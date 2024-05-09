Best wireless earbuds under $200 (2024)

True wireless earbuds, aka wireless earbuds, look like the future. In fact, they look like the kind of future with jetpacks and hoverboards that actually work, and now that wireless tech has matured, you can snag a pair of buds on any budget. With improvements to Bluetooth stability and ergonomics, it’s no wonder folks are shedding cables before ditching wheels. These are the best wireless earbuds under $200 that can bring the future to you today.

Why is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro the best wireless earbuds under $200?

Jasper Lastoria / SoundGuys The indicator light blinks red, blue, and green when in pairing mode.

If you have an Android phone, there’s a good chance it’s a Samsung phone. Much like how iPhone users default to the AirPods Pro (more on that below), it should follow that Samsung users get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. For one, you benefit from the Samsung Seamless Codec, which constantly adjusts for quality and stability and potentially offers 24-bit audio. All other users get their pick of AAC or SBC.

A battery of 4 hours and 50 minutes with the (pretty darn good) active noise cancelation (ANC) enabled means the Galaxy Buds Pro suits a commute well. Meanwhile, the sound profile works well with most music. It has a reasonable dose of bass and a strong emphasis on higher frequencies, making it consumer-friendly. The app also includes EQ presets, so you can find one for your tastes.

With a very good microphone and IPX7 rating, you can pretty much do anything and go anywhere with the buds. From professional Zoom calls to jogging in the rain, Samsung has it figured out. Samsung’s buds even have touch controls, and this generation no longer has the oversensitivity of previous iterations. However, there are plenty of other options below if you don’t care for the design or mic quality. Plus, if you have an iPhone, you’ll miss out on too many features for it to be worth it.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Comfortable fit • Enhanced noise-cancelling technology • Satisfying battery life Samsung's reliable earbuds upgraded The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds provide great sound and feature active noise canceling. They meld a great fit and comfort with a vast range of ear tips. Efficient ANC and five hours of battery life sweeten the deal.

While the audio captured by the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone rejects noise reasonably well, for example, in our wind sample below, voices don't sound consistently natural. For a phone call or meeting, the mic performs fine. You can toggle on Ambient sound mode to make phone calls more comfortable as well, like a makeshift sidetone. As of early 2023, you can record binaural audio with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when paired to a Samsung device running One UI 5.0 or later. Basically, it's like having a simplified surround sound recording. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Office conditions): Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Street conditions): Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro microphone demo (Windy conditions):

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is the best pair of wireless earbuds for iPhone owners

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) looks basically the same as the last generation.

Apple popularized the wireless earbud revolution with the (not so amazing) AirPods (2nd generation) and (3rd generation), but don’t confuse those for the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which come with ANC and silicone ear tips so you can find a good fit. If you have an iPhone, the efficiency of the H2 chip, along with fast pairing and easy device switching, makes the AirPods Pro a good choice. iPhone owners also get the benefit of battery optimization, Spatial Audio, head tracking, hands-free Siri access, and more.

Apple smartened up and got the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) an IP54 with the latest USB-C version of the earbuds for better dust resistance and more universal charging. The frequency response sounds pretty decent, with a pleasant amount of bass and audible mids. The microphone is quite good, and the stemmed design helps with that. If you want something that just works, try the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). If you don’t mind the Apple tax, at least you know what you get isn’t a gamble.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Impressive ANC • Comfortable fit • Wireless charging One of the best true wireless earbuds for iOS users. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) modestly improve upon the first-generation AirPods Pro and feature the same iconic look. Apple's upgraded H2 chip begets better noise canceling and battery life, while the case's U1 chip and integrated speaker let you precisely locate the case. If you own an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are an obvious choice.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) has a pretty good microphone system, even in loud environments. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Office conditions): Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Street conditions): Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Windy conditions):

The Grell Audio TWS 1 sounds as great as it looks

The foam ear tips provide a strong amount of passive noise isolation.

Former Sennheiser chief headphone engineer Axel Grell has a new project: the Grell Audio TWS 1 active noise canceling wireless earphones. If you’re an audiophile who wants Bluetooth earbuds that put sound quality first, the TWS 1 is a solid contender. Right out of the box, these earphones sound great, and you can take the sound quality a step further with the SoundID app. Not only can you let Sonarworks’ software create a custom sound built around your hearing abilities, but you can also create a granular custom EQ of your own.

