptor — rubber loses its elasticity over time and we’re curious how this will affect the security of the mount in the coming months and years. Vibration can also do all kinds of weird stuff to your gear, and if you fancy yourself a gravel rider or like to rip off the pavement while you commute around town, you might find things starting to loosen up, namely the single bolt that holds the articulating piece of the mount together. During our testing, none of these issues arose, but we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t think about the long term. At the end of the day, however, the NitIze Wraptor presents a highly functional, affordable, and truly universal phone handlebar mount that works for a wide range of riders and applications. $23 at REI$20 at Amazon

Most Secure Bike Phone Mount Quadlock Outfront Bike Mount Specs Best for Commuter cyclists looking for a solid mount

Materials Polycarbonate

Works with Most handlebars and most smartphones Pros Super secure

Landscape & Portrait Orientation Cons Snapping your phone on has a steep learning curve

The complete ecosystem is expensive Austin Beck-Doss The Quadlock Outfront Bike Mount is a well-designed unit with some well-thought-out features that allow users in various situations and configurations to mount their phones securely to their handlebars. Out of the box, the Quadlock comes with a variety of adaptors for different handlebar diameters from cruisers to commuters to oversized bars on your gravel or mountain bike. The mount itself snaps into position creating a very secure mount once your phone is situated, but it can be a bit of a bear to correctly orient the tabs to fit and lock. Removing your phone is super easy — just depress the tab and twist it off. Our tester mounted the Quadlock to his townie. It held his phone securely over potholes, culverts, and gutters and offered peace of mind that his phone wasn’t about to fly off on even the roughest hits. You’ll probably want the specific case for the Quadlock mount, but you can also purchase the universal mount separately, which is what we ended up going with for this test. The sticky adhesive on the universal adaptor is nice, but not as robust as a full case would otherwise be. Regardless, our tester had little issue with the setup. We will say — and this is true for other mounts on this list — that it feels like we’re getting pigeonholed by this system. The design is clearly meant to be used with the Quadlock ecosystem. Putting your phone on the mount is a bit of a pain, and requires learning how to correctly orient things just so. Our tester was never able to mount the phone one-handed, which lost the Quadlock some points in the usability category. That said, once your phone is on there it’s ready to rock and roll. We had zero worries about losing a phone with this mount. And as we mentioned earlier, removing your phone is super simple and actually kind of fun, so there’s that. Good design in this area at least. At $40 + $15 for the universal mount (~$50 for the case), this thing is fairly spendy compared to other, simpler units but comparable to others on the list. We like simplicity and functionality at GearJunkie, and the Outfront mount from Quadlock only fully checks one of those boxes. A little more refinement to make snapping your phone onto the mount will go a long way toward improving the overall useability, but this is still a good, secure mount. $60 at Amazon See Also Whether You Cycle Indoors or Out, These Bike Phone Mounts Will Be Your New Go-TosWe Tested 20 Car Phone Mounts to Find the BestBest Phone Mount for Game Controllers in 2022Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts, Picked by Experts

Best Bike Bag Phone Mount ROCKBROS Phone Front Frame Bag Specs Best for Storing small essential items during long rides

Materials Lightweight carbon fiber material

Works with Cellphones less than 6.5″ long Pros Affordable

Lightweight

TPU film allows you to use the touch screen while riding Cons Slides around on bumpy terrain Austin Beck-Doss For those looking for a product that combines storage with a secure place to mount a smartphone, theROCKBROS Bike Phone Front Frame Bag($30) is the best option available. For long rides, many cyclists need a place to store essential items like water, energy gels, pump, patch kit, and car keys. This bag and mount combination consolidates all of your belongings in one place — and you don’t even have to stop riding to access it. Any smartphone under 6.5 inches high should be compatible with the ROCKBROS bag. Two soft rubber zipper pulls allow quick entry to the bag’s main compartment. On top of the bag, a TPU film sleeve holds your phone in place and still allows touchscreen access. A handy visor protects the phone from the sun, dirt, and airborne debris while you cruise along at high speeds. Three Velcro straps that are compatible with most bike frames hold the bag and mount securely in place. Additional features include reflective piping for increased nighttime safety and ultralight carbon fiber material. For cyclists who are concerned about wind drag, this bag is somewhat bulky and won’t help you shave any time off of your PR. Also, the film sleeve makes it difficult to access your phone’s side buttons. When the bag is tightened using the straps, it mostly stays in place where it should. However, occasionally it can slide side to side where it may bump into your legs while pedaling. This is more likely to be an issue on rough terrain. Despite a few minor drawbacks, thisbag and phone mount combofrom ROCKBROS is an excellent choice when you need a little more cargo space. For $30, it’s a great way to avoid wearing a backpack. $20 at Amazon

