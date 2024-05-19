Instant Pot Recipes from All 50 States - 365 Days of Slow Cooking and Pressure Cooking (2024)

An Instant Pot is a very versatile tool. And it can cook a lot of different cuisines and types of foods. Here are Instant Pot recipes from all 50 states!

Pin this for later!

Related: Slow Cooker Recipes From All 50 States

Instant Pot Recipes from All 50 States

I started sharing a “state” recipe each week at the beginning of 2020. My recipes were “inspired” by the states (not always authentic). One reason for this was that my one criteria for this project was that at least part of the recipe had to be made in the Instant Pot. It was a bit of a challenge some weeks! It is now December 14th and we’re at the end of the year and I’ve covered all 50 states! I had such a fun time learning a little about each of the United States and a little about the foods that are eaten there. In case you are missing any of the state recipes I’ve compiled them all here in one spot. Enjoy!

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Alabama

Alabama camp stew with shredded pork and chicken in a tomato BBQ sauce with potato chunks, lima beans and corn.

Get Alabama’s Recipe

From a reader: Robert said, “You brought back a fond memory from my childhood as I remember the boat paddle being used to stir the camp stew being made in giant cast iron pots cooked over an open flame. It was cooked by veterans who would take turns cooking it around the clock for about 3 days .They first would slow cook the Chicken ,Pork and Beef adding BBQ sauce as they cooked .The Smokey flavor added the taste of the Camp Stew you just can’t get cooking any other way .They sold Pork plates and Chicken plates and Camp stew. The Pork plates were out of this world. The camp stew was awesome. Those guys put they’re heart and soul into cooking these meals ready for every 4th of July. The big cast iron pots being stirred with a boat paddle was something I looked forward to every year. I haven’t had any good Camp Stew since I left Montgomery.”

Alaska

Flaky wild Alaska salmon is steamed on the top of red potatoes and carrots in your electric pressure cooker and drizzled with garlic, fresh lemon juice and butter. A one pot meal that is healthy and delicious!

Get Alaska’s Recipe

From a reader: Sabrina said, “This is the best instant pot recipe I’ve tried for salmon fillets so far. I found both the salmon and potatoes to be very well-flavored.”

Arizona

Easy Posole is a dump and go recipe for chicken (or pork) and hominy soup that you can make in the Instant Pot or slow cooker.

Get Arizona’s Recipe

From a reader: Barb said, “I made this recipe yesterday and it turned out great. Instead of chicken I used some pulled pork I had in my freezer. And I used beef broth because I thought it would stand up better to the pulled pork. Those are the only substitutions I made. I put some of the pork in at the beginning and put the rest in to warm after the soup was done. I topped the soup with shredded cabbage, cilantro, Mexican shredded cheese, sliced radishes and a little bit of chopped onion. Adding all these toppings makes the posole a hearty and filling meal. As with all soups, I think it tastes better the second night because last night the broth’s canned taste was evident and I didn’t particularly like that. But leaving the soup overnight in the fridge blended everything together so nicely. I will be making this soup again.”

Arkansas

Grab a bag of tortilla chips and dig into this Instant Pot/Slow Cooker Arkansas Cheese Dip for the most addicting snack of your life.

Get Arkansas’ Recipe

From a reader: Sara said, “This recipe is magnificent! Thank you! We recently learned about Arkansas Cheese Dip on a podcast called ‘Gravy’ and this is the recipe we picked to try it and it’s so delicious! We’re hooked forever and ever.”

California

Fish tacos! Lime marinated fish is pressure cooked quickly and then rolled up in a soft tortilla with lime sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and avocados. A healthy, fresh and easy dinner recipe.

Get California’s Recipe

From a reader: Amy said, “Made this recently and I must admit I was a little skeptical at first. I grew up south of San Diego so I’m a bit of a fish taco snob. But wow, we all LOVED them! The sauce is pretty amazing, and the fish is so tender. It’s a bit messy to eat, but so good that you really don’t mind. Thanks for this one. It’s a keeper!”

Colorado

A version of pork green chili that tastes like you slaved all day over the stove but uses easy-to-find ingredients. It’s made faster than “regular versions” by using your Instant Pot.

Get Colorado’s Recipe

From a reader: Cathy said, “This is on our favorite list to make again and again.”

Connecticut

Instant Pot Steamed Cheeseburgers are juicy burgers with melty cheese cooked in your Instant Pot!

