Homemade Self-Rising Flour Recipe (2024)

Jill October 6, 2021 at 8:07 am

You can cut it down but remember if the recipe that you use it in calls for 1 tsp. salt if you use the self raising flour you don’t need to add the salt. I know seeing 2 tsp. of salt in this recipe seems like a lot but remember many recipes call for 2 cups flour usually which means you are only using 1 tsp. in the recipe. Sometimes people see a recipe with a lot of salt or sugar and say that is way to much and bad for me but if you divide these things down into servings the amount you are getting will often be 1/8 to a pinch of salt or 1 tsp. of sugar. For example if you make muffins with 2 cups of flour and the recipe makes 12 you divide that 2 tsp of salt by 12 and as you can imagine each serving will have a very small amount.

You can eliminate it but if you take the salt out of most recipes they will loose their flavor and often taste nasty.