Best 100% Free VPN For Apple TV in Germany (2024)

Have you recently bought an Apple TV subscription but have been unsatisfied with it because you haven’t been able to unlock it where you live? Then you aren’t alone. While Apple TV is a versatile streaming service, the reality is that it does suffer from restrictions and other issues.

The best way to get around these restrictions is to use a premium VPN. However, with something as simple as a free VPN for Apple TV in Germany you will be able to experience the full potential of the streaming and be able to watch it from wherever you are in the world.

Apple TV has some amazing TV shows and movies, such as Dickinson, Shrinking, Echo 3, and more. If you can’t wait to watch these titles, read below to find out which free VPN is the best choice for you.

With a quick overview and an in-depth analysis, we’ve got content for both, people who might be in a hurry and people who want to make an educated decision. Although, we highly recommend that you read the detailed analysis before making a choice.

Quick Overview: Top Free VPN for Apple TV in Germany [Updated 2023] Here are three of the top free VPN for Apple TV in Germany in 2023. When it comes to Apple TV and setting up the free Apple TV apps, you can’t do better than these three VPNs. 1. ExpressVPN – The Best VPN For Apple TV with Free Trial in Germany: ExpressVPN has some of the best security features and qualities in a VPN. It is so good that you wouldn’t even regret springing for the paid version, although there is a free trial available, which you can avail. 2. Windscribe – Free VPN for Apple TV in Germany with 10GB/Mo Data: Windscribe is a VPN with a completely free plan, but it does come with its limitations. Despite that, there are not many better free VPN options in the market that compete with Windscribe. 3. ProtonVPN – Completely Free VPN for Apple TV in Germany with Unlimited Data: If there is one VPN that is capable of outperforming Windscribe, it’s ProtonVPN. It has incredible capabilities for a free VPN and offers unlimited data usage as well. Click here for FAQs and here to find out how we choose these VPNs.

Why should I use a free VPN for Apple TV in Germany?

Apple TV is a popular streaming service in the US. It is home to many amazing TV shows and movies but the unfortunate issue is that it is region-locked to the US. So, if you aren’t in the US, you will not be able to access Apple TV that easily.

You will need a free VPN for Apple TV in Germany to access geo-restricted content. It can easily allow you to sidestep the restrictions and gain access to the streaming service.

Once you’ve connected to a US server through your free VPN, whether you are using a mobile device or even a Samsung Smart TV in Germany, you will easily be able to access blocked streaming services such as Apple TV, Hotstar in Germany, Netflix in Germany, and hundreds more.

3 Best Risk-Free VPN For Apple TV in Germany– In-Depth Analysis

We thoroughly analyzed three VPNs that are excellent free VPN for Apple TV in Germany. With fantastic features and incredible speeds, these VPNs are safe and secure.

1. ExpressVPN – The Best VPN For Apple TV in Germany with Free Trial

Just EUR 6.21/mo (US$ 6.67/mo) per month if you pick the 2-year package.

if you pick the 2-year package. MediaStreamer SmartDNS feature

SmartDNS feature 3000 servers globally. 25+ Servers in the US.

servers globally. 25+ Servers in the US. Speed: 89.42 Mbps (Download)/84.64 Mbps (Upload)

5 Simultaneous Connections

Unlimited bandwidth for Ultra HD streaming

for Ultra HD streaming Compatible with Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, and more.

with Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, and more. Capable of unblocking thousands of streaming websites and gaming apps.

ExpressVPN the best Apple TV VPN in Germany with Free Trial. This VPN service offers great performance and has shown to be quite successful in unblocking censored websites and platforms. Presently, you can avail provides a 30-day ExpressVPN free trial in Germany as well.

ExpressVPN boasts one of the largest VPN networks on the market which includes 3000 servers spread across 105 countries, with 25+ servers in the US.

ExpressVPN makes use of cutting-edge AES-256 Bit encryption technology, which is often regarded as unbreakable and offers a high level of security. It also adheres to a rigorous no-logs policy and offers extra security features like DNS/IP leak prevention to provide the greatest degree of online safety.

