Think Tahini Is Just for Hummus? These 19 Recipes Will Change Your Mind (2024)

If you think the only use for tahini is to make DIY hummus, we’ve got some (awesome) news for you. Tahini is an incredibly versatile ingredient, lending its creamy richness to tons of sweet and savory recipes. These 19 options use the nutty sesame paste as a base for soups, smoothies, sauces, and even desserts! Word to the wise: Don’t be intimidated by the large quantities in which the condiment is sold—after opening, it will stay fresh in the fridge for months.

Soups 11. Creamy Tahini Asparagus Soup Share on Pinterest This fresh soup is such a lovely light green color you may never go back to chicken noodle. Tahini balances the lemony-asparagus base, and vegetable broth rounds out the strength of the spring onion. Finally, blend the soup for a velvety smooth and creamy bowl. 12. Miso Tahini Soup Share on Pinterest This isn’t the miso soup you’d order in a Japanese restaurant. White miso paste and tahini take a swim with squash and turnip for a broth so unique you probably haven’t had anything like it before. Serve with brown rice, avocado, and crumbled kale to turn a simple soup into a filling meal. 13. Broccoli Tahini Bisque Share on Pinterest Bisques aren’t just for lobsters and tomatoes. For a vibrant, vegetable-heavy soup that’s also filling and creamy, go out of your comfort zone and make this vegan recipe. Steamed broccoli and spinach give this dish its killer color, while cashews and tahini add a richness that any cream-based soup would envy.