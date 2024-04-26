These are our favourite true wireless earbuds in 2024 (2024)

What are the advantages of true wireless earbuds?

The way we see it, there are some benefits and drawbacks when it comes to true wireless earbuds. These headphones are ideal for freeing you from some of the frustrating things about wired headphones, though. Here are some of the key advantages:

Portability

Every pair of wireless earbuds comes in a convenient charging case that both keeps them fully topped up with battery and is easy to fit in a bag or pocket.

Versatility

We all remember the feeling of getting our wired earphones all tangled up while going for a run or a walk, or not being able to listen to music without being about a metre away from an iPod or CD player. With Bluetooth ranging at least 10 metres and often more than that, true wireless earbuds don't come with those same issues.

Extra features

You won't find clever additions like voice control, noise cancelling or transparency modes on wired models, as the battery and chip within wireless buds and their cases enable these features.

As time goes on, we've seen more exciting developments come to wireless models, including heart rate tracking, in-ear detection sensors and location positioning so you'll never lose them.

What are the disadvantages of true wireless earbuds?

True wireless earbuds aren't perfect for everyone, though, and these are some reasons why we'd still pick up wired pairs. If you care a lot about audio performance, microphones and lag, along with the longevity of your headphones, it's worth still having a wired pair:

Connectivity

Wireless audio is getting better at this, gradually, but files are still compressed to send to your earbuds. This results in potential connection issues.

Lag or latency is a big one, and something we often see in wireless audio – it’s now less noticeable with anything that isn’t in “real time” but if you’re gaming, watching a live stream or on a video call, you may see latency.

There’s also the matter of interference, where earbuds might be affected by other signals if you’re around a lot of other wireless devices.

Battery life

Wireless earbuds have got a long battery life, but if you’re in a situation where you’re out of juice there’s nothing you can do except wait until you can recharge them. With wired models, this just isn’t a concern. That’s why we always recommend holding onto a power bank to keep all mobile devices charged.

Sound quality

It’s not unusual to find that several wired headphones sound a lot better than Bluetooth headphones which cost much more. The signals handle more data than wireless can and aren’t compressed to send audio from the source device over to the earbuds. In short, the good old-fashioned headphone jack still delivers the best possible audio.

Sustainability

There’s no way around this. Wireless earbuds are a less sustainable option than their wired counterparts. They don’t last as long because of the built-in batteries and they’re not yet designed to be recyclable.

Easy to lose

This one’s self-explanatory but it’s easy to misplace wireless earbuds and that’s why Apple has put such a lot of effort into its “Find My” tech. If you’re prone to losing tiny items, wire-free models may not be for you.

How to pick the best true wireless earbuds

Feeling intimidated by the huge amount of choice? It helps to focus on the features that matter most to you, as not every pair will be all-rounders suitable for every scenario.

For example, what makes a pair of earphones good for the gym isn’t what makes them good for travel, or for use at the office. These are the key specifications that we look out for when considering the pros and cons of different headphones:

Noise-cancelling

A pair of noise-cancelling headphones is useful if you’re listening in a loud environment such as a busy train or when you’re flying. Headphones with active noise-cancelling (ANC) technology create sound waves that cancel out ambient noise.

Many allow you to adjust the level of noise-cancelling and can amplify external sounds (known as a transparency or awareness mode) so that you can temporarily hear the outside world – this is great for listening to a public transport announcement or having a brief conversation, for example.

Sound quality

While manufacturers would have you believe that supporting certain codecs or Bluetooth standards is a big part of enhancing sound quality, we’ve found that’s only one part of the story, and you need to have a trained ear to recognise those minute differences.

You’ll hear the most noticeable upgrades with better materials and build quality. Also, the accuracy of the imaging (how instruments are positioned directionally), the soundstage (the overall space in which the instruments are positioned) and the frequency response (how different low and high frequencies sound) all differ between headphones and play a huge part in the sound quality.

Fit

All of the in-ear headphones on this list feature silicone ear tips that slot into your ear canal to create a seal. This passive isolation keeps the sound trapped inside your ear, so you can listen without disturbing those around you.

The best ear tips enhance the feeling of noise cancellation and may even negate the need for it. The tips come in a range of sizes (usually small, medium and large, but sometimes more) so you can pick the one that best suits you. A few of the models on this list come with a fit test in the app, a handy addition that lets you know when you’ve got a good seal.

Battery life

You won’t get far without a decent battery life. All of these earbuds have a certain amount of battery within the buds and some extra within the charging case, and they’ll top themselves up whenever you put them back in the case.

The lowest we’d settle for on the earbuds is around five hours of playback time, and we like to see at least two or three full charges in total, bringing them up to at least 20 hours once you factor in the case.

Size and weight

Every pair on this list is small enough to fit in your bag and bring with you for the day, but you may prefer to also put the charging case in your pocket, and some models are too big to fit. It feels a lot more comfortable to have a lightweight pair of earbuds – we prefer ones that are under seven grams. Bigger earbuds can also be more awkward to fit.

Charging

Most of these earbuds recharge via a USB-C cable. Some will also be able to recharge on a wireless charger – you just place them on the charging surface and they’ll slowly top up. It’s worth noting that Apple’s earbuds still charge via its Lightning cable, the same one used for charging iPhones.

Controls

Every earbud will have some amount of control available from the bud itself, freeing you from needing to dig out your phone to adjust playback. This might be via a touch surface, clicky buttons, a pressure-sensitive surface, or a mix of these.

As well as playback, some allow you to control voice assistance, volume levels and noise cancellation or transparency, and some will give you the option to tweak these controls via an app on your smartphone.