Thanks to its obfuscation servers, ExpressVPN makes it simple to access blocked streaming services like Apple TV, Disney+ in Germany, Netflix in Germany, HBO Max, Hulu in Germany, ITV Hub, BT Sport, and others.

According to our ExpressVPN speed test in Germany, the servers’ download and upload speeds reach up to 90 Mbps with a 100 Mbps connection. Furthermore, ExpressVPN permits peer-to-peer torrenting, allowing you to download anything you want via torrents.

Through its MediaStreamer tool, SmartDNS function, ExpressVpn kill switch in Germany, and round-the-clock live chat support for any assistance needed, ExpressVPN delivers additional ease.

ExpressVPN is compatible with all popular routers, desktops, laptops, gaming consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox, streaming devices like ExpressVPN with Samsung Smart TV in Germany, as ExpressVPN is also the best VPN for LG Smart tv in Germany, Roku TV, Kodi Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick in Germany, as well as mobile platforms like ExpressVPN with iPhone in Germany and Android. Along with it, users can easily unblock Apple TV with ExpressVPN in Germany also.

ExpressVPN is a premium service with a variety of subscription tiers available for your convenience. The 12-month plan, which costs EUR 6.21/mo (US$ 6.67/mo) - Grab 3 Free Months + 49% OFF 12-Month Plan a month, is the most economical choice. ExpressVPN also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee in addition to a 30-day free trial, allowing you to try the service before committing.

We recommend reading our thorough ExpressVPN review in Germany to find out more about the VPN.

Pros Blazing-fast speeds with Lightway protocol.

Cryptocurrency payment options are available.

Unmatched security protocol.

Perfect for streaming Apple TV Cons Pricey compared to other providers.

Can be a bit advanced for beginners.

2. Windscribe – Free VPN for Apple TV in Germany with 10GB/Mo Data

500 servers in 60+ countries.

in 60+ countries. The free version is available in multiple regions.

is available in multiple regions. 36.41 Mbps download/35.01 Mbps upload speed.

Unlimited bandwidth for Ultra HD streaming

for Ultra HD streaming AES-256 encryption. Unlimited simultaneous connections.

Windscribe is our top option for the best free VPN for Apple TV in Germany even though it has a smaller server network. It may have few server alternatives with a network that spans 60 countries and more than 500 servers, but a big number of supported locations make it an attractive VPN option for many customers. Windscribe has 30+ servers in the US too!

In our tests, Windscribe worked quite well, offering a secure environment even with its free plan. Through this VPN, users outside the US may access services like Disney+ or Netflix in Germany.

The download and upload speeds recorded during our Windscribe speed test in Germany were 65.21 Mbps and 34.75 Mbps respectively, with a 100 Mbps connection. For a free VPN of this magnitude, this rate of speed is more than sufficient.

Windscribe speeds were a bit slow compared to ExpressVPN.

On a range of hardware and operating system platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Roku TV in Germany, Kodi in Germany, Amazon Fire TV Stick in Germany, and various routers, Windscribe may be utilized. Even while it might not work with as many devices as other VPNs, its selection still offers a respectable choice given its size.

Windscribe is also considered as a user-friendly and secure free VPN for LG Smart TV in Germany, ensuring online privacy and security while streaming. Enjoy unrestricted access to geo-blocked content, protect your data, and enhance your LG Smart TV experience with Windscribe.

Several security and privacy-enhancing features are offered by Windscribe, including split tunneling, AES-256 encryption, P2P torrenting in Germany, and an automated kill switch. It adheres to a rigorous no-logging policy and provides live chat help 24/7 for any potential problems.

Although Windscribe offers a free VPN service, a paid subscription is necessary to access all of its server locations. There is, however, a Windscribe free trial in Germany that may be used before choosing.

The 12-month package, which costs $4.08 a month, is Windscribe’s most affordable choice. Additionally, if you’re unsatisfied with the service, you have a 30-day window to cancel and ask for a refund according to the Windscribe refund policy in Germany.

Check out our thorough Windscribe review in Germany to find out more about this VPN.

Pros Double hop feature.