Best of the Rest SP Connect Bike Bundle 2 Universal Phone Clamp Specs Best for Commuter cycling

Materials Polycarbonate

Works with Universal mount Pros Multiple mounting choices

Landscape or portrait mode

Good value Cons Design is a little finicky

The universal clamp is bulky

This field-tested mount($25) is both lightweight and robust. Its value comes from its impressive versatility. An adjustable clamp should fit snugly on handlebars with a 0.9- to 1.25-inch diameter. Labeled as "universal for all phones," this mount can accommodate any smartphone up to 3.5 inches wide. Some smartphone models that are known to fit this mount include the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, HTC 11, and many more. Using two points of contact, this mount clamps onto your device using a hard plastic grip with a silicone net that secures all corners of your device tightly to the mount. Although this mount isn't the most durable on this list, the hard plastic and silicone net combo holds up well to the demands of road cycling. For mountain bikers spending time on the bumpiest and dirtiest trails, we recommend a slightly hardier mount that can sustain a greater level of abuse. The display angle of this mount can be easily adjusted. The 360-degree rotation allows you to easily switch your phone from landscape to portrait mode mid-ride. For $25, theRoam Universalis a good value option to keep your smartphone still and well-supported throughout your time in the saddle. $18 at Amazon

Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount Specs Best for Riders looking for a solid, good value mount with lots of adjustability

Materials Hard plastic and silicone netting

Works with Handlebars with a diameter between 0.9 in. and 1.25 in.; any smartphone up to 3.5 in. wide Pros Good value

Fits a wide range of phones and bikes Cons Not the most durable mount for high-impact mountain biking and other rough riding styles Austin Beck-Doss This field-tested mount($25) is both lightweight and robust. Its value comes from its impressive versatility. An adjustable clamp should fit snugly on handlebars with a 0.9- to 1.25-inch diameter. Labeled as “universal for all phones,” this mount can accommodate any smartphone up to 3.5 inches wide. Some smartphone models that are known to fit this mount include the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, HTC 11, and many more. Using two points of contact, this mount clamps onto your device using a hard plastic grip with a silicone net that secures all corners of your device tightly to the mount. Although this mount isn’t the most durable on this list, the hard plastic and silicone net combo holds up well to the demands of road cycling. For mountain bikers spending time on the bumpiest and dirtiest trails, we recommend a slightly hardier mount that can sustain a greater level of abuse. The display angle of this mount can be easily adjusted. The 360-degree rotation allows you to easily switch your phone from landscape to portrait mode mid-ride. For $25, theRoam Universalis a good value option to keep your smartphone still and well-supported throughout your time in the saddle. $18 at Amazon

GUB Bike Phone Mount Specs Best for Riders who spend a lot of time in the elements prioritize durability

Materials 6061 aluminum alloy

Works with Any smartphone under 7″ long Pros Good value

Durable metal construction Cons Single-point attachment may not suit handlebars of uncommon diameters Austin Beck-Doss This mount, unlike most smartphone mounts available, is made of 6061 aluminum alloy. Its all-metal construction gives it an obvious advantage over similar products made from silicone and plastic. TheGUB mount($20) is straight-up durable. Because this mount’s width is easily adjustable, it’s compatible with nearly all contemporary smartphones up to 7 inches high, including iPhone and Android models. It attaches to your handlebars at a single point, which can be tightened quickly with an Allen key. This mount fits handlebars of varying diameters, but it may not fit well on handlebars of custom size or unusual shape. Like other mounts on this list, theGUB mountallows for 360-degree rotation and an easily adjustable display angle. Thanks to its all-metal construction, the GUB is likely to last longer than other options, especially in locations where silicone and rubber mounts become dry and brittle in the hot sun. Metal certainly has some benefits, and although this mount is a little heavier than most, the majority of riders won’t notice. $21 at Amazon

