The Best Free VPNs for 2024 (2024)

Don't worry; you don't have to dig through all the sales pitches, complex plan details, irritating restrictions, and tricky fine print to find the VPN with the best no-cost offering. In addition to our usual testing, we've done the research to give you the easy-to-parse list of the best free VPNs below. Read on for our top picks, followed by what to look for when choosing a free VPN.

If you want all the features of the best VPN services, you have to pay for them. Fortunately, several free options cover the basics of improving your privacy online.

Deeper Dive: Our Top Tested Picks

PROS The best free VPN subscription

Numerous advanced privacy tools

Strong customer privacy stance

Slick, accessible client

Excellent speed test scores CONS Awkward ChromeOS implementation SPECS Name Value Free Version Data Limit Unlimited Free Version Server Limit US, Netherlands, Japan Free Version Simultaneous Connection Limit 1 Can Manually Select Server In Free Version Are All Features Available In Free Version? Free Connection Speeds Limited No No Ads In Free Version? Yes Public Third-Party Audit All Specs GET IT NOW Today’s Best Deal Learn More Proton VPN Review

TunnelBear VPN Best for Free Occasional Location Spoofing 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It With its playful interface and deadpan bears, it's easy to dismiss TunnelBear VPN as all show and no substance. That's not fair, as it has strong privacy policies that it has backed up with a string of annual third-party audits. Free subscribers can access any of its global servers, making it a good choice for travelers or anyone who needs to spoof their location. TunnelBear VPN also allows unlimited simultaneous connections for both paid and free users. TunnelBear VPN does put one hefty restriction on free subscribers: a 500MB per month data limit. You can earn another 1GB of data on top of that if you post about the company on social media. Still, that's not very much data. Who It's For Even with the 1GB bonus, the TunnelBear VPN's data restrictions for free subscriptions might be best for only occasional use. Maybe for watching one show, or only when on vacation. The fact that it does allow free users to select any of its servers does make it particularly useful for spoofing your location or traveling abroad. Assuming, of course, you can keep your data usage down. PROS Unlimited simultaneous connections

Excellent privacy policies

Annual independent audits

Friendly, approachable design (with bears!) CONS No multi-hop connections

Split tunneling not available on all platforms

Data limit on free subscription SPECS Name Value Free Version Data Limit 500MB - 1.5GB Per Month Free Version Server Limit All Servers Free Version Simultaneous Connection Limit Unlimited Can Manually Select Server In Free Version Are All Features Available In Free Version? Free Connection Speeds Limited No No Ads In Free Version? Yes Public Third-Party Audit All Specs GET IT NOW Today’s Best Deal Learn More TunnelBear VPN Review

Bitdefender Premium VPN Best for Free Light-Duty Domestic Browsing 3.5 Good Why We Picked It Under the hood, Bitdefender Premium VPN is powered by Hotspot Shield VPN, but simplifies a few the latter's issues. Unlike Hotspot Shield VPN, Bitdefender does not throttle free users' bandwidth or monetize its mobile apps. We especially like that Bitdefender Premium VPN allows users to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. Maxing out your device count would quickly burn through your allotted 200MB of data per day, however. This VPN also limits free users to only the closest server. We would also like to see the company release a third-party audit of its service. Who It's For The server limitations make it a good choice for traveling, since it will snag whatever is nearby, but not good for spoofing your location. 200MB per day is far more generous than TunnelBear VPN, but you'll easily use that up if you're not careful, so streaming movies and heavy downloading may not be possible. PROS Affordable

Excellent app

Split tunneling CONS Confusing privacy policy

Introductory pricing for annual plans

No multi-hop connections on Windows

No option to change VPN protocol on Windows SPECS Name Value Free Version Data Limit 200MB Per Day, Per Device Free Version Server Limit Limited to Closest Server Free Version Simultaneous Connection Limit 10 Can Manually Select Server In Free Version Are All Features Available In Free Version? Free Connection Speeds Limited No No Ads In Free Version? Yes Public Third-Party Audit All Specs GET IT NOW $2.50 Per Month for 1 Year Plan Bitdefender Learn More Bitdefender Premium VPN Review

Hide.me VPN Best for Free Everyday Browsing Close to Home 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It For free subscribers, Hide.me allots an impressive 10GB of data per month and lets you access five server locations. Especially notable is that Hide.me does not ask for your credit card information when creating a free account. Plus, the service has received a third-party audit. There are some restrictions. Hide.me free users are limited to just a single simultaneous connection. You'll also have to pay a hefty up-front cost if you decide to spring for the paid subscription, although doing so will grant access to many features not available for free Hide.me subscribers. Who It's For Hide.me's 10GB data limit is a bit more generous than some of the competitors, but you'd still have to be mindful in order to not run out before the month's end. A single simultaneous connection means you'll only be using on device at a time, which given the data cap may not be a bad things. Giving access to five server locations does give you more freedom when traveling or looking to spoof your location. PROS Ten simultaneous connections

