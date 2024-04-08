Warmly Spiced Vegan Quinoa Chickpea Stew Recipe (2024)

Home » Warmly Spiced Quinoa Chickpea Stew
This Quinoa Chickpea Stew is a cross between casseroles and stews. Enjoy the warm spices and textures on a cold winter’s night!
Often times, you guys remind me of my own recipes, such as this Quinoa Chickpea Pilaf.
When I get an email or tweet from you about a recipe you are loving, I’m reminded to share more about those dishes, right here.
So, I really appreciate those notes. Especially when there’s a lot going on with the kids and mom stuff and I’m feeling overwhelm.
When I have these scattered times, there is something grounding about posting a “tried and true” recipe.
So today I’m sharing this Quinoa Chickpea Pilaf!
Last week I heard from a few of you about this Warmly Spiced Quinoa Chickpea Stew recipe from Let Them Eat Vegan. It’s a great one-pot plant-based dish that is very nourishing. Though the ingredient list is long, it doesn’t mean the recipe is difficult. Once you assemble the spices, therest of the prep is rather easy.
This quinoa chickpea pilaf is also the kind of dish that hits the spot when we have had a few days eating less whole foods – such as the holidays, but really any time of year that gets busy..
The warm, earthy spices and nutrient-dense ingredients help us feel more balanced when our diet doesn’t feel so balanced.
Healthy comfort food, I guess!
This is good straight up, hot out of the pot with a sprinkle of chopped pistachios (shown), or chopped almonds or some pine nuts.
I also highly recommend a drizzle of Maple-Balsamic Sauce.. on this quinoa chickpea pilaf. It does something special to bring all the flavors together!
Enjoy the recipe, guys!x Dreena
Warmly Spiced Quinoa Chickpea Stew
This dish is a cross between a casserole and a stew. It is cooked stove-top, much like a stew, but is much more like a casserole in texture. The quinoa and chickpeas are simmered with warm, earthy spices, and balanced with the sweetness of dried figs and sautéed fennel.Serves 4-5 or more depending on accompaniments.
Ingredients
- 1-2 tbsp water
- 1 cup onion chopped
- ¾ – 1 cup red pepper chopped (see note)
- 1- 1 ½ cups fennel bulb chopped (first remove core and stalks from bulb) (see note)
- 3 large cloves garlic minced or grated
- 1 tsp sea salt
- freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 1/2 tsp curry powder
- 1 tsp fennel seed
- 1 ½ tsp paprika
- 1 ½ tsp dried basil
- 3/4 tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp freshly ground nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp allspice
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 3/4 cup quinoa rinsed (see note)
- 2 cups chickpeas rinsed and drained if using canned
- 2 – 2 1/4 cups water + another 2-4 tbsp if needed, see directions
- 1 dried or fresh bay leaf
- 1/3 cup dried black mission figs chopped (or dried apricots, chopped or can use raisins, whole)
- ½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds or raw chopped pistachios optional, for finishing
Instructions
In a large pot over medium heat, add the water, onion, red pepper, fennel, garlic, salt, pepper, curry powder, fennel seed, paprika, dried basil, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Stir through, cover, and cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add wine, bring to a boil and let boil for a couple of minutes. Then add quinoa, chickpeas, water (start with 2 cups) and bay leaf and stir through. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to medium/medium-low, cover and let cook for 18-22 minutes. Once quinoa is cooked, and most of the liquid is absorbed, stir in dried figs, remove from heat and let sit for 3-4 minutes. If the liquid is absorbed but quinoa isn’t tender, add the extra ¼ cup of water and cook another few minutes. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper if desired. Serve, with a sprinkling of nuts if desired.
Notes
- Red Pepper Note: If you don’t have red pepper, you can substitute chopped carrot or winter squash like butternut, though the red pepper adds a nice color contrast with the other ingredients.
- Quinoa/Water Note: If the liquid is absorbed but quinoa isn’t tender, add the extra ¼ cup of water and cook another few minutes.
kim says
sounds great, Dreena!
Harriet Emily says
This looks incredible, and the flavours sound so delicious! I love anything with chickpeas. What a perfect, healthy meal! I will definitely have to try making this 🙂 thank you!
nicole dziedzic says
So many nutrient benefits for this, i love Quinoa too! I cook with it a lot. Very good for you. This Quinoa Chickpea Stew is just what i need during the holidays.
Jessica Tripp says
Looks like a perfect recipe for a chilly evening. Yum!
Jillian says
I would love to try this! Recipe saved!
Yoojin says
would love to have this stew right now! it’s rainy and cold out!
Sarah says
I can’t believe I never noticed this recipe in LTEV until you posted this and it’s picture! I am in awe at how quickly this came together, but yet the flavour suggests that it was simmering for hours. A real gem!
Reply
Dreena says
Thanks so much Sarah! x
Alex says
A very long ingredient list but looks like it is well worth it! Going to give it a go.
Christine Magiera says
I just love the spice combination in this recipe!! This is what I make every year for Thanksgiving. We travel over our Thanksgiving holiday and literally nothing is vegan at any of the places we visit. I take my Le Cruset pot and put in my ingredients, pre-measure the spices and bring a bottle of wine along to open up and add. I really love it with the figs too. I’m so happy to see you sharing this recipe. It’s a special one for me!
xo
lili says
What kind of wine to use? I’ve never used wine to cook. How do you know what to buy?
Reply
Dreena says
Hi Lili, the general rule of thumb with wine for cooking is to use what you would drink! If you don’t keep wine on hand, you can substitute about half/half apple juice and veg stock. Good luck!
Elisabeth says
My definition of “luxury”: I’d like someone to come in occasionally and cook a week’s worth of meals. It wouldn’t be very often – maybe 3 times a year. Then I would enjoy getting back into the kitchen again!
Tiffany says
Dreena,
This is one of my favorite recipes from LTEV. It is so warm and comforting especially during the holiday season. I hope everyone tries it and loves it as much as I do! Thank you for posting! I hope you have a joyous holiday season filled with lots of love and happiness. Thank you for all that you do xoxo
Dreena says
Oh, it’s so nice to hear that! Thanks, Tiffany. I plan to share a few more from LTEV in the coming months, if only to help connect a photo to the recipe! Wishing you a beautiful holiday season too, thanks for that warmth. x
