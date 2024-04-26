These are our favourite true wireless earbuds in 2024 (2024)

We updated this roundup in January 2024 to guarantee that our best true wireless earbud picks are in stock and reflect up-to-date prices.
We know, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to picking a pair of earphones in 2024. Whether it’s your budget, the features you need or just navigating the sheer amount of choice on the market, it can be daunting. The good news is that we’re here to help, and this guide offers all you need to know about the best true wireless earbuds for sound quality, battery, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and comfort.
All the buds we’ve picked work on both iPhone and Android models, but we’ve explained if they’re a bit more suited to one platform over the other (looking at you, AirPods).
What do we mean by “true” wireless earbuds, we hear you ask? Well, for a time, many earbuds that once claimed to be wireless weren’t truly wireless, operating without a wire to the device playing your music but still needing a cable joining the left and right earbuds (we now call these neckband earbuds). Everything changed back in 2016 when Apple launched its first generation of AirPods, and now the market is flooded with true wireless earbuds that are fully disconnected with no wires to worry about.
Many of these dinky headphone models offer a secure fit, excellent sound quality, loads of battery life and pocketable charging cases for carrying them around. They’re the best option for convenience and portability, taking up much less space than some big over-ear cans while still delivering ANC, voice assistance and clever features.
After testing the majority of the top models available right now, these are our picks for the best true wireless earbuds you can buy:
Best true wireless earbuds
Best cheap true wireless earbuds
Soundcore Liberty 4 NC
Best true wireless earbuds for personalisation
Denon PerL Pro
Best all-around true wireless earbuds
Technics AZ80
Best ANC true wireless earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Best true wireless earbuds for an AirPods alternative
Oppo Enco X2
Best value true wireless earbuds
Nothing Ear (2)
Best true wireless earbuds for comfort
Jabra Elite 10
Best small true wireless earbuds
JLab JBuds Mini
Best earbuds for a home office
Technics AZ60M2
Best true wireless earbuds for gaming
Soundcore VR P10
How the GH Tech Team tests true wireless earbuds
When testing out the best true wireless earbuds, we listen to a variety of music genres – including pop, rock, electronic, classical and soundtracks – along with podcasts and audiobooks. We check how long the battery lasts, how long the earbuds take to recharge, how comfortable they are to wear for a long time, how they fit, and the efficacy of any noise-cancelling tech on board. We also assess how easy it is to take and make phone calls, as well as control playback and settings directly from the buds themselves.
Best cheap true wireless earbuds
Soundcore Liberty 4 NC
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Affordable price
- Incredible noise-cancelling and battery
Cons
- Transparency mode is poor
While we do still think our former recommendation of the Life P3 remains a worthwhile pick, Soundcore’s newer Liberty 4 NC starts at just £10 more than the older model and packs in a lot of extra value. Like several Soundcore models, they have great compatibility with the app for customisation, top sound quality and a solid Bluetooth connection.
The headline feature here is impressive noise-cancelling, hence the NC in the product name, and these offer excellent performance when it comes to cancelling out unwanted background distractions.
They adapt to your surroundings and environment, and we found them as good as far more expensive rivals when it comes to noise-cancelling. They handled the roar of the London Underground during rush hour just as well as a coffee shop din, erratic traffic and office chatter.
They also deliver a huge battery life, so they’re an ideal option whether you’re travelling or just playing music all day long. You can get up to ten hours of life on a single charge, and 50 hours in total with the case. You also get fast charging and wireless charging with the case too. There are barely any downsides, although we’d only use the transparency mode for ambient awareness, it’s not as good at enhancing external sounds like conversations.
Also consider: Our previous recommendation of the Soundcore Life P3 is still an excellent option for all-rounder buds on a budget. They deliver great battery, impressive audio quality and noise-cancelling for £69.99, and they are often on offer. We also have a full roundup of the best headphones under £50 – and for a bit more than £50 (but still under £100) we’d also look at the capable noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 earbuds or the 1More ComfoBuds Mini. Don't need noise-cancelling? We're impressed by the Soundcore P20i that you can buy for under £30.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|50 hours (10 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C and wireless charging
|Weight
|5g per earbud (59g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for personalisation
Denon PerL Pro
Best true wireless earbuds for personalisation
Denon PerL Pro
Pros
- Amazing personal sound profile
- Excellent noise-cancelling
Cons
- Expensive and unusual design
We don't all have the same ears or the same hearing abilities, so we appreciate earbuds that include a hearing test to tailor the listening experience to you. The Denon PerL Pro earbuds aren't the only pair to include a hearing test within their companion app, but they are the best at it, by far.
