The best cheap wireless earbuds in 2024 (2024)

The best cheap wireless earbuds crush their more upmarket counterparts with a balance of solid performance, features, and great value for money. The Tom's Guide team test dozens of low-cost wireless earbuds a year, which means we have plenty of insight in weighing up which are the best value models on the market for budget pockets.
Just like the best wireless earbuds overall, you can count on the models listed here to deliver on sound quality regardless of their budget price tag. All cost less than $99 (and more than half are below $50), but despite the budget price tag they don't skimp on features. Several of our best cheap wireless earbuds choices also includeactive noise cancellation(ANC), making them even better value for anyone wanting to reduce distractions from the outside world for less.
Don't forget, you'll find lots more info in our in-depth standalone reviews, covering design and comfort, features, ANC performance (where applicable), battery life, and sound quality across all kinds of media, as well as how well they handle calls. Read on to find the pick of the best cheap wireless earbuds available to buy right now.
The quick list
1. 1More PistonBuds Pro
Best overall
If you want outstanding ANC and sound in a stylish, affordable package then look no further. These havestrong performance for a third of the price of the AirPods Pro.
Read more below
2. JLab JBuds Mini
Best value
The JLab JBuds Mini wireless earbuds do a whole lot more than their miniature size might suggest. They blend powerful sound and special features into one of the smallest true wireless designs ever created.
Read more below
3. Sony WF-C500
Best for sound and features
Arguably the best wireless earbuds under $100, these budget Sonys bring the company's big-brand experience for a fraction of the price. There's no ANC, but strong playback times and high-level sound make them a top buy.
Read more below
4. Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC
Best battery life
These are fantastic-sounding buds with strong features and battery life for $99. Excellent audio quality via Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC support with compatible devices make these a top choice, but ANC performance is weak.
Read more below
5. Donner DoBuds One
Best for style
These earbuds have an AirPods-like drop stem design and are one of the most attractive noise-cancelling earbuds at the price. They rival several mid-market models with effective ANC, superb sound, and better-than-AirPods battery life.
Read more below
6. JLab Go Air Pop
Best under $25
These are so much better than the majority of bargain bin fare out there.The lack of features might turn some buyers off, but look past these and you’ll find these are best $25 pair of wireless earbuds around right now.
Read more below
7. JLab JBuds Air Pro
Best for sports
The JLab JBuds Air Pro offer durable construction, and although they're not marketed towards active lifestyles, our testing found the fit to be stable and the gel tips created a tight seal that kept the buds locked in.
Read more below
8. Skullcandy Dime 3
Best for calls
The Skullcandy Dime 3 wireless earbuds are an enticing option with strong call quality and multipoint connectivity. The effective mics do a solid job with noise reduction and voice recognition and makes them a great buy for use on calls.
Read more below
The best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy right now
Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.
The best cheap wireless earbuds overall
1. 1More PistonBuds Pro
Entry-level ANC earbuds that surpass expectations at the price
Specifications
Size: 0.6 x 0.7 x 0.8 inches (per bud)
Weight: 0.15 ounces (per bud)
Battery life (rated): Up to 7.5 hours; 30 hours (charging case)
Bluetooth range: 60 feet
ANC: Yes
Reasons to buy
+ Great ANC for the price Energetic sound Sleek, compact design Responsive touch controls
Great ANC for the price+
Energetic sound+
Sleek, compact design+
Responsive touch controls
Reasons to avoid
- Bass heavy on some tracks- Sub-standard battery life Weak call quality
Bass heavy on some tracks--
Sub-standard battery life-
Weak call quality
The PistonBuds Pro are a win for budget-conscious consumers who desire outstanding ANC and sound in a stylish, affordable package. Are they going to replace your AirPods Pro? No, but they are easily one of thebest AirPods alternativesthat can be had for a third of the price.
Okay, battery life isn’t anything to write home about, nor is call quality. But these shortcomings are forgivable when factoring in the audio and noise cancellation these buds deliver, and are enough to satisfy (especially at the $69 price) and give the Piston Buds Pro mass appeal.
