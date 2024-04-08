Homemade Self-Rising Flour Recipe (2024)

Check Out Our Dining On A Dime Cookbooks!
Get 25% Off Now!
Get Them Here!
Here is our easy self-rising flour recipe. Some recipes call for self-rising flour, but there’s no reason to go out and buy it pre-made. It’s super easy to make your own self-rising flour in just a few minutes using regular all-purpose flour and a few other ingredients! Here’s the easy recipe!
Most people don’t think to make your own self-rising flour, but it is easier and cheaper than buying it pre-made at the store. Self-rising flour can be used to make a lot of different recipes, but if you keep a lot more on hand than you use, the baking ingredients can get old and it can lose its potency.
If you make your own self-rising flour, you can save money and also only make the amount you expect to use. This easy self-rising flour recipe uses simple ingredients you already have at home!
Homemade Self Rising Flour Recipe
Here is our easy self-rising flour recipe. Some recipes call for self rising flour, but there’s no reason to go out and buy it pre-made. It’s super easy to make your own self rising flour in just a few minutes using regular all-purpose flour and a few other ingredients! Here’s the easy recipe!
- Author: Tawra Kellam
- Yield: 4 cups
Ingredients
Units
4 cups all purpose flour
2 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. baking powder
Instructions
- Mix the ingredients well.
- Store in an airtight container.
- Use in recipes calling for self-rising flour.
Notes
You just adjust the self-rising flour recipe to make more or less for the amount you need. For example, if you just need one cup of self rising flour, just mix:
1 cup all purpose flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
Here are some of our recipes that use self rising flour:
- 2 Ingredient Pizza Dough
- 2 Ingredient Biscuits
- Read about the difference between self rising flour, cake flour and all purpose flour.
This homemade self-rising flour recipe is from our cookbook:
You can make EASY and delicious meals at home in less time than eating out! You’ll save a ton of money on food and your family will thank you!
Click here to get our Dining On A Dime Cookbooks 25% Off NOW! They’re filled with tasty recipes and tips to make your life easier!
Related Posts
Garlic Cheese Biscuits Recipe – Easy And Delicious!
Easy Chicken or Turkey Pot Pie Recipe
Easy Stir Fry Recipe – Homemade Dinner In 10 Minutes!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Anne M
Could you use gluten free flour for this recipe?
Reply
Jill
For each cup of flour add 1 1/2 tsp. of baking powder and 1/4 tsp. salt. As I usually tell people with most gluten free recipes they will not be exactly the same as using regular flour. Sometimes close but not the same.
Reply
Donna
How important is salt to self rising flour? Could the amount of salt be cut down, and if so by how much, or could the salt be eliminated entirely?
Reply
Jill
You can cut it down but remember if the recipe that you use it in calls for 1 tsp. salt if you use the self raising flour you don’t need to add the salt. I know seeing 2 tsp. of salt in this recipe seems like a lot but remember many recipes call for 2 cups flour usually which means you are only using 1 tsp. in the recipe. Sometimes people see a recipe with a lot of salt or sugar and say that is way to much and bad for me but if you divide these things down into servings the amount you are getting will often be 1/8 to a pinch of salt or 1 tsp. of sugar. For example if you make muffins with 2 cups of flour and the recipe makes 12 you divide that 2 tsp of salt by 12 and as you can imagine each serving will have a very small amount.
You can eliminate it but if you take the salt out of most recipes they will loose their flavor and often taste nasty.
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.