Good server distribution

Strong speed test scores

Supports anonymous payments

Affordable CONS No specialized servers SPECS Name Value Free Version Data Limit 10GB Per Month Free Version Server Limit Five Locations Free Version Simultaneous Connection Limit 1 Can Manually Select Server In Free Version Are All Features Available In Free Version? Free Connection Speeds Limited No No Ads In Free Version? Yes Public Third-Party Audit All Specs GET IT NOW Google Play Learn More Hide.me VPN Review

Slick, approachable client

Split-tunneling by domain

Hefty services bundle CONS Expensive

Free version throttled, supported by targeted ads on Android

Gathers significant, but anonymous, data

No third-party infrastructure audit

Dated transparency report

Limited WireGuard support SPECS Name Value Free Version Data Limit 500MB Per Day Free Version Server Limit Only US Servers Free Version Simultaneous Connection Limit 1 Can Manually Select Server In Free Version Are All Features Available In Free Version? Free Connection Speeds Limited Yes, 2Mbps No Ads In Free Version? Ads For Free Android Users Only Public Third-Party Audit All Specs GET IT NOW Today’s Best Deal Learn More Hotspot Shield VPN Review

PrivadoVPN Best for Free (Almost) Unlimited Browsing 3.5 Good Why We Picked It Aside from Proton VPN, PrivadoVPN is as close as you'll get to an unlimited free VPN experience. Although PrivadoVPN does limit free users to 10GB of data per month, it won't cut you off once you exhaust that supply. Instead, your speeds will be throttled until the clock resets on your data. There are other restrictions, too. PrivadoVPN allows access to just 12 servers and only allows for one simultaneous connection. The company has also not released a third-party audit. Who It's For This is perhaps the only time speed throttling is a good thing. With PrivadoVPN, you won't have to worry so much about the 10GB limit, but you may have to deal with slower speeds as a result. The single simultaneous connection and small available servers mean you'll want to use a few devices, and not rely on this service for location spoofing. PROS Very affordable

Generous free subscription

10 simultaneous connections

Split tunneling CONS Few additional privacy features

No third-party audit

Uninspiring Speedtest results SPECS Name Value Free Version Data Limit 10GB Per Month Free Version Server Limit 12 Servers Free Version Simultaneous Connection Limit 1 Can Manually Select Server In Free Version Are All Features Available In Free Version? Free Connection Speeds Limited Yes, After Data is Exhausted No Ads In Free Version? Yes Public Third-Party Audit All Specs GET IT NOW Today’s Best Deal Learn More PrivadoVPN Review

Atlas VPN Best Free VPN for Numerous Devices 3.0 Average Why We Picked It Like TunnelBear VPN, Atlas VPN lets you use as many devices as you like with a free subscription. Although free Atlas VPN subscribers are limited to servers in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and New York City, you do have the freedom to manually choose a VPN server. Atlast VPN does limit free subscribers to 5GB of data per month, and the company has not released the results of a third-party audit. Who It's For Atlas VPN is a bit of a double-edged sword. Its unlimited simultaneous connections means that it's a good choice for device-heavy households, but the 5GB per month data cap will limit how much those devices can really do. You'll have to be mindful about data usage with this free service. That said, the limited mix of available servers does provide some location spoofing opportunities. PROS Free subscription option

Unique IP swapping servers

Multi-hop connections CONS Quirky behavior in testing

No third-party audits of infrastructure or policies

Awkward interface

Pushy email subscription nags SPECS Name Value Free Version Data Limit 5GB Per Month Free Version Server Limit Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York City Free Version Simultaneous Connection Limit Unlimited Can Manually Select Server In Free Version Are All Features Available In Free Version? Free Connection Speeds Limited No No Ads In Free Version? Yes Public Third-Party Audit All Specs GET IT NOW Today’s Best Deal Learn More Atlas VPN Review

Buying Guide: The Best Free VPNs for 2024

What Is a VPN?

A VPN creates an encrypted connection (often called a tunnel) between your computer and a server controlled by the VPN provider. It then passes all network activity through that protected connection. This encryption means your ISP and anyone else watching won't be able to see what you're up to and will have a much harder time tracing online activity back to you.

Although VPNs can help improve your privacy online, they do have limitations. Once your traffic exits the VPN server, it can be monitored and perhaps intercepted—especially if you're connecting to sites that aren't using HTTPS. It's also possible, albeit difficult, to use complicated timing algorithms to predict when and where your data leaves the VPN server. Advertisers also have many tools to track you online, so we recommend using a stand-alone tracker blocker.

VPNs also won't protect you against every danger stalking the web. We strongly recommend also using a password manager to create unique and complex passwords for each site and service we use, enabling multi-factor authentication wherever it's available, and using antivirus software.

Is There a 100% Free VPN?

