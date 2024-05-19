Traditional English Crumpets|Homemade Recipe| Lovefoodies (2024)

These traditional English Crumpets are great for breakfast or anytime. Serve with your favorite jam, or eggs and bacon, delicious whichever way you like them! The recipe is easy to follow, foolproof, and will give you perfect crumpets. Crisp on the outside and fluffy inside. Serve warm with a generous spread of butter.
English crumpets are the best thing in the world! I love them, and these perfect warm crumpets are simply the best!
What is a Crumpet and what are Traditional English crumpets made of?
For those who might be wondering what crumpets are, they're a type of bread made from milk, water, yeast, and flour, and originate in the United Kingdom.
Crumpets are traditionally cooked on the stovetop, using a griddle pan, as you would a pancake.
These delicious classic crumpets are often eaten for breakfast or, as was popular many years ago, during Afternoon Tea. Although nowadays, that doesn't seem to be the case, and crumpets are more often eaten for breakfast or brunch, as you would toast.
What do you eat crumpets with?
First of all, you must eat crumpets with a good helping of butter over the tops. You need to put the butter on when the crumpets are hot, so the butter melts down all the holes in the crumpet That's part of the tradition!
However, how to eat crumpets will vary from person to person, some prefer sweet, some prefer savory toppings.In addition to the butter, you can add your favorite jam, syrup, or honey, or if you'd prefer something savory, some melted cheese or poached eggs on the top.
Further down the recipe, you'll see I've added some photos of the different ways you can eat your crumpets using some of the toppings mentioned.
If you're not familiar with crumpets, they can often be confused with English Muffins.
As you will see from the photo below, our English muffins are very different in appearance from our perfect warm crumpets. You'll see there are none of those characteristic holes in them, and they are more like a bread bun texture.
Crumpets truly are heavenly! So if you haven't seen or tried crumpets before, you simply must!
The recipe for our perfect warm crumpets might seem complicated when you read through it, but it is actually straightforward and very easy. In fact, I've made it foolproof so you will know exactly how to prepare and make crumpets at home.
There is a little time for the yeast to rise, but hey! In my opinion, 40 minutes for the yeast to work is fine when I know what I will get at the end.
So long as you follow the step by step instructions, along with the tips I give along the way, you will be able to make delicious crumpets which are golden brown on the outside, light and fluffy inside. So tasty!
How do crumpets have holes?
When preparing the crumpet batter, you will see a lot of air is incorporated, with the help of the yeast and allowing that to rise and get really bubbly.
Once you start to cook the batter, you will notice air bubbles form in the crumpets. These bubbles burst and you're left with holes where the air bubbles were. It will become more obvious when you cook these and can see for yourself the bubbles bursting.
You can take a look at the photos in Step 5 of the recipe at the air bubbles. You just need to make sure you follow it step by step and turn the crumpets over in the pan at the right time. So watch out for the bubbles appearing as they cook in the rings.
If you turn them too soon, before you see the bubbles appear, you won't get those characteristic holes like you see in crumpets.
Do I need to toast crumpets?
If you're making these from scratch and eating them whilst they're still hot from the pan, then there is no need to toast them.
If you are eating them from cold, or frozen, then you will need to toast them on both sides so they warm through and crisp up on the outside again. After all, you need them hot enough for that lovely butter to melt and drip down those holes!
I love these when they're hot from the pan, with a blob of butter and some jam spread on them.
If you're making a large batch, you can freeze a few and simply defrost and pop in the toaster before serving.
These crumpets are delicious with poached eggs on the top. See our great guide to making poached eggs.
So let's see how we make these fantastic warm crumpets.
Prep Time
50 minutes (includes yeast to work)
Cook Time
5 -6 minutes
Yield
8 -12
Ingredients
1 ¾ cups (225 g) plain flour (all purpose)
1 level teaspoon salt
1 level tablespoon dried yeast
1 level teaspoon caster sugar (regular sugar will also work)
½ pint (275 ml) milk (just over 1 cup. You may need a little more.)
6 Tablespoons cold water
You need some egg rings or metal rings to shape the crumpets when they are cooking. If you don't have any, use a clean shallow can with both ends removed. (like an empty tuna can)
I have to say, if you can get hold of Non-Stick Egg rings, they will be the best as the crumpets do tend to stick a little to the rings as they are cooking, so nonstick will make it easier. I found a good set of silicone rings from Amazon at a low price which would be perfect to use for making crumpets, fried eggs, English muffins, and pancakes!