Sound quality aside, these earbuds have a beautiful design with Gorilla Glass-covered touch panels that allow you to control playback and field calls like most wireless earphones. The large panels make for an easy target, so you shouldn’t have to deal with misfires often. The charging case is fairly large to accommodate the earphones, though, which may be a turn-off to those with particularly small bags or pockets.

Grell Audio’s active noise canceling and “noise annoyance reduction” (NAR) effectively combats background noise, but it isn’t technically the most effective ANC on the market, which is purposeful. NAR constantly adjusts the ANC intensity based on how loud your environment is so that it sounds more natural and less jarring, which some listeners experience with other top-tier ANC headsets. The foam ear tips do a great job of handing frequencies higher than 1kHz, so you shouldn’t hear much in the way of generic room noise like chatter.

Grell Audio TWS 1 Grell Audio TWS 1 Great sound quality • Noise canceling with Noise Annoyance Reduction (NAR) • Foam ear tips provide a comfortable fit Best-in-class sound without an overbearing price. The Grell Audio TWS 1 has a frequency response that most people will enjoy, plus some extra features via SoundID integration. These might just be the best-sounding true wireless earbuds you can buy right now.

The TWS/1 performs well in ideal conditions, but you can hear a bit of background noise come through in sub-optimal environments. Even still, this microphone quality is better than most embedded mics found in true wireless earphones. Grell Audio TWS 1 microphone demo (Ideal): Grell Audio TWS 1 microphone demo (Office): Grell Audio TWS 1 microphone demo (Street):

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds are a comfortable set of workout earbuds

Athletes will love these earbuds.

If your goal is to get an excellent pair of dedicated workout buds, the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds have your back with a secure fit via wings and six different-sized ear tips.

Like any good set of exercise-ready earbuds, the Sport Wireless Earbuds have an IP54 rating against dust and sweat. Touch controls work well on the buds, and Sennheiser’s app has EQ and adjustable commands. Plus, the frequency response is very nice, with a great bass and mids response, with some slight under-emphasis in the treble.

Utilizing Bluetooth 5.2, Sennheiser ensures you get a good selection of codecs with aptX (for Android users), AAC (for iOS), and SBC. With a battery life of 7 hours, 13 minutes, and two additional charges in the case these will outlast pretty much any hike or marathon you throw at them.

Sennheiser Sport Wireless Earbuds Sennheiser Sport Wireless Earbuds IP54 water and dust resistance • Secure, comfortable fit • Companion app with EQ adjustment Hear your surroundings while absorbing your favorite music The Sennheiser Sport Wireless Earbuds are excellent workout headphones for runners and cyclists who need to be aware of their surroundings. While you won't get ANC, you get an IP54 water and dust resistant build with a comfortable fit. Battery life of over seven hours in our tests sweetens the deal.

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless microphones work well enough to take calls on the go in most environments. Some voices may sound a bit "muffled". In the second microphone demonstration below, you can hear how the microphones still capture the background noise of our simulated office environment. At the gym, the earbuds might pick up neighboring gym rats. Sennheiser Sport True Wireless microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Sennheiser Sport True Wireless microphone demo (Office conditions): Sennheiser Sport True Wireless microphone demo (Street conditions):

The best bang for your buck is Beats Studio Buds Plus

Lily Katz / SoundGuys The frosted, translucent finish of the Studio Buds Plus helps them stand out from the crowd.

Updating the successful formula of the Beats Studio Buds are the Beats Studio Buds Plus. Despite belonging to the Apple empire, the Studio Buds Plus works just as well with Android as they do with iOS. They come with good ANC for less than the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), too.

One of the standout features of the Beats Studio Buds Plus is the battery life, which reaches a very impressive 8 hours and 22 minutes with ANC enabled. The noise canceling works where it counts, in filtering out low-frequency noises, and the passive isolation is pretty good, too.

While the tuning of the Studio Buds Plus is a bit more low-end than our ideal, it’s far better for most music than older Beats, which were really bassy. Beats include the standard AAC and SBC codecs, which is fine for most. There’s an app as well, but besides updates, it doesn’t do much, and if you’ve got an iPhone, it’s all integrated into your settings instead. The only bugaboo to keep in mind is that the Studio Buds Plus uses buttons and not touch controls, which can interfere with your fit.

