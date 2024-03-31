The Easiest Gluten Free Flatbread Recipe You Need in Your Life (dairy-free + vegan, too!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

An easy gluten-free flatbread recipe (naan) that only takes 5 ingredients to make. It’s done in 35 minutes and can be eaten as a side with curry, or used as the base for pizza, gyros, or your favorite wrap.

This gluten free naan bread recipe should probably come with a warning label.

This gluten-free naan bread recipe is easy and results in a super tasty, soft, bendable, and versatile flatbread.

All you’ll need is a handful of ingredients (five ingredients, to be exact) and you’re on your way to the most delicious naan bread ever.

What baking ingredients do you need?

This is the best bread recipe because you only need five ingredients, and one of them is water.

Here’s what you need:

A good gluten free flour blend, salt, water, cane sugar, and yeast.

That’s it.

Ok, and oil for the pan, but that doesn’t really count, does it?

What kind of flour is best

Since there are so few ingredients in this bread, it’s important to use good ones, especially the flour! Not all gluten free flours are created equal. My favorite gluten free flour to use is this homemade blend.

If you want to use a pre-made bend, I like Bob’s Red Mill 1-to-1, Pamela’s All-purpose, and King Arthur’s Measure for Measure. Mostly, I just advise against gluten-free flours that contain garbanzo beans, or chickpea flour. It has a distinctly “gluten free taste” that is, in a word, nasty (to me ;)).

You can use any gluten-free all-purpose blend that you like, of course! Do not use plain rice flour, almond flour, or coconut flour. Even though they are gluten free, you want to use a flour blend so that the naan is soft and flexible. This requires starch and some sort of gum for the best texture.

Jump over to this recipe for my gluten free flour blend that has a great ratio of grain, starch, and gum. Then come on back. I’ll wait.

Gluten free naan doesn’t mean dry

This gluten free naan recipe is actually quite soft and bendable, just like the naan bread I remember eating at a restaurant in my pre-gluten-free life time. It has beautiful chew, especially hot off the pan.

I really like to brush on some oil as soon as I take these off the griddle and wrap them in a damp cloth to keep them warm.

These are best the first day, but can be refrigerated or frozen after cooking and reheated as needed.

What to eat with your gluten free naan bread

I like to make these…well…whenever I can justify it.

Here are some ideas for what to eat this gluten free naan bread with, just to get you started:



Side with Chicken Tikka Masala

Crust for open faced “grilled cheese” (with carmelized onions)

Wrap for Greek gyros

Falafel wraps with goat cheese

Crust for mini pizzas

How to roll out gluten free naan bread

Gluten free bread is notoriously sticky. It’s very much like working with a thick batter rather than regular (wheat-based) dough. While this easy bread is not nearly as batter-like as this delicious gluten free sandwich bread, it is still on the sticky side.

You can do one of two methods:

Use gf flour/starch to roll out the naan. Use water on your hands to press the naan.



If you choose to use the water method, you’ll re-wet your hands and you’ll have to press the dough right onto the hot griddle. This is not great for beginner bakers.

Ya have to work fast and have no fear of getting burned.

You’ll also want to have an oiled cooking surface, no matter which method you go with.