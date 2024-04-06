55 Best Thanksgiving Sweet Potato Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Looking for easy Thanksgiving sweet potato recipes to add to your holiday feast? Don’t worry, there is a sweet potato recipe for you whether you prefer it grilled or baked. We’ve rounded up the 55 sweet potato recipes to help you create a delicious Thanksgiving feast!

Sweet Potato Recipes for Thanksgiving

Sweet potatoes have more to offer than you can imagine, especially during Thanksgiving! From candied slices to casseroles, these sweet potato recipes are easy to prepare.

1. Crock Pot Sweet Potato Soup Recipe

This crock pot sweet potato soup recipe is a holiday favorite. Simple ingredients are cooked into a rich and creamy soup. Its comforting and flavorful taste makes it in demand during Thanksgiving.

Crock Pot Sweet Potato Soup Recipe Make this Crock Pot Sweet Potato Soup thatis flavorful, rich, creamy, and so delicious, with easy ingredients. See the Recipe

2. Candied Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Looking for something sweet to add to your Thanksgiving dinner? This candied sweet potato recipe is flavorful and simple to prepare. Make sure to partner it with a brown sugar butter sauce!

Candied Sweet Potatoes Recipe Candied Sweet Potatoesare the perfect side dish for your Thanksgiving dinner ~ they're sweet, saucy, and caramelized to perfection. See the Recipe

3. Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes

There’s nothing faster than preparing this instant pot of sweet potatoes for your Thanksgiving table. Tender and delicious, it will only take a few minutes in the pressure cooker! Share this with your friend and family and enjoy a hearty meal.

Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes Enjoy easy, delicious, and tender sweet potatoes in minutes thanks to this recipe forinstant pot sweet potatoes. See the Recipe

4. Roasted Sweet Potatoes Recipe

This easy roasted sweet potato recipe is perfect for a Thanksgiving snack. Crispy and creamy, this bite-sized treat is best paired with honey! You can pair it with your favorite dip or eat it as is.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes Recipe With their natural sweetness, crispy outsides, and meltingly creamy insides, roasted sweet potatoes are quite possibly one of the easiest vegetables to adore. See the Recipe

5. Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole Recipe

Add a twist to the classic casserole. This sweet potato and apple casserole recipe is simple to cook and perfect for Thanksgiving! This flavorful side dish is perfect for the holidays, especially with its brown sugar topping.

Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole Recipe Combining apple and mashed sweet potatoes in this Easy Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe has an amazing brown sugar mixture on top that adds just the right touch of sweetness for an amazing compliment to your meal. See the Recipe

6. Easy Turkey Sweet Potato Chili Recipe

Want to add a twist to the traditional chili recipe? Try this easy turkey sweet potato chili recipe for your Thanksgiving dinner. It’s healthy and delicious so everyone will surely love it!

Easy Turkey Sweet Potato Chili Recipe Trythis healthy Turkey Sweet Potato Chilifor a new and delicious twist on the traditional chili recipe with amazing flavor. See the Recipe

7. Southern Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

This easy homemade Southern sweet potato pie is perfect for a Thanksgiving dessert. It is creamy and paired with the right spices. This easy recipe will easily become your favorite!

Southern Sweet Potato Pie Recipe Sweet potato pieis a creamy and delicious pie that is perfect for Fall. See the Recipe

8. Pan-Fried Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes

Crispy and healthy, this pan-fried potatoes and sweet potatoes recipe is simple to prepare. Your trusty skillet will be your best friend for this recipe. Share this recipe and try it out for your next Thanksgiving party!

Pan-Fried Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes Pan Fried Potatoes and Sweet Potatoesis an easier and healthier version of the normal pan-fried potatoes, and it’s ready in just over 15 minutes! See the Recipe

9. Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes:

If you need an alternative to it, then try out this instant pot mashed sweet potato recipe. It’s the perfect fluffy side dish for your meal.

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes Make creamyInstant Pot mashed sweet potatoesin less than 15 minutes from start to finish. This no-fuss side dish option is fluffy and delicious. See the Recipe

10. BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Stuffed sweet potatoes are perfect for Thanksgiving. But have you tried it with tasty barbecue chicken? Try this BBQ chicken stuffed sweet potatoes recipe for one of your main dishes!

BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Recipe Tender pulled chicken with barbecue sauce is stuffed into baked sweet potatoes and topped with a slightly tangy and fresh coleslaw! See the Recipe

11. Cracker Barrel Sweet Potato Casserole

This Cracker Barrel sweet potato recipe is perfect for the Cracker Barrel lovers out there! A perfect side dish for your Thanksgiving dinner, this will be a crowd favorite. It’s easy to prepare and the perfect copycat recipe for your casserole.

