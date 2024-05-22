These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (2024)

60 Utterly Delicious Christmas Cookies to Make this SeasonFEATURED IN:

One of the best parts about any celebration—be it Christmas, Thanksgiving, a birthday, Diwali, office party, whatever—is that you get an excuse to eat some of your favorite foods. For me, that means chocolate.

Now, I'm generally not a big chocolate eater during the year, but when December rolls around, it's totally game on. The chilly weather and holiday spirit just make me crave it for some reason. That craving means I'm whipping up old favorites like chocolate peppermint bark cookies, truffles, and homemade hot chocolate.

Chocolate Crinkles: A Holiday Favorite

It also means it's time to make these adorable cookie-fiend favorites: chocolate crinkles.

These chocolate crinkles are a holiday staple in winter, but are great any time of the year. Soft, devil's food-like cake-y cookies are rolled around in powdered sugar. When they bake, the dough rises and the chocolate dough peeks out in little crinkled fissures beneath the powdered sugar.

Easy to Make, Easy to Eat!

Crinkles are easy-peasy to throw together and make for a flashy addition to any cookie platter. A warning though: these cookies are so good and chocolaty they may not make the hot cocoa cravings go away. In fact, they might just make them worse.

How to Work With the Sticky Dough

This is a sticky dough, no doubt about it. Chilling it at least 4 hours before shaping the cookies really helps.

If you're still having trouble, here are a few more things that will help:

Work fast and wash your hands between each tray that goes in the oven.

Roll several cookie dough balls at once and then dredge them in sugar together so there’s less time for the dough to thaw.

A small cookie scoop helps speed things up.

Oil Or Wet Your Hands Our readers find that greasing their palms lightly with cooking spray or oil helps the dough not be so sticky. You can also shape the dough more easily if you lightly dampen your hands with water.

How to Freeze Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

These cookies freeze well, either unbaked or baked. Freeze the unbaked balls of dough without powdered sugar on a sheet pan until solid, then transfer to a freezer bag or container. Let the dough balls thaw for a few minutes on the counter while the oven pre-heats, then roll in powdered sugar and bake. You may need to add an extra minute or two to the baking time.

Ways to Adapt Chocolate Crinkles

Try these fun variations!