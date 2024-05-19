Traditional English Crumpets|Homemade Recipe| Lovefoodies (2024)

These traditional English Crumpets are great for breakfast or anytime. Serve with your favorite jam, or eggs and bacon, delicious whichever way you like them! The recipe is easy to follow, foolproof, and will give you perfect crumpets. Crisp on the outside and fluffy inside. Serve warm with a generous spread of butter.

English crumpets are the best thing in the world! I love them, and these perfect warm crumpets are simply the best!

These delicious classic crumpets are often eaten for breakfast or, as was popular many years ago, during Afternoon Tea. Although nowadays, that doesn't seem to be the case, and crumpets are more often eaten for breakfast or brunch, as you would toast.

What do you eat crumpets with? First of all, you must eat crumpets with a good helping of butter over the tops. You need to put the butter on when the crumpets are hot, so the butter melts down all the holes in the crumpet That's part of the tradition! However, how to eat crumpets will vary from person to person, some prefer sweet, some prefer savory toppings.In addition to the butter, you can add your favorite jam, syrup, or honey, or if you'd prefer something savory, some melted cheese or poached eggs on the top. Further down the recipe, you'll see I've added some photos of the different ways you can eat your crumpets using some of the toppings mentioned.

If you're not familiar with crumpets, they can often be confused with English Muffins.

As you will see from the photo below, our English muffins are very different in appearance from our perfect warm crumpets. You'll see there are none of those characteristic holes in them, and they are more like a bread bun texture.

Crumpets truly are heavenly! So if you haven't seen or tried crumpets before, you simply must!

The recipe for our perfect warm crumpets might seem complicated when you read through it, but it is actually straightforward and very easy. In fact, I've made it foolproof so you will know exactly how to prepare and make crumpets at home.

There is a little time for the yeast to rise, but hey! In my opinion, 40 minutes for the yeast to work is fine when I know what I will get at the end.

So long as you follow the step by step instructions, along with the tips I give along the way, you will be able to make delicious crumpets which are golden brown on the outside, light and fluffy inside. So tasty!

How do crumpets have holes? When preparing the crumpet batter, you will see a lot of air is incorporated, with the help of the yeast and allowing that to rise and get really bubbly.

Once you start to cook the batter, you will notice air bubbles form in the crumpets. These bubbles burst and you're left with holes where the air bubbles were. It will become more obvious when you cook these and can see for yourself the bubbles bursting.

You can take a look at the photos in Step 5 of the recipe at the air bubbles. You just need to make sure you follow it step by step and turn the crumpets over in the pan at the right time. So watch out for the bubbles appearing as they cook in the rings.

If you turn them too soon, before you see the bubbles appear, you won't get those characteristic holes like you see in crumpets.

Do I need to toast crumpets? If you're making these from scratch and eating them whilst they're still hot from the pan, then there is no need to toast them. If you are eating them from cold, or frozen, then you will need to toast them on both sides so they warm through and crisp up on the outside again. After all, you need them hot enough for that lovely butter to melt and drip down those holes!

I love these when they're hot from the pan, with a blob of butter and some jam spread on them.

If you're making a large batch, you can freeze a few and simply defrost and pop in the toaster before serving.

These crumpets are delicious with poached eggs on the top. See our great guide to making poached eggs.

So let's see how we make these fantastic warm crumpets.

We'd love to hear from you and what you thought of our perfect warm crumpets recipe. Did you make any changes or add some other goodies? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading and happy cooking!

Recipe Card

Perfect Warm Crumpets Yield: 12 Prep Time: 50 minutes Cook Time: 6 minutes Total Time: 56 minutes How to make English Crumpets from scratch. Delicious served for breakfast or afternoon tea. Crisp and golden brown on the outside, light and fluffy inside Ingredients 1 ¾ cups plain flour, 225 g, all purpose

1 teaspoon level salt

1 tablespoon level dried yeast

1 teaspoon level caster sugar, regular sugar will also work

½ pint milk, 275 ml, just over 1 cup. You may need a little more.

In a jug measure out the milk and place in the microwave for 80 seconds. It needs to be warm to touch and NOT hot. Then add the 6 tablespoons of cold water, stir and then stir in the sugar and dried yeast and leave it in a warm place for 10-15 minutes till there is a good frothy head on it. (see photo) Sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl, make a well in the centre then, when the yeast mixture is frothy, pour it all in. Next use a wooden spoon or hand whisk, to work the flour into the liquid gradually and beat well at the end to make a perfectly smooth batter. The batter should be like pouring consistency, a bit like drinking yoghurt. Not thick. If it is too thick, add more milk until it is loose enough. Cover the basin with a tea-towel and leave to stand in a warm place for about 45 minutes - by which time, the batter will have become light and frothy. (see photo) Then we cook the crumpets: grease the insides of the egg rings well, and grease the frying pan as well before placing it over a LOW heat. I put some vegetable oil in a bowl and keep it handy to brush the pan & rings. Arrange the rings in the frying pan and, when the pan is hot, spoon 2 tablespoons of the crumpet batter into each ring. Depending on the size of your rings, the batter should be 1 inch high. Let them cook for 4 or 5 minutes: First tiny bubbles will appear on the surface and then, suddenly, they will burst, leaving the traditional holes. See photos. Please be careful when touching the rings..they will be hot! So use a cloth. Now take a large spoon and fork, lift off the rings and turn the crumpets over. Cook the crumpets on the second side for about 1 minute only. Re-grease and reheat the rings and pan before cooking the next batch of crumpets. Serve the crumpets while still warm, generously buttered. If you are making crumpets in advance, then reheat them by toasting lightly on both sides before serving. I like my crumpets served warm, with jam, or with bacon and a runny fried egg on the crumpet.YUM!

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 85Total Fat: 1gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 2mgSodium: 188mgCarbohydrates: 16gFiber: 1gSugar: 1gProtein: 3g