Most tests demand input from you and can be tricky to understand, but not this one. When you first wear the buds, they'll make sure you have a perfect fit before you do an Otoacoustic Emissions (OAE) check. They play a range of tones and measure for faint sounds given off by the inner ear to map your hearing sensitivities. It's very clever tech. The PerL Pro then uses these measurements to create a personalised calibration, and you can save up to three profiles if you want to retake the test.
You get a unique and detailed sound that enables you to hear intricacies within vocals and music that you may have once missed. They deliver an exciting presentation of your music on a wide soundstage (especially with spatial audio enabled) although they're a little bassy by default, so we like that you can adjust the amount of bass with the "Immersion" slider in the app.
That sound is fantastic, and we keep coming back to these when we want to hear the nuances of our music. We also find they're secure to wear, the noise-cancelling is terrific and thanks to the personalised profile, we hear a lot of detail at lower volumes, meaning we rarely turn our playlists up high. The steep price, larger size and unusual circular design are some of the only downsides of these earphones.
Also consider: Denon also makes a more affordable PerL pair that doesn't have the high-res support of the Pro, or as much battery life, spatial audio, wireless charging or Bluetooth multipoint. They're still a great option for a personal sound profile. Other earbuds we've tried with impressive hearing tests include the Nothing Ear (2), Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 and some Soundcore Liberty models.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|32 hours (8 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C and wireless charging
|Weight
|5g per earbud (54g with the case)
Best all-around true wireless earbuds
Technics AZ80
Best all-around true wireless earbuds
Technics AZ80
Now 12% Off
Pros
- Three-device Bluetooth multipoint
- Excellent sound, ANC, app, microphone and customisability
Cons
- Quite expensive
The best all-rounders are premium wireless buds that deliver in key areas without missing features. For this, we considered only models with top-tier noise-cancelling, sound quality, multi-device connectivity, app control, features, customisability and more.
You’ll notice this kind of performance comes at a cost, though. A few of our other favourites are contenders, like the Bose QuietComfort buds and the Sony WF-1000XM5, but the main players in this arena are the likes of the Denon PerL Pro, Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 and the Technics EAH-AZ80. They're all models that deliver as an all-around package. We should note that because the AirPods only play well with Apple devices, they’re not considered for this title.
For us, the Technics pair is the real standout. With these, you're getting class-leading three-device multipoint connectivity, a compact case with loads of battery and wireless charging, excellent dynamic sound, top microphone performance, decent noise-cancelling and a solid ambient mode. The app is also more feature-packed than most rivals and they come with loads of ear tips for a good fit. With the multipoint capability, we kept them simultaneously connected to a laptop, tablet and phone, and they switched between devices seamlessly, all while delivering brilliant customisable audio and comfort. We think they’re an ideal all-in-one pair for frequent use. They’re pricey, but they’re also hard to fault.
Also consider: You'll get a richer and more personalised sound out of the Denon PerL Pro, and they also have multipoint, wireless charging, great battery life and better noise-cancelling, but the design is divisive and won't suit everybody. The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 are excellent for control with touch surfaces and buttons on both buds. Meanwhile, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony WF-1000XM5 are both better noise-cancellers than the lot, with a decent feature set and app control. Of the two, the Sony has more features but the Bose has slightly better ANC. The Technics AZ60M2 (also on our list) are well worth considering too, but the AZ80 has slightly better fit, ANC and sound.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|24 hours (7 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C and wireless charging
|Weight
|5g per earbud (43g with the case)
Best ANC true wireless earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Best ANC true wireless earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Now 29% Off
Pros
- Class-leading noise-cancelling
- Secure fit
Cons
- No wireless charging
These Bose buds don’t come cheap, but they’re worth it if your main priority is noise-cancelling. We’re yet to hear any buds that cut out background distractions this effectively, although Apple’s latest AirPods Pro come incredibly close. For top-notch ANC and sound quality, though, we think the Bose option makes for an appealing package, especially as the customisable fit helps them block more passive noise when compared to others.
