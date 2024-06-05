Traditional Irish Brown Bread Recipe (2024)

Published: • Modified: • by Author: Analida • Word count:1879 words. • About 10 minutes to read this article. • This post may contain affiliate links.
Irish Brown Bread is as typical as a pint of Guinness in Ireland. It is a close cousin, or stepbrother to my traditional Irish soda bread recipe made with white flour. This hearty sweet bread has a nice crunchy crust that is perfect to have with soups and stews!
Irish Brown Bread Background
Today traditional Irish soda bread and brown are equally popular but brown bread was initially more common because white flour was more expensive. People with less resources favored brown bread since it cost less to make. It is quick to make since it is a "quick bread" by using baking soda or sodium bicarbonate as a fast leavening agent combined with the butter milk. There is no need to wait and let the bread rise as you do with yeasted breads. The bread will rise in the oven as the soda and buttermilk react. Artisan bakeries take great pride in turning out delicious loaves of Irish brown bread today.
Traditional Irish brown bread was served and almost every meal on our recent trip to Ireland. Whether at a pub or restaurant, Irish brown bread was always present. "More bread please!" was a constant request.
Irish Brown Bread is delicious by itself, but even more so slathered with delicious Irish butter, and your favorite jam. Mmmmm Irish Butter, made from grass fed cow's milk. It's so creamy, yummm!
Irish Brown Bread is baked with a cross sliced on the top of the loaf with a very sharp knife. By cutting into the bread, the heat will be able to penetrate it and thus allow the center to cook well. On the superstitious side, the cross is to let the devil out!
Irish brown bread is great for dipping into a nice big bowl of Guinness Stew or Dublin Coddle. I could not imagine St. Patrick's Day without fresh bread and a nice soup or stew!
Ingredients
- Flour: This is an equal mix of whole wheat flour and white flour. Both are very easy to find.
- Buttermilk and Baking Soda: The acidity in the milk will react with baking soda to rise in the oven while baking. The buttermilk adds a slight tangy flavor too.
- Rolled Oats: These will give some texture to the loaf. I would avoid quick oats.
- Wheat Germ: This adds a bit of a more nutty flavor to the bread. You can swap this for wheat bran or ground flax seeds.
- Molasses: This gives the loaf its brown color and some sweetness. Some recipes use dark brown sugar but I prefer the molasses.
- Optional items: Add ½ cup of raisins, dried currants or cranberries for some added flavor.
Step by step photos
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients first: all purpose flour, whole wheat flour, rolled oats, salt, wheat germ and baking soda in a large bowl.
Step 2: Mix all the dry ingredients until thoroughly combined.
Step 3: Combine the liquid ingredients: Add the molasses to the buttermilk.
Step 4: Whisk to combine the molasses with the buttermilk.
Step 5: Make a "well" indentation in the dry ingredients and pour in the buttermilk mixture.
Step 6: Using a fork or spatula draw the dry ingredients into the center and combine.
Step 7: Coat your hands with flour and gently knead to form a soft dough.
Step 8: Form a ball on a floured surface.
Step 9: Press down on the ball until it is about 2 inches thick.
Step 10: Cut a deep cross over the top of the dough with a sharp knife. The dough is very dense so you will not need a loaf pan.
Step 11: Place the loaf on parchment paper on a baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes at 450°F, reduce to 400°F and bake another 20-25 minutes. Use an instant read thermometer and check if the middle of the loaf has reached 200°F. The baking time can vary so check the loaf a couple times. If you don't have an instant read thermometer use your oven mitts and tap the bottom of the loaf with a wooden spoon. You should hear a hollow sound when it is done. Allow the loaf to rest for 30 minutes on a wire rack before slicing.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long can I store the Irish brown bread?
You can keep this at room temperature for about 4-5 day. Keep it sealed in a container or zip-top bag to prevent drying.
Can I freeze Irish brown bread?
Yes, I actually like to freeze slices or even the whole loaf. Be sure to freeze in airtight freezer bags and it stores nicely for up to 3 months.
How do I know when the Irish brown is done when baking?
Insert an instant read thermometer and the middle of the loaf should read 200°F. You can also tap on the bottom it should sound hollow. Take it from the oven with mitts and I usually use a wooden spoon because it is hot and it if sounds hollow and not a dense "thud" it is done.
Why did my loaf not fully bake in the middle?
Be sure to flatten the loaf to about 2 inches and the diameter will be about 8 inches around. This helps the middle bake better and it will rise in the oven. Be sure your dough is not too wet to begin with. It should just come together and form a ball.
Can I add other flavors?
Sure, some readers have added 3 tablespoons of ground flax seed or a bit of honey to the dough with good success. I would add the honey to the wet ingredients before blending.
Which oats do I use?
