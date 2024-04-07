The Summer Meal Plan 2017: RELEASED & Full Recipe List! - Simply Real Health (2024)

Oh hi. Have we met? My name is Sarah and before you get your cute self down the page, there are TWO THINGS you should know:

1. I amneverwilling to sacrifice good food for fast food, because I know (and so fiercely believe) that you can have both.

2. I am self-admittedly a total loophole girl in the kitchen. As in, if there is a way to make things easier and save time, while still tasting great and being healthy for you, I am in.

And I tow that tiny delicate little line, daily. Always pushing the limits- ha.

​​​​​​​

My goal is always single focused, no matter if it’s a quick weeknight meal for the two of us, or we’ve got fam & friends coming over by the pack: to makegreat food that’s good for you (because obviously), but that it also has to also be simple and easy.

Non HI-MAI.

So that you (and I) actually DO IT.

And cook somewhat often, as a normal part of a healthy life.

But, you know, a #reallife.

Because personally– I can think of so many other beautiful and fun things to do with my time on this earth than being stuck in the kitchen all day.

And also– maybe more importantly: part of having a good relationship to food, means not having to think about it all the time, or overly obsess about it.

Or on the totaly opposite side of things– to get surprised that yes, EVERY SINGLE DAY, you will in fact get hungry or have to eat. So it’s worth thinking just a little tiny bit ahead of time instead of letting it sneak up on you everyday.

Trust me. It’s such a more grounded and joyful place to be.

No more food drama in your life. Deal?



But in order to get there, you have to learn how to make that a reality for yourself. Like specifically: how and what do you shop for, and what do you cook and how do you make it all…. well, more effortless and maybe even fun?

Because most of us never learned this stuff, growing up. But it makes all the difference in the world!And I’m on a mission to teach it, and prove it.

This is why writing these seasonal meal plans is one of my favorite things to do. It’s like a blueprint of my brain– walking you through exactly what to do so you can train your brain to do the same.

To get in the flow, and to keep it simple.



​​​​​Especially for SUMMER.



Because it’s theseason of freedom and ease.

At least I think it should be. Because there are just too many other fun things to be doing this time of year.

I mean. Like maybe drinking frose on your back patio with a big fat smile on your face, or bathing in food compliments at the next BBQ.

To each, their own.

So…. what exactly is the Summer Meal Plan?

The Summer Meal Planis a 4 week set of printable weekly (naturally gluten-free) meal plans, with super-easyand healthy recipes

and

a once-a-weekprintable shopping list, coordinated perfectly, so you can cook under 3 hours a week,and eatgorgeous, healthy real food at every meal.

It’s your ticket to easily upgrading your weekday eating game, so you can:

a)stop wasting time searching for actually healthy recipes, cooking hour-long dinners at night, or having marathon multi-hour meal-prep sessions on Sundays.

b) stop wasting money eating out all the time (breakfast, lunch and dinner are done for you, and exciting). These willmake your co-workers jealous.

c) feel better in your daily life, and have more energy to dominate your life.

c) get out of your boring recipe routine and learn some new easy gems you can host with, and eatall season long.

e) get in and out of the store & cook for the week in approximately3 hours or less PER WEEK!

f) eat amazing tasting, tested and simple to prepare HEALTHY, real food, all #simplyrealhealth style

How Does It Work?

It’s almost too easy, really.

2. That Friday, you will get aprintable shopping list and the plan/recipes for the week, with specific instructions of what to make when(and how long it will take you, so you can plan your week accordingly and adjust things to your own schedule as you need to). It’s flexible, based on your schedule.

3. You get the whole weekend to prepare, shop & cook a few things as you’d like, and are ready to hit the new week with a plan and awesome food ready to go.

4. Repeat for 4 weeks total. Boom. New recipes learned, loved and ready to repeat as you’d like.

What’s Included?

1. Weekly printable shopping list

2. Weekly recipes and directions, sent directly to your inbox, once a week for 4 weeks (that’s $25/week to not have to worry/plan or think about what to eat and shop for).

3. Gorgeous bonus real food and Simply Real Health Guides on ($55 value on their own!)

Healthy Pantry & Freezer Guide/Checklist

Real Food 101 Guide

Eating Out & Traveling Guide

Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Swap This For That Guide

A Healthy co*cktail Ritual & Recipe Guide

Real-Food Dessert Recipes & Guide

Healthy Snack Recipes & Guide

plus, a few secret bonus guides along the way!

4. Real-Food Basics: the what, the why, the good & the bad, what it is and what’s it’s not: why real food is the only way to go.

5. Over 41 amazing simple, naturally gluten-free & real food recipes, including new green smoothie recipes, make-ahead lunch ideas, one-pan dinners, picnic ideas, BBQ recipes, healthier desserts, and fun weekend brunch ideas.

All seasonal, fresh & delicious!

Some of our favorite ones this season? See below tosee the entireRecipe List & Photo Gallery below!

