Leftover Turkey Rice Soup - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)

One-Pot Leftover Turkey Rice Soup, a quick and easy recipe for chilly days. This hearty homemade soup is loaded with veggies for extra goodness, it's healthy, and ready in well under 30 minutes. A favourite soup with kids and grown-ups alike, the soup can be made with leftover chicken too, or any other leftover meat. Comfort food at its best!

What do you need on a cold rainy day? Soup! A hot bowl of soup to warm your soul, and comfort you like nothing else. Bonus point, this turkey and rice soup is ready in less than half an hour, which is amazing.

We all know that leftovers can't be avoided sometimes. I mean, better more food than not enough, right? And if you have guests over for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other occasion, you can't possibly not be prepared. And, if you are left with too much food, there are always delicious ways to make some yummy dishes out of them.

This leftover turkey soup is absolutely delicious, it's filling, hearty, and so healthy too. No leftover turkey? No problem. Leftover chicken and rice soup sounds just as good. Or even leftover ham, or leftover roast beef, etc.MyLeftover Roast Chicken and Noodle Soup is one of my favourite.

How to make the soup in a slow cooker

What kind of rice is best for a soup?

Step-by-step photos and instructions

Since the turkey is already cooked, we only need to get the veggies tender first before adding the rice and meat. The usual suspects: onion, carrots, peppers and celery stalks give the best flavour to any soup, so that's what I went for, but you can use any other veggies you like.

peel and chop the onion and carrots, and chop the pepper and celery stalk - finely or chunky, it's up to you

add the chopped vegetables to a pan together with the turkey / chicken broth (stock) and leave to simmer with the lid on for 10-15 minutes until the veggies are tender

add the rinsed rice and shredded leftover turkey, and leave to cook until the rice is ready

if you like the soup more watery, feel free to add more broth, then bring to a boil again

season with salt, pepper, add the tomato puree and herbs, and garnish with fresh parsley

Everything is made in one pot, it's simple, and just perfect for a midweek dinner.

How to make the soup in a slow cooker

This soup can be made in a crock pot too, and it's as delicious. We won't need that much broth though, since very little liquid is lost in the slow cooker, perhaps 3-4 cups maximum, but no more than that.

You can throw all the ingredients in from the beginning, minus the turkey, which can be added at the end with the seasoning and tomato puree, but the rice and vegetables go in with the broth.

Cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for at least 4 hours. Once the rice and veggies are tender, add the rest of the ingredients, and give it a good stir. Leave to cook for a further 5-10 minutes so the meat can be hot too, and that's it, soup is ready.

What kind of rice is best for a soup?

I used basmati rice, but long grain rice or wild rice are a good option too. The cooking time will be slightly longer, on the stove top and slow cooker too, so check to see if the rice is cooked through before adding the meat.

Other leftover turkey recipes

Leftover Turkey Curry

Leftover Turkey Hand Pies with Puff Pastry

Healthy Leftover Turkey Wraps with Cranberry Sauce