Get Connecticut’s Recipe

From a reader: Kim said, “Too delicious & too easy.”

Delaware

Moist cake made with applesauce and apple cider and then topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting. Addicting!

Get Delaware’s Recipe

From a reader: Nick said, “Made this tonight for a late night snack. Followed directions exactly and the cake came out great. Used cinnamon applesauce of course, just to make sure I got all the cinnamon I could get.”

Florida

Instant Pot Key Lime Pie is tart, sweet, creamy citrus filling in a graham cracker crust

Get Florida’s Recipe

From a reader: Dawn said, “Made this yesterday and it was amazing! Tart and creamy and delicious.”

Georgia

A salty, addicting snack of soft peanuts is easy to make at home in your Instant Pot, slow cooker or on the stove.

Get Georgia’s Recipe

From a reader: Deborah said, “Karen you made my mom so very happy!!! We love boiled peanuts and get them out of the field on our farm. I do not like boiling them outside as it takes so long and have to watch the water level, etc. I tried some in my instant pot and my mom said they were the “best she had” since our dad passed 18 years ago. She is 86 years young and placed an order for 6 quarts for her freezer and 3 quarts for now. Glad I found this and tried it. ONLY way we will cook them now.”

Hawaii

This Hawaiian style pork is easy to prepare, with only 4 ingredients and a hands off cooking method. And it tastes amazing! It will soon become a family favorite.

Get Hawaii’s Recipe

From a reader: Carol said, “Nothing says Hawaii to me like Kalua pig. Yum! I like that I don’t have to dig a hole in my backyard and cook a whole pig all day when I can get the same delicious flavor using your recipe and my Instant Pot.”

Idaho

Make fluffy, moist baked potatoes in your Instant Pot without foil and in just a few minutes!

From a reader: Sharon said, “Turned out great. I let them sit for the full 15 minutes. Rubbed them with olive oil and put under the broiler for a few minutes. Served it with bacon, sour cream, butter and scallions. I realized several hours later that I had forgotten to put out the cheese. Oh well, it was still good.”

Illinois

Thinly sliced seasoned roast beef piled onto a bun with flavorful juices and some pickled vegetables. An amazing sandwich with tons of flavor!

Get Illinois’ Recipe

From a reader: Danielle said, “I followed this recipe this evening and it was awesome! (Minus the bay leaf) Everyone loved it! My husband had a second sub! I used a top round roast (London broil) we like the meat more well done and throwing it back in the pot was perfect. The meat was tender and the spices were great! Thanks!”

Indiana

A delicious side dish of corn with cream cheese and bacon. This will become a favorite at every family dinner and potluck! Make it in the Instant Pot or slow cooker.

Get Indiana’s Recipe

From a reader: Melissa said, “As a lifelong Hoosier, I can agree that a corn recipe is a must. I have tried this dish and it is really good, especially with fresh corn. But I don’t have the patience to strip that many ears of corn, lol.”

Iowa

Instant Pot Maid-Rite Sandwiches are seasoned, simmered flavorful loose ground beef sandwiches served with mustard and a pickle.

Get Iowa’s Recipe

From a reader: Jenifer said, “My husband said he wanted Maid Rite last night for dinner ( we literally live 2 minutes from one here in Iowa) I decided to try this recipe instead for dinner. I did eliminate the soy sauce and replaced the water with Coca-Cola. (I’ve always added this to mine) They turned out delicious! Best homemade Maid Rite I’ve ever maid. My husband at more the 2 and daughter was trying to keep up raving about how I need to make them more often. He likes his with bacon, ketchup, onion and dill pickle. I like what is known as the Swiss Rite. Swiss cheese, bacon, and honey mustard, and always add dill pickle. Will be making again. Instant pot is hands down the best way to go of making these at home.”

Kansas

Bread pockets filled with ground beef, cabbage, onions and spices. Portable and delicious!

Get Kansas’ Recipe

From a reader: Devion said, “As a proud Kansan, I love me a good bierock! When I’m craving them, but in a hurry, I sometimes used canned biscuit dough. I flatten it out, fill it, and top it with another biscuit, pressing the edges together. Not the same as a yeasted dough, but works in a pinch!”

Kentucky

The Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich is an open faced turkey sandwich on Texas toast drizzled with a Romano cheese sauce and topped with crispy bacon. Your Instant Pot cooks a frozen turkey breast in an expedited manner to use for this addicting sandwich.