Read our full 1More PistonBuds Pro review.
The best value
2. JLab JBuds Mini
These $39 wireless earbuds are a total bargain (and cute)
Specifications
Size: 0.7 x 0.8 inches (per bud)
Weight: 0.11 ounces (per bud)
Battery life (rated): 5.5 hours (per bud); 20 hours (charging case)
Bluetooth range: >33 feet
ANC: No
Reasons to buy
+ Small and durable design Strong features in app Satisfying, customizable sound Respectable battery life with USB-C charging Responsive controls
Small and durable design+
Strong features in app+
Satisfying, customizable sound+
Respectable battery life with USB-C charging+
Responsive controls
Reasons to avoid
- Buggy connectivity Too much background interference during calls No quick charging
Buggy connectivity-
Too much background interference during calls-
No quick charging
JLab's JBuds Mini wireless earbuds blend powerful sound and special features into one of the smallest true wireless designs ever created. They tap into the neglected market of users with smaller ears, or those that just don't like the look or discomfort of larger buds protruding from ear canals. They have an impossibly tiny form, and the non-bulky charging case means they can be easily attached to a keyfob. JLab even threw in upscale features like an ambient listening mode and Bluetooth multipoint for pairing to two devices simultaneously.
Comfort levels are high, and our reviewer found they barley noticed wearing them even after several hours. These buds don't feature active noise cancellation but they successfully manage to block out noise passively when listening to music. They form a tight seal around the ear canal that prevents external sounds from creeping in.
The JBuds Mini are some of the brand’s best-sounding buds under $50. The bass-forward profile produces lively sound right out of the box, courtesy of the default JLab Signature EQ, though you can experience better sound by swapping out the Equalizer setting via companion app. Companion app access extends functionality to personalize the buds in multiple ways, be it audio customization or usability.
Read our full JLab JBuds Mini review.
The best sound and big-brand experience
3. Sony WF-C500
Upmarket features and sound quality at a great price
Specifications
Size: 1.2 x 1.1 x 0.9 inches (per bud)
Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud)
Battery life (rated): 10 hours; 20 hours (charging case)
Bluetooth range: 70 feet
ANC: No
Reasons to buy
+ Powerful bass 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support Lengthy playback time Works with Sony Headphones Connect app Strong connectivity
Powerful bass+
360 Reality Audio and DSEE support+
Lengthy playback time+
Works with Sony Headphones Connect app+
Strong connectivity
Reasons to avoid
- Lacks some features found on Sony's upmarket models Charging case only holds two additional full charges No touch controls
Lacks some features found on Sony's upmarket models-
Charging case only holds two additional full charges-
No touch controls
Sony's WF-C500 earbuds may not wow you with their looks, but arguably these are the best wireless earbuds under $100. Music sounds punchy and although their profile might not be as depth-filled as Sony’s WF-1000XM4, you can expect powerful lows and crisp highs, along with under-emphasized mids. Should you want to tweak the sound, there’s the Equalizer feature in the Sony Headphones Connect app to manually adjust frequencies or select from nine presets that prioritize different sonic elements, depending on the music genre or content.
The WF-C500 isn’t perfect, though, with slightly impractical controls that can inflict some discomfort when attempting to activate, and mediocre capacity from the charging case. However, these are trivial complaints when factoring in the level of sound Sony has managed to engineer into these tiny buds, and they're a bargain-priced model that really shouldn't be overlooked.
Read our full Sony WF-C500 review.