We like that the brand has shrunk down the charging case from its previous iteration too. On test, we brought these on a flight and found that they completely silenced the cabin, just as well as they do in louder environments like certain sections of the London Underground.
It’s a shame the case doesn’t have wireless charging, but must-haves like the audio performance, fit and ANC are just so impressive that we’d pick these over competitors that have some extra features.
Also consider: It's worth noting that there's now a new pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with some minor improvements and the same exceptional noise-cancelling. We recommend those too, but these are better value while still available. For other buds that also excel when it comes to ANC, look at the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the Technics EAH-AZ60. We also rate the Soundcore Space A40, Liberty 3 Pro and the Soundcore Life P3 for decent ANC for anyone on a budget. And remember, the seal that you get from the right size ear tips matters just as much, if not more, for great noise-cancelling.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|24 hours (6 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C
|Weight
|6.24g per earbud (73g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for an AirPods alternative
Oppo Enco X2
Best true wireless earbuds for an AirPods alternative
Oppo Enco X2
Pros
- AirPods-lookalike style
- Excellent sound and features
Cons
- Rivals have more battery life
We love Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro (and they're in this roundup too), but they’re not aimed at anyone without an iPhone, iPad or Mac. For much more versatility in a form factor that looks and feels very similar, we’d go for the Oppo Enco X2. These are some of the most well-rounded earbuds around, and both the small bud size and pocketable charging case make them a reliable option if you’re after something portable and comfortable.
The sound quality from these earphones is rich, detailed and dynamic, and they cancel out ambient noise as well as many of the best on the market. They don’t skimp when it comes to extra features too, including an ear tip fit test, custom hearing profiles, personalised noise cancellation and Bluetooth multipoint that you can enable via the companion app.
Compared to the high-end models that they challenge, they’re affordable too, and we struggle to come up with any specific downsides in use. The overall audio presentation is what we’d say is the strong suit here, with these buds delivering a balanced reproduction that sounds fantastic across all genres of our test tracks. The dual driver setup is particularly good for highlighting subtleties you may have missed within your favourite tracks.
If you’re not into the AirPods-style stem design, these might not be the ones to go for, and it’s also fair to say they don’t compete when it comes to battery life, lasting only about five hours with noise-cancelling on. In use, though, we’ve found that to be more than enough.
Also consider: If you’re set on having both the stem-style AirPods-like design and a slim charging case, we’d also look at the Nothing Ear (2), the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds or Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, or the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 or Pro 3. The Oppo lineup does come closest to matching the AirPods Pro style, features, weight and portability, though – for that reason, it may be worth looking at a more affordable Oppo pair like the £79 Oppo Enco Air3 Pro.
Best value true wireless earbuds
Nothing Ear (2)
Best value true wireless earbuds
Nothing Ear (2)
Now 23% Off
Pros
- Unique design
- Brilliant sound quality
Cons
- Battery life could be better
These are the latest launch from the London-based tech startup Nothing, and they’re a massive improvement on the brand’s debut Nothing Ear (1) earbuds from 2021.
First things first, these deliver a seriously impressive sound quality that hits just the right balance and outperforms several more expensive rivals. Nothing put most of its efforts into optimising the audio experience here and it has paid off, with these lending a refined and dynamic rendition of everything from Michael Jackson’s ‘Earth Song’ to Daft Punk’s ‘Crescendolls’, never overpowering anything with bass that has been too boosted.
We continuously pick these up because that nuanced sound is still so evident at lower volumes too, something we can’t say of a more expensive competitor like the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2. Overall, these are an excellent buy that gives you amazing sound, an eye-catching design and solid connectivity for £129. The noise-cancelling is decent too, but the real value here is in the audio itself.
Also consider: If you primarily use Apple devices, it’s worth looking at the second-generation AirPods Pro, which comes in a smaller charging case and offers better noise-cancellation, better transparency, a better microphone and easier connectivity to every Apple platform from your iPad to your Apple TV. It’s also worth considering close competitors like the Sony LinkBuds S and Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, which have some extra features that may make them better suited to your needs.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|22.5 hours (4 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C and wireless charging
|Weight
|4.5g per earbud (60.9g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for comfort
Jabra Elite 10
Best true wireless earbuds for comfort
Jabra Elite 10
Pros
- Terrific noise-cancelling
- Comfortable to wear all day
Cons
- Fairly pricey compared to rivals
Comfort might not be the first thing at the top of your list of priorities when shopping for earbuds, but it probably should be. That’s especially true if you’re planning to wear the buds all day long. Jabra’s best pair to date, the Elite 10s, feature an understated and minimal design and excellent comfort from the soft silicone body of the earphones and well-fitting oval ear tips.
