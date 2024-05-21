The Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever - Life of Stacy (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This truly is the Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever!

It’s perfect for entertaining, incredibly easy to make, can be made up to 2 days ahead of time, and like a fine wine, it tastes better with age. The trifecta of entertaining.

It doesn’t matter what holiday or birthday it is, this cake always appears at our celebrations.

This Post is All About the Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my link, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure here

Special Tools:

bundt pan – Nordic Ware is my favorite brand of bundt pans. But any 10-cup capacity bundt pan will work.

Ingredients:

Cake:

Pam

Flour for dusting pan

1 Cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts

1 box plain yellow cake mix

1 small package of vanilla instant pudding mix

1/2 cup rum

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup water

4 large eggs

Glaze:

1/2 stick of butter

2 Tbs water

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup dark rum

Instructions:

Cake

Preheat oven to 325° and place the oven rack in the center of the oven

Lightly spray the bundt pan with Pam

Dust bundt pan with flour and shake out excess

Sprinkle pecans or walnuts in the bottom of the pan and set aside

In a large bowl, add cake mix, pudding mix, rum, oil, water, and eggs.

Blend on low speed for 1 minute

Scrape down the sides

Blend on medium for 2 minutes – scraping the sides if needed

Pour batter into the prepared pan

Bake for about one hour – until the cake is golden brown and springs back lightly when pressed.

Cool on a wired rack for 20 minutes

Use a long knife to loosen the cake around the edges

Invert the cake onto a cake platter

Using a long skewer or toothpick, poke holes in the top of the cake

Glaze

Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat

Add water and sugar

Stirring, increase heat to medium, and bring to a boil

Reduce heat slightly and let glaze simmer until thickened – 4 to 5 minutes – stirring constantly

Remove the pan from heat and stir in rum

Spoon the glaze over the warm cake allowing it to seep into the holes and drizzle down the sides and into the center

Cool completely before cutting

Tips for Making the Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever

You can use white rum if you don’t have any dark rum on hand. It will still be delicious.

Make sure to drizzle plenty of the sauce on the pecans. It makes the most delicious praline topping

This recipe is from The Cake Mix Doctor. I highly recommend this book. I’ve had it for years and everything I have made has been great.

What Kind of Rum is Best for a Rum Cake?

Dark rum is the best rum for a rum cake. It has a more complex flavor than white rum. You can still use white rum if that is all you have. Your cake just won’t have the same depth of flavor. Though it will still be delicious.

Can Rum Cake Get You Drunk?

Typically, no. When the rum is baked in the cake or simmered in the glaze, the alcohol is burned off.

If you are concerned about this, you can just omit the rum from the glaze.

History of the Rum Cake:

Although there is no clear consensus as to the exact origins of the rum cake, it is believed to have been first introduced in the Caribbean by the British colonists. It is now traditionally enjoyed all through Europe and America at Christmas as well as the winter months.

How do you make a box cake taste like a bakery cake?

I have made many deliciously doctored box cakes and the common ingredient is the addition of pudding to the box cake mix. The pudding adds an incredible texture to the cake that you just can’t get from a box cake – it really elevates it to more of a bakery-style cake.

This Post was All About the Best Rum Cake Recipe Ever