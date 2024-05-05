The Best Laptop Bags of 2024 (2024)

Best Products
> Computer Components
Invest in your laptop by ensuring total protection during transport
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.
Computer Components
- Monitors
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Cards
- CPU
- USB/USB-C
- Storage
- Printers
The best laptop bag is comfortable, durable, and has enough storage space for all your devices and daily needs. Most come with various pockets, allowing you to fit a laptop, notebook, battery pack, pens, water bottles, and cables. For those who travel a lot, there are also rolling laptop bags. Our experts tested Incase, Solo, and more products to find the best laptop bags for you. Here are our picks. in this article Our Picks What to Look For in a Laptop Bag FAQ What We Like Durable material and build Six pockets Multiple comfortable straps What We Don't Like No water bottle compartment Pricey The Incase ICON Backpack is the perfect laptop bag for any lifestyle. Once you're done filling its six pockets with your computer, writing instruments, notebooks, and favorite colored sticky notes, carrying it all around won't be a hassle thanks to the ICON's well-tailored sternum strap and padded shoulder straps. The ICON looks good even when it's packed to the brim. Its frame maintains its structure no matter how much gear you're carrying. But if you're looking for a collapsible bag, the ICON may not suit you. On the other hand, the backpack's structural integrity further supports its ability to carry around your school or work necessities. Thanks to its heavy 840D ballistic nylon material, the ICON can withstand a laptop bag's typical wear and tear. Unfortunately, it's missing a water bottle compartment, but Incase didn't disregard folks on the go. The bag's first side pocket incorporates an opening to run a cable through while it's zipped to store a portable charger or music device and connect to your phone. Material: 840D nylon | Compatibility: Devices up to 15 inches What We Like Versatility Protects valuables with a padded pocket Affordable What We Don't Like Small amount of storage space You may be confused when you first see the Solo Duane Laptop Hybrid Briefcase Backpack. It's a double agent as it's a messenger bag/briefcase/backpack all in one. Converting it takes mere seconds thanks to a shoulder strap and dual straps, while its slim profile conceals its unique functionality without sacrificing space, style, or cost. The Duane is polyester, so it's not the most water-resistant bag on the planet. Nevertheless, it doesn't skimp on protection, so your prized possessions are safe. It includes a padded pocket offering 360 degrees of protection for a laptop up to 15 inches.It also provides enough storage for even short weekend trips. In addition to a padded pouch for your laptop, the Duane has a secondary compartment for a tablet and front zipper pockets for your smartphone, chargers, and smaller gadgets. Though there's not much additional storage space, what's available helps the Duane maintain its profile as a briefcase or backpack. Material: Polyester | Compatibility: Devices up to 15 inches What We Like Durable material Affordable Suitcase connection What We Don't Like Not very stylish Sometimes it's best to stick with the basics, which makes the Solo New York Flatiron Slim Laptop Briefcase the best briefcase-style laptop bag on our list. It has a feature we wish every laptop bag offered: a separate compartment that lays flat. Solo incorporated compartments for laptops up to 16 inches, and with this dedicated compartment, you have easy access to your laptop while traveling. The Flatiron is made from ballistic polyester material, protecting your precious computer from harm. Although polyester isn't as eye-catching or beautiful as leather, it's durable and easier on your pockets. Solo designed the Flatiron with business travelers in mind. It has a front zippered pocket and a front zip-down organizer for additional storage. It also includes a rear ride-along feature for easy connection to a suitcase for consolidated travel. But Solo's "clamshell checkfast design" is the Flatiron's claim to fame. The company says this bag makes business travel easier since the design helps you pass through airport security faster than usual. Material: Polyester | Compatibility: Devices up to 16 inches What We Like Water-repellent material Variety of pockets Theft-proof lock What We Don't Like Minimal padding for laptop The Mancro Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack is best suited for those who are always on the move. It's perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or hiking and camping trips. The simple, understated design also works for students and young business professionals. The fabric is made from eco-friendly, water-repellent nylon, which protects your bag against accidental spills. Mancro equipped the bag with durable metal zippers and a theft-proof combination lock to ensure maximum protection. Unlike most laptop bags on this list, it's available in seven different colors. Inside, you'll find three main compartments, nine smaller pockets, and two sealed sleeves for your tablet or laptop up to 15 inches. Mancro also included a handy USB cable built-in. You