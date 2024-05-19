Split Pea and Ham Soup Recipe from The Food Charlatan. (2024)

This easy recipe for Split Pea Soup can be made on the stove or in your slow cooker. The kick from a dash of chipotle powder and bites of Smoked Gouda keep things interesting. A cozy dinner for a lazy (or busy) day.Originally published April 2012.

So when I started this blog over 3 years ago, I of course posted all of my favorite recipes right away. What’s a food blog without the tried-and-trues? There are some recipes that I still make all the time for my family, but don’t get much attention here on the blog, because well, only my mom was reading then. Which is kind of a shame, because hello, look at this soup. You should be eating it. I usually go back and change the storyof the post too, to keep it fresh, but for some reason I just couldn’t let this one go. I mean, who could toss outa list of their favorite movie quotes?Apparently I can’t. So here it is, Karen From Yesteryear (circa April 2012): Eric’s birthday is coming up. At work they sent him a get-to-know-you questionnaire so that they can read it at their next staff meeting. The last question was What is your favorite movie? Instead of naming one, he listed 16, complete with genre categories. That’s what you get when you ask people like Eric about movies. For all you movie buffs, here’s Eric’s favorite “movie”: Comedies: Groundhog Day. Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Classics: Casablanca. It’s a Wonderful Life. The General.

Animated: Ratatouille. Wall-E. Spirited Away.

Epics: Star Wars. Lord of the Rings. Indiana Jones.

Action: Inception. The Matrix.

Others: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Cast Away. The Truman Show.

It got me thinking about some of my favorite movies, and of course my favorite quotes from them. Wanna hear some? 1. Han Solo: Keep your distance, Chewie, but don’t LOOKlike you’re trying to keep your distance. [Chewie barks a question] Han Solo: I don’t know. Fly casual!

This is, of course, from Star Wars. I don’t even need to make an explanation for Han Solo’s awesomeness. 2. Chunk: Mikey, Mikey, this ain’t the kind of place you wanna go to the bathroom in.

Mama Fratelli: Why not?

Chunk: Because they might have daddy longlegs and um… dead things, Mikey, DEAD THINGS!

Goonies!! I was obsessed with this movie as a tween. What, you weren’t?? 3. Miracle Max: Get back, witch.

Valerie: I’m not a witch, I’m your wife! Vizinni: No more rhymes now, I mean it.

Fezzik: Anybody want a peanut? These are from The Princess Bride, possibly the most quotable movie of all time.

4. I brought you flours. Harold Crick says this to Ana Pascal in Stranger Than Fiction when he brings her gourmet flours to bake with. My kind of man. 5. The kid is a L7 weenie. From the Sandlot. Yes please. (Do you want a s’more? Some more of what?) 6. Buzz! Your girlfriend! Woof! Kevin Mcallister on Home Alone. I will never get over this movie. It cracks me up. Just the other daymy friend and I were in our church’s kitchen and I held up a spoon and said, “Is this real silver?” And she whispered loudly, “Put it in your purse. Just put it in your purse!!” And I knew that I had found a Home Alone kindred spirit. 7. Dionne: Hello? There was a stop sign.

Cher: I totally paused.

This is from Clueless. I think this to myself every time I roll through a stop sign, and imagine myself saying it to a cop as an excuse. But officer, I totally paused! Okay people. Your favorite movie quotes?Everybody’s got one! Come on, spill in the comments!

Hi, it’s the Real Me again. Let’s talk split pea. I usually make this soup around Easter when I have a leftover ham bone, but I wastotally craving it recently. I didn’t feel like buying an entire ham just for soup, so I used a ham steak and it worked out beautifully. Make sure you add whatever bones you have to the soup, it lends great flavor. The first time I made this, I used the ham bone from thisRaspberry Chipotle Glazed Ham(my favorite ham, ever.) The chipotle gave the soup a little kick that I loved, so I’ve incorporated it into this recipe by adding chipotle chili powder. If you don’t have any, you could use regular chili powder, or omit entirely. I really love the extra layer of smokiness it adds, as if smoked ham and smoked gouda weren’t enough. << This, by the way, is totally not optional, in my opinion. Gouda for president!! It’s a game changer, friends.

Split Pea Soup with Ham What the heck is split pea soup?? If you didn’t grow up eating it, it probably sounds…unappealing. I mean, pea soup doesn’t sound amazing, and now you’re telling me the peas in my soup are broken? Well, yeah, actually. Split peas are just regular green peas, dried and then split in half so they’re faster to cook. Pea soup dates back to ancient times (I’m talking Egyptians and ancient Romans) and has been eaten by everyone: European peasants, sailors, people struggling in the Great Depression, you name it. It’s really good for you and the smoked ham and gouda make it taste amazing too.

