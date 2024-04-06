10 Easy Sourdough Discard Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Nov 23, 2020 | Modified: Jan 7, 2022 by Amy | Leave a Comment | This website earns income from ads, affiliates, and sponsorships.

Leftover sourdough discard can be used for making amazing breakfast recipes that are simple and easy.

Here is a list of 10 sourdough discard recipes that you can make during the holidays or anytime of the year!

I always have leftover sourdough discard, so I've made it a mission to share recipes that keep it from going to waste.

These recipes come with step-by-step instructions and videos to make baking with sourdough as uncomplicated as possible.

So get your sourdough discard out of the fridge and let's get to baking!

Sourdough pop tarts

Sourdough Pop Tarts are so easy to make with sourdough pie crust. Stuff them with your favorite fillings like strawberry jam or homemade nutella. A sweet glaze puts these pop tarts over the top! Sourdough Pop Tarts Recipe

Dana says "These came out perfect. So easy and your directions are GREAT. So happy to have found your blog." F Coleman says "Just made these. They are so delicious! Far better than bought pop tarts. I will be making them again."

Sourdough crepes

This recipe for sourdough crepes makes the most delicate, french-style pancake with the perfect crispy edges. Serve them stuffed with sweet or savory fillings for a delicious breakfast! Sourdough Crepes Recipe

Joelle says "Sooo yummy! I love how there is the option for sweet or savory crepes. I served the sweet version with mascarpone whipped cream and some raspberry curd and it was perfection. This is now my go-to crepe recipe!"

Rhonda says "I love being able to use my discard for such a tasty treat as sourdough crepes! Just made the recipe for the first time and they turned out very well -thanks!"

Sourdough blueberry muffins

This recipe for sourdough blueberry muffins makes big, bakery style muffins that are tender and moist. They are baked to perfection with a crunchy, sweet crumb topping that is completely irresistible! Sourdough Blueberry Muffins with Crumb Topping Recipe What readers are saying ... Stephen says "Best muffins I’ve ever made. Everyone who has tried them says this is the best they’ve had. Seriously the best. Thank you!!!" Mary says "This was the third recipe of yours that I tried and it’s another winner! The topping is amazing. I think it will be something I make often this coming winter and plan to do it in a loaf pan too." Sourdough coffee cake See Also 25 Oil-Free Vegan RecipesKefir Flour Tortillas (A Cast Iron Skillet Recipe)Corned beef pie – a Welsh classic (new recipe) - It's not easy being greedyVegan Wild Rice Mushroom Soup Recipe

This sourdough coffee cake has a perfectly sweetened ribbon of cinnamon sugar between layers of moist vanilla cake. It's topped with a nutty, pecan crumble that get's better with every bite! Sourdough Coffee Cake Recipe What readers are saying ... Leanne says "Oh my hat, Amy. Your cake is sooooo delicious😋. My family thinks I’m the greatest. Thanx for sharing ur recipe." Chelsey says "Best coffee cake I have ever had..." Sourdough biscuits

Light and fluffy sourdough biscuits are easy to make with this overnight recipe. They are simply mouthwatering topped with homemade butter or strawberry jam. You'll love the tangy flavor of sourdough in every bite! Sourdough Biscuits Recipe

Heather says "Another great recipe for sourdough discard! I've made this recipe several times and the biscuits always come out delicious. They also freeze nicely and are easy to defrost for a dinner or breakfast addition. Thank you!"

Barbara says "I love your recipes... and this one couldn't be different! I just baked them and they are amazing. Thanks for sharing with us!"

Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls

Learn how to make overnight Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls with minimal effort. No need for a stand mixer or a second rise, they bake up fluffy and delicious! This recipe is perfect for beginners and it's a great way to use sourdough starter discard. See notes for adjustments in warmer months! Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls Recipe What readers are saying ... Huntly says "I made this for Christmas morning and they were the best cinnamon rolls ever! Thank you for such an easy and delicious recipe. This will be my go-to for every special occasion." Michelle says "I recently got back to having a sourdough starter. I actually forgot how addicting it becomes!! I'm looking to make something sourdough everyday! Decided to try these and make them into sourdough apple pie cinnamon rolls. Oh. My. Word!! These are beyond amazing. I love the simplicity of this recipe too. Thanks for sharing."

Sourdough pancakes and waffles

Make light and fluffy sourdough pancakes and sourdough waffles with one simple recipe. It's the perfect recipe for using your sourdough starter discard! (This recipe makes up to 12 pancakes OR 4 large waffles.) Sourdough Waffles or Pancakes

Pamela says "I just made this on the same day with about 1hour rest! Turned out great and delicious!"

Sandi says "First time making waffles with my discard. I’m a converter! Light and tasty. This is a keeper."

Sourdough banana nut muffins

A sourdough banana nut muffin recipe, chock full of nuts, ripe bananas and of course, sourdough discard! You'll love how tender and moist these muffins are with the addition of a little sour cream. Perfect to make ahead and freeze for busy mornings! Sourdough Banana Nut Muffins Recipe What readers are saying ... Nichol says "Ahhhhhhmazing! Moist and super delicious! My walnuts were stale so I used semi-sweet chocolate chunks...Thank you for sharing this scrumptious recipe and giving me another way to use my discard!" Amy says "Banana muffins do not disappoint! They are delish and will be my go to banana muffin recipe! In fact every single recipe on this site has been a hit! I did have extra batter so I baked it in a ramekin for one giant muffin...that the whole family looks at and says “is that one for me?” 😉. Can’t wait to try the pop tarts! Amy Duska you are one amazing baker!" Sourdough banana bread

Make the best sourdough banana bread using overripe bananas, sourdough starter, flour, brown sugar, and eggs. It's an easy way to transform your sourdough discard into a moist and fluffy treat! Sourdough Banana Bread Recipe What readers are saying ... Sau says "Thank you so much for the awesome recipe. My first time baking banana bread with sourdough discard ever since I started my sourdough journey a month back. The texture is soft and moist. Really taste great. I use Greek yoghurt instead as I do not have sour cream. It is still good. Thanks for sharing. 🙂" Sue says "Great recipe! I’m loving all your sour dough recipes. This is my first discard one and it came out delicious! Your instructions are so clear and easy to follow."

Sourdough Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Sourdough pumpkin cinnamon rolls are soft, buttery and full of warm fall flavors. It is an easy, overnight cinnamon roll recipe with the addition of pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Sourdough Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Merryn says "As I said in a post about the cookies I am NOT a baker but I have to say these cinnamon rolls ARE AMAZING so much nicer to me than regular cinnamon rolls ..the pumpkin gives them a depth of flavor, it is just “oh thats nice” moment when you bite into them so when they had cooled and I removed them from the pan, i reheated the skillet and put some butter and quickly deglazed what had stuck to the pan and poured it over the rolls...it gave them an additional topping depth....these truly were lovely..really really good."

Courtney says "These rolls were so tender and delicious! The perfect way to use the remaining half cup of pumpkin from a can I had opened for a different recipe. I prepared them one day in advance and refrigerated until o was ready to bake them. A new family favorite!"

We hope you enjoy these easy, sourdough discard recipes as much as we do!

If you need help maintaining your starter, make sure you check out our guide, how to maintain, feed, store and backup your sourdough starter.