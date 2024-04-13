The best on-ear headphones to buy | Expert Reviews (2024)

That’s less true these days, however, with advanced Bluetooth codecs able to transfer huge amounts of data extremely quickly. And wireless headphones have a big advantage in the freedom they provide. You’re free of any cabling, so will never get wires tangled up or accidentally pull your headphones off your head by getting your audio cable caught up in something.

Wireless headphones are also compatible with a greater range of modern devices; just about every new piece of audio technology has Bluetooth, but the number that include analogue connections is on the decline.

Is driver size important to on-ear headphones?

In short, yes. The larger the driver – the component within headphones that converts audio signals into soundwaves – the wider the soundstage and the greater potential max volume. The result is audio that sounds fuller, with greater depth and instrument separation than otherwise would be possible.

Driver size isn’t the final word in audio performance though – there are various other factors that affect sound quality, including the types of coils and magnets used, the frequency range the headphones are able to reproduce, the amount of data they can transfer and the speed at which it does so.

What other features should I look out for?

Active noise cancellation (ANC): Escaping the hustle and bustle of the world often requires active noise cancellation. For details about how this technology works check out our ANC explainer , but the general gist is that a combination of highly sensitive microphones and complicated algorithms work to attenuate the level of ambient noise in your environment.On-ear headphones are inferior to their over-ear counterparts where ANC is concerned as they don’t completely surround your ears and therefore block out less ambient noise by default. That’s not to say you should ignore ANC: if you prefer the on-ear headphones style and want the impact of external sounds dampened, it can still prove invaluable.

Microphone and voice assistant integration: Modern on-ear headphones are often equipped with integrated microphones and support the use of voice assistants when connected to a smartphone or other smart device.Mic quality affects how well others hear you and should not be overlooked given how regularly we use our headphones for making and taking calls. Voice assistant integration is important too, with quick access to hands-free helpers like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri now ingrained in our culture.

Waterproofing: For fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers, headphones with some level of water resistance – evidenced by an IP certification – are a must. This protection safeguards your investment against all wetness: moisture, sweat, and unexpected rain showers. Though on-ear headphones that are truly waterproof (IPX7) are few and far between, there are a few IPX4-rated options out there capable of surviving a sweaty workout or sudden downpour.

How much should I spend on on-ear headphones?

Securing the right on-ear headphones for you doesn’t require breaking the bank. Generally speaking, on-ear models are cheaper than their over-ear stablemates. You’ll be hard pressed to spend more than £200 on a pair of on-ear headphones, while there are plenty of solid options available for under £100.

How we test the best on-ear headphones

We thoroughly test each pair of on-ear headphones that gets a recommendation on our website: if they’re visible on this page, they’ve had the proper testing treatment.

But what exactly does that testing involve? Well, we get hands-on with every product, wearing each pair of on-ear headphones in real-world scenarios to determine how they perform. The process begins with an assessment of build quality, comfort and clamping force to check how the headphones feel on on our heads.

Audio performance is of course a prime consideration and we test sound quality across all supported Bluetooth codecs, turning to high-resolution and spatial formats on platforms like Tidal and Apple Music whenever necessary. When a pair of headphones has a companion app, we’ll dive into that too, judging the impact of available EQ settings, the speed of low-latency modes and overall usability of the app itself and every other supported feature.

On-ear headphones with noise cancellation get put through their paces in a variety of locations, ranging from public transport to local supermarkets, to see how effectively they dampen the impact of external hubbub. Likewise, headphones that have a built-in microphone are judged across calls and voice recordings to analyse call quality and voice clarity against background noise.

Throughout the testing period, battery life (where relevant) is closely monitored, too. We’ll also conduct testing alongside other on-ear headphones within similar price ranges to assess how each model’s features stack up against other players in the headphones market.