The Easiest No Knead Bread Recipe (2024)

This difference is due to the way we prepare the “zero effort” dough. In the zero-effort method, we deliberately over-proof the dough (by leaving it alone all day to ferment). Then, we quickly “rescue” the over-proofed dough just before baking in the afternoon or evening.

Nonnas have been rescuing over-proofed dough in this way for hundreds of years (did you know, some rather famous chefs I won’t mention think they invented this technique a few years ago?)! This produces a perfectly proofed final result, but with a different crumb structure to the loaf made with the stretch-and-fold method.

While I call these two methods “good” and “best”, they’re really just “different”; and as I said above, the “good” method is historically the most authentic. The “best” version is more like the versions professional bakers would make, and so you’ll sometimes find this more aerated version for sale in bakeries in Castelli Romani. Please feel free to make the version you like the look of the most, or even try both!

Why is there no final shaping step in making this bread?

With many breads, a final shaping step is required to ensure good oven spring when baking the loaf. But, as long as you follow the methods I give you, it’s not necessary when making this bread in a Dutch oven. The reason is, we create sufficient tension in the dough just from the stretching and folding. Of course, you can use a final shaping step if you want to! However, this recipe is designed to be the easiest of easy methods. Every step we can cut out, makes the bread easier to make.

What kind of flour should I use for this bread?

You want to use a flour with at least 11% protein content to make this bread.

To make the authentic Italian version of this bread, you should use an Italian Type 0 or Type 00 flour, with a high protein content—I used a Type 00 flour with 11.5% protein. Be careful with this. Italian 00 flours are made with different protein content for different applications. Type 00 flours for pizza and bread have high protein content, and are what you want for this bread. However, Type 00 flours designed for making pasta, cakes and pastries can have very low protein content and may not work at all.

Remember, though, this is supposed to be an easy loaf. So, there’s no need to seek out special Italian flours unless you want to. Any white flour with enough protein content will work perfectly!

In the United States and Canada, where “hard wheat” is grown, all-purpose flour will do the job well. Bread flour, which has even higher protein content, will also work perfectly.

In the UK, though, where “soft wheat” is grown, all-purpose plain flour, might not have enough protein content. Likewise, plain flour in Australia tends to have lower protein content than US all-purpose flour. So, I’d recommend using bread flour for bread making in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

For other countries, which classify flours differently e.g., Italy, France, Germany and others, and in countries where different wheats are used, I recommend checking the packaging to make sure your flour has a high enough protein content.

Please note. Different flours will absorb different amounts of water. So don’t be afraid to adjust the water amount to get the right dough consistency. It needs to be sticky. In the instructions for making the bread, I give some advice on how to do this.

What kind of yeast should I use?

You can use any kind of dried yeast you find in the supermarket. Look for products with names like “active dry yeast”, “instant dry yeast”, or “instant yeast”. These products come in sachets, boxes, jars and cans. All will work great.

Once you’ve opened a jar, can or sachet of dry yeast, it won’t last forever. It’s best to store it in the fridge, or even the freezer. That way, it will last a few months. Say around 4 months in the fridge, or 6 months in the freezer. So, if you’re not planning on using yeast that much, it’s best to buy it in the smallest quantity you can.

What if I don’t have a Dutch oven?

Traditionally, this bread is made in a cast iron pot with a lid—that is, a Dutch oven. Enamelled cast iron pots, such as the ones made by Le Creuset work particularly well. Those can be expensive to buy (especially the famous brands), but on-line you can find inexpensive versions that cost tens of dollars. You don’t even need to spend that much though—there’s nothing wrong with using an old or second hand one. They last forever.

I use one of my mom’s old pots—it’s well over 40 years old, and still going strong (even if it is chipped, and has the odd crack)! When Dutch ovens are damaged like this, with chips in the enamel and small cracks, they are incredibly inexpensive to buy second hand because they have very limited uses in the kitchen. You wouldn’t want to cook anything with a liquid in them, for example, in case they break. They’re perfect for baking bread though, and work just as well as a new one costing hundreds of dollars!