These deliver highly impressive audio quality, spatial audio in collaboration with Dolby (and immersive head tracking), along with competitive battery life. The sound is well-rounded, engaging and vibrant, they do a great job of instrumental separation and it’s handy that you can tweak the equaliser, reliable button controls and call experience to your preference in the Jabra Sound+ companion app.
We like how the charging case has wireless charging and is small enough to fit in your pockets too. As mentioned, they use trusty physical buttons on the buds for control, rather than touch-sensitive surfaces, and these work for playing, pausing, controlling volume, talking to voice assistants and engaging the “HearThrough” mode that amplifies outside sounds.
When it comes to audio, we’ve played loads of Dolby Atmos music through Tidal including tracks from Billie Eilish, Bastille and Elton John. All are incredibly impressive and it feels like the sound surrounds you, as it does during movies and TV shows too. This effect doesn’t sound quite as good with non-Atmos tracks, so you’ll need to remember to switch it off and on as needed.
Also consider: While we don’t think we’ve tried anything quite up at the same level of comfort as these earbuds, the AirPods Pro and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are probably the buds that come the closest to being unnoticeable after multiple hours. Some people also swear by open buds that don’t go into your ears at all – we’ve tried the Shokz OpenFit and think they’re a good option, but you should know that you’ll hear all the noise around you so they’re good for awareness but not for “me time”.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|Up to 27 hours (6 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C and wireless charging
|Weight
|5.7g per bud (57.3g with case)
Best small true wireless earbuds
JLab JBuds Mini
Best small true wireless earbuds
JLab JBuds Mini
Pros
- Super tiny size
- Handy ambient listening mode
- Decent battery life
Cons
- No noise-cancelling
- Sound doesn’t rival larger options
At 3.3g per earbud and a mere 25g for the entire package including the charging case, these are easily the lightest earphones we’ve ever tried. The JBuds Mini best our previous pick of the 1More ComfoBuds Mini not only with a slightly smaller bud size but a much lighter charging case that still rivals the 1More for its battery capacity and performance. We hope our hands-on photo conveys it but these are absolutely diminutive headphones and they’ll be ideal for those with smaller ears. They don’t give you active noise-cancelling but they do offer an effective seal that eliminates the loudest rumbles in a commuter train.
This pocketable pair delivers a selection of silicone ear tips, a pleasant sound quality that works well for pop music and podcasts, and a quick charge function that gives you an hour of battery life after 15 minutes of charging, which is extra helpful if they’re low on power and you’re dashing out the door. We like how you can attach them to a keychain, we’re big fans of the comprehensive app that allows you to tweak the touch controls, and we like how you can set them to let ambient noise in so you feel safer when crossing the road or more aware when awaiting announcements on the train platform.
Also consider: As mentioned, we’d still recommend our previous pick of the 1More ComfoBuds Mini if you want little buds with noise-cancelling. Sony’s LinkBuds S are almost as lightweight and offer better noise-cancelling, but they are more expensive. Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are worth looking at now that they offer an extra small pair of ear tips in the box, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro are another worthy rival when looking at tiny buds.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|No
|Battery life
|20 hours (5.5 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C
|Weight
|3.3g per earbud (25g with the case)
Best earbuds for a home office
Technics AZ60M2
Best earbuds for a home office
Technics AZ60M2
Now 26% Off
Pros
- Excellent three-device multipoint
- Great call quality
Cons
- Some rivals at this price are better at noise-cancelling
Bluetooth multipoint is a key feature if you want your earbuds to be as convenient as possible in a home office setting. What this means is that they can maintain a consistent connection to multiple devices at once, and switch to the one playing audio or prioritise the one where a call is coming through.
The hi-fi brand Technics has delivered the first range of products offering multipoint connection to three devices, so you can keep the buds in touch with your desktop computer, iPad and smartphone without needing to disconnect again and again. When a FaceTime call comes in on one device, the audio switches without issue.