Beats Studio Buds Plus Beats Studio Buds Plus Lightweight, compact, and translucent design • Android-friendly features through Beats app • Longer battery life than before The Beats Studio Buds Plus are good earbuds for listeners who hop between Android and iOS. Beats' active noise canceling is a step up from the original Studio Buds. Small housings and a range of ear tip options make these a joy to wear for hours at a time.

The mics on the Beats Studio Buds Plus are decent but still pick up quite a bit of your environmental sounds. At the bottom of the app, you can manually select which mic you want to use for phone calls if the automatic choice doesn't sound so great. Beats Studio Buds Plus microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Beats Studio Buds Plus microphone demo (Office conditions): Beats Studio Buds Plus microphone demo (Street conditions):

Should you get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for Android?

Jasper Lastoria / SoundGuys The case lid props up the buds for easy access.

For the tech and productivity-minded amongst us, the Google Pixel Buds Pro feels future-forward in a friendly format. These Mentos-shaped earbuds have exclusive features such as Google Translate integrated into the buds to translate a speaker on the fly. The noise canceling is rather good, too. Folks who want spatial audio with head tracking can pair the Pixel Buds Pro with a Pixel phone as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is a great alternative to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Lily Katz / SoundGuysThe Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are cheaper and still good.

While we love the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the fact of the matter is that the Galaxy Buds 2 also have solid noise canceling for less money. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles of the Buds 2 Pro, like the IPX7 rating, we recommend saving for this equally competent set of buds. Of course, you should look at both and see which fits your life better. For example, you’ll compromise on the IPX2 rating and more pared-back settings in the app.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Compact design • In-app ear tip fit test • Sound quality A fine pair of noise canceling earbuds that might get lost in the confusing line of other Buds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 don't rattle the world of audio wearables, but they do their job well as a pair of everyday earphones. Sound quality is very good and bound to please most ears, and the noise canceling edges out that of the Galaxy Buds Pro. Still, you may have a hard time choosing the Buds 2 over the more premium Buds Pro and more affordable Buds Plus.

No ANC? No problem with the Jabra Elite 4

Jasper Lastoria / SoundGuys The battery lasts 5 hours and 5 minutes with ANC on, but just turn it off to extend the battery life because it isolates well already.

If you don’t need ANC and just want some reliable earbuds that sound good, try the Jabra Elite 4. By default, these earbuds supply a good frequency response (and the app has EQ too). The Elite 4 utilizes aptX and SBC codecs, which is solid for Android users, although not ideal for iOS. While Jabra also has the exercise-oriented Jabra Elite Active 4, the non-active model still has a robust IP55 rating and improved isolation properties. Uniquely, Jabra designed the Elite 4 with a Goldilocks combination of functionality, pricepoint, and sound. Best of all, it’s well under $200.

Jabra Elite 4 Jabra Elite 4 Multipoint connectivity • Noise-canceling • In-app custom EQ Affordable Jabra earbuds with mighty features for the price With a reasonable price for ANC true wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 4 offer solid battery life, a good fit, and great connectivity.

The best wireless earbuds under $200: Notable mentions

Not the smallest buds out there, but they feel comfortable for a few hours.

Anker Soundcore Space A40 : These budget-minded earbuds have a lot of great features, such as ANC for a cut price of $79 at Amazon.

: These budget-minded earbuds have a lot of great features, such as ANC for a cut price of $79 at Amazon. Beats Fit Pro : These buds feature stabilizers to keep them in your ears and come in a myriad of colors, too (for $159 at Amazon). They can be fussy with some Android devices, but in-ear detection and a decent ANC rate as some of their upgraded features.

: These buds feature stabilizers to keep them in your ears and come in a myriad of colors, too (for $159 at Amazon). They can be fussy with some Android devices, but in-ear detection and a decent ANC rate as some of their upgraded features. Beats Powerbeats Pro : Beats workout earbuds have an IPX4 rating, secure ear hook design, and battery life (10 hours, 52 minutes). You need a Lightning cable to charge the case, which may be frustrating for those who don’t use Apple products. Still, the Powerbeats Pro is generally for iPhone owners since it has the same H1 chip as the AirPods Pro. Try it for $159 at Amazon.