Get Kentucky’s Recipe

From a reader: Corey said, “I had to make some modifications based on what I had on hand but this was still one of the best recipes I’ve made in a long time. As a Kentuckian who has had many versions, this is better than most restaurant versions. Thank you so much for sharing this.”

Louisiana

A dish of shrimp, ham and rice in a flavorful tomato sauce. This is a super fast and easy way to make jambalaya all in one pot!

Get Louisiana’s Recipe

From a reader: Brenda said, “This was very easy and delicious…..will be making again! Yum!!”

Maine

A New England tradition, red flannel hash is made with cooked potatoes, beets and corned beef. Use your Instant Pot to speed up the cooking process.

Get Maine’s Recipe

Maryland

Creamy, cheese crab dip with Old Bay Seasoning tastes great served on a sliced baguette or crackers.

Get Maryland’s Recipe

From a reader: Nancy said, “This was great.”

Massachusetts

Navy beans with molasses and salt pork pressure cooked in a fraction of the time it would take to cook in the oven.

Get Massachusetts’ Recipe

From a reader: Roger said, “Thanks for the Baked Beans recipe, I’ve been looking for a great Baked Bean recipe and my wait has come to an end.”

Michigan

Cherry Oat Bars with homemade Instant Pot cherry pie filling are a delightful treat of buttery oatmeal crispy topping and tart cherry pie filling. These taste perfect with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

Get Michigan’s Recipe

From a reader: Frank said, “I made this for dessert at a BBQ cook off. Cooking it in the pit added a little smoke flavor that everybody loved. Obviously I had to add more time for the lower heat but it set great. Made it in a 10 qt Dutch oven. Will definitely make it again.”

Minnesota

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole is like chicken wild rice soup, but in casserole form. Plus it’s made in your Instant Pot so there is only one dirty pot to clean and it takes less time to cook

Get Minnesota’s Recipe

From a reader: Kristi said, “I’m from MN and I love wild rice! We tried this recipe and it was a huge hit in our house (even with my husband who normally hates anything with wild rice)!”

Mississippi

An addictive warm dip that is perfect for any party, potluck or get together. Or if you want to eat it in the closet by yourself. No judgment.

Get Mississippi’s Recipe

From a reader: Nick said, “My wife and I ate the whole thing ourselves except for some of the bread bowl (I still saved it though). Best dip ever, except for the MD crab dip.”

Missouri

Fork tender meat that practically falls off the bone. The ribs are seasoned with a dry rub, either pressure cooked or slow cooked, glazed with barbecue sauce, and then stuck under the broiler.

Get Missouri’s Recipe

From a reader: “Carrie Anne said, “5 stars for sure! These were terrific. Hubby really enjoyed them.”

Montana

Instant Pot Pasties have shredded roast beef and cubed potatoes are cooked inside biscuit dough and then drizzled with beef gravy.

Get Montana’s Recipe

Nebraska

A Nebraska favorite, runzas are a cross between a hot pocket and a burger. Ground beef, onions and cabbage are wrapped in a yeast dough and baked, resulting in a savory pastry.

Get Nebraska’s Recipe

From a reader: Tam said, “Made this today on a cold, windy day. Being from Nebraska I am a tough judge, but these are great. I only made half because I wasn’t sure how they would turn out. Now I wish I would have made more. The dough was so easy in the instant pot and had just the right texture of a true Runza. Yummy!”

Nevada

A simple but delicious potato recipe with garlic, parsley, carrots and onion.

Get Nevada’s Recipe

From a reader: Steve said, “These potatoes are incredible! Followed the recipe exactly, with russets I had on hand. The potatoes ended up so creamy, and just melted in your mouth. Anxious to try it with Yukon gold potatoes, but don’t know how they could be any better!”

New Hampshire

Beefy, cheesy noodles with seasoned tomato sauce and green peppers. A classic comfort food from mom’s kitchen.

Get New Hampshire’s Recipe

From a reader: Kim said, “EZ Peasy & sooooooo delicious! Made this the other day & it was an instant hit at our house. Grew up eating this a LOT, but it was called ‘goulash’ at Mom’s house. I don’t care what you call it, it tastes really good & was a breeze to get it to the table. On the go-to list from now on.”

