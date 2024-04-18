The Best Car Phone Holders of 2024 (2024)

Check and use your phone safely and easily

David Beren

Updated on January 9, 2024

Best Basic

Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount

The Best Car Phone Holders of 2024 (2)

Pros

  • Minimalist design

  • Can be mounted anywhere in your vehicle

Cons

  • Phone reorients slightly when making sharp turns

The Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount is a great choice for smartphone owners who want a mount that's truly out of the way. Compatible with nearly any smartphone, including Apple's, Samsung's, and Google's Pixel lineup, the 3M-based adhesive magnetic attachment secures directly to the phone or a rigid case.

The attached socket then connects to the dash mount, equipped with 3M adhesive that can safely adhere to any vertical or flat dashboard. Once the steel ball is connected to the phone, the mount allows your device to tilt quickly from landscape to portrait mode or anywhere between to find the most comfortable viewing angle.

The neodymium magnet offers a firm grip, so you don't have to worry about this mount detaching at any point while driving on a bumpy road.

Mount Placement: Dash / Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Magnetic

Pros

  • Phone remains secure through even the toughest bumps

  • Magnetic sticker can be hidden under phone case

Cons

  • Vent mount only

Attaching directly to your car’s air vent, the TechMatte Mag Grip universal car mount is a unique solution that gets out of the way visually while remaining highly functional. Assisted by neodymium magnets, the TechMatte differs from alternative magnetic car mounts that utilize more standardized magnets.

Capable of holding most smartphones, including Samsung, Apple, and Google devices, the rubber construction ensures that the grip on the air vent will always be secure. Rotating and swiveling your smartphone is no trouble, thanks to the movable base that allows magnets to remain in place.

Measuring 1.75 x 1.5 inches and weighing only 1.25 ounces, the lack of a cradle allows your entire smartphone to be displayed without distracting supporting equipment.

Mount Placement: Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Magnetic

Best Grip

Kenu Airframe Pro

The Best Car Phone Holders of 2024 (4)

Pros

  • Can handle all but the largest of phones

  • Can rotate for landscape or portrait view

Cons

  • Vent mount only

The Kenu Airframe Pro is a standout solution for minimal use with maximum function. It directly attaches to the air vents in your vehicle via dual silicone clips that connect to most conventional air vent blades,leaving no damage or scratches in their wake.

The Airframe Pro's clamping grips are compatible with any smartphone up to 6 inches in width, including the entirety of Apple's iPhone lineup, as well as Samsung, LG, and HTC. Once connected to a vent, the Airframe Pro can easily rotate into portrait or landscape modes, allowing the driver to find an ideal angle.

Mount Placement: Vent | Charging: No | Closure Type: Spring

Best Windshield

iOttie Easy Touch Dash & Windshield Car Mount

The Best Car Phone Holders of 2024 (5)

Pros

  • Easy mounting and removal

  • One handed mounting

Cons

  • No charging capability

Securing directly to a windshield via a suction cup, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount attaches any smartphone 2.3 to 3.5 inches in width. The telescopic arm of the iOttie extends from 4.9 to 8.3 inches in size and pivots on a 225-degree arc for easy repositioning while driving.

As a bonus, iOttie offers two free audiobooks for use in the car to help keep your eyes on the road.

Another iOttie advantage is the downloadable smartphone app on both iOS and Android that utilizes GPS positioning to pin and remember the last location where you parked.

Mount Placement: Dash | Charging: No | Closure Type: Spring

The Best Car Phone Holders of 2024 (6)

What to Look For in a Car Phone Holder

Multiple mounts

Some car phone holders have a single cradle and more than one mount. If you have more than one vehicle, you can install one mount in each car and take the cradle portion of the holder with you. Look for one that includes a variety of mounts, including vent, dash, and windshield, if you think this would be a helpful feature.

Magnets

There are many ways to secure a phone, but the most convenient method is with strong magnets. This allows you to easily snap your phone in place and remove it without messing around with springs, clasps, or other retaining mechanisms.

Power

In addition to dash- and window-mounted phone holders, some are built into power banks. This type of phone holder is mounted on a 12V plug that you insert into a cigarette lighter socket, so you can also use it to charge your phone and other mobile devices.

FAQ

  • The suction cup on my phone mount stopped working, what now?

    The best solution for this is to rinse the suction cup in warm water; this makes it slightly more flexible and likelier to stick to surfaces.

  • Can I remove and reapply my phone mount?

    It depends on the type you have. You can reapply mounts that use adhesives though they'll gradually lose effectiveness over time. Suction cup mounts are less secure but can be removed and applied many times before degrading.

  • What's the best place to mount a phone in my car?

    Ideally, you want to place your phone somewhere visible, and you can quickly press buttons and respond to alerts if necessary. It is legal to keep a phone powered on while operating your vehicle as long as it doesn't interfere with your ability to drive.