Rokform Sport Series Bike Phone Mount Specs Best for Riding on rough terrain, minimizing resistance

Materials Aluminum body and Velcro strap

Works with Rokform phone cases or Rokform adaptors Pros Well-built and durable

Low-profile Cons Requires Rokform case or adaptor

Expensive Austin Beck-Doss Thanks to the construction and materials of this mount from Rokform, it will likely be the only one you ever need to buy. Made from CNC-machined, aircraft-grade aluminum, theSport Series Mount($60) is easy to install and highly secure. For riders concerned with wind resistance and weight, this mount is super low profile. A twist-lock and backup magnet easily and securely attach your phone to the mount (via a separate Rokform phone case). Even while riding through gravel and roughage, you won’t need to be worried about a potential phone projectile. Thoughthis mountdoes require users to purchase a compatible Rokform phone case, we still think it’s a great value. Once your phone is locked in, you won’t have to worry about losing it to the road or trail. $60 at Rokform$60 at Amazon

Bike Phone Mount Comparison Chart

Why You Should Trust Us

Here at GJ, there are a few things that remain constant through all of our gear evaluations — we’re looking for the very best gear we can find, while still keeping an eye out for the best value we can get. Our staff includes professional gear reviewers, former racers, recreational cyclists, bike commuters, and everyone in between — people who care about fit, finish, and function.

Our testers spend their time carefully evaluating new products so that you don’t have to, which translates to more time in the saddle for you. We strive to create thorough, comprehensive, and helpful reviews to help you find the best gear for your individual needs.

This guide is curated, tested, and written by Paul Mandell. Paul has 2 decades of experience in the saddle as an itinerant racer and recreational rider. He completed his graduate studies in exercise science and studied the critical power model for cycling, meaning that he’s no stranger to testing, training, and racing bikes.

Lately, Paul has been enjoying a return to the “Gotta get up to get down” mentality while in the saddle, and getting back to his roots by ripping around on a steel hardtail, sporting a sh*t-eating grin and a twinkle in his eye. Tools don’t make the carpenter, after all.

How We Tested Bike Phone Mounts

We started this review by thoroughly researching offerings in the world of handlebar phone mounts and ordering a selection from the standout performances. Then we established a few criteria to help us evaluate the mounts we selected:

Simplicity : Is the mount easy to set up and operate, or do we need a master’s in engineering to use it? Mounts that scored high in this metric offered easy, intuitive setups, and a streamlined design.

: Is the mount easy to set up and operate, or do we need a master’s in engineering to use it? Mounts that scored high in this metric offered easy, intuitive setups, and a streamlined design. Functionality : We looked at how well the mounts worked, namely, does the mount do what the company advertises? Were there any hiccups with how and where the mount engages or disengages? Are there any particularly annoying quirks that would dissuade us from using the mount? Did the design team think things through?

: We looked at how well the mounts worked, namely, does the mount do what the company advertises? Were there any hiccups with how and where the mount engages or disengages? Are there any particularly annoying quirks that would dissuade us from using the mount? Did the design team think things through? Ease of Use : There is some overlap with simplicity here, but it’s important to note that not all simple things are easy to use, like in the case of the Quadlock, which is a simple design that isn’t always easy to use. We evaluated the mounts on how easy it was to install on the bike, and subsequently how easy it was to attach the mount to the phone.

: There is some overlap with simplicity here, but it’s important to note that not all simple things are easy to use, like in the case of the Quadlock, which is a simple design that isn’t always easy to use. We evaluated the mounts on how easy it was to install on the bike, and subsequently how easy it was to attach the mount to the phone. Security & Peace of Mind:This one is fairly self-explanatory. We evaluated mounts on how secure they were, and consequently how much peace of mind they offer when it comes to keeping your phone safe and secure. Mounts with a mechanical engagement tended to score higher in this category, like the Peak Designs mount, which features both MagSafe and mechanical engagement to keep your phone secure. Additionally, drop protection on the included cases also carried weight in this category.