: Beats workout earbuds have an IPX4 rating, secure ear hook design, and battery life (10 hours, 52 minutes). You need a Lightning cable to charge the case, which may be frustrating for those who don’t use Apple products. Still, the Powerbeats Pro is generally for iPhone owners since it has the same H1 chip as the AirPods Pro. Try it for $159 at Amazon. Bose Sport Earbuds : These stalwart earbuds have been around for a couple of years and do all the exercise tasks you might throw at them well. Importantly, they grip your ears with stabilizers and sound pretty good, too. Pick them up for $165 at Amazon.

: These stalwart earbuds have been around for a couple of years and do all the exercise tasks you might throw at them well. Importantly, they grip your ears with stabilizers and sound pretty good, too. Pick them up for $165 at Amazon. Bose Sport Open Earbuds : This is for the person who does not want or need ANC. In fact, this person wants to hear everything. With such a niche set of earphones, the Bose Sports Open keeps you aware while you exercise and provides a stable fit (for on the product’s website). Its AAC and SBC codec support only, and the case doesn’t provide any battery charging.

: This is for the person who does not want or need ANC. In fact, this person wants to hear everything. With such a niche set of earphones, the Bose Sports Open keeps you aware while you exercise and provides a stable fit (for on the product’s website). Its AAC and SBC codec support only, and the case doesn’t provide any battery charging. Google Pixel Buds A-Series : This headset is ideal for Google Pixel phone owners and Android phone owners at large. You get a pretty consumer-friendly sound when you enable the boosted bass EQ mode, and the default frequency response is great for spoken word content like audiobooks or podcasts. These sell for $94 at Amazon.

: This headset is ideal for Google Pixel phone owners and Android phone owners at large. You get a pretty consumer-friendly sound when you enable the boosted bass EQ mode, and the default frequency response is great for spoken word content like audiobooks or podcasts. These sell for $94 at Amazon. Jabra Elite 7 Pro : Durable noise canceling earbuds with tons of customization from the Jabra Sound+ app. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro checks almost all the right boxes for $199 at Amazon.

: Durable noise canceling earbuds with tons of customization from the Jabra Sound+ app. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro checks almost all the right boxes for $199 at Amazon. Jaybird Vista 2 : If you plan on running over your earbuds while dunking them in mud, the Vista 2 sports IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications. The price teasingly sits just below $200 ($117 at Amazon), which is why it’s here. However, you get good sound quality and a comprehensive app. Great isolation and above-average ANC make the Vista 2 a solid alternative.

: If you plan on running over your earbuds while dunking them in mud, the Vista 2 sports IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications. The price teasingly sits just below $200 ($117 at Amazon), which is why it’s here. However, you get good sound quality and a comprehensive app. Great isolation and above-average ANC make the Vista 2 a solid alternative. Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless : This pair of wireless earbuds bring great noise canceling at a reasonable price ($89 at Amazon). You don’t get many extras with these earbuds, but Sennheiser makes sure that all music sounds good through this headset with its neutral-leaning frequency response.

: This pair of wireless earbuds bring great noise canceling at a reasonable price ($89 at Amazon). You don’t get many extras with these earbuds, but Sennheiser makes sure that all music sounds good through this headset with its neutral-leaning frequency response. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 : The third time is the charm with the MTW line of earbuds from Sennheiser. On this go, Sennheiser includes stabilizing wing tips and support for aptX Adaptive. This is a great pair of earbuds for listeners who value sound quality and ANC, but the price makes it a bit cost-prohibitive ($169 at Amazon).

: The third time is the charm with the MTW line of earbuds from Sennheiser. On this go, Sennheiser includes stabilizing wing tips and support for aptX Adaptive. This is a great pair of earbuds for listeners who value sound quality and ANC, but the price makes it a bit cost-prohibitive ($169 at Amazon). Shure AONIC Free : If you don’t like noise canceling or just don’t want it, the AONIC Free from Sennheiser is a great headset (for $199 at Amazon). These earbuds feature narrow-diameter nozzles and comfortable memory foam ear tips. The headset does a great job of blocking out noise without the need for ANC. You still get great Sennheiser sound and build quality, along with an excellent software experience on any mobile OS.