Cracker Barrel Sweet Potato Casserole The sweet and creamy potatoes are cooked to perfection and layered in a baking dish. Topped with chopped pecans with the brown sugar topping makes it a crowd favorite. See the Recipe

12. Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes

Looking for something tender and simple to cook? This air fryer sweet potato is an easy side dish for Thanksgiving. You can even add cinnamon and sugar to enhance its flavor!

Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes This recipe makes a delicious crispy sweet potato that's so tender on the inside. See the Recipe

13. Crock Pot Sweet Potatoes

This crockpot sweet potato is an easy side dish to prepare. Get your trusty slow cooker and get cooking for Thanksgiving! It goes well with everything, too, which makes it perfect to share with friends!

Crock Pot Sweet Potatoes Crockpot sweet potatoesmake such an easy side dish and the slow cooker does all of the work. See the Recipe

14. Blackstone Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Diced and perfectly seasoned, this Blackstone sweet potato recipe is perfect for Thanksgiving. Diced into bite-sized pieces, they are crispy and flavorful. Try out this side dish on your next meal with your family!

15. Grilled Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Have you ever tried grilling for Thanksgiving? Try out this grilled sweet potato recipe when you make your side dish. It’s simple to prepare and tidy up which makes it a convenient recipe to follow.

Grilled Sweet Potatoes Recipe If you need a simple and healthy side dish for the grill, makeGrilled Sweet Potatoes. See the Recipe

16. Blackstone Candied Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Using your Blackstone Griddle, this Blackstone candied sweet potato is perfect for Thanksgiving dinner. The butter and brown sugar topping make it a more enjoyable snack! Try this recipe out next time and impress your guests with its flavor.

Blackstone Candied Sweet Potatoes Recipe TheseBlackstone Candied Sweet Potatoesare sweet, saucy, and caramelized to perfection on the Blackstone Griddle. See the Recipe

17. Blackstone Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

Are you tired of using the oven? Try making these Blackstone sweet potato fries on your griddle! It’s the perfect side dish for Thanksgiving and a healthy alternative, too!

Blackstone Sweet Potato Fries Recipe The next time you're in need of an easy side dish that's flavorful and healthy, toss sweet potato fries on the grill for amazing flavor. See the Recipe

18. Cheesy Sweet Potato Gratin Recipe

This cheesy sweet potato gratin is the perfect comfort food for Thanksgiving. It’s easy to prepare and provides a twist on the classic potato gratin casserole. Layered with slices of sliced sweet potatoes, it will easily become a crowd favorite.

Cheesy Sweet Potato Gratin Recipe In this simple, cheesy sweet potato gratin recipe, sweet potatoes, gruyere, cheddar, garlicky cream, and fresh thyme come together to create a delicious twist on the classic potato au gratin casserole. See the Recipe

19. Sweet Potato Gnocchi Recipe

Healthy and chewy, this sweet potato gnocchi is a good alternative to traditional gnocchi. Its recipe is easy to follow and the ingredients don’t require much. This is a perfect Thanksgiving dinner dish especially if paired with your favorite sauce!

Sweet Potato Gnocchi Recipe Our3-ingredient sweet potatognocchi is a delicious, comforting, and cozy Italian-inspired dish you'll want to make every night. See the Recipe

20. Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe

Looking for something nostalgic and sweet for Thanksgiving? This sweet potato pudding is the perfect holiday ender. It has the perfect balance of sweet and savory, and easy to bake, too!

Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe This easy and yummy sweet potato pudding is a great dish to go with Thanksgiving dinner. See the Recipe

21. Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

Are you and your loved ones obsessed with fries and sweet potatoes? Then this oven baked sweet potato fries recipe is a must-try! It’s perfect to snack on during Thanksgiving while waiting for the main dish.

Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries Recipe This easyoven-baked sweet potato fries recipeis delicious, much healthier than traditional fries and they are fun to make with the kids. See the Recipe

22. Perfect Baked Sweet Potato Recipe

You can never go wrong with a classic. This baked sweet potato recipe is a perfect side dish for Thanksgiving. It’s budget-friendly and healthy too so make sure to share it with your friends!

Perfect Baked Sweet Potato Recipe Enjoy delicious sweet potatoes for an inexpensive and easy side dish. See the Recipe

23. Crock Pot Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili Recipe

This crockpot sweet potato black bean chili is a perfect vegan dish for Thanksgiving. This recipe is simple to follow and a must-try. Especially if you’re looking for a new alternative to chili!

