Coconut Dreams Cookies Recipe (2024)

Coconut Cookies are always a favorite holiday cookie recipe! These easy Coconut Dream Cookies are filled with mounds of coconut and chocolate are a delicious treat for the coconut lover!

TheseCoconut Dreams Cookiesare really perfect for all those Christmas cookie platters and as a food gift this season.

Seriously, since they are filled with mounds of coconut and little bits of chocolate, these little coconut cookies are like a dream come true. Especially to the coconut lover. Thankfully, that’d be the Mister.

Coconut Dreams Cookies

Any dessert with coconut definitely gets Bart’s attention. FromCoconut Cream Pie,Coconut Cake, to these little coconut cookies, coconut treats are favorites of his.And it sure is easy to understand why.

How to Make Coconut Dreams Cookies

These little coconut cookies are super easy to make and are always such delicious treats!

Here’s how you make them.

As you preheat the oven, line baking sheets with parchment or non-stick baking mats.

You’ll then use your electric mixer to cream together the coconut oil, or shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy. Then you will mix in the egg and vanilla.

Then whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium sized bowl.

Once the dry ingredients are combined, mix into the shortening and sugar mixture. Stir in chocolate chips and coconut flakes.

Then you simply drop the cookie dough by the tablespoon onto your prepared baking sheets, making sure to leave about 1 1/2-inches between each cookie. Bake them for 12-15 minutes until the cookies have turned lightly brown and are set. Allow to cool completely and store your Coconut Dreams cookies in an airtight container.

Make-Ahead Coconut Dreams Cookies

For an easy make ahead cookie recipe, prepare your Coconut Dreams cookie dough and drop onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Place into the freezer and freeze for 30 minutes. Transfer your cookies to a freezer-safe zip top bag and store in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Here’s my Coconut Dreams Cookies recipe. Make them soon for the coconut lover in your life! I hope you enjoy them as much as we do!

PinPrintSave Coconut Dream Cookies Recipe Robyn Stone 4.94 from 29 votes Coconut Cookies are always a favorite holiday cookie recipe! These Coconut Dream Cookies are filled with mounds of coconut, chocolate, use coconut oil and are a delicious treat for the coconut lover! Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Servings: 20 cookies See Also Ricotta Pancakes Recipe - You'll love how easy they are! Ingredients ▢ 1/2 cup ( 92 g ) shortening

▢ 3/4 cup ( 149 g ) granulated sugar

▢ 1 large ( 50 g ) egg

▢ 1 teaspoon ( 5 g ) vanilla extract

▢ 1 cup ( 120 g ) all-purpose flour

▢ 1/2 teaspoon ( 2 g ) baking powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon ( 1 g ) Kosher salt

▢ 1 cup ( 170 g ) chocolate chips (mini) , or 1/2 cup chocolate chips

, ▢ 1 cup ( 85 g ) sweetened coconut flakes Instructions Preheat oven to 325º F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or a non-stick baking mat.

Cream together the coconut oil (or shortening) and sugar until light and fluffy with an electric mixer. Mix in the egg and vanilla. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Mix into the shortening and sugar mixture. Stir in chocolate chips and coconut flakes.

Drop cookie dough by the tablespoon onto prepared baking sheets, leaving about 1 1/2-inches between each cookie. Bake for 12-15 minutes until the cookies have turned lightly brown and are set. Allow to cool completely. Store in an airtight container. Nutrition Calories: 143kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 11mg | Sodium: 75mg | Potassium: 36mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 14IU | Calcium: 7mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Join today & start saving your favorite recipes Create an account to easily save your favorite recipes. Save recipe See Also Quick Apple Bread Recipe with Cinnamon SugarRice Flour Snickerdoodles Cookie RecipeThe Best Homemade English Toffee Recipe by The Food Charlatan.Baked Gluten Free Apple Fritter Recipe | Easy Apple Doughnuts

Happy Cookie Making!

Robyn xo

From the Add a Pinch recipe archives. Originally published 2013.