I would use whole rolled oats, not the quick oats that are partially pre-cooked. The rolled oats will have more texture.
What if I don't have buttermilk?
You can quickly and easily make buttermilk from whole milk or 2% milk. Add 1 Tbsp of fresh squeezed lemon juice or distilled white vinegar to 1 cup of milk. Let this sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes to curdle. This recipe calls for 1 and ¾ cup buttermilk so use 1 Tbsp plus 2 tsp in 1 and ¾ cups of milk.
Why do I have to let the bread rest for 30 minutes before slicing?
I know it is tempting to slice and eat the bread right after it bakes but you need to wait. The moisture in the bread needs time to disperse and if you slice it the middle of the loaf will be gummy. Let it rest and your patience will be rewarded.
If you are looking for more Irish recipes to make for Saint Patrick’s Day or anytime at home here are a few of my favorites to try or bookmark for later.Irish butter cookiesare favorite melt in your mouth shortbread cookie recipe that does call for Irish butter, no substitutes. If you want to make a delicious soup for your family then you have to try Irish potato leek soup. A more unusual dish to try would be Irish pub style salmon tartlets with a nice smoky flavor and creamy texture.
If you are into authentic Irish drinks them you will want to check out the recipe and history ofIrish coffee and another interesting warm hot toddy like libation, theScailtin or Irish whiskey milk punch. Both of these will warm you up on a cold night!
Traditional Irish Brown Bread Recipe
This traditional moist Irish brown bread is great with breakfast, slathered with butter or a healthy dollop of jam.
Course: Bread
Cuisine: Irish
Keyword: homemade bread, Traditional Irish food
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes minutes
Servings: 12 people
Calories: 191kcal
Author: Analida Braeger
Ingredients
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 2 cups white flour
- 1 ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup rolled oats
- 2 tbsp wheat germ
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 ¾ cups buttermilk
- 2 Tbsp molasses
Instructions
Preheat oven to 450°F.
In a large bowl combine the dry ingredients: both flours, oats, wheat germ, salt and baking soda. Mix thoroughly all the dry ingredients.
Whisk buttermilk and molasses. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Pour in the buttermilk mixture.
Using a fork or spatula, stir gradually until combined. If it is dry, add 1 tbsp buttermilk at a time until it comes together.
With floured hands, knead into a ball.
Shape the dough into a circle and place on a lined baking sheet. Press flat to about 2 inches thick.It will form a round loaf about 8 inches in diameter.
With a sharp knife cut a deep cross on top of the ball.
Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes at 450°F. Reduce the heat to 400°F then bake for an additional 20-25 minutes or until the bottom of the bread sounds hollow when tapped.
Notes
Optional Flavors:
Add in ½ cup of raisins, dried currants or dried cranberries.
Add 2 tablespoons of honey for a sweeter bread.
Swap the wheat germ for ground flax seeds or wheat bran.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- How long can I store the Irish brown bread? You can keep this at room temperature for about 4-5 days. Keep it sealed in a container or zip-top bag to prevent drying.
- Can I freeze Irish brown bread? Yes, I actually like to freeze slices or even the whole loaf. Be sure to freeze in airtight freezer bags and it stores nicely for up to 3 months.
- How do I know when the Irish brown is done when baking? Use an instant read thermometer and check if the middle of the loaf has reached 200°F. The baking time can vary so check the loaf a couple times. If you don't have an instant read thermometer use your oven mitts and tap the bottom of the loaf with a wooden spoon. You should hear a hollow sound when it is done.
- Why did my loaf not fully bake in the middle? Be sure to flatten the loaf to about 2 inches and the diameter will be about 8 inches around. This helps the middle bake better and it will rise in the oven. Be sure your dough is not too wet to begin with. It should just come together and form a ball.
- Can I add other flavors? Sure, some readers have added 3 tablespoons of ground flax seed or a bit of honey to the dough with good success. I would add the honey to the wet ingredients before blending.
- Which oats do I use? I would use whole rolled oats, not the quick oats that are partially pre-cooked. The rolled oats will have more texture.
- What if I don't have buttermilk? You can quickly and easily make buttermilk from whole milk or 2% milk. Add 1 Tbsp of fresh squeezed lemon juice or distilled white vinegar to 1 cup of milk. Let this sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes to curdle. This recipe calls for 1 and ¾ cup buttermilk so use 1 Tbsp plus 2 tsp in 1 and ¾ cups of milk.
- Why do I need to let the bread rest for 30 minutes after baking?
I know it is tempting to slice and eat the bread right after it bakes but you need to wait. The moisture in the bread needs time to disperse and if you slice it the middle of the loaf will be gummy. Let it rest and your patience will be rewarded.
This recipe was adapted from: The Complete Irish Pub Cookbook
