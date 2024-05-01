Leftover Turkey Rice Soup - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Daniela Apostol · This post may contain affiliate links · 3 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

One-Pot Leftover Turkey Rice Soup, a quick and easy recipe for chilly days. This hearty homemade soup is loaded with veggies for extra goodness, it's healthy, and ready in well under 30 minutes. A favourite soup with kids and grown-ups alike, the soup can be made with leftover chicken too, or any other leftover meat. Comfort food at its best!

Leftover Turkey Rice Soup - My Gorgeous Recipes (1)

What do you need on a cold rainy day? Soup! A hot bowl of soup to warm your soul, and comfort you like nothing else. Bonus point, this turkey and rice soup is ready in less than half an hour, which is amazing.

We all know that leftovers can't be avoided sometimes. I mean, better more food than not enough, right? And if you have guests over for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other occasion, you can't possibly not be prepared. And, if you are left with too much food, there are always delicious ways to make some yummy dishes out of them.

This leftover turkey soup is absolutely delicious, it's filling, hearty, and so healthy too. No leftover turkey? No problem. Leftover chicken and rice soup sounds just as good. Or even leftover ham, or leftover roast beef, etc.MyLeftover Roast Chicken and Noodle Soup is one of my favourite.

Jump to:
  • Step-by-step photos and instructions
  • How to make the soup in a slow cooker
  • What kind of rice is best for a soup?
  • Other leftover turkey recipes
  • Leftover Turkey and Rice Soup
Leftover Turkey Rice Soup - My Gorgeous Recipes (2)

Step-by-step photos and instructions

Since the turkey is already cooked, we only need to get the veggies tender first before adding the rice and meat. The usual suspects: onion, carrots, peppers and celery stalks give the best flavour to any soup, so that's what I went for, but you can use any other veggies you like.

  • peel and chop the onion and carrots, and chop the pepper and celery stalk - finely or chunky, it's up to you
  • add the chopped vegetables to a pan together with the turkey / chicken broth (stock) and leave to simmer with the lid on for 10-15 minutes until the veggies are tender
  • add the rinsed rice and shredded leftover turkey, and leave to cook until the rice is ready
  • if you like the soup more watery, feel free to add more broth, then bring to a boil again
  • season with salt, pepper, add the tomato puree and herbs, and garnish with fresh parsley

Everything is made in one pot, it's simple, and just perfect for a midweek dinner.

Leftover Turkey Rice Soup - My Gorgeous Recipes (3)

How to make the soup in a slow cooker

This soup can be made in a crock pot too, and it's as delicious. We won't need that much broth though, since very little liquid is lost in the slow cooker, perhaps 3-4 cups maximum, but no more than that.

You can throw all the ingredients in from the beginning, minus the turkey, which can be added at the end with the seasoning and tomato puree, but the rice and vegetables go in with the broth.

Cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for at least 4 hours. Once the rice and veggies are tender, add the rest of the ingredients, and give it a good stir. Leave to cook for a further 5-10 minutes so the meat can be hot too, and that's it, soup is ready.

See Also
Make Ahead Turkey Gravy Recipe for Thanksgiving by The Food CharlatanThe Easiest Gluten Free Flatbread Recipe You Need in Your Life (dairy-free + vegan, too!)Sausage and Cabbage RecipeThe Best Irish Soda Bread Recipe - The Recipe Critic

What kind of rice is best for a soup?

I used basmati rice, but long grain rice or wild rice are a good option too. The cooking time will be slightly longer, on the stove top and slow cooker too, so check to see if the rice is cooked through before adding the meat.

Other leftover turkey recipes

Leftover Turkey Curry

Leftover Turkey Hand Pies with Puff Pastry

Healthy Leftover Turkey Wraps with Cranberry Sauce

Leftover Turkey Rice Soup - My Gorgeous Recipes (4)

If you’ve liked myONE-POT LEFTOVER TURKEY RICE SOUP or any other recipe on the blog then don’t forget to rate the recipe and let me know how you got on in the comments below, I love hearing from you! You can alsoFOLLOW MEonFACEBOOK,INSTAGRAMandPINTERESTto see more delicious food and what I’m getting up to.

Leftover Turkey Rice Soup - My Gorgeous Recipes (5)

Leftover Turkey and Rice Soup

One-Pot Leftover Turkey Rice Soup, a quick and easy recipe for chilly days. This hearty homemade soup is loaded with veggies for extra goodness, it's healthy, and ready in well under 30 minutes. A favourite soup with kids and grown-ups alike, the soup can be made with leftover chicken too, or any other leftover meat. Comfort food at its best!

Print Pin Rate

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: International

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 3 people

Calories: 357kcal

Author: Daniela Apostol

Ingredients

  • 2 cups shredded leftover turkey
  • ½ cup basmati rice
  • 1 onion
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 red pepper
  • 1 celery stalk
  • 5 cups turkey or chicken broth (stock)
  • 2 tablespoon tomato puree
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon dried mixed herbs
  • 2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

Instructions

  • Peel and chop the onion and carrot, and chop the pepper and celery stalk.

  • Add the broth to a pan together with the vegetables, and leave to simmer with the lid on for 10-15 minutes until the veggies are tender.

  • Add the rice and turkey, and leave to cook again until the rice is cooked, it should be ready in about 10 minutes. Add more broth if necessary and bring to a boil again.

  • Season with salt and pepper, add the tomato puree and mixed herbs, and garnish with fresh parsley.

Notes

  • This soup can be made in a crock pot too, and it's as delicious. We won't need that much broth though, since very little liquid is lost in the slow cooker, perhaps 3-4 cups maximum, but no more than that.
  • You can throw all the ingredients in from the beginning, minus the turkey, which can be added at the end with the seasoning and tomato puree, but the rice and vegetables go in with the broth.
  • Cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for at least 4 hours. Once the rice and veggies are tender, add the rest of the ingredients, and give it a good stir. Leave to cook for a further 5-10 minutes so the meat can be hot too, and that's it, soup is ready.

Nutrition

Calories: 357kcal | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 102mg | Sodium: 1951mg | Potassium: 891mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 5031IU | Vitamin C: 89mg | Calcium: 96mg | Iron: 3mg

Tried this Recipe? Share it Today!Mention @GorgeousRecipes or tag #gorgeousrecipes!

Leftover Turkey Rice Soup - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss
iPhone 15: Price, specs and availability
Is LPL Financial insured?
Where to get 10 percent return on investment?
Latest Posts
How to Make Vanilla Yogurt in Your Crock Pot | Slow Cooker Yogurt Recipe
Pesto Tortilla Rollups Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 5910

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.