The 2017 Summer Meal Plan Full Recipe List Sneak Peek:

The Baja Chopped Caesar Salad

The Summer Green Smoothie Slushee

Summer Cookout Salad

Fire Roasted Herby Corn Salad

Roasted Broccoli, Basil & Goat Cheese Pizzas

Fancy Lady Chicken Wings

Vanilla Mint Cold Brew Coffee with Easy Homemade Almond Milk

Pesto Quinoa & Tomato Basil Salad

Homemade Shrimp co*cktail

Chili Lime Jicama Salad

Turkey, Scallion and Apple Burgers

Chopped Basil Romaine Salad

The Legendary Sister Salad (ATGO Salad)

See Also Cold Veggie Pizza Appetizer Recipe with Ranch

Chicken Sausage + Parmesan Stuffed Zucchini

Shrimp co*cktail & Avocado Lettuce Cups

Green Bean, Cantaloupe, Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

The BOMB Savory Yogurt Bowl

The Peanut Butter Cocoa Nib Green Smoothie

Homemade Green Acai Bowls (& Toppings Bar)

Pesto Chicken & Grape Waldorf Salad

Mediterranean Lamb and Veggie Skewers

Healthy Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

Summer Fridge Tabbouleh

Ombre Juicy Ice Cubes (for co*cktails & sparkling bevvies)

Grilled Clams with Parsley Chive Butter

Chipotle Potato Salad

Heirloom Tomato, Steak, Blue Cheese + Arugula Salad

Radish Top Creamy Green Salad

Zucchini Noodle Spaghetti Aglio Olio

Easy Watermelon Granitas

Grilled Steak with Coffee Rub

Lemon Chive Lobster Rolls

Summer Herby Quinoa Picnic Salad

Strawberries & Cream Popsicles

Cucumber Watermelon Gazpacho

Balsamic Roasted Strawberry Parfaits

GF Blueberry Scones

Mint Chocolate Coconut Milkshakes

Oregano-Lime Sour co*cktail

Cucumber Mint Margaritas

Watermelon Juice Frose

plus secret bonus recipes each week!

*all recipes are gluten-free, and most are easy to modify for dairy-free options too!

FAQ’s:

Q: What if I am a picky eater/am cooking for a picky eater/have food sensitivities?

A: If you’re picky- I think I can change your mind. That’s because we think everything in the plan tastes great and would be worth a try first, even if its out of your comfort zone.

If it’s about food sensitivities- all of the recipes are designed for easy swap-outs- whether you are vegetarian, dairy-free or gluten-intolerant (the entire plan is naturally gluten-free and dairy optional).

Q: What if I’m traveling, or have to go out for dinner or lunches on certain days?



A: That’s totally fine! The Meal Plan is meant to give you structure and recipes that use the same ingredients in different ways, so you can modify the plan or start and stop it around your travel schedule easily.

Q: Is anything off-limits? Coffee, wine, desserts, etc?



A: No, nothing is off limits at all. This is not a diet plan– just a way to help you maximize your healthy eating, mix up your routine and get you eating and feeling better without so much effort!

Q: I did last year’s Summer Meal Plan. Are the recipes the same? Or the same as the cookbook, if I have italready?

The recipes this round have been freshened up, and a few new ones are added, but most is the same as last year. If you just want to purchase the new recipes, send me an email. It’s possible!

Q: So, what did people think about the last SeasonalMeal Plan?

“Finally a smart, practical way of living and learning about eating and your health. It just makes sense where other fads or diets don’t, for the longterm. The way you feel, the amount of energy I had and my now glowing skin is all the proof I needed. Thank you!” — Janna P.

“I liked the grocery checklist. Correction – LOVED the grocery list. I haven’t wasted food since I started, we’re spending WAY less on our weekly grocery bill and my picky husband LOVES the food. Triple win”- Casey B.

“This is the perfect way to take the thought and stress out of figuring out how to eat correctly. And, I have never felt better in my life!” – John P.

“I feel SO much better. I always thought I was a really healthy eater and this has completely changed my perspective. I have lost weight [a nice side effect], I don’t wake up in the morning with stomach aches, and my skin is clearer– plus so many other things. I’m a real-food convert now!” – Amanda D.

“The meal plan was a pretty easy way to learn how to incorporate healthy habits into your every day life- not just sporadic days here and there. And the food was bomb.com- it definately got me out of my cooking rut and with some great new favorites. The blog is not even a TINY smidge of the awesome recipes that Sarah gives. I seriously can’t wait for next season to get more!” – Alex G.

“I am feeling more creative and inspired in the kitchen–the fact that it’s with healthy food is even more of a bonus!” – Christine V.

Ready to get started?

Justsign up hereand you’ll be on your way to a healthier, happier, and much sweeter summer.

Questions about anything, or if this is right for you?

Leave me a comment below, send me a message on facebook or instagram @simplyrealhealth or shoot me an email to hello@simplyrealhealth.com.

Never done a Simply Real Health Meal Plan before and not sure if you’ll like it? Take last season’s plan for a mini 3 day test run, here. It’s free.

photos by Carina Skrobecki and myself