While there’s a more affordable AZ40M2 from Technics that also has this three-device feature, we like the step up to the AZ60M2 as it offers an improvement in call quality. We’ve used this for several important work calls and come through perfectly on the other end of the line. Beyond that, they also offer high-res sound and great noise-cancelling, albeit not on the level of the AirPods or Bose.
Also consider: If all the devices in your home office are Apple products, the “automatic switching” on the AirPods Pro may make them a better pick. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro also have automatic switching between Samsung products. But the benefit of proper multipoint is that it’s cross-compatible, allowing seamless switching between a Windows laptop and an iPhone. Some of our favourites with two-device multipoint include the Nothing Ear (2), Sony LinkBuds S and Soundcore Liberty 4 NC.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|24 hours (7 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C and wireless charging
|Weight
|6g per earbud (56g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for gaming
Soundcore VR P10
Best true wireless earbuds for gaming
Soundcore VR P10
Pros
- Low latency dongle for gaming
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- No noise-cancelling
The magic of these gamer-focused earbuds is the little USB-C dongle nestled away with a magnetic attachment inside the lid of the charging case. Once you remove this and plug it into a USB-C port it delivers ultra-low-latency so that there’s far less lag between what you hear happening in the video game and what you hear through the buds, enabling you to respond quickly.
We tested it on a MacBook Pro, an iPad and a Nintendo Switch – and it’s designed to work with other PCs, tablets and games consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Meta Quest 2. The milliseconds you save count when gaming and these reduce the lag to under 30ms when used with the 2.4GHz adapter.
Beyond that, they offer pass-through charging so you can charge while using the earbuds, and they maintain a Bluetooth connection to your phone so you answer calls mid-game without pausing the gameplay. They’re comfy to wear for a long time and the sound is customisable in the app, but by default, these buds are great for gaming. The lack of noise-cancelling is probably the only flaw, but we think the ear tip seal is good enough that you may not miss it when wearing these on the go.
Also consider: When it comes to gaming earbuds, these are a clear top pick and the most affordable of the bunch too. We’ve tested the other key rivals with USB-C dongles too, though. The JBL Quantum TWS are great for low-latency gaming and noise-cancelling, although we do find the passive isolation from the seal good enough on the cheaper Soundcore pair. Alternatively, there’s the Logitech G Fits which we like for a personalised fit and additional USB-A dongle, but don’t like that the dongles aren’t stored in the charging case.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|No
|Battery life
|24 hours (6 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C
|Weight
|5g per earbud (62g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for durability
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Best true wireless earbuds for durability
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Pros
- Incredible ruggedness
- Brilliant sound and ANC
Cons
- Deep fit can be noticeable
Jabra claims the Elite 8 Active are the "world's toughest earbuds" and to be fair, they might just well be. We look closely at IP (ingress protection) ratings when researching earphones, and the credentials here are some of the very highest we’ve ever seen.
These noise-cancelling buds are sweatproof, drop-proof, and come with an IP68 rating, meaning they have the highest level possible for dust and dirt protection, along with waterproofing to keep them going after continuous submersion in water beyond a metre for longer than 30 minutes. That’s not all, they also passed military-grade testing for shocks, pressure and temperature fluctuations.
In addition to all that, we found they fit comfortably, won’t fall out (they’re covered in an anti-shake coating), sound fantastic and cancel noise capably. If you need earbuds that will survive hikes, serious downpours or washing machine cycles. These are the ones we’d pick. The only downside we can think of is that the deep in-ear fit can get a little uncomfortable after very long wear, but it’s not something you’ll notice until you’ve had them in for several hours on end.
Also consider: For serious weatherproofing, you may also want to consider the Jaybird Vista 2 which also has the same IP rating and military-grade certification. The older Jabra Elite 7 Pro is still worth it for waterproofing, but its dustproofness and waterproofing are slightly reduced compared to the newer model.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|32 hours (8 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C and wireless charging
|Weight
|5g per earbud (51.4g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for call quality
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Best true wireless earbuds for call quality
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Pros
- Excellent sound quality and ANC
- Fantastic microphone and transparency mode
Cons
- Only a good buy for Apple users
We know there’s a lot of choice in the earbud market, but there’s a reason that Apple still dominates seven years after it launched its first AirPods. If you use an iPhone, iPad or Mac, the flagship AirPods Pro is our all-around top pick for noise-cancelling, transparency, sound quality and extra features.