Crock Pot Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili Recipe The tender sweet potatoes and hearty black beans make a delicious chili recipe that might just surprise you. See the Recipe

24. Fluffy Sweet Potato Pancakes Recipe

Whoever said you can’t have pancakes for Thanksgiving? Try this sweet potato pancake recipe for your dessert. Make sure to serve it with maple syrup or Greek yogurt for the complete experience.

Fluffy Sweet Potato Pancakes Recipe Fluffy, naturally sweet, and packed with nutrition, these sweet potato pancakes are the perfect way to use up leftover mashed sweet potatoes. See the Recipe

25. Easy Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Go back to the classics and try out this sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving dinner. This casserole with marshmallows and pecan streusel is a favorite! For the spices, add cinnamon and sugar to lock in the flavor.

Easy Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe Layers of sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and pecans make this more like a dessert than a side dish. Yum! See the Recipe

26. Southern Sweet Potato Cobbler Recipe

Baked until golden brown, this sweet potato cobbler is a perfect comfort dish for Thanksgiving. This crowd favorite is simple to prepare. It can even be paired with your favorite vanilla ice cream!

Southern Sweet Potato Cobbler Recipe In this rendition, cooked sweet potatoes are layered over a batter of flour, baking powder, sugar, and milk, and then topped with a sweet syrup flavored with vanilla and cinnamon. See the Recipe

27. Quick & Easy Grilled Sweet Potatoes Recipe

This grilled sweet potato recipe makes a perfect Thanksgiving side dish. Not only is it tasty, but it’s also easy to prepare. Pair it with onions or with a little sugar and cinnamon to bring out the flavor.

Quick & Easy Grilled Sweet Potatoes Recipe Try these easyGrilled Sweet Potatoesfor a savory and sweet side dish that is delicious. See the Recipe

28. Cinnamon Sweet Potato Chips Recipe

This cinnamon sweet potato chip recipe is a tasty and healthy alternative to chips. Baked or fried, it’s a perfect Thanksgiving snack to munch on. Try it out for your next holiday dinner!

Cinnamon Sweet Potato Chips Recipe See Also Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries This is a great alternative to potato chips if you want something healthier. You can even replace the sugar with honey. See the Recipe

29. Sweet Potato Bread Recipe

Want to add something personal to your Thanksgiving dinner? This sweet potato bread recipe is a perfect side dish for Thanksgiving. Moist and tender, it’s an easy recipe to follow for the holidays.

Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Skip traditional quick bread recipes and try this spice-packed sweet bread. See the Recipe

30. Sweet Potato Tater Tots Recipe

Fluffy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, it’s a perfect dish for Thanksgiving! Try this sweet potato tater tots recipe if you’re looking for a fun side dish. Its flavorful taste will leave you wanting more.

Sweet Potato Tater Tots Recipe They’re savory and sweet, smoky and salty, and each bite has a crispy exterior and pillowy-soft center. See the Recipe

31. Sweet Potato Pie Cocktail Recipe

This sweet potato pie co*cktail is perfect for a light drink this Thanksgiving. This sweet potato drink will complete your dinner menu. Topped with broiled marshmallows, it’s sure to refresh you after a hearty meal.

Sweet Potato Pie Cocktail Recipe The same puree that you use to make the pie is blended in with Butterscotch Schnapps to create a refreshing and smooth drink with low calories. See the Recipe

32. Sweet Potato Cookies Recipe

Are you still figuring out what cookie flavor to make for Thanksgiving? Try out this easy sweet potato cookie recipe for dessert! Its soft and chewy texture will surely complete your meal.

Sweet Potato Cookies Recipe This comforting, easy sweet potato cookies recipe is deliciously soft and chewy, with a slight crisp around the edges. See the Recipe

33. Crock Pot Sweet Potato Stew Recipe

This crockpot sweet potato stew is a perfect Thanksgiving dish. Savory and comforting, the sweet potatoes blend well with the tender meat. Make sure to warm yourselves up with this hearty meal for dinner.

Add in orange zest for added flavor.

Crock Pot Sweet Potato Stew Recipe Hearty stew meat, tender sweet potatoes, and more blend together for a delicious meal. See the Recipe

34. Sweet Potato Salad Recipe

This easy sweet potato salad recipe is filled with healthy and delicious ingredients. It’s the perfect salad to make if you’re looking for a colorful side dish. Plus, the ingredients are easy to find!

Sweet Potato Salad Recipe Make the best homemade roasted sweet potato salad recipe packed with healthy and delicious ingredients that absolutely everyone will love. See the Recipe

35. Sweet Potato Marshmallow Bars Recipe

Add sweet potato marshmallow bars to your Thanksgiving food menu! It’s simple to make and hearty to munch on. Topped with marshmallows, the fluffy and buttery texture easily makes it everyone’s favorite.

