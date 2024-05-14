The Best Pie Recipes (2024)

My oh my it's time for Pie!!!! Did you know that today is National Pie Day? Well, it is so what better way to celebrate than with a slew of pies. Making Pie is a easy as 1-2-3 which is why the American Pie Council chose January 23rd to celebrate this delicious dessert. So in honor of National Pie Day, I'm sharing all of my favorite pies in one place. I have holiday pies, baked fruit pies, no bake pies and a few mini pies. Hopefully there's something for everyone.

Fresh Fruit Peach Pie:This Fresh (no bake) Peach Pie is layered with fresh peaches, a shiny peach glaze and filled in a homemade flaky pie crust.

Summertime Strawberry Pie:This is my family's absolute favorite Strawberry Pie! Fresh strawberries piled high in a flaky crust and topped with a homemade strawberry glaze, and fresh cream.





Southern Buttermilk Pie:Buttermilk Pie is an old fashioned southern style custard pie with a lightly brown, crispy-sugary topping.

Old Fashioned Chocolate Meringue Pie:The best Old Fashioned, Diner Style Chocolate Meringue Pie. A Rich homemade chocolate pudding pie filling topped with a fluffy meringue.

Minny's Favorite Chocolate Pie:Minny's famous chocolate pie minus the terrible awful from the book and movie The Help!This fudgy - chocolate pie was a big hit in our house, just like in the movie. Everybody loved the chocolaty middle and crackly topping.

Honey Pecan Pie:Miss Kay's Honey Pecan Pie adapted from Miss Kay's Duck Commander Kitchen Cookbook.This recipe is my new favorite southern pecan pie.

French Coconut Pie:A simple baked coconut - vanilla - custard pie with a sweet, buttery, crackly topping

Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Pie:This decadentpeanut butter pie has four delicious layers, a crumbly peanut layer in the bottom of the pie crust, then a homemade vanilla custard is added. The pie is finished off with a fluffy meringue and additional peanut butter topping.

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie:This Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie reminds me of the cream pies that you get at an old fashioned diner. If you've been looking for a great old fashioned coconut cream pie recipe, I got you covered. Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie:This diner style banana cream pie has a scratch vanilla pudding, layered with bananas and topped with a fluffy meringue.

Amish Apple Crumb Pie:Sliced apples seasoned with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla and apple cider are piled high into a pie shell and topped with a delicious brown sugar crumb topping. The Best Apple Pie:This Classic Apple Pie🍎has a flaky crust with a delicious filling made from apple cider, vanilla, spices and two varieties of apples (golden delicious and granny smith). Overnight Apple Slab Pie:The filling in this Overnight Apple Cobbler is mixed and refrigerated overnight, then baked low and slow.The result is one of the best flaky apple cobblers you've ever tasted.

No Bake Cherry Cheese Pie: a delicious creamy and sweet cream cheese filling in a graham cracker or Nilla Wafer crust, topped with cherry fruit filling.

Whopper Candy Pie:This no-bake whopper candy pie is made with only 6 ingredients,instant chocolate pudding, milk, cool whip and whoppers candy filled into a graham cracker or Nilla wafer crust. Creamy Frozen Key Lime Pie:his cool and creamy no bake key lime pie is the perfect summer treat! Blueberry Banana Cream Pie:Sliced bananas layered in the bottom of a graham cracker crust, topped with a cream cheese - dream whip layer, a blueberry pie filling layer and topped off with whipped topping and fresh blueberries! The best part about this recipe is that is makes 2 pies! Mini Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie:Rich and creamy mini pumpkin ice cream pies that come together quickly and easily with Breyers vanilla ice cream.

Creamy No Bake Eggnog Pie:This creamy No Bake Eggnog Pie is perfect for the holidays! Creamy, delicious and so simple to make. No Bake Lemon Fruit Tarts:Mini fruit tarts filled with a no bake lemon cream mousse, topped with fresh peaches and berries. No Bake Strawberry Kool-Aid Pie - Creamy, cool, and delicious made with only 4 ingredients!

