The Best Laptop Bags of 2024 (2024)

The best laptop bag is comfortable, durable, and has enough storage space for all your devices and daily needs. Most come with various pockets, allowing you to fit a laptop, notebook, battery pack, pens, water bottles, and cables. For those who travel a lot, there are also rolling laptop bags.

Affordable What We Don't Like Small amount of storage space You may be confused when you first see the Solo Duane Laptop Hybrid Briefcase Backpack. It's a double agent as it's a messenger bag/briefcase/backpack all in one. Converting it takes mere seconds thanks to a shoulder strap and dual straps, while its slim profile conceals its unique functionality without sacrificing space, style, or cost. The Duane is polyester, so it's not the most water-resistant bag on the planet. Nevertheless, it doesn't skimp on protection, so your prized possessions are safe. It includes a padded pocket offering 360 degrees of protection for a laptop up to 15 inches.It also provides enough storage for even short weekend trips. In addition to a padded pouch for your laptop, the Duane has a secondary compartment for a tablet and front zipper pockets for your smartphone, chargers, and smaller gadgets. Though there's not much additional storage space, what's available helps the Duane maintain its profile as a briefcase or backpack. Material: Polyester | Compatibility: Devices up to 15 inches Solo Duane Hybrid Briefcase Backpack Review

Suitcase connection What We Don't Like Not very stylish Sometimes it's best to stick with the basics, which makes the Solo New York Flatiron Slim Laptop Briefcase the best briefcase-style laptop bag on our list. It has a feature we wish every laptop bag offered: a separate compartment that lays flat. Solo incorporated compartments for laptops up to 16 inches, and with this dedicated compartment, you have easy access to your laptop while traveling. The Flatiron is made from ballistic polyester material, protecting your precious computer from harm. Although polyester isn't as eye-catching or beautiful as leather, it's durable and easier on your pockets. Solo designed the Flatiron with business travelers in mind. It has a front zippered pocket and a front zip-down organizer for additional storage. It also includes a rear ride-along feature for easy connection to a suitcase for consolidated travel. But Solo's "clamshell checkfast design" is the Flatiron's claim to fame. The company says this bag makes business travel easier since the design helps you pass through airport security faster than usual. Material: Polyester | Compatibility: Devices up to 16 inches

Theft-proof lock What We Don't Like Minimal padding for laptop The Mancro Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack is best suited for those who are always on the move. It's perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or hiking and camping trips. The simple, understated design also works for students and young business professionals. The fabric is made from eco-friendly, water-repellent nylon, which protects your bag against accidental spills. Mancro equipped the bag with durable metal zippers and a theft-proof combination lock to ensure maximum protection. Unlike most laptop bags on this list, it's available in seven different colors. Inside, you'll find three main compartments, nine smaller pockets, and two sealed sleeves for your tablet or laptop up to 15 inches. Mancro also included a handy USB cable built-in. You can easily access a portable battery pack if you need to charge your phone on the go. Whatever you decide to carry in the Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack, you'll be comfortable as the bag features reinforced padded shoulder straps to alleviate strain. Material: Nylon | Compatibility: Devices up to 15 inches Mancro Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack Review

Unique, quick opening system What We Don't Like Pricey The 20L is as much a camera backpack as a laptop backpack. With two separate, side-accessed compartments, the 20L can accommodate inserts to protect your lenses and camera gear. When you aren't out shooting pictures, you can use it as a daily work bag, as it also has a 16-inch laptop sleeve in the back. The 20L comes with a top-mounted slip pocket, a key tether, a side-oriented water bottle, tripod slots, a ton of little odds-and-ends compartments, and a MagLatch system to open the bag quickly. Peak Design created the 20L with Hypalon-reinforced and bar-tacked stress points and a cotton-twill interior for a longer-lasting, more durable build. The well-constructed bag maintains a lot of storage while still looking sleek. In terms of looks, you can decide between three different color options: gray, tan, and black. All of these premium features come at a cost. Material: 400D nylon canvas | Compatibility: Devices up to 16 inches; one full-frame DSLR camera body and three to four lenses