can easily access a portable battery pack if you need to charge your phone on the go. Whatever you decide to carry in the Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack, you'll be comfortable as the bag features reinforced padded shoulder straps to alleviate strain. Material: Nylon | Compatibility: Devices up to 15 inches What We Like Stylish design Versatile space for laptop and cameras Unique, quick opening system What We Don't Like Pricey The 20L is as much a camera backpack as a laptop backpack. With two separate, side-accessed compartments, the 20L can accommodate inserts to protect your lenses and camera gear. When you aren't out shooting pictures, you can use it as a daily work bag, as it also has a 16-inch laptop sleeve in the back. The 20L comes with a top-mounted slip pocket, a key tether, a side-oriented water bottle, tripod slots, a ton of little odds-and-ends compartments, and a MagLatch system to open the bag quickly. Peak Design created the 20L with Hypalon-reinforced and bar-tacked stress points and a cotton-twill interior for a longer-lasting, more durable build. The well-constructed bag maintains a lot of storage while still looking sleek. In terms of looks, you can decide between three different color options: gray, tan, and black. All of these premium features come at a cost. Material: 400D nylon canvas | Compatibility: Devices up to 16 inches; one full-frame DSLR camera body and three to four lenses What We Like Durable for commuters Splash-proof Decent storage capacity What We Don't Like Not very stylish The Taygeer 17-Inch Laptop Briefcase is perfect for those serious about storage. The utilitarian design won't win any beauty contests, but it's a reliable product that stands up to the daily grind and is at a shockingly low price. The material is splash-proof, lightweight nylon fabric, and it has a soft leather handle and a comfortable shoulder strap for easy portability. If your job or lifestyle involves a decent amount of commuting or traveling with your belongings in tow, the Taygeer briefcase makes for a reliable companion. There's plenty of storage space inside the Taygeer briefcase with several functional compartments, including a dedicated padded laptop sleeve capable of fitting devices up to 17 inches. If you require even more storage, it also features an expandable zipper that adds an extra 1.2 inches of room to the bottom layer of the briefcase. Material: Nylon | Compatibility: Devices up to 17.3 inches Do you want a backpack, over-the-shoulder bag, or briefcase? It’s entirely a matter of personal preference, but some types are better suited for specific lifestyles. For instance, a backpack is perfect for commuting by bike, while a briefcase lends a more professional look. Additionally, you may need extra support depending on the contents of your laptop bag. A backpack with a sternum strap makes it easier to carry a heavier load. Padding and external materials determine laptop bag durability. Most laptop bags have added padding for extra protection, but it adds to the bag's bulkiness, which can be a drawback if you're looking for something easy to carry. Some models have removable padding to accommodate larger computers. Concerning material, some people prefer polymer, but it doesn't fare so well in a rainstorm; nylon is typically a more rigid material. Pockets and storage space are vital to keeping your laptop bag organized. Some bags have pockets dedicated to chargers, cables, and water bottles. Although these thoughtful pockets are convenient, they increase bulkiness. If you want a more streamlined style, opt for something simpler. If you decide on a simpler laptop bag, a built-in organizer can help handle loose items like charging cables and pens. FAQ How do you know if your laptop will fit in a laptop bag? Laptops are measured in screen size. A 15-inch laptop has a 15-inch diagonal screen, a 13-inch laptop has a 13-inch diagonal screen, and so on. Laptop bags typically list the size of the laptop they can hold. What's the difference between a laptop bag and a laptop sleeve? The main difference between a laptop bag and a laptop sleeve is how you carry it. Laptop sleeves typically have a single opening for the laptop and generally don't have any kind of handle or strap. Laptop bags usually have multiple openings (including one for the laptop) and a handle or strap to carry them. Will your laptop bag work as a carry on? Most of the bags listed here are small enough to work as carry-on bags on most major airlines. Of course, carry-on sizes vary from airplane to airplane, so it's important to double-check restrictions before going to the airport.
Best Overall
Incase Icon Backpack
Best 2-in-1
Solo Duane Hybrid
Best Briefcase
Solo New York Flatiron Slim Laptop Briefcase
Best Commuter or Traveler Bag
Mancro Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack
Best for Photographers
Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L
Best Expandable
Taygeer 17-Inch Laptop Briefcase
What to Look For in a Laptop Bag
Comfort/Style
Durability
Storage/Pockets
The best laptop bag is comfortable, durable, and has enough storage space for all your devices and daily needs. Most come with various pockets, allowing you to fit a laptop, notebook, battery pack, pens, water bottles, and cables. For those who travel a lot, there are also rolling laptop bags.
