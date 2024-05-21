Usnea Tincture Recipe: Discover How This Medicine Can Stop A Cold In Its Tracks - The Outdoor Apothecary (2024)

I’m sure that you’ve probably seen this lichen many times as it grows in lacey bunches attached to trees all over the world. I see it often on my walks in Northeastern Connecticut, but it wasn’t until recently that I realized its medicinal worth.

After doing some research on how best to prepare usnea in order to get the most out of this wonderful specimen, I decided to share what I’ve learned.

Usnea is a greyish-green lichen with medicinal properties that grows on trees, rocks, and shrubs. It’s often referred to as Old Man’s Beard due to its resemblance to an old man’s beard.

A lichen is an organism that has characteristics of a Fungus and Algae.In Traditional Chinese Medicine Usnea Lichen is known for its “cooling and drying” energetic properties and its ability to “clear heat, move damp, and resolve toxicity”.

Usnea is antimicrobial, antibacterial, vulnerary, and antifungal.