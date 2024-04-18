The Best Car Phone Holders of 2024 (2024)

The best car phone holders allow you to safely secure your phone while driving so you can interact with it hands-free.

Best Basic Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount View On AmazonView On WalmartView On Home Depot Pros Minimalist design

Can be mounted anywhere in your vehicle Cons Phone reorients slightly when making sharp turns The Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount is a great choice for smartphone owners who want a mount that's truly out of the way. Compatible with nearly any smartphone, including Apple's, Samsung's, and Google's Pixel lineup, the 3M-based adhesive magnetic attachment secures directly to the phone or a rigid case. The attached socket then connects to the dash mount, equipped with 3M adhesive that can safely adhere to any vertical or flat dashboard. Once the steel ball is connected to the phone, the mount allows your device to tilt quickly from landscape to portrait mode or anywhere between to find the most comfortable viewing angle. The neodymium magnet offers a firm grip, so you don't have to worry about this mount detaching at any point while driving on a bumpy road. Mount Placement: Dash / Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Magnetic

Best Magnet TechMatte Mag Grip View On Amazon$7View On Walmart$8 Pros Phone remains secure through even the toughest bumps

Magnetic sticker can be hidden under phone case Cons Vent mount only Attaching directly to your car’s air vent, the TechMatte Mag Grip universal car mount is a unique solution that gets out of the way visually while remaining highly functional. Assisted by neodymium magnets, the TechMatte differs from alternative magnetic car mounts that utilize more standardized magnets. Capable of holding most smartphones, including Samsung, Apple, and Google devices, the rubber construction ensures that the grip on the air vent will always be secure. Rotating and swiveling your smartphone is no trouble, thanks to the movable base that allows magnets to remain in place. Measuring 1.75 x 1.5 inches and weighing only 1.25 ounces, the lack of a cradle allows your entire smartphone to be displayed without distracting supporting equipment. Mount Placement: Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Magnetic

Best Grip Kenu Airframe Pro View On Amazon$30 Pros Can handle all but the largest of phones

Can rotate for landscape or portrait view Cons Vent mount only The Kenu Airframe Pro is a standout solution for minimal use with maximum function. It directly attaches to the air vents in your vehicle via dual silicone clips that connect to most conventional air vent blades,leaving no damage or scratches in their wake. The Airframe Pro's clamping grips are compatible with any smartphone up to 6 inches in width, including the entirety of Apple's iPhone lineup, as well as Samsung, LG, and HTC. Once connected to a vent, the Airframe Pro can easily rotate into portrait or landscape modes, allowing the driver to find an ideal angle. Mount Placement: Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Spring