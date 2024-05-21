The Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever - Life of Stacy (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
This truly is the Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever!
It’s perfect for entertaining, incredibly easy to make, can be made up to 2 days ahead of time, and like a fine wine, it tastes better with age. The trifecta of entertaining.
It doesn’t matter what holiday or birthday it is, this cake always appears at our celebrations.
Best Rum Cake Recipe
Special Tools:
bundt pan – Nordic Ware is my favorite brand of bundt pans. But any 10-cup capacity bundt pan will work.
Ingredients:
Cake:
- Pam
- Flour for dusting pan
- 1 Cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts
- 1 box plain yellow cake mix
- 1 small package of vanilla instant pudding mix
- 1/2 cup rum
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup water
- 4 large eggs
Glaze:
- 1/2 stick of butter
- 2 Tbs water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup dark rum
Instructions:
Cake
- Preheat oven to 325° and place the oven rack in the center of the oven
- Lightly spray the bundt pan with Pam
- Dust bundt pan with flour and shake out excess
- Sprinkle pecans or walnuts in the bottom of the pan and set aside
- In a large bowl, add cake mix, pudding mix, rum, oil, water, and eggs.
- Blend on low speed for 1 minute
- Scrape down the sides
- Blend on medium for 2 minutes – scraping the sides if needed
- Pour batter into the prepared pan
- Bake for about one hour – until the cake is golden brown and springs back lightly when pressed.
- Cool on a wired rack for 20 minutes
- Use a long knife to loosen the cake around the edges
- Invert the cake onto a cake platter
- Using a long skewer or toothpick, poke holes in the top of the cake
Glaze
- Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat
- Add water and sugar
- Stirring, increase heat to medium, and bring to a boil
- Reduce heat slightly and let glaze simmer until thickened – 4 to 5 minutes – stirring constantly
- Remove the pan from heat and stir in rum
- Spoon the glaze over the warm cake allowing it to seep into the holes and drizzle down the sides and into the center
- Cool completely before cutting
Tips for Making the Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever
- You can use white rum if you don’t have any dark rum on hand. It will still be delicious.
- Make sure to drizzle plenty of the sauce on the pecans. It makes the most delicious praline topping
This recipe is from The Cake Mix Doctor. I highly recommend this book. I’ve had it for years and everything I have made has been great.
What Kind of Rum is Best for a Rum Cake?
Dark rum is the best rum for a rum cake. It has a more complex flavor than white rum. You can still use white rum if that is all you have. Your cake just won’t have the same depth of flavor. Though it will still be delicious.
Can Rum Cake Get You Drunk?
Typically, no. When the rum is baked in the cake or simmered in the glaze, the alcohol is burned off.
If you are concerned about this, you can just omit the rum from the glaze.
History of the Rum Cake:
Although there is no clear consensus as to the exact origins of the rum cake, it is believed to have been first introduced in the Caribbean by the British colonists. It is now traditionally enjoyed all through Europe and America at Christmas as well as the winter months.
How do you make a box cake taste like a bakery cake?
I have made many deliciously doctored box cakes and the common ingredient is the addition of pudding to the box cake mix. The pudding adds an incredible texture to the cake that you just can’t get from a box cake – it really elevates it to more of a bakery-style cake.
Best Rum Cake Recipe
The Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever
This is the most incredible cake you will ever eat. Not only is it delicious but it is also super easy to make. With a little help from a boxed cake mix, you will have a moist and delicious cake that will delight everyone.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 12
Calories 235 kcal
Equipment
1 Budnt Pan 10 cup capacity
Ingredients
Cake
- Pam
- 1 tbs flour for dusting more if you need it
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts
- 1 box plain yellow cake mix
- 1 pkg vanilla instant pudding 3.4 oz
- ½ cup rum
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ½ cup water
- 4 large eggs
Glaze
- ½ stick butter
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup dark rum
- 2 Tbs Water
Instructions
Cake
Preheat oven to 325° and place the oven rack in the center of the oven
In a large bowl, add cake mix, pudding mix, rum, oil, water, and eggs.
Blend on low speed for 1 minute
Scrape down the sides
Blend on medium for 2 minutes – scraping the sides if needed
Lightly spray the bundt pan with Pam
Dust bundt pan with flour and shake out excess
Sprinkle pecans or walnuts in the bottom of the pan
Pour batter into the prepared pan
Bake for about one hour – until the cake is golden brown and springs back lightly when pressed.
Cool on a wired rack for 20 minutes
Use a long knife to loosen the cake around the edges
Invert the cake onto a cake platter
Using a long skewer or toothpick, poke holes in the top of the cake
Glaze
Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat
add water and sugar
Stirring, increase heat to medium, and bring to a boil
Reduce heat slightly and let glaze simmer until thickened – 4 to 5 minutes – stirring constantly
Remove the pan from heat and stir in rum
Spoon the glaze over the warm cake allowing it to seep into the holes and drizzle down the sides and into the center
Cool completely before cutting
Notes
- You can use white rum if you don’t have any dark rum on hand. It will still be delicious.
- Make sure to drizzle plenty of the sauce on the pecans. It makes the most delicious praline topping.
Nutrition
Serving: 1pieceCalories: 235kcalCarbohydrates: 16gProtein: 2gFat: 15gSaturated Fat: 4gPolyunsaturated Fat: 6gMonounsaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0.2gCholesterol: 72mgSodium: 105mgPotassium: 26mgFiber: 0.05gSugar: 15gVitamin A: 208IUCalcium: 11mgIron: 0.3mg
Keyword cake, dessert, holiday dessert, Rum cake
