These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (2024)

Chocolate crinkle cookie are the sweet treats your cookie tray needs.
One of the best parts about any celebration—be it Christmas, Thanksgiving, a birthday, Diwali, office party, whatever—is that you get an excuse to eat some of your favorite foods. For me, that means chocolate.
Now, I'm generally not a big chocolate eater during the year, but when December rolls around, it's totally game on. The chilly weather and holiday spirit just make me crave it for some reason. That craving means I'm whipping up old favorites like chocolate peppermint bark cookies, truffles, and homemade hot chocolate.
It also means it's time to make these adorable cookie-fiend favorites: chocolate crinkles.
These chocolate crinkles are a holiday staple in winter, but are great any time of the year. Soft, devil's food-like cake-y cookies are rolled around in powdered sugar. When they bake, the dough rises and the chocolate dough peeks out in little crinkled fissures beneath the powdered sugar.
Crinkles are easy-peasy to throw together and make for a flashy addition to any cookie platter. A warning though: these cookies are so good and chocolaty they may not make the hot cocoa cravings go away. In fact, they might just make them worse.
This is a sticky dough, no doubt about it. Chilling it at least 4 hours before shaping the cookies really helps.
If you're still having trouble, here are a few more things that will help:
- Work fast and wash your hands between each tray that goes in the oven.
- Roll several cookie dough balls at once and then dredge them in sugar together so there’s less time for the dough to thaw.
- A small cookie scoop helps speed things up.
Oil Or Wet Your Hands
Our readers find that greasing their palms lightly with cooking spray or oil helps the dough not be so sticky. You can also shape the dough more easily if you lightly dampen your hands with water.
These cookies freeze well, either unbaked or baked. Freeze the unbaked balls of dough without powdered sugar on a sheet pan until solid, then transfer to a freezer bag or container. Let the dough balls thaw for a few minutes on the counter while the oven pre-heats, then roll in powdered sugar and bake. You may need to add an extra minute or two to the baking time.
Ways to Adapt Chocolate Crinkles
Try these fun variations!
- Double Chocolate: Add a cup of mini chocolate chips.
- Black Forest: Add a cup of chopped dried cherries or cranberries
- Mint Chocolate: Swap 1/2 teaspoon of the vanilla for mint extract, and add some crushed candy canes to the powdered sugar
- Orange Chocolate: Swap 1/2 teaspoon of the vanilla for orange extract
Store these cookies in an airtight container at room temperature. They will keep for at least a week before starting to become crumbly and dry. For freezing tips, scroll up to the article.
- Ilive4rain: "I skipped the espresso and added cherry infused dried cranberries this year. Tastes like a Christmas Black Forest Cake."
- Melissa: "I've tried making it both with and without coffee powder. The one with coffee powder definitely tastes richer (I used decaf Nescafe instant coffee), but I still ate the one without like crazy. Super tasty!"
- Karynsue: "I use high-end EVOO elevating the final taste.Have adapted for my botanical (non-dairy dessert-bar) My tip is to use fine baking sugar to dust your hands a little and the dough ball."
- Jackie: "Today, I used medical "latex exam gloves" while I shaped the dough that chilled for 2 hours and there las barely any wasted dough stuck to the gloves! A big improvement."
From the Editors Of Simply Recipes
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time13 mins
Chilling4 hrs
Total Time4 hrs 28 mins
Servings50 (1 cookie/serving)
Yield50 cookies
If you want, you can jazzify these cookies in a number of ways. Add some cinnamon to the powdered sugar. Or pulse the powdered sugar in a food processor with 2 teaspoons of loose-leaf Earl Grey tea or chai tea, or matcha powder.
Cook time is for each sheet of cookies. You will cook 3 or 4 sheets with these recipe.
Ingredients
1 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
4 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoonespresso powder(optional)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup powdered sugar
Method
Beat together the cocoa powder, white sugar, and vegetable oil:
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or beat by hand with a wooden spoon) beat together the cocoa powder, white sugar, and vegetable oil until it comes together into a shiny, gritty, black dough of sorts.
Add the eggs, one at a time, and then the vanilla:
Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing for 30 seconds each. Add the vanilla and beat in thoroughly.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and espresso powder:
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and espresso powder if using.
Beat the dry ingredients into the cocoa-oil mix:
Mix into the chocolate mixture on low speed until just combined. Do not over-beat.
Cover and chill:
Cover the dough with plastic wrap and chill the dough for four hours or overnight.
Preheat the oven and prepare the baking sheets:
Preheat the oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Place the powdered sugar in a wide bowl.
Roll the cookies:
Using a rounded teaspoon, scoop out clumps of the chilled dough and roll them into 1-inch (2.5 cm) sized balls using your hands. Do several at a time and drop them into the powdered sugar as you go. The dough will be quite sticky, so it's useful to roll the dough in batches.
Roll the balls in the powdered sugar and place on the cookie sheets spaced a few inches apart. (You should be able to get 12 to 16 on each sheet).
Bake:
Bake at 350°F for 10 to 13 minutes. Allow to cool a minute or two on the sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with any remaining batter.
- Christmas Cookies
|Nutrition Facts (per serving)
|82
|Calories
|3g
|Fat
|13g
|Carbs
|1g
|Protein
Show Full Nutrition Label
×
|Nutrition Facts
|Servings: 50
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|82
|% Daily Value*
|Total Fat 3g
|4%
|Saturated Fat 0g
|1%
|Cholesterol 15mg
|5%
|Sodium 47mg
|2%
|Total Carbohydrate 13g
|5%
|Dietary Fiber 0g
|2%
|Total Sugars 8g
|Protein 1g
|Vitamin C 0mg
|0%
|Calcium 14mg
|1%
|Iron 1mg
|5%
|Potassium 11mg
|0%
|*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate. In cases where multiple ingredient alternatives are given, the first listed is calculated for nutrition. Garnishes and optional ingredients are not included.