Best battery life
4. Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC
Strong audio, battery life, and special features
Specifications
Size: Not specified
Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud); 1.53 ounces (charging case)
Battery life (rated): 10 hours; 50 hours (charging case)
Bluetooth range: >30 feet
ANC: Yes
Reasons to buy
+ Great sound Up to 10 hours playback from a single charge Impressive features including LDAC support Durable design
Great sound+
Up to 10 hours playback from a single charge+
Impressive features including LDAC support+
Durable design
Reasons to avoid
- Disappointing ANC Unreliable fit
Disappointing ANC-
Unreliable fit
Buggy connectivity
Soundcore's newest entry-level buds are stacked with features and offer strong performance for the money. For $99, the Liberty 4 NC are fantastic-sounding buds that should be marketed towards budget audiophiles. They have an adjustable EQ with multiple customization settings, fine-tuned 11mm drivers, LDAC codec support, and spatial audio. You can expect an engaging and satisfying listening experience across the board. These buds give plenty of sonic versatility, be it booming bass, crisp mids, or well-balanced frequency range.
Battery life is rated at 10 hours with noise canceling off, while enabling the feature reduces playtime to 8 hours, and LDAC brings it down to 7 hours. The charging case holds up to 50 hours, which is considerably longer than many here and stronger then the AirPods Pro 2 case (30 hours) and WF-1000XM5 case (34 hours), which are both more than double the price.
Only noise-canceling performance lets it down. It struggles with mid- and high frequency sounds, and the unstable fit didn’t help isolate noise either.
Read our full Soundcore Anker Liberty 4 NC review.
Best for style
5. Donner DoBuds One
Effective ANC and great sound in an AirPods-like design
Specifications
Size: 0.9 x 1.247 x 0.88 inches (per bud)
Weight: 0.16 ounces (per bud)
Battery life (rated): 6.5 hours (ANC on); 8 hours (ANC off); 26 hours (charging case with ANC on); 32 hours (charging case with ANC off)
Bluetooth range: 40 feet
ANC: Yes
Reasons to buy
+ Balanced sound Effective ANC Better than AirPods battery life Sweat and water resistant
Balanced sound+
Effective ANC+
Better than AirPods battery life+
Sweat and water resistant
Reasons to avoid
- Poor comfort levels EQ presets are poorly engineered Unreliable connectivity with Control app
Poor comfort levels-
EQ presets are poorly engineered-
Unreliable connectivity with Control app
The Donner DoBuds One are one of the most affordable ANC models we've seen and a fantastic fake AirPods-style design and one of the most competitive cheap noise-cancelling earbuds market.
Any noise-cancelling earbuds that come with more playtime than the AirPods Pro (4.5 to 5 hours) are a win in our book, and the DoBuds One give up to 6.5 hours of play with ANC on, and 8 hours with ANC off. They undercut several mid-range models by delivering superb sound and surprisingly good ANC in an affordable package. Not everything hits its mark, such as app connectivity, comfort, and the EQ, but you’re still getting an incredible deal for the price.
Read our fullDonner DoBuds One review.
Best cheap wireless earbuds under $25
6. JLab Go Air Pop
The best wireless earbuds under $25
Specifications
Size: 0.9 x 1 x 0.9 inches
Weight: 0.1 ounces (per bud)
Battery life (rated): 8 hours; 32 hours (with charging case)
Bluetooth range: 30 feet (9 meters)
ANC: No
Reasons to buy
+ Satisfactory sound at price IPX4-rated water resistance Respectable battery life Custom EQ settings
Satisfactory sound at price+
IPX4-rated water resistance+
Respectable battery life+
Custom EQ settings
Reasons to avoid
- Poor call quality Unreliable controls
Poor call quality-
Unreliable controls
The Go Air Pop are a pretty similar set of cheap wireless earbuds to the JBuds Air, with water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable. Except the Go Air Pop are even cheaper, launching with a nigh-unbelievable MSRP of $20. When we tested the cheapest headphones on Amazon, even the no-name brands didn't produce true wireless models that were this affordable.
Even so, this is much better than bargain bin fare. While you can tweak the EQ, the default sound has plenty of bass, and the lightweight design actually avoids some of the comfort issues we had with the JBuds Air. Battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.
Read our full JLab Go Air Pop review.