In the recipe below, I used metal rings and also a large round cookie cutter shape as I couldn't find my silicone rings. (Just moved house!) They were a nuisance to use as the batter kept sticking to the metal, even though they had been oiled. So it meant having to clean the rings after each crumpet. I say silicone rings all the time!
Instructions
1. In a jug measure out the milk and place in the microwave for 80 seconds. It needs to be warm to touch and NOT hot.
Then add the 6 tablespoons of cold water, stir and then stir in the sugar and dried yeast and leave it in a warm place for 10-15 minutes till there is a good frothy head on it. (see photo)
2. Sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl, make a well in the center then, when the yeast mixture is frothy, pour it all in. Next use a wooden spoon or hand whisk, to work the flour into the liquid gradually and beat well at the end to make a perfectly smooth batter.
The batter should be like pouring consistency, a bit like drinking yogurt. Not thick. If it is too thick, add more milk until it is loose enough.
Cover the basin with a tea-towel and leave to stand in a warm place for about 45 minutes - by which time, the batter will have become light and frothy. (see photo).
Make sure you don't stir the batter. When the time is up, simply spoon into the rings as the instructions below.
3. Then we cook the crumpets: grease the insides of the egg rings well, and grease the frying pan as well before placing it over a LOW heat.
I put some vegetable oil in a bowl and keep it handy to brush the pan & rings.
4. Arrange the rings in the frying pan and, when the pan is hot, spoon 2 tablespoons of the crumpet batter into each ring. Depending on the size of your rings, the batter should be 1 inch high.
5. Let them cook for 4 or 5 minutes: First tiny bubbles will appear on the surface and then, suddenly, they will burst, leaving the traditional holes. See the two photos below
Do you see the difference in the bubbles in the two photos below?
When your crumpets look like the next photo below, this is when you need to take a knife and go around the inside to release the crumpet (it might have stuck to the ring) and carefully push the crumpet through onto the pan and then they are ready to carefully turn over.
See in the photo below, the bubbles have popped and there are now holes. It is at this point they are ready to be turned over.
Do not try this until you see the surface with holes, NOT BUBBLES!!! in it and it is starting to set. The bubbles burst and form holes.
It is when you see the holes and the surface begins to set, you need to release the crumpet from the ring and turn them.
Please be careful when touching the rings..they will be hot! So use a cloth.
6. Now take a large spoon and fork, lift off the rings and turn the crumpets over. Cook the crumpets on the second side for about 1 minute only.
Re-grease and reheat the rings and pan before cooking the next batch of crumpets.
Serve the crumpets while still warm, generously buttered. If you are making crumpets in advance, then reheat them by toasting lightly on both sides before serving.
I like my crumpets served warm, with jam, or with bacon and a runny fried egg on the crumpet.YUM!
We'd love to hear from you and what you thought of our perfect warm crumpets recipe. Did you make any changes or add some other goodies? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading and happy cooking!
Share your thoughts
-
Natashasays:
May 20th, 2018 at 1:33 pm
Thanks so much! I am a lover of all things English and have been trying to make some perfect crumpets for awhile now. The recipe that came with my rings was crap. I have tried others which were better than that first time, but yours is the best. Thanks for sharing your recipe and method. This is the only one that is actually comprehensive and works a treat!
-
Michellesays:
May 18th, 2018 at 5:47 pm
Is it possible to make the dough ahead of time, say overnight?
Thanks!
-
Lovefoodiessays:
May 18th, 2018 at 6:06 pm
Hi Michelle, to be honest, I’ve only ever made this on the same day so I wouldn’t like to say either way how it will be.
If you try it please do let us know if it works in case anyone else wants to make it the night before too!
Sorry I can’t be of much help with that!
-
-
Andreasays:
December 10th, 2017 at 12:23 pm
Fantastic recipe! Have now made them twice, didn’t change a thing. I have an induction hob so cooked them on number 5. You can’t rush the cooking for these wonderful crumpets and as long as you realise that you’ll be fine (for anyone who wants to know!).
-
Amysays:
November 11th, 2017 at 12:41 am
I’m an American who has been trying to get crumpets right for a few weeks now. I’m trying this recipe tomorrow, it will be batch #9 for me. Every time I cannot get them cooked through, they are always doughy in the middle. I think I’m either getting the temp or batter consistency (or both) wrong. I’m tearing my hair out at this point.