Very few VPNs offer a genuinely free option. Instead, most companies provide time-limited trials or money-back guarantees. However, the free VPN apps listed in the table above offer free subscription levels. They aren't the only ones, but they are the best we've reviewed so far.

That said, every VPN listed does put some restrictions on its free version. Some services limit the bandwidth you can use in a given period. Some keep the number of simultaneous connections low, generally limiting them to one or two. Some restrict you to certain servers, meaning you can't jump to a better-performing server or easily spoof your location—more on this below.

The Best VPN Services for 2022

Paying for a VPN subscription typically unlocks all these features, and often adds additional sweeteners unavailable at the free level. You get all the servers in all the locations, and the service also provides more simultaneous connections.

Do Free VPNs Work With Netflix?

VPNs can bypass oppressive censorship by tunneling out to a VPN server beyond the control of despots, but that same ability can also be used to access streaming content that's not available in your country. Overseas, Netflix subscribers see different shows and films that don't show up within the United States. That's because Netflix has specific deals to distribute this content in different areas.

Netflix isn't the only service that can be tricked. MLB and the BBC have different streaming arrangements for different regions. There are numerous other examples, and many of them—especially Netflix—will try to block VPN use to enforce those regional streaming deals.

This is particularly tricky for free VPN users. Most free VPNs limit the servers you can use, meaning you have fewer options (if any) to spoof your location. Free users will also have a harder time jumping to a different server looking for unblocked access or better speeds. One option to get around a Netflix blockade is to purchase a static IP address, which will almost certainly require a paid VPN subscription in addition to the cost of the static IP.

In short, watching a streaming service like Netflix with a VPN is hard, and doing it with a free VPN is even harder.

Are Free VPNs Safe?

Free VPNs have some historical baggage since not all VPN providers turn out to be good actors. Some VPNs may have unseemly, if not outright malicious, practices. Figuring out who is and is not on the level is especially difficult with VPNs, as much of their operation isn't visible to the outside world.

When we review VPNs, we look over each service's privacy policy. It's a good way to find out what information the service collects, if any. Ideally, a VPN company should say that they do not collect any logs on user activity. We highly recommend that you read the review for a free VPN before you commit.

Unfortunately, these documents can sometimes be difficult to read, perhaps intentionally so. As part of our review process, we send questionnaires to each VPN service, seeking to put companies on the record about specific privacy issues. We rely on companies to act in good faith when we ask them questions and for third-party researchers to ferret out the companies that don't.

The best free VPNs have also undergone extensive third-party audits to prove their trustworthiness. This isn't a guarantee that a company is doing good work since they often set the parameters of the audit. But a meaningful audit is a good sign. TunnelBear VPN, for instance, has committed to releasing third-party audits each year and has made good on that promise.

Are Free VPNs Any Good?

Because free VPNs are so limited, you're likely to experience some performance issues. Either servers will be too crowded to provide reasonable speeds, or the VPN provider won't allow free users to access servers where you are, or the data limit will be too low for the service to be usable.

Free VPNs also tend to lack the security features we like to see among the best VPNs. You won't find multi-hop connections or VPN access to the Tor network—those generally require a paid subscription.

But some free VPNs are worth trying! Proton VPN is notable as the only VPN we've yet reviewed that did not place a limit on user bandwidth. It's a good long-term choice. TunnelBear VPN limits free users to just 500MB (with an additional 1GB available) per month but does allow free users to access all its servers and connect an unlimited number of devices. This is a good service for occasionally spoofing your location, or limited use while traveling. Hide.Me is also a strong choice, offering five server locations and limiting free users to 10GB of data per month.

Importantly, all three of these services have released the results of third-party audits. The rest of the services in this list have chosen not to perform public audits. That doesn't mean they're hiding something or are nefarious—we've examined their privacy policies and spoken to their representatives and found them at least acceptable. But audits do at least show a company staking its money and reputation publicly.

What Is the Best Free VPN?

Every free VPN service has some catch, but Proton VPN offers the most flexibility. A free account with Proton VPN will limit you to just three VPN server locations and one simultaneous connection. Proton VPN lists the speed of the free version as "medium," but you're not being throttled. You're just competing with more people for fewer servers, which may mean worse performance. P2P is not allowed at the Proton VPN free tier.

Those are significant restrictions, to be fair, but at least your bandwidth isn't limited. You can browse as much and as often as you want with Proton VPN without spending a cent. Upgrading to a paid account costs $9.99 per month, which is still a good deal by VPN standards.

There is plenty of variation even among free VPN services, so it's a good idea to try a few and figure out which one you like best. A great VPN service should be easy to use and understand and shouldn't throw up too many barriers, even when you're using a free subscription. We highly recommend trying a few services until you find the one that works for you, especially before you take the plunge and pay for a VPN.

Editors’ Note: Based on the increasing censure and criticism of Kaspersky by US government agencies, foreign agencies, and informed third parties, we canno longer recommendKaspersky’s products. We continue to evaluate these products on their merits and report on them for those who wish to decide for themselves.