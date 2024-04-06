10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (2024)

by Traci ·

5 from 30 votes

Total 10 minutes minutes

Jump To Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Copycat Cilantro Lime Brown Rice is the 10-minute homemade version of the famous Chipotle brown rice. It's so easy and goes with all things Mexican!

10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (1)

If you love Chipotle Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, this recipe lets you make it right at home with minimal effort! In 10-minutes, you can turn brown rice into a citrusy, festive side dish for your Mexican-inspired eats.

You'll love the simplicity of heating up cooked brown rice and adding fresh cilantro and fresh limes. Not only is it crazy easy and bursting with flavor, but it's naturally vegan and gluten free!

Cilantro lime brown rice is super versatile too! We love it with burritos, steak nachos, taco meat, healthy taco bowls, vegetarian skillet enchiladas, burrito bowls, refried black beans, and of course, restaurant style salsa. Whether it's game day, family dinner, or Taco Tuesday, copycat Chipotle brown rice fits right in with all the Mexican recipes.

Table of Contents hide

1) Key ingredients

2) How to make Chipotle brown rice

3) Rice tips and variations

4) More recipes we love

5) 📖 Recipe

Key ingredients

  • avocado oil - or preferred cooking oil
  • cooked brown rice - use stove-cooked, rice cooker, or Instant Pot brown rice. Also you can use brown rice in the form of basmati. long grain, or jasmine rice.
  • fresh limes - always zest and juice the limes to get the full flavor
  • fresh cilantro - you can never use too much fresh cilantro in cilantro lime brown rice
  • salt and pepper - to taste
10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (2)

How to make Chipotle brown rice

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Add cooked brown rice and saute until warmed through, stirring as needed.
Stir in fresh cilantro, lime juice, and lime zest. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (3)
10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (4)

Remove from heat and serve warm, garnished with fresh limes and chopped cilantro.

10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (5)

Rice tips and variations

You can substitute white rice for brown rice in this recipe. Of course you'll lose the nutritional value of the brown rice, but it'll be just as delicious.

I recommend using long grain brown rice for its fluffy texture and nutty flavor.
You can certainly use short grain brown rice but it tends to be stickier.

Use any method to cook the rice for this recipe. My go-to is pressure cooked brown rice, but rice cooked on the stove or in a rice cooker works beautifully too.

When cooking rice for this recipe, I recommend adding a bay leaf to the cooking liquid if you want to model the official Chipotle® Cilantro Lime Rice.

If your brown rice was cooked with salt, I recommend adding salt to this recipe in very small amounts, if at all. You may not need it.

10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (6)

More recipes we love

  • Black Bean Corn Salsa
  • Avocado Ranch Dressing
  • Homemade Pico de Gallo
  • Taco Pasta

📖 Recipe

10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (7)

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice

Copycat Cilantro Lime Brown Rice is the 10-minute homemade version of the famous brown Chipotle rice. It's so easy and goes with all things Mexican!

Prep TimePrep Time: 5 minutes mins

Cook TimeCook Time: 5 minutes mins

Total timeTotal Time: 10 minutes mins

Yield 4 cups

Author Traci Antonovich

5 from 30 votes

Print Pin

Want to Save This Recipe?

See Also
21 Ground Italian Sausage Recipes

Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox.Plus, get great new recipes from me every week!

By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from The Kitchen Girl.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Avocado Oil or any oil
  • 4 cups Cooked Brown Rice (or white rice) *see recipe footnote
  • 2 Limes zested and juiced
  • cup chopped Fresh Cilantro
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Equipment

Instructions

  • In a nonstick skillet, heat OIL over medium-high heat until shimmering.

  • Add COOKED BROWN RICE and sauté until warmed through, stirring as needed.

  • Stir in CILANTRO, LIME JUICE, and LIME ZEST.

  • Add SALT and PEPPER, to taste.

  • Serve warm, garnished with fresh cilantro and lime wedges.

Final step

Click stars to vote. Please visit 'Comments' below for reviews.

5 from 30 votes

Video

Recipe Notes

* Cooked brown rice - use stove-cooked, rice cooker, or Instant Pot brown rice. Also you can use brown rice in the form of basmati. long grain, or jasmine rice.

Storing - Refrigerate in an airtight container with a locking lid. Cooked brown rice dries out quickly in the refrigerator, and the locking lid helps delay that process.

Reheating - 2 ways

  1. Microwave: Sprinkle a few drops of water over it, cover, and reheat rice in one-minute increments until warmed through.

  2. Stovetop: On medium heat in a nonstick skillet, heat a few drops of oil, add rice, saute until warmed through, stirring as needed.

Did you make this recipe? I'd love to see it!Follow @thekitchengirl on Instagram, snap a photo, and tag #thekitchengirl. This always makes my day!

Nutrition

Serving: 0.5cup | Calories: 136kcal | Carbohydrates: 23g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 74mg | Potassium: 36mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 35IU | Vitamin C: 2.6mg | Calcium: 11mg | Iron: 0.2mg

Course Side Dish

Cuisine Mexican

Diet Gluten Free, Low Fat, Vegan, Vegetarian

Easy FREE recipes to your inbox weeklyJoin The Kitchen Girl community!

Reader Interactions

We love recipe feedback...

Comments

  1. Jennifer says

    Hello, I was just wondering why there is no lemon juice used since chipotle states they use lemon and lime. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Traci says

      Hiya, you're right. They do use both and you are welcome to add lemon juice to this recipe. Enjoy!!

  2. Jeff says

    10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (8)
    Oh mann, just had this very Chipotle brown rice last night on homemade taco salad. So dang good! Used your Instant Pot brown rice recipe too. Perfection!

    Reply

    • The Kitchen Girl says

      Woohoo!! You know what's good and I'm glad you love it as much as I do 🙂

« Older Comments

10-Minute Cilantro Lime Brown Rice Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (2024)
Top Articles
5 Best Smartwatch For Seniors In Australia 2024
Cookies and Cream Chick-Fil-A Milkshake | The Best Copycat Recipe!
Unveiling the Cutest Valentine's Wallpapers for Your iPhone
Uncover Enchanting iPhone Valentine's Day Wallpapers to Captivate Hearts
Latest Posts
The Best Easy Flapjack Recipe You Will Love To Make
Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing with Sausage Recipe
Article information

Author: Francesca Jacobs Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6233

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Francesca Jacobs Ret

Birthday: 1996-12-09

Address: Apt. 141 1406 Mitch Summit, New Teganshire, UT 82655-0699

Phone: +2296092334654

Job: Technology Architect

Hobby: Snowboarding, Scouting, Foreign language learning, Dowsing, Baton twirling, Sculpting, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Francesca Jacobs Ret, I am a innocent, super, beautiful, charming, lucky, gentle, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.