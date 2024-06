Gebraucht & Refurbished iPhone Angebote - Apple (DE) (2024)

FAQs

It's safe to buy a refurbished iPhone, as long as you're careful. Make sure you buy it via a trusted network or retailer, check it has a warranty, and carefully read any documents. You can also be sure that the handset will be like-new when you receive it and won't contain any data from the previous owner.

Apple Certified Refurbished. As the maker of the iPhone, Apple is one of the most trusted names in the refurbished phones space. ...

Amazon Renewed. Amazon has been selling refurbished phones for a while, but it recently expanded its efforts as the market has grown significantly. ...

decluttr. ...

Back Market. ...

Gazelle. Jan 12, 2024

Apple quality, guaranteed.



We back this quality commitment by including our standard one-year limited warranty with every Apple Certified Refurbished product.

A refurbished iPhone is a safer bet than used



A used phone is exactly that — used — and it usually comes as-is without a warranty. A refurbished phone, on the other hand, has been tested to make sure it's working properly, defective parts have been replaced, and it comes with a warranty.

– The main downsides are the lack of same-day pick-up and a limited selection and stock. Is it worth buying Apple Certified Refurbished products? – Yes, considering the benefits and the rigorous refurbishment process, buying Apple Certified Refurbished products can be a wise decision.

All products that Apple refurbishes are classified as Excellent. Apple refurbished items are worth it because they are almost indistinguishable from brand-new ones. The quality standards are the same as for the new products.

Best Websites for Purchasing Refurbished Tech Amazon Renewed. ‍ This platform boasts a diverse selection of refurbished products, encompassing laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. ... Apple Certified Refurbished. ‍ ... eBay. ‍ ... Gazelle. ‍ ... Swappa. ‍ ... Back Market. ‍ Sep 22, 2023

You can safely shop for refurbished iPhones at reputable retailers such as Apple, Best Buy, and Amazon. These retailers thoroughly inspect and test their refurbished iPhones to ensure they are in good working condition before selling them.

In general, it's typically between 2 and 8 years, and big-name brands often last longer than smaller brands. Refurbished iPhones that are less than 4 years old can generally get another 2-3 years out of them before you notice a drop in speed. They become noticeably slower by the 6-year point.

N Model number means that it's a replacement device. Meaning it's a device that isnt sold in a retail box. Apple makes brand new devices for replacement devices on the side so it should be brand new. It's never been confirmed if its brand or reused parts.

All refurbished iPhone models include: The same one-year warranty as a brand new iPhone.

All manuals and accessories.

A new battery and outer shell.

A new white box.

Not all refurbished phones come with a new battery because they don't all need one. That's because all smartphone batteries listed on Back Market are checked and tested to guarantee that they have 85% battery capacity. At 85% battery capacity, the overall charge cycle of the device is considered healthy.

Battery life is a critical element when you quality-check a refurbished iPhone. You can simply go into Settings -> Battery -> Battery Health to ensure that the device has a functional and high-performing battery. Remember, refurbished iPhones undergo critical tests before being put on the resale market.

The refurbished phones offered by manufacturers, cell phone carriers, and major retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are generally “certified,” which means they've been inspected and often upgraded to make sure they're in good working condition.

The first letter in the model name will tell you your iPhone's status: If the first letter is "M" or "P", your phone is an original (retail) model. If the first letter is "N", your phone was refurbished by Apple. If the first letter is "F", your phone was refurbished by a carrier or a third-party vendor.

In general, it's typically between 2 and 8 years, and big-name brands often last longer than smaller brands. Refurbished iPhones that are less than 4 years old can generally get another 2-3 years out of them before you notice a drop in speed. They become noticeably slower by the 6-year point.

Pros of Refurbished iPhones It's cheaper.

There's a lot of variety.

They're sold by reputable companies.

They're covered under warranty.

They're better for the environment.

Cosmetic flaws (chips, scratches etc.)

They may not have the latest technology.

Refurbished phones sometimes have shorter warranties. Jan 24, 2023

Technically speaking, yes, renewed and refurbished means the same thing. These devices were used, returned, or didn't work. Then, a company can fix it and sell it at a lower price.