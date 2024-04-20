Savory Keto Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Savory Keto Bread Recipe

Keto bread is a great way to enjoy bread while on the Ketogenic diet. Tender and light keto bread that is bursting with a savory herb flavor. This is my go-to keto bread recipe that you all need to try today!

I’ve had so much fun in my kitchen making this Savory Keto Bread Recipe! I can’t wait for you to try it. I plan to use this recipe for so many different things. I’ve already made croutons out of it for Keto Stuffing! What a hit that was!!

Keto Bread

This savory Keto bread recipe has the best texture out of all the bread I’ve ever tried. I would say it’s the closest to real bread that I’ve ever tasted! I’m really enjoying my Ketogenic lifestyle. It’s not a diet, it’s a lifestyle for me.

If you are new to the Ketogenic Diet and want to start, read this article:Simple Way to Start the Ketogenic Diet

This recipe pairs nicely with thisKeto Pickle Juice Brine Turkey RecipeandtheKeto Turkey Gravy recipefor Thanksgiving. I can already imagine leftover turkey on a few slices of savory Keto bread!

Savory Keto Bread Recipe Ingredients

2.5 cups almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup Kerrygold butter

8 oz cream cheese

8 whole eggs (set out at room temperature)

1 tsp Rosemary seasoning

seasoning 1 tsp Sage seasoning

seasoning 2 tbs Parsley seasoning

1.5 tsp baking powder

Keto Stuffing Recipe Made with Savory Keto Bread Instructions

In a medium-size bowl, cream together the 1/2 cup of butter and 8 oz of cream cheese until it’s a smooth consistency. Add the 1 tsp Rosemary , 1 tsp Sage , and 2 tbs Parsley seasonings to the mixture and whip it until it’s fully combined. Add the eggs and continue mixing the batter until it’s smooth. Finally, add the flours, and the baking powder . The batter will be a bit thick. Grease 3 mini loaf pans. Fill each pan about 1/2 way with this savory batter. You can use the bigger loaf pans if you want but they will take longer to bake in the oven. Bake it at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes. (the large loaf pans take about 50-55 minutes) The bread should be golden brown on top and pass the toothpick test (stick a toothpick in the center of the dough and it should come out clean).

Enjoy!

I sliced each loaf thin at about 12 slices each.

Keto Savory Keto Bread Nutrition

Serves 24 (1 slice)

Calories 140, Total C 2.8g, Fiber 1.3g, Net C 1.5g, Sugars 0.5g, Fat 13.9g, Protein 3.2g

Don’t forget to Pin It on Pinterest for later:

Savory Keto Bread Recipe 4.54 from 81 votes See Also Leftover Turkey Lasagne Recipe References Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Servings 24 slices Calories 140 Ingredients 2.5 cups almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup Kerrygold butter

8 oz cream cheese

8 whole eggs set out at room temperature

1 tsp Rosemary seasoning

1 tsp Sage seasoning

2 tbs Parsley seasoning

1.5 tsp baking powder Instructions In a medium-size bowl, cream together the 1/2 cup of butter and 8 oz of cream cheese until it’s a smooth consistency.

Add the 1 tsp Rosemary, 1 tsp Sage, and 2 tbs Parsley seasonings to the mixture and whip it until it’s fully combined.

Add the eggs and continue mixing the batter until it’s smooth.

Finally, add the flours, and the baking powder. The batter will be a bit thick.

Grease 3 mini loaf pans. Fill each pan about 1/2 way with this savory batter. You can use the bigger loaf pans if you want but they will take longer to bake in the oven.

Bake it at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes. (the large loaf pans take about 50-55 minutes) The bread should be golden brown on top and pass the toothpick test (stick a toothpick in the center of the dough and it should come out clean). Nutrition Serving: 1slice` | Calories: 140 | Carbohydrates: 2.8g | Protein: 3.2g | Fat: 13.9g | Fiber: 1.3g | Sugar: 0.5g | Net Carbs: 1.5g Nutrition facts are provided as a courtesy. Tried this recipe? Mention @ISaveA2Z or tag #KetoFriendlyRecipes!

See how easy and simple this keto bread recipe is! This is one of the best keto bread recipes I have tried over the years. Plus it is easy, and you can’t beat that. Whip up this low carb keto bread today.

If you are looking for more Keto snack ideas, I highly suggest you look at the Top 10 Keto Snacks article here! It’s an excellent list of great ideas.