Great free plan. Cons Only US & UK Netflix is available.

Slower speeds on macOS.

3. ProtonVPN – Completely Free VPN for Apple TV in Germany with Unlimited Data

1,700+ servers in 60+ countries. Hundreds of Servers in the US.

in 60+ countries. Hundreds of Servers in the US. Free version available with unlimited data usage.

available with unlimited data usage. 91.41 Mbps download/27.88 Mbps upload speed.

Unlimited bandwidth for Ultra HD streaming

for Ultra HD streaming AES-256 encryption. Up to 10 simultaneous connections.

ProtonVPN is an option to take into consideration if you’re looking for a free VPN for Apple TV in Germany. You can only connect to servers in the US, Japan, and the Netherlands with the ProtonVPN free trial in Germany edition, despite the fact that it has a considerably smaller server network with over 1,700 servers in more than 60 nations. ProtonVPN provides multiple free servers in the US.

ProtonVPN passed our testing with flying colors, despite a few sporadic issues. We found that Proton VPN works with Netflix in Germany, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

One of the fastest virtual private network services we’ve tested is ProtonVPN, which offers speeds on par with those of top VPN providers like ExpressVPN. Our ProtonVPN speed test in Germany revealed that ProtonVPN’s upload and download speeds reached 89.59 Mbps and 75.59 Mbps with a 100 Mbps connection, respectively.

The popular streaming devices Roku TV with ProtonVPN in Germany and Kodi with ProtonVPN in Germany, as well as Windows, macOS, Linux, and iOS, are all compatible with ProtonVPN. The free version only permits one simultaneous connection, whereas the Basic plan enables two, the Plus plan offers ten, and the Visionary plan offers a maximum of ten connections.

The torrenting in Germany capability provided by ProtonVPN is only available through US-based servers and needs a premium membership plan. The VPN features a strict no-logging policy, an automatic kill switch, and sophisticated AES-256 encryption to guarantee your privacy and security, so you need not worry about whether ProtonVPN is safe or not in Germany. Additionally, their live chat service is accessible around-the-clock.

The 2-year Plus plan, with a monthly price of around $6.63, is the most cost-effective choice. Additionally, ProtonVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee that enables you to cancel the service in Germany and receive a refund if you feel it doesn’t meet your expectations.

We suggest reading our in-depth ProtonVPN review in Germany for a more thorough analysis.

Pros No data logging.

P2P functionality. Cons Pricing is a bit complicated.

How We Test Free VPNs for Apple TV in Germany

When narrowing down the right free VPN for Apple TV in Germany to stream safely, we put them through thorough testing. We use metrics that we measure them against and then pick the top three VPNs that perform the best.

Encryption

Security encryption is essential while using a trustworthy VPN. We ensure that any VPN we recommend has various security measures in addition to powerful encryption algorithms like RSA-2048 and AES-256. For added protection, we also make an effort to ensure that these VPNs have multi-hop capabilities or server obfuscation.

Security encryption is essential while using a trustworthy VPN. We ensure that any VPN we recommend has various security measures in addition to powerful encryption algorithms like RSA-2048 and AES-256. For added protection, we also make an effort to ensure that these VPNs have multi-hop capabilities or server obfuscation.

Number Of Servers

Testing the size and capabilities of the server network is also quite essential. You have to ensure that the user gets access to the entire server array and that all the said servers are operating at maximum efficiency.

Testing the size and capabilities of the server network is also quite essential. You have to ensure that the user gets access to the entire server array and that all the said servers are operating at maximum efficiency.

Unblocking Geo-Restricted Channels

In addition to increasing security, obscuring the server helps users maintain their anonymity while using geo-restricted channels and services. You can get around regional restrictions and access more content thanks to obfuscation, which makes it more difficult for network administrators or ISPs to detect and block VPN traffic.

In addition to increasing security, obscuring the server helps users maintain their anonymity while using geo-restricted channels and services. You can get around regional restrictions and access more content thanks to obfuscation, which makes it more difficult for network administrators or ISPs to detect and block VPN traffic.

