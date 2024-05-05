25 Genius Waffle Maker Recipes (2024)

Share on Pinterest Despite what we always thought, a waffle maker is no one-hit wonder. Thanks to its distinctive honeycombed surface, the breakfast gadget is like a panini press, mini grill, and toaster oven all rolled into one That means it can cook much, much more than just waffles. Don’t believe us? Here are 25 recipes to prove it.

Waffle maker recipes for breakfast 1. Healthy waffle omelet Just like any omelet, all you really need to make this breakfast work is eggs and milk. The more veggies you add, though, the healthier it gets. The omelet cooks up perfectly in a waffle maker — just make sure to dice up your vegetables pretty small so they fit in the grooves. 2. Pumpkin French toast waffles Take French toast and make it 10 times better by letting it soak up pumpkin and spices, then press it in a waffle maker. It'll turn out soft, moist, and just asking for a maple syrup drizzle. PS: Since it's made with almond milk and pumpkin instead of whole milk and eggs, it's vegan and dairy-free. 3. Frittaffle It's a frittata. It's a waffle. No, it's a frittaffle! While it may not become the next huge food trend, this fusion combines eggs with veggies, bacon, and cheese for a real breakfast pleasure. It takes a little time, but who can resist those mini, colorful bites? 4. Pumpkin spice sweet potato noodle waffles This recipe gives "swoodles" a breakfast makeover, and we couldn't love it more. The naturally sweet flavor comes from spiralized (or finely sliced) sweet potato softened up in a pan. Combine it with pumpkin pie spice and eggs before taking a trip to the waffle maker for an easy meal that'll get you a healthy dose of vitamin A. 5. Waffled hash browns How do you make the classic breakfast side even better? You waffle it. Chances are, you have all the ingredients in your kitchen right now. These hash browns are already nice and crispy, but you can take them to the next level by experimenting with different spices like oregano, hot pepper flakes, or curry.

Sides, snacks, and appetizers 16. Caribbean shrimp stuffed waffle pops and mango cilantro dip If it's not a party without shrimp co*cktail, try this island twist. Jalapeño peppers and Caribbean seasoning give the crustacean a spicy kick, while the yogurt based mango and cilantro dip provides cooling, fruity relief. 17. Waffled zucchini fritters Popping zucchini fritters in the waffle iron instead of pan-frying them makes them a little bit healther, and usually, that's just what we want. Don't worry, though — these mini waffles are just as crispy, cheesy, and delicious as the originals. 18. Mashed potato, cheddar, and chive waffles Like the best loaded baked potato, this recipe calls for melted cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of chives. You can use leftover mashed potatoes or whip up some from scratch. Bonus: The waffles turn out lighter than expected and can easily transform into a Benedict-like main dish if topped with an egg.

Waffle maker recipes for dessert 19. Mini ice cream waffle sandwiches Nothing against cookie ice cream sandwiches, but using waffles as the sandwich part is, like, 200 percent better. The waffles bring a nutty taste to the handheld dessert, which is pretty delicious as is. But this recipe adds a super-easy berry topping that's to die for — we'll never buy a store-bought ice cream sandwich again. 20. Chocolate chip waffled cookies Any recipe with chocolate chips is worth trying, and this dessert is pretty much a guaranteed winner. Just like the traditional oven-baked version, these cookies are optimal for dunking. Just make sure to let them cool so they crisp up. 21. Maple bacon wonuts Making its debut in Chicago, the wonut — aka waffle doughnut — is the cronut's cousin. Crispy, chewy, and downright heavenly, the wonut is a treat worth waiting in line for. Luckily, making it at home means you'll only have to wait for the waffle maker to buzz. Not a bacon fan? Top with icing and sprinkles like a traditional doughnut instead. 22. Snickerdoodle waffle cookies with cream cheese glaze Butter, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon — this dough has everything you'd expect from a snickerdoodle recipe. Topped with a cream cheese glaze, this cookie is fully cooked in 2 minutes. We recommend calling in backup support (aka friends or family) so you don't accidentally eat all of them. 23. Grain-free brownie batter waffles There are two kinds of brownie eaters: those that covet the corner piece and those that dive straight into the gooey center. This recipe is for the crust-cravers. You can top with a caramel drizzle or try berries and Greek yogurt for a healthier option. Let your imagination (and taste buds) run wild. 24. Cinnamon sugar churro waffles What is it about the smell of hot dough coated in cinnamon sugar that's so addictive? (Actually, we guess it's self-explanatory, huh?) Anyway, we always want these simplified, waffle-y churros. Dip or slather them in whipped cream or cinnamon sprinkled Mexican hot chocolate sauce for an indulgent treat. 25. Chocolate waffle cookies Chocolate cookies that cook in a minute and a half? Yeah, we're fans. The traditional frosting complements the deep cocoa taste, making these a go-to when we need something sweet, stat.