Why you’ll love this Recipe for Split Pea Soup with Ham I love soup!! It’s so comforting and warm on a freezing cold or rainy day (or worse, a freezing cold rainy day, blegh). This one is so homey and filling: I love the veggies, and I love the flavor. Smoked ham and gouda take a pretty basic soup to the next level.

How to Make Split Pea Soup with Ham Here’s an overview of how this soup comes together. For complete instructions, scroll down to the recipe card at the end of the post.

Stovetop Instructions: Rinse and sort the peas, then add to a large stock pot with water. Add chicken bouillon. Turn the heat to high and boil. Add the bay leaves, onions, garlic, celery, carrots, ham bone, and chipotle powder. Bring to a boil again, then reduce to a low simmer. Simmer for at least an hour and a half. If the ham is still on the bone, remove from the soup and chop, discarding the bone. Return the meat to the pot. Salt and pepper to taste. Remove soup from heat. Dice the smoked Gouda into bite-size cubes, or use a vegetable peeler to shave it. Add the cheese to the hot soup and stir.

Slow Cooker Instructions: Add the peas, water, chicken bouillon, bay leaves, onions, garlic, celery, carrots, ham, and chipotle powder to a very large crock pot. Turn it on to low and cook for at least 4 hours, or up to 8. Chop the ham and return, if necessary. Season to taste and garnish with smoked gouda.

What to serve with this Split Pea and Ham Soup Recipe I love serving homemade bread with this soup. Here are some of my favorites! Garlic Knots << it’s impossible to say no to these garlic buttery beauties Grandma Prudy’s Rye Bread << this is not the rye bread you’re used to! It’s lighter, more mild, and insanely good sliced and toasted with butter. Aunt Shirley’s Famous Dinner Rolls << so fluffy!! Shortening makes these rise super high. Quick and Easy French Bread << only one hour to hot bread on your table?? It’s true! Garlic and Rosemary Skillet Bread << baked in a cast iron for amazing crispy edges.

How to Store Split Pea and Ham Soup This soup can be stored in the fridge for 3-4 days. You can also freeze it for 2-3 months. Either way, make sure it’s in an airtight container.

Split Pea Soup Recipe with Ham FAQs Do you wash split peas before making soup? Peas are picked from a field and sometimes they can be a little dirty or you might find a tiny pebble in there, so it’s a good idea to pick through them and rinse them (no soap needed). Do dried split peas need to be soaked before cooking? Nope! The whole point of split peas is that they cook quickly, because they’ve been cut in half. You can soak them if you want, but it’s definitely not necessary (I didn’t). Why is my split pea soup not mushy?

If your split peas won’t cook down to a nice soft soup, they’re probably old. Like beans, split peas don’t have an infinite shelf life. If you’ve had them in the back of the pantry for a decade and you’re finally getting around to cooking them, be aware that they may take a very long time to soften (or may not soften at all). How do you add flavor to a bland split pea soup? Let me introduce you to my friends, smoked ham and smoked gouda, and their good buddy chipotle chili powder. Get these three together with your split pea soup and it’s party time. And don’t underestimate onions, garlic, and celery–you’ll find them in most soups, and it’s because they add so much subtle flavor. Why does my split pea soup taste sour? Your split pea soup should never taste sour. We’re not adding any acidic ingredients, like vinegar or tomatoes, so if your soup tastes sour it may have been in a fridge too long and gone bad. This soup should taste earthy and smoky with just a tiny kick from the chili powder. Should split pea soup be crunchy?

Unless you sprinkled some tortilla chips on top, no, it definitely shouldn't be crunchy. If you're eating crunchy split pea soup then the peas did not cook long enough. If you used split peas from the back of your pantry that you bought, oh, ten years ago, that may be your problem. Go buy a fresh bag of split peas and try again!

^^Here’s myoriginal photo, just for kicks :)

^^Here's myoriginal photo, just for kicks :)

Some other cozy soups you will love! Italian Wedding Soup << homemade meatballs, hearty greens, incredible broth, even teeny tiny adorable pasta. Don't miss this one! Cream Cheese Chicken Chili << this would be great for Game Day! You could even serve it as a dip with tortilla chips. Yummm: Cheeseburger Soup << in case you needed another way to eat cheeseburgers…this is the stuff.