: If you don’t like noise canceling or just don’t want it, the AONIC Free from Sennheiser is a great headset (for $199 at Amazon). These earbuds feature narrow-diameter nozzles and comfortable memory foam ear tips. The headset does a great job of blocking out noise without the need for ANC. You still get great Sennheiser sound and build quality, along with an excellent software experience on any mobile OS. Sony LinkBuds S : These subtle-looking earbuds feature excellent ANC and a solid frequency response curve with LDAC and AAC. Check them out for $148 at Amazon.

: These subtle-looking earbuds feature excellent ANC and a solid frequency response curve with LDAC and AAC. Check them out for $148 at Amazon. Sony WF-C500: This fresh pair of wireless earbuds from Sony feature DSEE upsampling and an IPX4 rating. Listeners get many of the same bells and whistles as the premium Sony WF-1000XM4 for less than half the price, $98 at Amazon.

What you should know about wireless earbuds under $200

How long do wireless earbuds last?

Placing the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds into the case for just 10 minutes provides five hours of listening.

This seemingly simple question has a few answers. On average, most wireless earbuds have a standalone battery life of between four and six hours, with the charging case providing an extra two or three charge cycles. In other words, you can get anything from 12 to 24-plus hours of battery out of your true wireless earbuds and the case before you need to recharge them.

While the battery life is still the Achilles’ heel of any wireless product, some manufacturers have an ace up their sleeves. Many cases can quickly charge your earbuds. You’ll commonly see specs like 10 minutes of charging provides 60 minutes of listening. Some manufacturers like OnePlus go above and beyond with their fast charging speeds, but most stick to the “10 minutes yields one-hour” standard. It’s a stat worth checking because you want to listen and not wait around for your buds to charge.

The “IP” in IP rating stands foringress protection, essentially how protected a device is from dust and water damage. The higher the number that follows the IP rating, the more durable your product is. Often, you’ll see earbuds with an IPX4 rating. The “X” is a placeholder for a dust-resistant rating, and the “4” corresponds to a level of water resistance. You can read our in-depth breakdown of IP ratings, but if you don’t have time, IPX2 is fine for light use every day. If you’re going to exercise in your earbuds, we recommend something with at least an IPX4 rating.

What are Bluetooth codecs? Bluetooth codecs help make the difference between an okay sound and a very good sound, and here’s your friendly reminder that the headphone jack is still the queen of quality. Codecs allow your smartphone or laptop to communicate with your headset. Every Bluetooth audio device supports SBC by default, so at the very least, your earbuds can stream over that. If you’re steeped in the Apple ecosystem, all you need to know is AAC is your codec of choice.

Android phones don’t give you CD-quality playback with AAC. In the same chart, you can see that besides the iPhone, quality is often better over SBC.

For Android users, the situation seems more nebulous and dependent on both your device and your use case. If the earbuds in question only have AAC and SBC, sometimes you get better quality results with SBC. Otherwise, to reduce latency (which is a real bugaboo with Bluetooth and video), look for higher resolution options like aptXor aptX-LL. Some manufacturers (similar to Apple) have chosen to optimize for their own ecosystem. Samsung’s proprietary codec works best with other Samsung products.

Basically, pay attention to codecs. SBC might be a one-size-fits-all situation, but maybe you want some tailoring.

What is a frequency response?

In this example, the blue shows the product’s notable bass emphasis. When set against our ideal (shown in pink), the under-emphasized bass means you can hear other frequencies better.

If you’ve poked around our site enough, you’ve probably seen frequency response charts. Basically, we measure how closely an audio product reproduces sound relative to our house curve (consumer or studio). In our updated frequency response charts, cyan represents the product in question, and the pink line represents the SoundGuys curve. Although many people prefer a studio or “flat” response, most of us average listeners like a bit more bass and treble in our tunes.You can read more about the SoundGuys house curves, but the gist is that this is what works well for most people.

A good frequency response is one that does not unduly hide other frequencies by being too loud. In other words, if bass sounds are too loud, you probably can’t hear quieter sounds of other frequencies as well. That’s how human brains work. We just don’t process quieter sounds as well as louder ones. This often results in folks turning up the volume, and you want to keep your hearing, right?