Is the heat about the same as for (American) pancakes? If you drop some water on the skillet, does it need to skitter around rapidly, or slowly? How slowly? We talking about 300degrees or closer to 400?
The batter -how thick? Like yogurt that is well stirred? Maybe heavy cream? Should it be like a pancake batter?
Any help is greatly appreciated I want to master crumpets and just have no frame of reference to go by.
-
Lorensays:
April 13th, 2017 at 12:26 am
Mine also turned out gummy and i just cant seem to cook it out :( ..if my mixture rose to high while waiting could that do it ?
-
Dionnesays:
June 22nd, 2016 at 2:29 am
Just made these for dinner…cuz why not…they turned out great!!
-
Jen Lsays:
April 3rd, 2016 at 9:36 pm
I made these today with a Gluten Free flour blend and they still turned out fantastic. Thanks for the recipe!
-
Lovefoodiessays:
April 3rd, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Hi Jen! That’s great to hear and so glad you took the time to tell us you used GF flour! Hopefully that will help others who are looking to adapt the recipe too.
-
-
Ellisays:
January 26th, 2016 at 10:18 pm
I like them warm with a blob of fresh cream and a spoon of caviar yum yum delishious can’t wait to try your version thanks for sharing!!!
-
Rika Susansays:
November 30th, 2015 at 10:20 am
Looks like we are in for a treat when I try these! Yummy pics!! I have never made crumpets with yeast, so about time to give it a go. Thanks!
-
Lovefoodiessays:
November 30th, 2015 at 10:49 am
Please enjoy!
-
-
Naziasays:
November 2nd, 2015 at 6:22 am
Hello,
Thank you for the recipe. I am making them now. I had to cook them longer than 5 min till I saw the holes. They came out looking good. However, the inside felt still kind of raw and gummy. Should I had more warm milk??
-
Lovefoodiessays:
November 2nd, 2015 at 9:28 am
Hi Nazia,
Thanks for writing in. I would not advise to add or change any of the ingredients. They are very precise to get you the perfect texture. What I would suggest is to simply cook them for longer, but make sure you use a very low heat so you don’t burn the tops and still have them raw inside. All cookers as you know will be a little different in how much heat they give, as well as the type of pan you use, and the inside should of course be cooked right through. When you make them, take one out of the pan when you think it might be cooked and just split it in half to test if you’re not sure, then you can pop it back in the pan for a little longer if needed. Once you get the hang of how long to cook for using your stove top then you will be perfect every time! So please do give them another go when you can, and they will be cooked perfect!
Hope that helps!
-
-
Lisasays:
May 31st, 2015 at 7:33 pm
I was surprised that you do not need to add baking soda. The yeast is doing all the work?
-
lovefoodiessays:
May 31st, 2015 at 7:54 pm
Hi Lisa, you are correct, the yeast is all that’s needed , and a little sugar which helps the yeast along. You can see in the photos , Step 1 & 2, all the bubbles. That is how it will look and there’s plenty of air going on, so absolutely no need for soda too. I also find, if you did add soda, the crumpets can sometimes have that baking soda taste if you know what I mean, (such as often the case when making Scones), so if you follow the recipe yours should come out just like you see in my photos. I’ve made these many times, and they always come out exactly as you see.
Hopefully you will get to try them soon, and please do let me know how you get on!
Have a super Sunday!
-
Lisasays:
May 31st, 2015 at 9:21 pm
They are not looking so good. Maybe I need to let the dough sit longer? It is very gummy when putting on the stove. I will try again this week and let you know.
-
lovefoodiessays:
May 31st, 2015 at 10:06 pm
Hi Lisa, did you wait until you saw all the bubbles in the batter? It is quite a loose batter, so I wonder if your’s might be too thick if you say it is gummy? Perhaps add a few tablespoons of warm milk to loosen it?
-
-
-
Dianasays:
March 15th, 2014 at 12:07 am
Is the yeast measurement correct? It just seems like an awful lot for 1 3/4 C. flour…I ordered the forms and I anxious to try them.
