Warmly Spiced Vegan Quinoa Chickpea Stew Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Quinoa Chickpea Stew is a cross between casseroles and stews. Enjoy the warm spices and textures on a cold winter’s night!

Often times, you guys remind me of my own recipes, such as this Quinoa Chickpea Pilaf.

When I get an email or tweet from you about a recipe you are loving, I’m reminded to share more about those dishes, right here.

So, I really appreciate those notes. Especially when there’s a lot going on with the kids and mom stuff and I’m feeling overwhelm.

When I have these scattered times, there is something grounding about posting a “tried and true” recipe.

So today I’m sharing this Quinoa Chickpea Pilaf!

Last week I heard from a few of you about this Warmly Spiced Quinoa Chickpea Stew recipe from Let Them Eat Vegan. It’s a great one-pot plant-based dish that is very nourishing. Though the ingredient list is long, it doesn’t mean the recipe is difficult. Once you assemble the spices, therest of the prep is rather easy.

This quinoa chickpea pilaf is also the kind of dish that hits the spot when we have had a few days eating less whole foods – such as the holidays, but really any time of year that gets busy..

The warm, earthy spices and nutrient-dense ingredients help us feel more balanced when our diet doesn’t feel so balanced.

Healthy comfort food, I guess!

This is good straight up, hot out of the pot with a sprinkle of chopped pistachios (shown), or chopped almonds or some pine nuts.

I also highly recommend a drizzle of Maple-Balsamic Sauce.. on this quinoa chickpea pilaf. It does something special to bring all the flavors together!

Enjoy the recipe, guys!x Dreena

For more vegan soups and stews, check out these recipes!

Mexican Bean Soup

Greek Red Lentil Soup

Cream of Pumpkin Soup with Maple-Spiced Pepitas

Tomato Lentil Soup with Cumin and Fresh Dill

Peanut Thai Vegetable Stew