Why does fit matter?

Whether you wear headphones or earbuds, fit greatly impacts sound quality.

A contributing factor in finding the perfect true wireless earbuds has to do with fit. Fit matters because we can post about all sorts of awesome features, but none of them make a difference if the buds fall out of your ears. More often, the topic of fit means something more subtle. Do the buds adequately seal your ear? A poor fit actually alters your perception of the frequency response.

Fortunately, most earphones ship with a selection of different-sized ear tips, and when in doubt, try a third-party option. We also typically include measurements of ear tips when reviewing a product so you can compare it to what you already have.

Any product with an equalizer (EQ) is worth its weight in gold (which might not be much, considering truly wireless earbuds are fairly light). You can rescue a default frequency response you don’t like by using an EQ to make corrections—some products even feature a mobile app that has an EQ. If you hear too much bass, simply drop the EQ slider in the bass frequencies down to offset it.

What is isolation/active noise canceling (ANC)?

Lily Katz / SoundGuys App support for ANC and other features is common in TWS earbuds near the $200 mark.

Remember know how fit matters for hearing things correctly? It also matters for achieving isolation. Isolation works much in the way that earplugs do: by creating a physical barrier between your ears and the noisy world. Inherently, some designs isolate better than others. Sometimes, that’s so you can hear your surroundings out of safety. Isolation works best typically for higher-pitched incidental sounds, like clangs in a café.

Active noise cancellation uses microphones that detect your environmental surroundings and basically use the opposite soundwaves to cancel the noise out. Frequently, there is a small delay while it detects the environmental noise. For that reason, ANC fights droning sounds best because it is somewhat predictive in nature. A fast, brief burst of sound is typically too quick for ANC to dramatically quiet it, hence why isolation is the best tool for clangs. ANC is your friend for airplanes, as it typically works on repeating sounds that land in lower frequencies.

How we choose the best wireless earbuds under $200

At SoundGuys, we perform objective tests to measure things like frequency response, isolation, microphone quality, and more. In order to do so, we use a head and torso simulator (HATS) with an anatomically realistic ear canal and outer ear. We also use a standardized setup to test the microphone quality of products with pre-recorded phrases from a calibrated artificial mouth in our test chamber. This allows us to present standardized microphone samples to you so you can judge the quality of various products and compare them across the board. After we collect all of this data, we then score each product through a variety of objective and subjective measures.

Our team then confers with one another regarding the best products for a given category, and we present our list to you. It’s not over after we hit “publish,” though. Instead, we treat every article as a living document that we update as new and worthy products come out.

Why you should trustSoundGuys

Real-world testing is part of how we assess each product we review.

Frequently asked questions about wireless earbuds

Yes, you can use any wireless Beats earbuds with an Android phone, but you may miss out on some features. For instance, you can’t directly access Google Assistant with your voice on Android the same way you can with Siri on an iPhone when you pair the Beats Powerbeats Pro or AirPods to your device. Beats’ earbuds are trying to bridge the gap between iPhone and Android owners, though, because the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro work nearly as well on Android as they do on iOS. Note: the Beats Fit Pro has ANC issues that aren’t easy to resolve.

Both Jaybird and Jabra make very good wireless earbuds, and we think what it ultimately boils down to for most people is fit. The Jaybird Vista 2 housings are quite large and bulky, and the proprietary ear/wing tips make it hard to get a comfortable fit. Still, the Vista 2 stays in place during all kinds of movement as long as you’re willing to put up with some discomfort an hour into wearing it. The Jabra Elite 7 Active is one of our favorite earbuds to date because of the excellent app experience, compact case, solid microphone, and default frequency response. If you need the most durable thing on the market, however, we recommend the Jaybird Vista 2. Both the Jaybird case and earbuds merit durability certifications.

As is the case with most technology, mid-tier products eventually receive most of the features the most expensive products have first. Grabbing the more expensive earbuds these days often means more effective ANC, better quality materials or build, surround sound, and more in-app features like location-based settings that automatically change when you leave or enter a space. Some buds under $200 have those features already, which is why it’s worth considering some of our picks. Basically, the latest and greatest is usually found in the premium earbuds first.