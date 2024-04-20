Tomato and Halloumi Bake • Halloumi Recipe • The Cook Report (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This halloumi bake perfectly combines the healthy freshness of vegetables with the chewy, salty cheese for a delicious vegetarian dinner.

Note: This was one of my very first recipes and I've now updated the photos so the ones beyond this point were updated on 26/07/18. This is still one of my all time favourite halloumi recipes and I hope you love it as much as I do!

This bake uses some of my all time favourite ingredients. Obviously halloumi is one of the most dreamy things in the world and I'm always on the hunt for new recipes to add to my repertoire.

I cook it pretty regularly and there are so many recipes for it on this site it’s hard to pick some real stand outs but I think using it in a halloumi curry was one of the most life changing things I’ve ever done (yeah, I said it, LIFE CHANGING) and this bake is one of those simple, store cupboard type recipes which I go back to again and again!

Where to buy halloumi?

It's available in most supermarkets, just look in the speciality cheese section of the fridge!

So I could probably never choose a favourite cheese because, let's be real, they all offer such special and different qualities but halloumi cheese is definitely up there as one of the cheeses I'd hate to live without.

It's also one of those brilliant ingredients that stops you feeling like you're missing out on anything when you're eating vegetarian.

It's a little salty, has a great texture and looks so invitingly awesome when it's gently fried and all crispy and brown.

This bake is full of fresh vegetables and herby flavour and it's probably my new favourite vegetarian dinner.

We eat veggie fairly regularly and this is exactly the kind of recipe we like to have on hand for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.

This easy dish starts with some chopped onions frying gently for a few minutes before you add chopped garlic and frying for a little longer.

Then courgette, tomatoes and spices are added and cooked for about 20 minutes with some tomato puree until everything is getting super soft and the tomatoes have released all their juices to make a lovely sauce.

Equipment you need to make this recipe...

Finally you need to add those slices of cheese on top and put the whole thing under the grill to get it all browned and toasty.

Once you're ready to eat sprinkle on some chopped fresh basil and bring the whole thing to the table to serve.

I served it with some crusty bread and fresh salad leaves and it was a lovely fresh and light meal perfect for a weeknight.Plus it's gluten free so great for the whole family.

Oh and the leftovers work great for lunch the next day hot or cold.

One thing to note is that I put a teaspoon of chilli flakes in here which I think goes great with the other flavours. If you're not a fan of spicy food it will still taste great if you leave it out or reduce the quantity!

If you're as in love with halloumi as I am then you need to head over to my complete guide to How to Cook Halloumi!

It's got tips on how to grill, bake and fry it as well as plenty of recipes to try out and even some fun little facts about everyone's favourite cheese🧀

Recipe

Tomato and Halloumi Bake

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Onion chopped

2 cloves Garlic crushed

2 Courgettes chopped

6 Medium Tomatoes chopped

1 tablespoon Tomato Puree

1 tablespoon Turmeric

1 tablespoon Cumin

1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika

1 teaspoon Chilli Flakes (adjust according to how spicy you like your food, it will still taste great without!)

Salt and Pepper

200 g Halloumi sliced

Handful Fresh Basil chopped

Instructions

Start by heating the oil in a frying pan which you can also use under the grill over a medium heat. Add the onion and fry for a few minutes. Add the garlic and cook for a little longer.

Once the onion and garlic has softened add the tomatoes and courgettes followed by the tomato puree and all the spices along with a good sprinkling of salt and pepper. Cook over a medium heat for 20 minutes until everything is softened and the tomatoes have released their liquid.

Heat the grill to medium high heat. Remove the pan from the heat and place the slices of halloumi across the top of the vegetables. Place under the grill for a few minutes until the cheese has browned. Sprinkle with basil before serving.