Our experts tested Incase, Solo, and more products to find the best laptop bags for you. Here are our picks.
in this article
Our Picks
What to Look For in a Laptop Bag
FAQ
What We Like
Durable material and build
Six pockets
Multiple comfortable straps
What We Don't Like
No water bottle compartment
Pricey
The Incase ICON Backpack is the perfect laptop bag for any lifestyle. Once you're done filling its six pockets with your computer, writing instruments, notebooks, and favorite colored sticky notes, carrying it all around won't be a hassle thanks to the ICON's well-tailored sternum strap and padded shoulder straps.
The ICON looks good even when it's packed to the brim. Its frame maintains its structure no matter how much gear you're carrying. But if you're looking for a collapsible bag, the ICON may not suit you. On the other hand, the backpack's structural integrity further supports its ability to carry around your school or work necessities.
Thanks to its heavy 840D ballistic nylon material, the ICON can withstand a laptop bag's typical wear and tear. Unfortunately, it's missing a water bottle compartment, but Incase didn't disregard folks on the go. The bag's first side pocket incorporates an opening to run a cable through while it's zipped to store a portable charger or music device and connect to your phone.
Material: 840D nylon | Compatibility: Devices up to 15 inches
What We Like
Versatility
Protects valuables with a padded pocket
Affordable
What We Don't Like
Small amount of storage space
You may be confused when you first see the Solo Duane Laptop Hybrid Briefcase Backpack. It's a double agent as it's a messenger bag/briefcase/backpack all in one. Converting it takes mere seconds thanks to a shoulder strap and dual straps, while its slim profile conceals its unique functionality without sacrificing space, style, or cost.
The Duane is polyester, so it's not the most water-resistant bag on the planet. Nevertheless, it doesn't skimp on protection, so your prized possessions are safe. It includes a padded pocket offering 360 degrees of protection for a laptop up to 15 inches.It also provides enough storage for even short weekend trips.
In addition to a padded pouch for your laptop, the Duane has a secondary compartment for a tablet and front zipper pockets for your smartphone, chargers, and smaller gadgets. Though there's not much additional storage space, what's available helps the Duane maintain its profile as a briefcase or backpack.
Material: Polyester | Compatibility: Devices up to 15 inches
What We Like
Durable material
Affordable
Suitcase connection
What We Don't Like
Not very stylish
Sometimes it's best to stick with the basics, which makes the Solo New York Flatiron Slim Laptop Briefcase the best briefcase-style laptop bag on our list. It has a feature we wish every laptop bag offered: a separate compartment that lays flat. Solo incorporated compartments for laptops up to 16 inches, and with this dedicated compartment, you have easy access to your laptop while traveling.
The Flatiron is made from ballistic polyester material, protecting your precious computer from harm. Although polyester isn't as eye-catching or beautiful as leather, it's durable and easier on your pockets.
Solo designed the Flatiron with business travelers in mind. It has a front zippered pocket and a front zip-down organizer for additional storage. It also includes a rear ride-along feature for easy connection to a suitcase for consolidated travel. But Solo's "clamshell checkfast design" is the Flatiron's claim to fame. The company says this bag makes business travel easier since the design helps you pass through airport security faster than usual.
Material: Polyester | Compatibility: Devices up to 16 inches
What We Like
Water-repellent material
Variety of pockets
Theft-proof lock
What We Don't Like
Minimal padding for laptop
The Mancro Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack is best suited for those who are always on the move. It's perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or hiking and camping trips. The simple, understated design also works for students and young business professionals.
The fabric is made from eco-friendly, water-repellent nylon, which protects your bag against accidental spills. Mancro equipped the bag with durable metal zippers and a theft-proof combination lock to ensure maximum protection. Unlike most laptop bags on this list, it's available in seven different colors.
Inside, you'll find three main compartments, nine smaller pockets, and two sealed sleeves for your tablet or laptop up to 15 inches. Mancro also included a handy USB cable built-in. You can easily access a portable battery pack if you need to charge your phone on the go. Whatever you decide to carry in the Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack, you'll be comfortable as the bag features reinforced padded shoulder straps to alleviate strain.
Material: Nylon | Compatibility: Devices up to 15 inches
What We Like
Stylish design
Versatile space for laptop and cameras
Unique, quick opening system
What We Don't Like
Pricey
The 20L is as much a camera backpack as a laptop backpack. With two separate, side-accessed compartments, the 20L can accommodate inserts to protect your lenses and camera gear. When you aren't out shooting pictures, you can use it as a daily work bag, as it also has a 16-inch laptop sleeve in the back.