-
lovefoodiessays:
March 15th, 2014 at 12:12 am
Hi Diana, thanks for your question. Yes, the yeast measure is correct. I make these often, so don’t worry, they will come out perfect! You need the quantity of yest to help with the air that is characteristic of these crumpets (you will have seen the bubbles in the crumpets when they are cooking on the photos) So, yes, please don’t worry, the recipe works perfectly. Shout up if you get stuck and I will help you, Mary
-
Dianasays:
March 16th, 2014 at 1:35 am
Im making them in the morning…crossing fingers! Ive made butter sticks and Gnocchi today with great success.Anxious to start making these…Im thinking its going to be an early breakfast lol…Let you know how they turn out.
-
lovefoodiessays:
March 16th, 2014 at 9:26 am
They will be fine I am sure! Just remember not to turn them over until those bubbles on the surface ‘pop’ and become holes! Happy breakfast!
-
Dianasays:
March 16th, 2014 at 3:41 pm
LOVE them…they remind me of the fried bread my mother would make for me when I was a little girl….(only if she was making bread that is)..I think they are a cross between fried bread and an English muffin.My husband enjoyed them and said they are a keeper…Thanks so much for sharing. Ill be making them again SOON! :
-
Guestsays:
March 16th, 2014 at 3:35 pm
LOVE them…they remind me of the fried bread my mother would make for me when I was a little girl….(only if she was making bread that is)..I think they are a cross between fried bread and an English muffin.My husband enjoyed them and said they are a keeper…Thanks so much for sharing. Ill be making them again SOON! :)
-
lovefoodiessays:
March 16th, 2014 at 3:40 pm
Gosh, Diana, they look so beautiful! May I share your photo on my Facebook page?
Yes, they are a little like the English Muffins, but with holes! I love these crumpets toasted so the tops are crispy, and the middle is still soft. Delicious. I am so happy they turned out perfectly, and of course I am please hubby approves! How wonderful! Thank you for your feedback.
I also have a great English Muffin recipe which I made myself, if you would like to take a look here. Maybe hubby will like those too! Please take a look here : https://lovefoodies.com/english-muffins.html
-
Shirleysays:
March 16th, 2014 at 5:17 pm
Can you rice milk in stead of regular milk. We don’t drink regular milk so we don’t buy it.
-
lovefoodiessays:
March 16th, 2014 at 7:05 pm
Hi Shirley, yes, any type of milk will work. I’ve used almond and also soya milk before and they have come out perfect so I expect rice milk to be just as good!
-
Dianasays:
March 16th, 2014 at 6:54 pm
Absolutely..you have my permission to share anything I post.
-
lovefoodiessays:
March 16th, 2014 at 7:04 pm
Thank you so much!
-
-
-
Phyllis Dickens-Hankelsays:
August 10th, 2013 at 7:56 pm
If you don’t have rings, you could use the ring lids from your canning jars – it will just make small crumpets.
-
lovefoodiessays:
August 10th, 2013 at 8:27 pm
Hi Phyllis, You can use lids, however, for the crumpets to work, (with getting those lovely holes which is the most important thing when you make these), the depth or thickness of the crumpets should be 1 inch, so if your lids are not deep your crumpets wont be able to get the spongy texture and also the holes. The other thing which may be a problem is they may stick terribly to the lids, even with greasing, but you can give it a go? Otherwise, if you have a can, say from tuna or something, you can cut both ends out, and use the ring that way. I saw the rings are not too expensive if you consider buying some, and you can use them for pancakes, friend eggs, English muffins etc too, so maybe it would be worth it, of course if your budget allows.
mary
-
-
Shirleysays:
July 29th, 2013 at 8:52 pm
can you make the batter the night before?
-
lovefoodiessays:
July 30th, 2013 at 9:29 pm
Hi Shirley, I have to say I have never tried to make the batter the night before. my only concern is the air bubbles and whether they would still be there? We definitely need the air to get those crumpets full of holes when they cook. When you make the batter, you will see what I mean when I talk about the air in it, it really is full of air! if you do try it overnight, please report back as I would be very interested to know!
-
-
carol snydersays:
July 22nd, 2013 at 11:56 pm
I have been looking for a recipe for crumpets for ages. thank you thank you for posting this. as soon as i buy some yeast I will be making these.
-
lovefoodiessays:
July 23rd, 2013 at 1:05 am
Super! I hope you will enjoy them! Please be sure to grease the rings (unless you have non stick ones) well as that is the only bit of the recipe where you need to take a little care to release them. :) Enjoy!
-