Speed

The choice of a VPN should also take into account speed. We usually recommend VPNs that performed well in our speed tests because slow connection speeds may make utilizing the VPN challenging. High download and upload speeds are necessary for smooth streaming and quick file downloads.

The choice of a VPN should also take into account speed. We usually recommend VPNs that performed well in our speed tests because slow connection speeds may make utilizing the VPN challenging. High download and upload speeds are necessary for smooth streaming and quick file downloads.

Price

We also make sure that the VPNs we recommend, whether they are free or premium, are always reasonably priced and fall within the means of the typical user. We hunt for VPNs with amazing deals and promotions you can benefit from, like a special offer on ExpressVPN that you should have a look at.

How do I set up a free VPN on my Apple TV in Germany? Windscribe is the top choice for a free VPN to unblock Apple TV in Germany. With it, you can easily set up Apple TV and even the best free Apple TV apps quickly and without hassle. Here are a few steps to get started. Go to the Windscribe website and register for the VPN. Download the respective app for your device and install it.

website and register for the VPN. Download the respective app for your device and install it. Sign in with the relevant credentials and ensure that you are connected to a US-based server.

Navigate to the Apple TV application and sign up if you already haven’t.

Now simply search for the TV show or movie you want to watch and begin streaming.

Free VPNs to Avoid for Apple TV in Germany

Below listed are three VPNs that should never be considered when choosing the best free VPN for Apple TV in Germany.

HOXXVPN

HoxxVPN has been exposed several times for selling confidential user information to other parties. Moreover, it has been examined and found lacking in terms of security and privacy, making it extremely risky as a VPN. For more details on this VPN, read our Hoxx VPN review in Germany .

HoxxVPN has been exposed several times for selling confidential user information to other parties. Moreover, it has been examined and found lacking in terms of security and privacy, making it extremely risky as a VPN. For more details on this VPN, read our . HolaVPN

Many customers have reported HolaVPN for harmful behavior. HolaVPN is a very dangerous VPN that has to be avoided at all costs, as it may do everything from display annoying advertising to actually infecting customers’ devices with malware. For more details on this VPN, read our Hola VPN review in Germany .

Many customers have reported HolaVPN for harmful behavior. HolaVPN is a very dangerous VPN that has to be avoided at all costs, as it may do everything from display annoying advertising to actually infecting customers’ devices with malware. For more details on this VPN, read our . Hide.me

In reality, Hide.me is a proxy rather than a VPN. As a result, it is unable to defend users against external dangers like hackers and online attackers. In addition to keeping logs and recording every user’s behavior, it also makes those records available to the public, making it much more intrusive. For more details, read our Hide.me review in Germany .

FAQs: Free VPN for Apple TV in Germany

Can you get a free VPN on Apple TV in Germany? Overall Windscribe is your best bet for Apple TV in Germany and to set up best free Apple TV apps. With it, you will easily be able to unblock numerous websites and services with just the free tier. Is there a free VPN for Apple TV in Germany? Windscribe and ProtonVPN are the two best free VPNs for Apple TV in the free VPN market. They deliver in terms of quality, speed, security and many other metrics. How do I use ExpressVPN free trial for Apple TV in Germany? To begin your ExpressVPN free trial, you only need to follow the simple steps we’ve listed below. Go to the ExpressVPN website and click on purchase.

website and click on Now, simply choose a plan and click on the free trial option.

Finish the registration process and then download the relevant app.

Install the app, launch it, and enter your credentials.

Now connect to a US-based server and voila. Your free trial is ready to go.

Wrapping Up!

Well, with any one of these three VPNs, you will not be disappointed. Not only are these VPNs tested and secure, but they are also fast and reliable and will ensure a smooth experience. They will get you access to Apple TV whenever you want.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN in the market and is our official recommendation. Its immense security features and industry-wide reliability is what make it so great to use. With its 30-day free trial, you can experience it in its true glory.

Apple TV is very popular in the US and if you want to experience it to its fullest potential, you have to get a free VPN for Apple TV in Germany today. With it, you will be able to experience the true quality of Apple TV and be able to access all the brilliant TV shows and movies that come with it.