The 20L comes with a top-mounted slip pocket, a key tether, a side-oriented water bottle, tripod slots, a ton of little odds-and-ends compartments, and a MagLatch system to open the bag quickly.
Peak Design created the 20L with Hypalon-reinforced and bar-tacked stress points and a cotton-twill interior for a longer-lasting, more durable build. The well-constructed bag maintains a lot of storage while still looking sleek. In terms of looks, you can decide between three different color options: gray, tan, and black. All of these premium features come at a cost.
Material: 400D nylon canvas | Compatibility: Devices up to 16 inches; one full-frame DSLR camera body and three to four lenses
What We Like
Durable for commuters
Splash-proof
Decent storage capacity
What We Don't Like
Not very stylish
The Taygeer 17-Inch Laptop Briefcase is perfect for those serious about storage. The utilitarian design won't win any beauty contests, but it's a reliable product that stands up to the daily grind and is at a shockingly low price.
The material is splash-proof, lightweight nylon fabric, and it has a soft leather handle and a comfortable shoulder strap for easy portability. If your job or lifestyle involves a decent amount of commuting or traveling with your belongings in tow, the Taygeer briefcase makes for a reliable companion.
There's plenty of storage space inside the Taygeer briefcase with several functional compartments, including a dedicated padded laptop sleeve capable of fitting devices up to 17 inches. If you require even more storage, it also features an expandable zipper that adds an extra 1.2 inches of room to the bottom layer of the briefcase.
Material: Nylon | Compatibility: Devices up to 17.3 inches
Do you want a backpack, over-the-shoulder bag, or briefcase? It’s entirely a matter of personal preference, but some types are better suited for specific lifestyles. For instance, a backpack is perfect for commuting by bike, while a briefcase lends a more professional look. Additionally, you may need extra support depending on the contents of your laptop bag. A backpack with a sternum strap makes it easier to carry a heavier load.
Padding and external materials determine laptop bag durability. Most laptop bags have added padding for extra protection, but it adds to the bag's bulkiness, which can be a drawback if you're looking for something easy to carry. Some models have removable padding to accommodate larger computers. Concerning material, some people prefer polymer, but it doesn't fare so well in a rainstorm; nylon is typically a more rigid material.
Pockets and storage space are vital to keeping your laptop bag organized. Some bags have pockets dedicated to chargers, cables, and water bottles. Although these thoughtful pockets are convenient, they increase bulkiness.
If you want a more streamlined style, opt for something simpler. If you decide on a simpler laptop bag, a built-in organizer can help handle loose items like charging cables and pens.
FAQ
How do you know if your laptop will fit in a laptop bag?
Laptops are measured in screen size. A 15-inch laptop has a 15-inch diagonal screen, a 13-inch laptop has a 13-inch diagonal screen, and so on. Laptop bags typically list the size of the laptop they can hold.
What's the difference between a laptop bag and a laptop sleeve?
The main difference between a laptop bag and a laptop sleeve is how you carry it. Laptop sleeves typically have a single opening for the laptop and generally don't have any kind of handle or strap. Laptop bags usually have multiple openings (including one for the laptop) and a handle or strap to carry them.
Will your laptop bag work as a carry on?
Most of the bags listed here are small enough to work as carry-on bags on most major airlines. Of course, carry-on sizes vary from airplane to airplane, so it's important to double-check restrictions before going to the airport.
Was this page helpful?
Thanks for letting us know!
Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day
Subscribe
Tell us why!
More from Lifewire
- The Best Rolling Laptop Bags of 2024
- The Best Laptop Cooling Pads of 2024
- The Best Laptop Cases and Sleeves of 2024
- The Best Portable Laptop Battery Chargers of 2024
- The Best iPad Cases of 2024
- The Best Laptops of 2024
- 5 Ways to Design Your Own Laptop Bag
- The Best Tech to Travel With in 2024
- The Best Mini Projectors of 2024
- The Best Mobile Printers of 2024
- The Best 17-Inch Laptops of 2024
- The Best Wireless Travel Routers of 2024
- The Best Laptop Mounts of 2024
- The Best Keyboard Wrist Rests of 2024
- The Best Portable Solar Chargers of 2024
- Have Tech, Will Travel