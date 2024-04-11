Refreshing and Tasty Bacon and Broccoli Salad Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Bacon and Broccoli Salad Recipe is such a simple and easy salad to whip up! Perfect for outdoor gatherings, family reunions, big Sunday dinners, or just a refreshing and new take on your classic side recipe, you’re going to love our take on this Southern Living Broccoli Salad.

We love to make this up a few hours in advance so that all the flavors really mesh together to give it an outstanding taste. Then we scoop it up and eat literally the entire bowl! It’s just that tasty and good!

Once your eyes see all that bacon and fresh onion chopped up in this salad recipe, your tastebuds are going to be ready to enjoy. There’s really nothing quite like the flavor of this homemade broccoli salad and it’s one that we really do love to eat during the summertime as well.

Bacon and Broccoli Salad Recipe

The great part about this simple side salad is that it’s not hard to make, either. Just grab a head of broccoli, clean it, chop it up into edible bite-sized pieces, add in the other ingredients like black olives and cheese, put in your seasonings, top with sesame seeds and let it set in the fridge for a few hours to perfect. Simple, right?

I love knowing that not only does this salad taste amazing but it’s also filling up our bellies with some good nutrition, too. My boys will eat so much broccoli when I make this salad and I call that a win!

Table of Contents Can you eat this without chilling it in the fridge?

Specialty Ingredients:

Shop My Kitchen:

Must Have Resources:

Make it a Meal:

Best Salad Recipes:

Can you add in other ingredients to this bacon broccoli salad?

More Bacon Recipes:

Can you eat this without chilling it in the fridge?

You sure can but trust me…when you chill it in the fridge, it brings out a whole new taste and flavor. When it’s cool and refreshing, it’s just so tasty!

Specialty Ingredients:

The following ingredients are affiliate links on Amazon because they may be a bit hard to find in your normal store. I wanted you to be able to see exactly which things we are using.

Reminder, not all ingredients in theBacon and Broccoli Salad Recipeare linked above, just the ones that may be a bit difficult to find or that you might be unsure of what to look for

Shop My Kitchen: The following items can be found in my kitchen here at Miller Manor. Simply click the image that interests you – yes, they do contain affiliate links.

Must Have Resources:

When making Bacon and Broccoli Salad Recipe at home, you really need to have the following Amazon affiliate tools on hand.

Make it a Meal:

Stop dragging your feet about meal planning! Once you give it a try, I really think that you’re going to like it! It’s a super simple way to prep for the week and let everyone in the family know what to expect for the meals.

Main Dish: Asian Beef Noodle Bowl

See Also New-Fashioned Corn Pudding Recipe on Food52

Starch Side: Pan Fried Potatoes

Refreshing Drink: Homemade Iced Tea Recipes

Don’t forget Dessert: Cactus Cake Pops

Best Salad Recipes:

Once you make this Bacon and Broccoli Salad Recipe, your world is about to be opened to all the variations of salads. I can’t tell you how much we love trying out new salads in our house…so I’ve gathered up some of our favorite salad recipes for you to try!

Tropical Pasta Salad is a fun way to get a tropical flavor and feel without a ton of work.

Orange Coconut Salad is actually a dessert salad that goes perfectly with any type of summertime meal.

Looking for a lighter salad? You’re going to love this Cucumber Caprese Salad!

This Taco Salad is so much fun to make!

Don’t miss out on this Mediterranean Quinoa Salad. It’s unique and awesome!

Feeling like a sandwich? Try this easy Ham Salad recipe!

Simple Carrot Salad is actually one of my favorite ways to use up those leftover carrots in the house.

Can you add in other ingredients to this bacon broccoli salad?

You can. Slivered almonds and cranberries would also be a good addition. Some people also like to halve grapes and add them in as well.

More Bacon Recipes:

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

Bacon Baked Beans

Bacon Broccoli Salad Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes This is a such a fun bacon broccoli salad recipe! Ingredients 1 head of broccoli

1/4 cup of shaved carrot

1/2 medium onion

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup of mayo

2 tbsp. of sweetener I used Swerve confectioner

1 tbsp. of vinegar I used apple cider vinegar

6 slices bacon Instructions Fry bacon till crispy. Remove from pan and set aside.

Cut broccoli into bite size pieces.

Dice onion.

In a medium bowl combine all salad ingredients.

!Sauce directions Mix mayo, sweetener and vinegar together and pour over salad.

Mix till combined.

Put bacon on the top and mix. Refrigerate for 1 hour and serve cold. Nutrition Information: Yield: 8Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 272Total Fat: 26gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 21gCholesterol: 20mgSodium: 582mgCarbohydrates: 6gFiber: 2gSugar: 2gProtein: 5g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

Who are you going to share this tasty broccoli salad recipe with?