Three Fondue Recipes From The Melting Pot (2024)

Looking for a fun and easy meal idea for your next weekend getaway to the cabin? Fondue pairs perfectly with relaxing and bonding with family and friends. The unique experience brings people together, making it ideal for entertaining. From the funny-looking forks to the course dedicated entirely to melted cheese, food becomes a conversation starter when you add a fondue pot into the mix. Fondue offers a truly special and interactive menu option that will encourage you to slow down and create memorable moments with guests at your next cabin get-together. Plan your cabin fondue party with the following recipes provided by Chef Shane Schaibly, corporate chef of Front Burner Brands, the restaurant management company for The Melting Pot, a fondue restaurant franchise with more than 135 locations in North America. Scroll all the way down to get an organized shopping list. Then click here for Schaibly's tips on hosting a fondue party. Tip: Keep cheese and dessert fondues warm at a low temperature, about 120°F.







Traditional Swiss Fondue

Makes 4–6 servings. 3½ cups (14 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup white wine

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic

1 ounce cherry-flavored liqueur (Kirschwasser is recommended)

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Dash of grated nutmeg 1. Toss the cheese with the flour in a bowl.

2. Place a metal bowl over a saucepan filled with 2 inches of water. You may also use a conventional double boiler. Bring the water to a boil over high heat.

3. Reduce heat to medium and pour the wine into the bowl. Stir in the lemon juice and garlic using a fork. Cook for 30 seconds stirring constantly.

4. Add half of the cheese, and continue to stir until the cheese is melted. Add the remaining cheese, a small amount at a time, stirring constantly.

5. Pour the liqueur slowly around the edge of the bowl. Pull the cheese mixture away from the edge of the bowl and cook for about 1 minute or until the alcohol cooks off. Stir the liqueur into the cheese.

6. Stir the pepper in gently.

7. Pour mixture into a warm fondue pot and keep warm over low heat. Garnish with a dash of nutmeg.

Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Fondue

Makes 4–6 servings. 2¾ cups (11 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup beer (light beer is recommended)

4 teaspoons prepared horseradish

4 teaspoons dry mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon bourbon

2 tablespoons chopped cooked bacon

2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

4 teaspoons chopped scallions 1. Toss the cheese with the flour in a bowl.

2. Place a metal bowl over a saucepan filled with 2 inches of water. You may also use a conventional double boiler. Bring the water to a boil over high heat.

3. Reduce heat to medium and pour the beer into the bowl. Stir in the horseradish, mustard and Worcestershire sauce using a fork. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly.

4. Add half the cheese and cook until the cheese is melted, stirring constantly. Add the remaining cheese, a small amount at a time, stirring constantly in a circular motion after each addition until the cheese is melted.

5. Pour the bourbon slowly around the edge of the bowl. Pull the cheese mixture away from the edge of the bowl and cook for about 30 seconds or until the alcohol cooks off. Stir the bourbon into the cheese.

6. Fold in the bacon and pepper.

7. Pour mixture into a warm fondue pot and keep warm over low heat. Garnish with scallions.

Flaming Turtle Chocolate Fondue

Makes 4–6 servings. 12 ounces finely chopped milk chocolate

2 tablespoons heavy cream

¼ cup caramel ice cream topping

1 tablespoon 151-proof rum

3 tablespoons chopped pecans 1. Combine chocolate and cream in the top of a double boiler set over simmering water. Heat until the chocolate is melted, stirring constantly, or combine the chocolate and cream in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave until melted, stirring every 30–45 seconds. Be careful not to let the chocolate burn.

2. Pour mixture into a warm fondue pot.

3. Pour the caramel into the center of the chocolate mixture. Do not stir.

4. Add the rum to the pot and ignite carefully, using a long wooden match or lighter. Allow the flame to burn out and stir mixture gently to combine.

5. Sprinkle in the pecans, and keep fondue warm over low heat.

SHOPPING LIST

To make these three fondue recipes, make sure to take these ingredients to the cabin, plus whatever you’d like to dip in the fondue!

Produce

Lemon

Garlic

Horseradish

Scallions

Meat

Bacon Dairy

14 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

11 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

Heavy cream Dry goods

All-purpose flour

Ground pepper

Grated nutmeg

Dry mustard

Worcestershire sauce

12 ounces milk chocolate

Caramel ice cream topping

Chopped pecans

Liquor

1 bottle white wine

1 can light beer

Cherry-flavored liqueur (Kirschwasser recommended)

Bourbon 151 rum