Homemade Dairy-Free Peppermint Patties Recipe (2024)

As 2014 comes to a close, I’ve gotpart six of our Pure Chocolate Wisdom series, sponsored by Pascha Chocolate. I hand-picked Pascha Chocolate for Go Dairy Free, as it is made in a top allergen-free facility (dairy-free, nut-free, gluten-free, and even soy-free!), and is certified organic, vegan, fair trade, kosher, and non-GMO verified. They even offer 100% cacao chocolate chips that are suitable for paleo diets.

For the yearly wrap-up, I used wisdom from the prior posts in this series to create something simple, but amazing: all-natural, vegan, egg-free, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free and dairy-free peppermint patties!

Dairy-free peppermint patties are so fun to make. The filling dough comes together in minutes, and is easy to roll and cut, just like sugar cookies!

And then the dipping begins! My favorite technique for melting chocolate is easy, quick, and pretty much foolproof, plus it gives you the freedom to take your time as you dunk each slice.

The end result is so much fresher than store-bought peppermint patties, and unlike the York variety, these are free of corn, dairy, egg, and soy. Plus, you can make them into festive shapes to fit the season: hearts, trees, and yes, even gingerbread men…

Oops, one got away! No worries – it’s okay if he just needs some time to chill alone. These homemade dairy-free peppermint patties taste even better when made a day ahead – allowing the peppermint flavor time to mellow and meld.

Reader Raves

Thanks to Linda for sharing her feedback via Facebook on this recipe. She said, “I made a batch at thanksgiving and everyone said they tasted better then the ones in the stores.” Her friend Jill responded, “I am one of those people! Linda shared some with me and they were WAY better than the store bought ones.”

Special Diet & Ingredient Notes:Dairy-Free Peppermint Patties

By ingredients, this recipe is dairy-free / non-dairy, egg-free, gluten-free, grain-free, nut-free, peanut-free, soy-free, vegan / plant-based, and vegetarian. Just be sure to use brands and ingredient options in these dairy-free peppermint patties that suit your dietary needs.

I am sharing this recipe on Gluten-Free Wednesdays at Gluten Free Easily and Allergy-Free Wednesdays at Whole New Mom!