Best cheap wireless earbuds for sports
7. JLab JBuds Air Pro
Inexpensive sports buds with strong sound
Specifications
Size: 0.88 x 1.03 x 0.83 inches (per bud)
Weight: 0.18 ounces (per bud)
Battery life (rated): 9 hours; 36 hours (charging case)
Bluetooth range: > 60 feet
ANC: No
Reasons to buy
+ Bass-forward sound with custom EQ Effective ambient listening mode Long battery life Sturdy feel and secure fit
Bass-forward sound with custom EQ+
Effective ambient listening mode+
Long battery life+
Sturdy feel and secure fit
Reasons to avoid
- Charging via USB-A port No companion app or wireless charging
Charging via USB-A port-
No companion app or wireless charging
The JLab JBuds Air Pro offer durable construction, instant auto-connect capabilities, and a tiny charging case with integrated USB cable. Although they're not marketed towards active lifestyles, our reviewer found the fit to be stable and the gel tips created a tight seal that kept the buds locked in. He commented that he never had to adjust them while out on runs, and slippage never became a problem.
These aren't the strongest earbuds when it comes to call quality. But with music playback, workout favorites like Jamiroquai’s “Shake It On,” the 6mm driver produced punchy bass, which intensified in Bass Boost mode and felt like bass drumsticks were striking against my ear drums. Essentially, that is the forceful low end you want to consume before kickstarting a run. There are three EQ modes for those who wish to tinker, and their bold sound, responsive controls, stable connectivity, and respectable playtime in a water-resistant design make the JBuds Air Pro a worthwhile purchase for budget-conscious exercisers everywhere.
Read the full JLab JBuds Air Pro review.
Best for voice calls
8. Skullcandy Dime 3
An drop stem design with great call quality
Specifications
Size: 1.06 x 0.77 x 0.73 inches (earbuds); 2.33 x 1.55 x 0.90 inches (charging case)
Weight: 0.14 ounces (per bud); 0.91 ounces (charging case)
Battery life (rated): 8 hours; 20 hours (charging case)
Bluetooth range: >30 feet
ANC: No
Durability: IPX4
Reasons to buy
+ Great call quality Impressive sound with well-engineered EQs Effective transparency mode Durable design Multipoint connectivity
Great call quality+
Impressive sound with well-engineered EQs+
Effective transparency mode+
Durable design+
Multipoint connectivity
Reasons to avoid
- Poor control scheme No wear detection No companion app support
Poor control scheme-
No wear detection-
No companion app support
The Skullcandy Dime 3 wireless earbuds are an enticing option with strong call quality and multipoint connectivity. The effective mics do a solid job with noise reduction and voice recognition and makes them a great buy for use on calls.
Sound quality while listening to music is great and these buds come with three built-in EQs, and boom-filled bangers handle monstrous lows like a pro. Sadly, there's no companion to let you tweak the sound profile to suit your preference, but Music (the default), Bass Boost, and Podcast serve listeners well.
Not everything hits the mark though. There’s no way to assign and personalize the controls, and we're also surprised by the absence of wear detection to auto-pause content when removing the buds. The charging case is nicely compact though and small enough to be a neat key-fob addition.
Battery life in our tests ran up to 7.5 hours, and total recharge time from the case maxes out at 20 hours. A 10-minute quick charge boosts these enough to give 2 hours of playback.
Read our full Skullcandy Dime 3 review.
Best cheap wireless earbuds: Specs compared
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|Header Cell - Column 0
|ANC
|Battery life (rated)
|Durability rating
|1More PistonBuds Pro
|Yes
|Up to 7.5 hours; 30 hours (charging case)
|IPX5
|JLab JBuds Mini
|No
|5.5 hours (per bud); 20 hours (charging case)
|IP55
|Sony WF-C500
|No
|10 hours; 20 hours (charging case)
|IPX4
|Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC
|Yes
|10 hours; 50 hours (charging case)
|IPX4
|Donner DoBuds One
|Yes
|6.5 hours (ANC on); 8 hours (ANC off); 26 hours (charging case with ANC on); 32 hours (charging case with ANC off)
|IPX4
|JLab Go Air Pop
|No
|8 hours; 32 hours (with charging case)
|IPX4
|JLab JBuds Air Pro
|No
|9 hours; 36 hours (charging case)
|IP55
|Skullcandy Dime 3
|No
|8 hours; 20 hours (with charging case)
|IPX4
How to choose the best cheap wireless earbuds for you
Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best cheap wireless earbuds. Many cheap models have listed prices of less than $100, but with sales and discounts at online retailers, you can easily bag a bargain for even less.