New Jersey

Use your Instant Pot to help you make stromboli faster! My stromboli recipe has pizza dough filled with cheese, sauce, pepperoni and salami. Then it’s rolled up and baked. You can proof the pizza dough in half the time with the yogurt function on your Instant Pot.

Get New Jersey’s Recipe

From a reader: Judy said, “My stromboli came out absolutely delicious. I managed to get a few pics before the fam descended on the kitchen & devoured the whole thing. I filled ours with mozz, parm & provolone cheese, pepperoni, salami, plus red, orange, yellow & green peppers. Served with marinara over the top & finished with…yup, more cheese. It was stupid good – so glad I made 2 so we can have leftovers!”

New Mexico

Chicken is cooked in a green chile sauce in your Instant Pot. Then it’s chopped and rolled up in a tortilla with cheese and smothered with more enchilada sauce.

Get New Mexico’s Recipe

From a reader: Stephanie said, “Made these last night and between my husband, my son and myself, we almost polished off the entire pan!! So delicious! I couldn’t get enough of the sauce.”

New York

Throw a bag of frozen chicken wings in your electric pressure cooker and cook for just 3 minutes for perfectly cooked chicken wings! Toss the wings in some buffalo sauce and then serve with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.

Get New York’s Recipe

North Carolina

Pork shoulder is cooked until tender and then served up on a bun with a homemade tomato and vinegar BBQ sauce popular in North Carolina. Make in the Instant Pot or slow cooker.

Get North Carolina’s Recipe

North Dakota

Tender roast beef and brown gravy served over toasted white bread with a side of creamy mashed potatoes. Diner food at home!

Get North Dakota’s Recipe

From a reader: Christina said, “Surprisingly this simply recipe is sooo delicious. A real keeper.”

Ohio

A hot dog in a steamed bun with mustard, covered with copy cat Skyline chili, diced onions and a mound of shredded cheddar cheese.

Get Ohio’s Recipe

From a reader: Debbie said, “This is amazing! My whole family loved it including my very picky daughter in law. I followed the recipe as written except I reduced the tsp of cumin to half. We ate this over spaghetti but will use leftovers for hotdogs. We live in Ohio and my son, who loves Skyline, thought it was even better than theirs.”

Oklahoma

Country style gravy made with ground sausage and diced bacon is infused with flavors as it is quickly pressure cooked.

Get Oklahoma’s Recipe

From a reader: Kathryn said, “I made this recipe this morning and it was so delicious! My kids said it was the best gravy ever. I loved how it tasted and a bonus was doing it all in one pot! No more splattering of the sausage cooking or gauging if I’d added enough flour/milk/fat ratio. This was PERFECT!”

Oregon

The hot dish your mom used to make with ground beef, veggies and tater tots only it’s made in the Instant Pot instead of the oven.

Get Oregon’s Recipe

Pennsylvania

My version of the cheesesteak sandwich–bun, meat, cheese and onions–made in your Instant Pot!

Get Pennsylvania’s Recipe

From a reader: Karin said, “So easy and fast to make!! Perfect sandwich for a busy day; add a salad and chips and dinner is on the table. Delicious!!!!!”

Rhode Island

Hot dogs, served in a steamed bun, and topped with celery salt, yellow mustard, chopped onions, and a seasoned meat sauce.

Get Rhode Island’s Recipe

From a reader: Debbie said, “I am a Native Rhode Islander, born and bred. My father who was an upholsterer in Providence actually covered the seats in the New York System in Olneyville. He used to take us there all the time. So the only change I would make is you need the weiners from Dey St. That is where the System gets them! HaHa You haven’t lived until you tasted one. My husband loves them. I usually make my sauce on top of the stove. I will have to give my Instant Pot a try!”

South Carolina

Creamy and cheesy grits served with bacon flavored shrimp and green onions. Classic comfort food from the south!

Get South Carolina’s Recipe

From a reader: Judy said, “This was as good as or better than the cheesy shrimp & grits I had in Charleston, SC.”

South Dakota

A beefy chili is ladled over fry bread and topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and all your favorite taco fixings.