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Bars Recipe The bars are soft and airy. They're also super flavorful and moist due to the combination of sweet potato puree and myhomemade pumpkin spice recipe. See the Recipe

36. Sweet Potato Hash Browns Recipe

Looking for an alternative to your hashbrown? Try this sweet and savory sweet potato hash brown for your Thanksgiving breakfast! It’s simple and cheap to make, not to mention it’s a perfect side dish, too.

Sweet Potato Hash Browns Recipe Try making these delicious crispy sweet potato hash browns for something different and tasty! See the Recipe

37. Sweet Potato Cheesecake Recipe

This sweet potato cheesecake is a perfect dessert for Thanksgiving. It’s easy to bake and moist to the taste, the perfect combo for ending a meal. You can top it off with caramel sauce or whipped cream.

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Recipe Sweet Potato Cheesecake is smooth, creamy, and loaded with fall flavors. The buttery gingersnap crust makes it irresistible. See the Recipe

38. Sweet Potato Curry Recipe

Are you still thinking of what to serve for Thanksgiving dinner? Check out this easy sweet potato curry recipe! It makes for a hearty and flavorful meal for everyone.

Sweet Potato Curry Recipe This Easy Sweet Potato Curry is made in one pot & makes the ultimate hearty meal. It is the perfect blend of flavors and is excellent for meal prep! See the Recipe

39. Sweet Potato Souffle Recipe

Extra creamy and fluffy, this sweet potato souffle is perfect for Thanksgiving. It’s a comforting side dish to present at the dinner table. In addition, it’s easy to prepare, too!

Sweet Potato Souffle Recipe Creamy mashed sweet potatoes topped with a buttery brown sugar streusel. See the Recipe

40. Southern Sweet Potato Cake Recipe

Are you planning to bake something for Thanksgiving? Try out this easy Southern sweet potato cake recipe! The honey cinnamon buttercream makes sure that no slice will be left behind.

Southern Sweet Potato Cake Recipe The cake is made of layers of slightly spiced sweet potato cake and honey cinnamon buttercream for a lovely combination that has been a palate-pleaser over the years. See the Recipe

41. Crock Pot Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Have you ever tried diced sweet potatoes for your casserole? Try this easy crockpot sweet potato casserole recipe for Thanksgiving! Cheap and a crowd favorite, it will surely add a twist to your holiday menu.

Bake this casserole until sweet potatoes are fork tender. You can even add a streusel topping.

Crock Pot Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe This casserole is so tasty and the crock pot makes it really easy. See the Recipe

42. Sweet Potato Lasagna Recipe

This homey and easy sweet potato lasagna dish is perfect for a Thanksgiving meal. Replace your lasagna noodles with thin sheets of sweet potato for a tender taste! Using a knife or mandoline, it’s perfectly simple to prepare.

This is our favorite Easter dinner side.

Sweet Potato Lasagna Recipe Filled with herbs, cheese, and marinara sauce, it's super cozy, but healthy, too. See the Recipe

43. Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese Recipe

This sweet potato grilled cheese adds a twist to the traditional grilled cheese we know. Fry, grill, bake, or air fry it, just don’t forget to add in your favorite cheese. It’s a perfect Thanksgiving snack to try out in the holidays.

Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese Recipe With creamy Gruyère cheese, hearty slices of sweet potato, and creamy aioli, this grilled cheese is an elevated classic! See the Recipe

44. Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potato Wedges Recipe

Try out these bacon wrapped sweet potato wedges for Thanksgiving. It’s a tasty and crispy snack to munch on while waiting for the main dish.

Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potato Wedges Recipe That perfect balance of salt and sweetness, paired with the perfect texture of crispy bacon and fluffy sweet potato wedges. Ugh. So good. See the Recipe

45. Grilled Sweet Potato Skewers Recipe

Want a healthy and tasty side dish for Thanksgiving? Try out this grilled sweet potato skewers recipe and pair it with a savory meal!

Grilled Sweet Potato Skewers Recipe These grilled sweet potato skewers are the best quick side dish; they’re perfectly served with anything from a burgertomarinated chicken. See the Recipe

46. Sweet Potato Kebabs with Mango Barbecue Sauce Recipe

Add a twist to your vegetable kebab with this easy sweet potato kebab recipe. The savory mango barbecue sauce makes it a complete package for Thanksgiving! Serve it as an appetizer for your holiday dinner.

Season with black pepper, nutmeg and more for the best kebabs.

