The Best English Toffee Recipe (2024) | So Festive! (2024)

How to make English Toffee the easy way.You'll love this homemade Christmas treat perfect for gifting or parties.

DELICIOUS AND EASY ENGLISH TOFFEE

It wouldn't be a Christmas season without making my mom's homemade English Toffee recipe. She's the reason I started this blog after all, (read the story here!) so it's only appropriate that I share one of her most famous recipes with all of you along with 13-layer rainbow jello.

This English Toffee candy is so simple to make and tastes delicious!Like, melt in your mouth delicious.

So if you've ever wondered "how to make toffee" this post will show you how easy it is!

WHAT IS TOFFEE?

This English butter toffee recipe is a popular Christmas treat made with butter, sugar, and chocolate.

ENGLISH TOFFEE GIFTS

Homemade toffee is great for Neighbor gifts, teacher gifts, or visitors who stop by. Just package this English butter toffee little cellophane bags and tie with a ribbon for a quick gift!

WHAT YOU NEED TO MAKE TOFFEE:

What is English toffee made of?

1 pound real butter- do not use margarine (they don't call it a buttery English toffee recipe for no reason!)

1 cup water

2 ½ cups white sugar

4 Tablespoons light corn syrup

about 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

chopped walnuts, if desired

candy thermometer

wooden spoon

large sauce pan

baker's half sheet (I use this one for all my baking!)

(I use for all my baking!) cellophane bags for gifts

HOW TO MAKE ENGLISH TOFFEE

1. First, melt the butter in a large saucepan on medium heat. Don't burn it! Once the butter starts melting, attach the candy thermometer to side of the pan like this:

2. Once the butter melts, stir in the water, sugar, and light corn syrup. You'll cook it until it reaches 300 degrees F, or the hard crack stage. This is a hard toffee recipe, so be sure it reaches the full temperature.

It will take about 15 minutes to reach 300 degrees. Just keep stirring. So before you start making this Toffee, make sure you have a good 20 minutes or so that you can dedicate to just this!

3. Once the old English toffee mixture has reaches that temperature, you pour the super hot, sweet-smelling hot toffee mixture onto an extra large cookie sheet (*aff. link).

4. Then you sprinkle semi-sweet chocolate chips onto the toffee. And if you keep your chocolate chips in the freezer like I do and are worried about them not melting, do not fear! They will melt just fine.

You'll want a bowl scraper to smooth the chocolate chips all over the toffee. Keep smoothing until the chocolate has melted and you have a nice, smooth layer on top.

5. For English toffee with nuts, just sprinkle chopped walnuts, or your favorite nuts, on top at this point. You can certainly make it without nuts, too.

6. Take the cookie sheet (*aff. link) of goodness and place outside (if it's nice and cold!) or in the refrigerator and leave there until the toffee has hardened and the chocolate is no longer runny.

7. Once the toffee has cooled completely, hit with the back of a knife to make uneven pieces. Once you have one section broken, you can even use your hands to break the rest.

8. Store in an airtight container or package up for yummy gifts.

See how easy making toffee can be? Seriously, you got this!

READY TO MAKE THE BEST ENGLISH TOFFEE?

I would say I would send you some of ours, but the truth is: our entire batch is already gone. Guess we'll just need to make another! 🙂

Here's the easy recipe for English Toffee!

The Best English Toffee ★★★★★5 from 2 reviews Author: SoFestive.com

Total Time: 17 minutes

Save this British toffee recipe for later! Enjoy one of our favorite Christmas goodies!