Get South Dakota’s Recipe

From a reader: Jan said, “This is fantastic Karen! I made the from scratch fry bread – pretty easy & went together quickly & OMGosh soooo good. Adding the olives was a nice touch too. Never in a million years would I have thought to add olives, yum! This will be my new Taco Tuesday. I’ll bet that fry bread would be delicious with a little sugar & cinnamon for dessert too, or maybe a cream cheese icing like cinnamon rolls. I can’t wait to also try the frozen dough – I didn’t have any. One fry bread was more than enough for a meal, so I’m freezing the other one & the chili. Thinking I can freshen up the fry bread with the Mealthy Crisp Lid. If that works out, will be great to make a larger quantity to freeze. Thanks for such a quick, easy & delicious recipe. Also thanks for including several different options to make.”

Tennessee

Layers of Nilla wafers, bananas and homemade vanilla pudding with a generous amount of whipped cream on top. The from-scratch pudding is made with no stirring in your Instant Pot!

Get Tennessee’s Recipe

From a reader: Nolan said, “This recipe turned out great! I also used vanilla bean paste in place of the extract for the pudding and whipped cream. Great sub! You could taste the vanilla bean in there”

Texas

This cheesy and creamy chicken casserole with tortillas and Rotel has its roots in Texas but that doesn’t mean us non-Texans can’t enjoy it too! Whip up my version in just a few minutes using your Instant Pot and NO cream of soups!

Get Texas’ Recipe

From a reader: Cathy said, “Made this for supper tonight and it was so easy and so good! Son and I each ate 2 bowls of it. Topped mine with sour cream and diced avocado. Only changes I would make is up the Rotel to it’s next heat level, we both thought it needed just a little kick and maybe one less tortilla. The tortillas really soak up the liquid like pasta does. This recipe is a keeper for sure.”

Utah

Potatoes with a homemade cheesy cream sauce and then topped with a crunchy cornflake topping. The perfect side dish to go with ham or turkey dinner.

Get Utah’s Recipe

From a reader: Amy Jo said, “I made this recipe last night. I cut the potatoes into approx. 1″ cubes and didn’t bother with the corn flake topping. It was a hit with my whole family. They asked me to save the recipe so I could make this again.”

Vermont

Bite-size, spherical pancakes that are perfectly poppable and taste great with maple syrup drizzled over the top.

Get Vermont’s Recipe

From a reader: Beth said, “Just made them for a super early supper! They’re great, and so much more fun than normal pancakes. Bonus: the cook gets to sit down and eat and not keep flipping!”

Virginia

Tomato based stew with smoky pork, lima beans, corn and potatoes. Serve with a side of cornbread for a perfect dinner.

Get Virginia’s Recipe

From a reader: Millie said, “I made it for the first time , my husband and I loved it ! We will keep this as a favorite and will share recipe with family.”

Washington

Homemade apple cobbler that’s brought to a whole new level with the addition of drizzly caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. A quick and easy fall dessert.

Get Washington’s Recipe

West Virginia

A comforting bowl of creamy pinto beans flavored with smoky ham. A winter staple in the Appalachian states.

Get West Virginia’s Recipe

From a reader: Crystal said, “Made this pinto beans recipe tonight for dinner with corn bread, fried potatoes and bacon. They were delicious. Used the fast soak method and I did not have any cayenne pepper so I omitted. I also did not use meat from ham hock (just for flavoring). My mother is from the poorest, southern most part of West Virginia right in the heart of coal country. She absolutely loved them. She said they were better than hers. That is a huge compliment as she has had the same family recipe for 60+ years. 3rd recipe for Instant Pot I have made of yours. All were absolutely delicious.”

Wisconsin

A chicken, beef and vegetable soup/stew that can be made quickly in your Instant Pot or slowly simmered all day in your slow cooker.

Get Wisconsin’s Recipe

From a reader: Lisa said, “It uses a lot of different veggies because it is usually a harvest time soup/stew get together! It is made in large pots over fires and everyone brings bowls or containers to enjoy and take some home.”

Wyoming

Tender chunks of beef (or elk) in a creamy gravy sauce with veggies and then topped with biscuits. A beef pot pie type of recipe that is ultra comfort food.

Get Wyoming’s Recipe

From a reader: Kristin said, “First time using Instant Pot!!! Lol not a great cook and this was super easy and yummy!!!

Want more tried and true Instant Pot recipes?

Receive FREE daily Instant Pot recipes and tips in your email box. Sign up by filling out the gray form below. Other ways to follow: join the365 Days of Instant Pot Recipes Facebook groupand subscribe to myYouTube channelwhere I share Instant Pot stuff with you weekly.

*Karen Petersen is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com.