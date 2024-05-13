The ORIGINAL Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe! (2024)

Bless This Mess › Recipes › Desserts › Cookies › Chocolate Chip Cookies By Melissa 4.94 from 15 votes on Jun 15, 2022, Updated Feb 06, 2024



How many of you grew up making the cookie recipe on the back of the yellow Nestle Toll House chocolate chip package?! It is THE chocolate chip recipe that started it all. Toll House Cookie Recipe is a total classic that is easy to make and turns out great every time!

Everyone needs a chocolate chip cookie recipe that is tried and true and this one won’t disappoint. It is easy, legendary and tastes delicious.

The Original Toll House Cookie Recipe Recipe

Toll House Cookie Recipe

I love knowing random factoids, so here is a good one for you! Do you know who invented the original chocolate chip cookie? Well, back in the 1930s, a woman named Ruth Wakefield ran the Toll House restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts. She was making a batch of cookies when she decided to break pieces of Nestlé Semi-Sweet chocolate into the cookie dough. She was surprised when the chocolate didn’t melt but held it’s shape and gave the best texture to her cookies.

She sold the rights to her recipe to Nestlé for only $1.00! That is pure insanity right?! Little did she know that this would become the most popular cookie ever.

Should you refrigerate Toll House cookie dough before baking?

Nope, this recipe does not need to be refrigerated before baking. Yay for no waiting on cooking!

Can I freeze cookie dough?

I love to make a double or triple batch of cookies so we can eat one, share one and freeze one for later. Store uncooked cookie dough properly in an airtight container for up to 3 months. When you are ready to bake the dough simply take the dough from the freezer, warm to room temperature and bake as instructed.

When is the best time to take chocolate chip cookies out of the oven?

To prevent having hard and burnt cookies, take them out of the oven just before they look done. You want them to be just barely golden brown. They will continue to bake for a couple of minutes on your baking sheet. But this little tip will drastically change your cookies for the better!

4.94 from 15 votes The Original Toll House Cookie Recipe By: Melissa Griffiths The original Toll House Cookie recipe from the back of the bag! This is the chocolate chip cookie recipe we grew up making; they are perfect! Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Servings: 42 cookies Ingredients ▢ 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 cup 2 sticks salted butter, softened

▢ 3/4 cup granulated sugar

▢ 3/4 cup packed brown sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 2 cups Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels , (12 ounce package)

, ▢ 1 cup chopped nuts , (I used pecans) Instructions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a baking mat.

In a medium bowl add the flour, baking soda, and salt. Whisk to combine and set aside.

In a second bowl add the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar. Beat together until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes (you can beat them by hand, with an electric hand mixer, or with a stand mixer).

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add the vanilla and beat to combine.

Gradually beat in the flour mixture.

Stir in the morsels and the nuts.

Drop a heaping tablespoon of dough onto your baking sheet, leaving 2 inches between each cookie.

Bake for 9 to 11 minute or until golden brown. Allow the cookies to cool on the sheet for 2 minutes after baking. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Video Notes If you are omitting the nuts add an additional 2 tablespoons of flour to the dough.

I liked my cookies that were a little bigger than my normal cookie scoop (1 tablespoon), so I recommend making your cookie dough balls a heaping tablespoons and baking them for 11 minutes. They were perfect!

Store leftover cookies in a closed container or in the freezer for much longer. Nutrition Serving: 1 of 42 cookies, Calories: 163kcal, Carbohydrates: 17g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 10g, Saturated Fat: 5g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 2g, Trans Fat: 0.2g, Cholesterol: 20mg, Sodium: 121mg, Potassium: 78mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 11g, Vitamin A: 151IU, Vitamin C: 0.04mg, Calcium: 15mg, Iron: 1mg Like this recipe? Rate and comment below!

This Toll House Cookie Recipe has withstood the test of time! You only need everyday ingredients to make them and they turn out so yummy. Can’t wait for you to make a batch…or two!