They deliver excellent call quality from some of the best microphones in truly wireless earbuds, so we’d recommend these for your phone calls, FaceTime chats, and Zoom or Teams meetings if you work from an Apple laptop. They also deliver exemplary audio and the best transparency mode in any wireless bud, but it’s tricky to pair and use them with Android devices, so we’d only recommend them for Apple fans.
It’s worth saying that old-fashioned wired headphones still deliver better microphone quality than wireless ones – we like to keep a pair of the 1More Triple Drivers to hand, but the basic Apple EarPods still have a great microphone too.
Also consider: We'd recommend the fantastic three-device multipoint connection from the Technics AZ60M2 too, as these also have fantastic call quality. In our experience, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro are also an excellent pick for microphone quality, especially when used with a Samsung smartphone. The same is true of the Google Pixel Buds Pro.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|30 hours (6 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C and wireless charging
|Weight
|5.3g per earbud (61.4g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for the gym
Beats Fit Pro
Best true wireless earbuds for the gym
Beats Fit Pro
Now 26% Off
Pros
- Great noise-cancelling
- Wing tip design is secure
Cons
- Wings aren’t comfy for everyone
Anyone looking for the best earbuds that will stay in place during exercise is probably already aware of the Beats Fit Pro. We’re fans of the robust design with sweat and water resistance, along with the excellent sound quality, tremendous noise-cancelling and flexible wing tips that hold them in position.
These are ideal for gym playlists, home workouts or going for a run, where the high-quality transparency mode lets in outside sounds and ensures you’re aware of everything on the streets around you.
These offer enough battery life to get anyone through the longest gym sessions, and we like how they have a quick charge feature that gives you an hour of playback when you charge for five minutes, ideal in the rare scenario when you’re out of juice and need a speedy recharge before you dash out the front door.
Also consider: We’d also look at the more affordable Soundcore Sport X10 workout earbuds – we personally find them just a bit comfier with ear hooks that go behind the ear rather than inside it. They don’t have quite as many features as the Beats but they’re still top performers with a bass-heavy thump that’ll suit gym playlists. We also rate the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, as the custom wings make for a super secure fit and they deliver superb sound quality, and we've found the Jabra Elite 8 Active won't fall out, despite not having wings.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|24 hours (6 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C
|Weight
|5.6g per earbud (66.3g with the case)
Best audiophile true wireless earbuds
Final ZE3000
Best audiophile true wireless earbuds
Final ZE3000
Pros
- Gorgeous audiophile sound quality
- Great fit and passive isolation
Cons
- No noise-cancelling or app
If you’re looking to be transported by your music and are after excellent tonality, balance and detail within your playlists, we’d recommend looking at audiophile-grade earbuds like the Final ZE3000. We find these smooth, clean, controlled and non-fatiguing for long listening sessions, and they live up to the high standard we’ve experienced from other headphones and wired in-ear monitors from Japanese audio experts Final.
We think it’s worth being aware that they don’t have many (or, really, any) features compared to several earbuds on the market in 2024. They don’t have noise-cancelling, transparency, app control, or wireless charging. It’s also worth noting that you need to take the time to find the right ear tips, as it can make a big difference to your experience.
We found that once we got the right fit (we needed to pick a different size for left and right, in this case), these are hard to beat for sheer audio quality. They sound incredible, with loads of high-resolution detail, highly specific placement of instruments and an amazing soundstage to make you feel like you’re in the recording studio.
If you’re serious about high fidelity, these top-notch buds excel with every single artist, playlist and album, especially when we play songs on Tidal or the Qobuz streaming service.
Also consider: There are several other buds we’d consider if sound quality is your top priority. If your budget can stretch to these picks, the Denon PerL Pro offer the best personalised experience we've heard with amazing spatial audio, while Final’s premium ZE8000 earbuds deliver exceptional sound with a couple of quirks. The Beyerdynamic Free Byrd, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are all realistic alternatives to audiophile-grade in-ears. On a smaller budget? Look at either the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 or Nothing Ear (2) for top audio experiences.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|No
|Battery life
|35 hours (7 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C
|Weight
|5g per earbud (42g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for battery life
Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW
Best true wireless earbuds for battery life
Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW
Pros
- Incredible battery life
- Rich and detailed sound
Cons
- Massive charging case
These earbuds are battery-life beasts, offering far more than anything else out there when it comes to performance on one charge. They come with a bit of a bigger size and slightly larger charging case than most rivals, to accommodate the sizeable batteries, but it’s worth it if what you want is the most possible battery without needing to pop the earphones back in the case for a top-up.
