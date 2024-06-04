The Best Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (2024)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G are two of the best-looking midrange phones you can possibly buy right now. Among other things, they feature a sumptuous 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display capable of supporting a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making them as visually impressive as devices costing almost twice as much. However, despite using Gorilla Glass 5 and being tougher than the average phone, neither is likely to cope so well with a serious fall or knock.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G screen protectors. These run the gamut from more affordable protectors to those that go all out to provide a serious defense against damage. Also, check out our article on the best Samsung Galaxy A52 cases and covers if you want even more protection.

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

Tempered three times and carrying a 9H hardness rating, this Galaxy A52 screen protector from ESR is capable of surviving as much as 5 kilograms (about 11 pounds) of pressure. Its AGC Asahi Glass will also resist scratches from household metal objects, and it covers the entire screen, so every last millimeter of your display will be protected. An oleophobic coating has also been added to the protector, preventing the buildup of smudges and fingerprints. There’s also an installation frame thrown in that will make it easier to apply to the A52 and avoid bubbles.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Olixar’s screen protector for the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G is a great all-rounder. Its glass has been chemically reinforced and comes with a 9H hardness rating, indicating that it won’t be scratched by household metal objects such as keys and knives. An anti-shatter film has also been added to the glass’s underlying layer, preventing it from splintering into separate pieces in the event of a very nasty or big fall. The other major selling point of the protector is that it’s only 0.26mm thick, giving it an impressive light penetration ratio of 95%. In other words, your A52’s screen will look just as clear as it would without a protector, while it will also be just as responsive to your touch. It wraps around all of the phone’s screen, yet it also includes cutouts for the selfie camera, speakers, and buttons. Also noteworthy are the 2.5D rounded edges, making it comfortable to use and hold.

OtterBox Trusted Glass Screen Protector

OtterBox’s Trusted Glass protector offers some serious insurance against damage. Its tempered glass provides shatter-resistant drop protection, while it has also been reinforced to ward off scratches and splinters. The protector has also been treated with an oleophobic coating, so it will resist smudges, fingerprints, and grease. Compared to certain other protectors, it promises 100% OtterBox case compatibility, with its curved edges fitting snugly over the A52’s screen while also leaving room for covers.

Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Sold in a pack of three, Omoton’s screen protector for the A52 combines great value with very reliable performance. It boasts a 9H hardness rating that will ensure its resistance to scratches from keys, knives, and other household metal objects. It also incorporates hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings, meaning that it’s water- and oil-resistant. Despite its toughness, the protector is also highly transparent and responsive. It comes with an installation kit and clear instructions to help you fit it securely to the A52, while its 2.5D rounded edges make it case-friendly and comfortable to use.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

It may be cheap, but the Supershieldz A52 screen protector has all the necessary bases covered. It’s made of tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, defending your phone against all kinds of damage, from scratches to cracks. It also boasts 99% transparency, implying that you’ll have a hard time remembering that it’s even affixed to the A52. The 2.5D rounded edges make handling it easy on your fingers, which will also benefit from the hydrophobic and oleophobic coating. It’s sold in a high-value pack of two for the rare event that you mishandle or break the first one.

Qitayo Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Here’s another inexpensive screen protector for the Galaxy A52 that behaves like something much more costly. Sold in a pack of two and bundled with two camera lens protectors, it carries a 9H hardness rating, making it as tough as pretty much any other protector out there. Its 0.33mm thickness also means that it will keep the A52’s screen looking just as vivid as it would without a protector, as well as just as responsive. There’s also the obligatory oleophobic coating to ward off any fingerprints or smudges you might otherwise be tempted to leave. Comes with a lifetime warranty.

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Don’t let amFilm’s name mislead you: This protector is made of tempered glass as opposed to film. Not only that, but it comes with the all-important 9H hardness rating and an oleophobic coating, suggesting that you could potentially eat your dinner off it without leaving any marks (we obviously don’t recommend this, though). The 0.33mm thickness means that it will be highly transparent and sensitive, just like the A52’s actual screen. It’s sold in a pack of three and comes with wet wipes and dust removal stickers for a more hassle-free installation.

