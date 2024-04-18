The Best Car Phone Holders of 2024 (2024)

Best Products
Check and use your phone safely and easily
The Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount is a great choice for smartphone owners who want a mount that's truly out of the way. Compatible with nearly any smartphone, including Apple's, Samsung's, and Google's Pixel lineup, the 3M-based adhesive magnetic attachment secures directly to the phone or a rigid case. The attached socket then connects to the dash mount, equipped with 3M adhesive that can safely adhere to any vertical or flat dashboard. Once the steel ball is connected to the phone, the mount allows your device to tilt quickly from landscape to portrait mode or anywhere between to find the most comfortable viewing angle. The neodymium magnet offers a firm grip, so you don't have to worry about this mount detaching at any point while driving on a bumpy road. Attaching directly to your car's air vent, the TechMatte Mag Grip universal car mount is a unique solution that gets out of the way visually while remaining highly functional. Assisted by neodymium magnets, the TechMatte differs from alternative magnetic car mounts that utilize more standardized magnets. Capable of holding most smartphones, including Samsung, Apple, and Google devices, the rubber construction ensures that the grip on the air vent will always be secure. Rotating and swiveling your smartphone is no trouble, thanks to the movable base that allows magnets to remain in place. Measuring 1.75 x 1.5 inches and weighing only 1.25 ounces, the lack of a cradle allows your entire smartphone to be displayed without distracting supporting equipment. The Kenu Airframe Pro is a standout solution for minimal use with maximum function. It directly attaches to the air vents in your vehicle via dual silicone clips that connect to most conventional air vent blades,leaving no damage or scratches in their wake. The Airframe Pro's clamping grips are compatible with any smartphone up to 6 inches in width, including the entirety of Apple's iPhone lineup, as well as Samsung, LG, and HTC. Once connected to a vent, the Airframe Pro can easily rotate into portrait or landscape modes, allowing the driver to find an ideal angle. Securing directly to a windshield via a suction cup, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount attaches any smartphone 2.3 to 3.5 inches in width. The telescopic arm of the iOttie extends from 4.9 to 8.3 inches in size and pivots on a 225-degree arc for easy repositioning while driving. As a bonus, iOttie offers two free audiobooks for use in the car to help keep your eyes on the road. Another iOttie advantage is the downloadable smartphone app on both iOS and Android that utilizes GPS positioning to pin and remember the last location where you parked. What to Look For in a Car Phone Holder

Multiple mounts: Some car phone holders have a single cradle and more than one mount. If you have more than one vehicle, you can install one mount in each car and take the cradle portion of the holder with you. Look for one that includes a variety of mounts, including vent, dash, and windshield, if you think this would be a helpful feature.

Magnets: There are many ways to secure a phone, but the most convenient method is with strong magnets. This allows you to easily snap your phone in place and remove it without messing around with springs, clasps, or other retaining mechanisms.

Power: In addition to dash- and window-mounted phone holders, some are built into power banks. This type of phone holder is mounted on a 12V plug that you insert into a cigarette lighter socket, so you can also use it to charge your phone and other mobile devices. You can reapply mounts that use adhesives though they'll gradually lose effectiveness over time. Suction cup mounts are less secure but can be removed and applied many times before degrading. What's the best place to mount a phone in my car? Ideally, you want to place your phone somewhere visible, and you can quickly press buttons and respond to alerts if necessary. It is legal to keep a phone powered on while operating your vehicle as long as it doesn't interfere with your ability to drive.
Pros
Minimalist design
Can be mounted anywhere in your vehicle
Cons
Phone reorients slightly when making sharp turns
The Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount is a great choice for smartphone owners who want a mount that's truly out of the way. Compatible with nearly any smartphone, including Apple's, Samsung's, and Google's Pixel lineup, the 3M-based adhesive magnetic attachment secures directly to the phone or a rigid case.
The attached socket then connects to the dash mount, equipped with 3M adhesive that can safely adhere to any vertical or flat dashboard. Once the steel ball is connected to the phone, the mount allows your device to tilt quickly from landscape to portrait mode or anywhere between to find the most comfortable viewing angle.
The neodymium magnet offers a firm grip, so you don't have to worry about this mount detaching at any point while driving on a bumpy road.
Mount Placement: Dash / Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Magnetic
Pros
Phone remains secure through even the toughest bumps
Magnetic sticker can be hidden under phone case
Cons
Vent mount only
Attaching directly to your car’s air vent, the TechMatte Mag Grip universal car mount is a unique solution that gets out of the way visually while remaining highly functional. Assisted by neodymium magnets, the TechMatte differs from alternative magnetic car mounts that utilize more standardized magnets.
Capable of holding most smartphones, including Samsung, Apple, and Google devices, the rubber construction ensures that the grip on the air vent will always be secure. Rotating and swiveling your smartphone is no trouble, thanks to the movable base that allows magnets to remain in place.
Measuring 1.75 x 1.5 inches and weighing only 1.25 ounces, the lack of a cradle allows your entire smartphone to be displayed without distracting supporting equipment.
Mount Placement: Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Magnetic
Pros
Can handle all but the largest of phones
Can rotate for landscape or portrait view
Cons
Vent mount only
The Kenu Airframe Pro is a standout solution for minimal use with maximum function. It directly attaches to the air vents in your vehicle via dual silicone clips that connect to most conventional air vent blades,leaving no damage or scratches in their wake.
The Airframe Pro's clamping grips are compatible with any smartphone up to 6 inches in width, including the entirety of Apple's iPhone lineup, as well as Samsung, LG, and HTC. Once connected to a vent, the Airframe Pro can easily rotate into portrait or landscape modes, allowing the driver to find an ideal angle.
Mount Placement: Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Spring
Pros
Easy mounting and removal
One handed mounting
Cons
No charging capability
Securing directly to a windshield via a suction cup, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount attaches any smartphone 2.3 to 3.5 inches in width. The telescopic arm of the iOttie extends from 4.9 to 8.3 inches in size and pivots on a 225-degree arc for easy repositioning while driving.
As a bonus, iOttie offers two free audiobooks for use in the car to help keep your eyes on the road.
Another iOttie advantage is the downloadable smartphone app on both iOS and Android that utilizes GPS positioning to pin and remember the last location where you parked.
Mount Placement: Dash | Charging: No | Closure Type: Spring
Some car phone holders have a single cradle and more than one mount. If you have more than one vehicle, you can install one mount in each car and take the cradle portion of the holder with you. Look for one that includes a variety of mounts, including vent, dash, and windshield, if you think this would be a helpful feature.
There are many ways to secure a phone, but the most convenient method is with strong magnets. This allows you to easily snap your phone in place and remove it without messing around with springs, clasps, or other retaining mechanisms.
In addition to dash- and window-mounted phone holders, some are built into power banks. This type of phone holder is mounted on a 12V plug that you insert into a cigarette lighter socket, so you can also use it to charge your phone and other mobile devices.
FAQ
The suction cup on my phone mount stopped working, what now?
The best solution for this is to rinse the suction cup in warm water; this makes it slightly more flexible and likelier to stick to surfaces.
Can I remove and reapply my phone mount?
It depends on the type you have. You can reapply mounts that use adhesives though they'll gradually lose effectiveness over time. Suction cup mounts are less secure but can be removed and applied many times before degrading.
What's the best place to mount a phone in my car?
Ideally, you want to place your phone somewhere visible, and you can quickly press buttons and respond to alerts if necessary. It is legal to keep a phone powered on while operating your vehicle as long as it doesn't interfere with your ability to drive.