These last at least 15 hours (that’s with active noise-cancelling on) without a recharge but that can be stretched up to 20 hours if you turn off the ANC. They also sound great and we find the noise-cancelling more than good enough to eliminate background rumbles on the commute or chatter at the office. These earbuds make for a versatile option with a great app for extra settings and controls, so the oversized case is one of the only downsides.
Also consider: The key battery life contenders, as we see it, are the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 (10 hours on one charge, but extra battery in the case) – where you get much more overall playback time but no noise-cancelling – and the Beyerdynamic Free Byrd (11 hours on one charge) – which sounds terrific and bests most noise-cancelling rivals but doesn’t offer quite as much battery at these Audio-Technica buds. The truth is that the ATH-CKS50TW (we know, it’s a mouthful) is the clear option here – there simply aren’t other ANC buds claiming 15-20 hours on a single charge.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Battery life
|45 hours (15 hours on a single charge)
|Charging
|USB-C
|Weight
|8g per earbud (76g with the case)
Best true wireless earbuds for sleeping
Soundcore Sleep A10
Best true wireless earbuds for sleeping
Soundcore Sleep A10
Now 27% Off
Pros
- Great battery life
- Tiny size won’t be noticeable while sleeping
Cons
- On-bud controls aren’t as simple as we’d like
In our view, it doesn’t make much sense to recommend most wireless earbuds for sleeping unless you’re absolutely sure you won’t turn over and dislodge them. There’s a chance AirPods would work for you, but we’re doubtful they’d be ideal for side sleepers.
You want a pair designed for the job, so something that’s small, comfortable and stays secure in place. Some models made for sleep just play calming sounds and white noise, but Soundcore’s Sleep A10 also connect to your phone via Bluetooth, so is ideal for podcasts, audiobooks or your own music as you drift off.
We like how they also have ambient noise that you can load onto the buds themselves without needing a phone nearby, and that the passive isolation is more than good enough to block out exterior sounds. If you’re not in loud conditions, you don’t always need active noise cancellation. We tested these while fireworks were happening nearby and found the seal is more than good enough that we weren’t kept awake by them.
Also consider: Bose also used to make a pair of sleep earbuds but they were less versatile and more expensive than the Soundcore ones and they are now discontinued, so you can only find them second-hand anyway. If you don’t care about music or white noise and just want some peace, we think you’ll get along better (and save some cash) with a discreet pair of earplugs anyway. We’ve tried the Loop Quiet earplugs and would highly recommend them for sleep.
Key specifications
|Noise-cancelling
|No
|Battery life
|50 hours (10 hours on a single charge) for sleep mode, 8 hours on a single charge in music mode
|Charging
|USB-C
|Weight
|3g per earbud (65g with the case)
What are the advantages of true wireless earbuds?
The way we see it, there are some benefits and drawbacks when it comes to true wireless earbuds. These headphones are ideal for freeing you from some of the frustrating things about wired headphones, though. Here are some of the key advantages:
Portability
Every pair of wireless earbuds comes in a convenient charging case that both keeps them fully topped up with battery and is easy to fit in a bag or pocket.
Versatility
We all remember the feeling of getting our wired earphones all tangled up while going for a run or a walk, or not being able to listen to music without being about a metre away from an iPod or CD player. With Bluetooth ranging at least 10 metres and often more than that, true wireless earbuds don't come with those same issues.
Extra features
You won't find clever additions like voice control, noise cancelling or transparency modes on wired models, as the battery and chip within wireless buds and their cases enable these features.
As time goes on, we've seen more exciting developments come to wireless models, including heart rate tracking, in-ear detection sensors and location positioning so you'll never lose them.
What are the disadvantages of true wireless earbuds?
True wireless earbuds aren't perfect for everyone, though, and these are some reasons why we'd still pick up wired pairs. If you care a lot about audio performance, microphones and lag, along with the longevity of your headphones, it's worth still having a wired pair:
Connectivity
Wireless audio is getting better at this, gradually, but files are still compressed to send to your earbuds. This results in potential connection issues.
