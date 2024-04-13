The Biggest Fattest Fluffiest Popover Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

The biggest fattest fluffiest popover recipe you’ll ever find. These popovers are light and airy, CRAZY easy to make (like you actually won’t believe it), and are probably my very favorite vehicle for butter.

THIS is a bucket list recipe! I have always wanted to make popovers. So I decided to try my hand at making you the biggest fattest fluffiest popover recipe, and I DID IT.

When I made the Biggest Fattest Fluffiest All Butter Biscuits, you guys went a little bit nuts about ’em. I mean really, what’s better than big ‘ol fluffy carbs? I am with you on that. Giant Cinnamon Rolls were also a hit. This popover recipe is right there in the realm of giant delicious carbs that will make people think you are some kind of baking phenom, but popovers are UNCOMPLICATED. I promise.

This recipe is also a little bit dear to my heart. There’s a story attached. Haters of food blog stories feel free to scroll on down.

Anyway. I’ve been wanting to make popovers FOREVER. They are eggy and intriguing. The insides pull apart in thin, almost spongy layers like magic. They fluff up like nobody’s business. And they are probably my most favorite vehicle for butter and homemade blackberry jam.

The Story.

When I was a kid we would drive to southern Illinois to visit my grandparents a few times a year. I loved those trips, and recently made the drive again with my mom. I still love a good road trip, though this most recent one was much less chaotic than the trips of my youth, where my parents would load up a station wagon full of children and dogs, drive all night, and inevitably lose a suitcase somewhere in Indiana.

Anyway, while in Illinois, my dad would always pick a day to drive across the river to St. Louis to visit his brother. Since I’m the oldest kid, he’d take me with him.

Those trips always felt a tiny bit magical. We’d go to the fanciest shopping mall to get a Christmas present for my mom that we definitely COULD NOT afford. (my dad was ever an optimist)

We’d go to the St. Louis Museum of Art and wander for HOURS. I still get goosebumps when I see a painting by Monet.

And on every trip, we’d go to the Zodiac, the restaurant at the top of Neiman Marcus, and eat the biggest, fattest, fluffiest popovers with strawberry butter, in a sea of white table cloths and crystal wine glasses.

It was the fanciest thing I’d ever experienced.

To fully appreciate this story though, we need to talk about how outside the norm all of this was.

My mom was a waitress. And as soon as I was of age, I was, too. My dad worked in sales – mostly car dealerships – and was always trying to catch a break. JUST ONE MORE CAR to hit the sales goal and actually bring home a paycheck. Both of my parents worked crazy long hours and we had zero fancy things. Most days we had just enough groceries for that one day. We always had enough, but just barely.

So going to art museums, and eating in fancy restaurants, and buying gifts that my dad would probably be paying off for the entire rest of the year – it all felt so extraordinary.

That’s what popovers are for me. Completely extraordinary.

Making Big Fat Fluffy Popovers is EASY The thing of it is though, they are NOT extraordinary to make! Popovers require just a few pantry staples. eggs

milk

salt

flour

butter THAT’S IT!

Hopefully you have most of these things on hand pretty much any day of the week. If you DO need to run out and buy these ingredients though, none will waste away never to be used again like that spice you bought that one time for that thing you found on Pinterest.

Tools Required You DO need a couple of tools to make this recipe successful, though, and that’s as fancy as we will get. A good whisk this popover pan Now listen. I am not usually one to tell you to go out and buy a thing. Here at Sugar Dish Me the goal is always easy and requiring just what you have on hand. And you CAN make popovers using a regular muffin tin. But they won’t be the biggest fattest fluffiest popovers. For the popovers to be sky-high, you’ll want the pan. Trust. See Also Braided Pesto Bread Recipe - Pesto Wreath Bread - Tickling Palates

Elbow Grease

Is that a thing people still say? I feel like it’s a grandma phrase. But this recipe calls for some serious whisking, so get your arm muscles ready. Also why is it called elbow grease when your elbow does none of the actual work ?

Whatever you call it, you are gonna wanna get ready to stir.

Bake, Serve, EAT WARM

Whether you are using the recommended popover pan or you are going with a muffin tin, you are going to bake the popovers on higher heat for 20 minutes and then reduce the heat for the last little bit of baking.

In my humble opinion, popovers are best served warm. Carb-lover that I am, I will definitely not turn down a room-temperature baked good, just so we are clear about that. But these big fat fluffy popovers smeared with soft butter and / or sweet jam, will bring you like next-level breakfast-brunch happiness.

Eat Popovers With …

I love this cranberry butter , especially in cranberry season! Frozen cranberries work well, too

, especially in cranberry season! Frozen cranberries work well, too Bacon Butter ! YEP. There’s a scone recipe here, too. But bacon butter is as amazing as it sounds.

! YEP. There’s a scone recipe here, too. But bacon butter is as amazing as it sounds. soft butter and a sprinkle of kosher salt. YOU CAN’T BEAT IT.