Any money you save on your earbuds purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear. So pay attention to rated battery life and whether any carrying case comes with the earbuds to provide additional power. You'll also want to see what reviews from both professional testers and people who bought the earbuds have to say about sound quality. That goes for both listening to music via the earbuds as well as fielding phone calls.
How well wireless earbuds fit your ears can vary from person to person. But some models come with additional tips and fins to offer something approaching a customized fit.
Frequently asked questions
What do IP-ratings mean?
IP-ratings refer to the level of Ingress Protection (IP) from liquids and dirt that a device is protected from. This is part of a device's durability.
IP-ratings explained: The first digit refers to the level of protection from solid particles, such as dust and sand. The scale ranges from 0 (no protection) to 6 (dust-tight) for full protection. For example, an IP6X rating ensures that the device is completely dust-tight, making it ideal for harsh outdoor conditions or industrial settings where fine dust particles are common.
The second digit refers to a devices resistance to moisture, and the scale ranges from 0 (no protection) to 8 for the highest level of protection. For example, with an IPX4 rating, earbuds are protected from water splashes from any direction, while an IPX7 rating ensures that the device can be submerged in water up to 1 meter (around 3 feet) for 30 minutes without any damage.
Most common IP ratings explained
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|Rating
|Level of protection
|IPX4
|This rating shows that the device has been tested and offers protection against splashes of water, making them suitable for workouts or light rain.
|IPX6
|This rating indicates that the device can withstands power jets of water from any direction.
|IPX8
|The device is waterproof and fully submersible up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 mins.
How we test the best cheap wireless earbuds
When rating the best cheap wireless earbuds, we look not only at price but also design, sound quality and battery life. We also consider how easy it is to pair earbuds with a smartphone and what kind of controls are accessible through the device.
In terms of audio, we listen to many sample tracks that span a number of genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical, R&B, and electronic, while assessing volume levels and how easy the earbuds are to drive. Movies, podcasts and video games are also used where necessary. We also make phone calls to assess both call quality and microphone performance.
During the testing phase, our reviewers wear each pair of headphones for hours at a time throughout the course of a week. Reviewers will make note of battery life and how well it matches the rated battery life provided by earbud makers.
Star ratings explained: As with all our reviews, we evaluate the best cheap earbuds based on a five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). If a product hits nearly every mark, it’s awarded a coveted Recommended badge, while our Best Value award speaks for itself. Only products with truly exceptional performance across the board are awarded an Editor's Choice badge.
For more information, check out ourhowwe test pagefor Tom's Guide.
Contributions from: Alex Bracetti
Lee Dunkley
Audio Editor
As a former editor of the U.K.'s Hi-Fi Choice magazine, Lee is passionate about all kinds of audio tech and has been providing sound advice to enable consumers to make informed buying decisions since he joined Which? magazine as a product tester in the 1990s. Lee covers all things audio for Tom's Guide, including headphones, wireless speakers and soundbars and loves to connect and share the mindfulness benefits that listening to music in the very best quality can bring.
1 CommentComment from the forums
jeffadair
I agree with most all of your recommendations with one little caveat...because these headphones are practically disposable (i have yet to keep any more than a year or two), I would like to read what your opinion would be on the best really cheap wireless earbuds...like the ones you can get on Wish and Temu. I have more than a few pairs of these and just switch around with them...no real favorites. They all sound just fine to me (I'm not an audiophile), just a guy who wants something to listen to at the gym or Starbucks.
Reply