Lag or latency is a big one, and something we often see in wireless audio – it’s now less noticeable with anything that isn’t in “real time” but if you’re gaming, watching a live stream or on a video call, you may see latency.
There’s also the matter of interference, where earbuds might be affected by other signals if you’re around a lot of other wireless devices.
Battery life
Wireless earbuds have got a long battery life, but if you’re in a situation where you’re out of juice there’s nothing you can do except wait until you can recharge them. With wired models, this just isn’t a concern. That’s why we always recommend holding onto a power bank to keep all mobile devices charged.
Sound quality
It’s not unusual to find that several wired headphones sound a lot better than Bluetooth headphones which cost much more. The signals handle more data than wireless can and aren’t compressed to send audio from the source device over to the earbuds. In short, the good old-fashioned headphone jack still delivers the best possible audio.
Sustainability
There’s no way around this. Wireless earbuds are a less sustainable option than their wired counterparts. They don’t last as long because of the built-in batteries and they’re not yet designed to be recyclable.
Easy to lose
This one’s self-explanatory but it’s easy to misplace wireless earbuds and that’s why Apple has put such a lot of effort into its “Find My” tech. If you’re prone to losing tiny items, wire-free models may not be for you.
How to pick the best true wireless earbuds
Feeling intimidated by the huge amount of choice? It helps to focus on the features that matter most to you, as not every pair will be all-rounders suitable for every scenario.
For example, what makes a pair of earphones good for the gym isn’t what makes them good for travel, or for use at the office. These are the key specifications that we look out for when considering the pros and cons of different headphones:
Noise-cancelling
A pair of noise-cancelling headphones is useful if you’re listening in a loud environment such as a busy train or when you’re flying. Headphones with active noise-cancelling (ANC) technology create sound waves that cancel out ambient noise.
Many allow you to adjust the level of noise-cancelling and can amplify external sounds (known as a transparency or awareness mode) so that you can temporarily hear the outside world – this is great for listening to a public transport announcement or having a brief conversation, for example.
Sound quality
While manufacturers would have you believe that supporting certain codecs or Bluetooth standards is a big part of enhancing sound quality, we’ve found that’s only one part of the story, and you need to have a trained ear to recognise those minute differences.
You’ll hear the most noticeable upgrades with better materials and build quality. Also, the accuracy of the imaging (how instruments are positioned directionally), the soundstage (the overall space in which the instruments are positioned) and the frequency response (how different low and high frequencies sound) all differ between headphones and play a huge part in the sound quality.
Fit
All of the in-ear headphones on this list feature silicone ear tips that slot into your ear canal to create a seal. This passive isolation keeps the sound trapped inside your ear, so you can listen without disturbing those around you.
The best ear tips enhance the feeling of noise cancellation and may even negate the need for it. The tips come in a range of sizes (usually small, medium and large, but sometimes more) so you can pick the one that best suits you. A few of the models on this list come with a fit test in the app, a handy addition that lets you know when you’ve got a good seal.
Battery life
You won’t get far without a decent battery life. All of these earbuds have a certain amount of battery within the buds and some extra within the charging case, and they’ll top themselves up whenever you put them back in the case.
The lowest we’d settle for on the earbuds is around five hours of playback time, and we like to see at least two or three full charges in total, bringing them up to at least 20 hours once you factor in the case.
Size and weight
Every pair on this list is small enough to fit in your bag and bring with you for the day, but you may prefer to also put the charging case in your pocket, and some models are too big to fit. It feels a lot more comfortable to have a lightweight pair of earbuds – we prefer ones that are under seven grams. Bigger earbuds can also be more awkward to fit.
Charging
Most of these earbuds recharge via a USB-C cable. Some will also be able to recharge on a wireless charger – you just place them on the charging surface and they’ll slowly top up. It’s worth noting that Apple’s earbuds still charge via its Lightning cable, the same one used for charging iPhones.
Controls
Every earbud will have some amount of control available from the bud itself, freeing you from needing to dig out your phone to adjust playback. This might be via a touch surface, clicky buttons, a pressure-sensitive surface, or a mix of these.
As well as playback, some allow you to control voice assistance, volume levels and noise cancellation or transparency, and some will give you the option to tweak these controls via an app on your smartphone.