Sweet Potato Kebabs with Mango Barbecue Sauce Recipe Brighten up your barbecue with these chunky vegetable kebabs made with roast sweet potatoes threaded onto skewers with sweet red peppers, courgettes, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. See the Recipe

47. Roasted Sweet Potato Rice Paper Rolls with Spinach Recipe

Add an Asian mix to Thanksgiving with this roasted sweet potato rice paper roll recipe. Taking Vietnamese flavors to your dinner table, it’s simple to prepare. Make sure to use a ginger-based dressing to enhance its flavor.

Roasted Sweet Potato Rice Paper Rolls with Spinach Recipe These sweet potato spring rolls make for a delicious and vibrant lunch that is gluten-free and easily vegan. See the Recipe

48. Sweet Potato Crescents Recipe

Light and fluffy, these sweet potato crescents can be a snack and a dessert! It’s easy to prepare which makes it perfect for Thanksgiving. Fire up your holiday spirit by baking these sweet clouds of sweet potatoes!

Sweet Potato Crescents Recipe Light and fluffy, these sweet potato crescents can be a snack and a dessert! It’s easy to prepare which makes it perfect for Thanksgiving. See the Recipe

49. Sweet Potato Bisque Recipe

This sweet potato bisque is a perfect soup appetizer for Thanksgiving dinner. Topped with breadcrumbs, it will warm everyone up during the holidays. It’s easy to make if you’re looking to add a homey dish to your menu.

Sweet Potato Bisque Recipe Are you ready for a smooth, creamy, nutritious & delicious Sweet Potato Soup?This soup is SO good and it just so happens to be vegetarian/vegan. See the Recipe

50. Sweet Potato Poutine with Vegetarian Gravy Recipe

Looking for an alternative to the traditional poutine? This sweet potato poutine with vegetarian gravy recipe provides a healthy approach! It’s also easy to cook which makes it perfect for a Thanksgiving meal, too!

Sweet Potato Poutine with Vegetarian Gravy Recipe This Sweet Potato Poutine with Vegetarian Gravy is a healthier alternative to traditional poutine topped with yummy cheese curds! See the Recipe

51. Sweet Potato Muffins Recipe

This sweet potato muffin recipe is a great dessert for Thanksgiving. It’s a crowd favorite because it’s moist, sweet, and chewy! A secret, adding cinnamon enhances its flavor and makes it tastier.

Add in vanilla extract and warm spices for a delicious muffins recipe.

Sweet Potato Muffins Recipe Adding mashed sweet potato tobaked goodsmakes them deliciously moist. These tall, fluffy muffins are perfectly cinnamon spiced and the ideal side dish for a fall meal. See the Recipe

52. Sweet Potato Burritos Recipe

Want to try something new with sweet potatoes? Try out this sweet potato burritos recipe for Thanksgiving! As a bonus, you get to add a Mexican twist to your meal, too.

Sweet Potato Burritos Recipe These sweet potato burritos are loaded with fiber and flavor, easy to adapt, and ready in just 30 minutes, perfect as a satisfying, budget-friendly lunch or dinner! See the Recipe

53. Loaded Sweet Potato Skins Recipe

This loaded sweet potato skins recipe provides a fun way to make use of it. Try it out for your Thanksgiving dinner with your favorite cheese and bacon.

Delicious sweet potato in about 20 minutes.

Loaded Sweet Potato Skins Recipe Enjoy a big plate of extra crispy, extra-loaded sweet potato skins in no time! This game-time favorite is hard to resist. See the Recipe

54. Sweet Potato and Corn Chowder Recipe

What’s Thanksgiving dinner without corn? This sweet potato and corn chowder recipe brings out the flavor of the season’s harvest! Hearty and warm, it’s easy to prepare and a suitable appetizer.

Sweet Potato and Corn Chowder Recipe Loaded with sweet corn and tender sweet potato chunks, this sweet potato corn chowder is a healthier version of the classic soup and the perfect use for extra sweet corn! See the Recipe

55. Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus Recipe

This roasted sweet potato hummus is the perfect dip for your Thanksgiving party. Savory, creamy, and cozy, it’s an easy-to-prepare healthy dip, too! Make sure to add your spices so you’ll end up with the perfect blend of flavors.

Add pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce for a delicious sides.

Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus Recipe This flavorful sweet potato hummus recipe has a full roasted sweet potato blended right in for a boost of nutrition and is wonderful served as a dip, in grain bowls, on toast, and more. See the Recipe

Easy Sweet Potato Recipes:

Add one of these sweet potato recipes to your Thanksgiving menu or Christmas dinner for a delicious side dish. We love that you can mash, boil or roast sweet potatoes.

These sweet potato mixture are easy to make with simple ingredients.