Buyers Guide: How to Choose a Bike Phone Mount

As you search for the perfect bike phone mount, consider your specific needs as a cyclist and choose the product that best meets them. It may be a good idea to go for a few rides and think carefully about how you plan to use your bike phone mount.

Do you often ride on rough terrain? Do you often ride in wet or muddy conditions? And do you want to be able to change the angle of your phone’s display as you ride? Asking yourself these kinds of questions allows you to narrow your options and choose a mount that can elevate your experience as a rider.

Every bike mount is slightly different, and there are lots of variations to consider. Some of the key characteristics that differentiate one mount from the next include handlebar diameter, mounting method, smartphone compatibility, durability, design, ease of phone detachment, water resistance, and rough terrain capability.

Handlebar Diameter

Before you purchase, it’s wise to measure the diameter of your handlebars. Choose the specific part of the bar where you plan to install your mount and compare your measurement with the specs of the mount you’re considering.

Most road and mountain bikes have handlebars with diameters between 0.9 inches and 1.25 inches.

Mounting Method

Different bike phone mounts utilize different mounting methods. Some, like theNite Ize Wraptor Rotating Smartphone Bar Mount, attach to your handlebars with a strap that works just like a belt. Holes in the strap offer various options for various handlebar diameters.

Other mounts, like offerings fromRoam, mount with a single attachment point and can be tightened with an Allen key.

When selecting the best mount for you, remember that some mounting methods are more robust than others. If you ride often on bumpy terrain, look for a mount that prioritizes stable and strong mounting in its design.

Smartphone Capability

Measure your smartphone before purchasing a mount. Make sure that the mount you’re considering is compatible with the make, model, and size of your phone. Most modern phones are less than 7 inches high and less than 3.5 inches wide.

Some mounting systems, like theRokform Universal mount, can be used with any phone as long as the phone is fitted with the proper adaptor. Adaptors are usually manufactured by the same company that makes the corresponding mount, and they’re often sold separately.

Durability

If you spend a lot of time riding on rough trails and through wet and windy weather, you’ll want to purchase a mount that is built with durability in mind.Plastic and silicone may not be as durable as similarly priced mounts that are made of metal, like theGUB Bike Phone Mount.

Design

The design of your phone mount determines how it looks on your bike and how much wind drag it adds to your overall rig. Mounts like the Nite Ize are sleek-looking and, as a bonus, they are designed to minimize resistance. Low-profile designs also tend to shake less while riding over bumps and at high speeds.

Ease of Phone Attachment

Depending on the mount you purchase, it can be easy or difficult to attach or detach your phone to or from the mount. Mounts that utilize an adapter system offer a super-quick way to pop your phone in and out of your mount if you want to stop and take a quick photo during your ride.

Water Resistance

A bike phone mount’s water-resistance capabilities should be a consideration for riders who plan to spend a lot of time riding through wet, rainy, or muddy conditions. Many times, the addition of a waterproof case can solve this problem. If this is the option you choose, look for a mount that will still be compatible with your phone while the case is on.

Rough Terrain Capability

If you’ll be primarily riding off-road with your phone bike mount, be sure to purchase a product that will hold up to the kind of vibration your riding style regularly creates.ThePeak Design Out Front Bike Phone Mountcombines mechanical and magnetic attachment, which offers great stability and security while riding hard on rough terrain.

FAQ

What is a bike phone mount? A bike phone mount allows a cyclist to view and engage with their smartphone’s display while actively riding. These mounts typically attach to your handlebars and allow your smartphone to function as a mini-dashboard display. Who should use a bike phone mount? Not every cyclist prefers to have access to their smartphone while riding. For those who do though, a bike phone mount is a great solution. For mid-ride control of music streaming, navigation, and progress-tracking apps, the smartphone bike mount is the way to go. What is the best bike phone mount? Different mounts are better for different riders depending on their features. We recommend all of the bike phone mounts on this list, including theRoam Universal, which is a solid overall option.