Traditional Irish Farmhouse Recipes • all the classics! (2024)

Traditional Irish recipes from Irish stew, colcannon, and soda bread to rustic apple cake and homemade Irish Cream!

IRISH APPLE CAKE

This is an authentic old fashioned Irish apple cake, the kind that would be made throughout the apple harvest season all over Ireland, where every farmhouse has its own prized version of the recipe. It’s delicious with or without the traditional custard sauce.

IRISH OATMEAL SODA BREAD Rustic Irish soda bread made with oatmeal is delicious. It’s a miracle how this easy no-yeast, one bowl recipe bakes up into an authentic, crusty, artisan loaf. Serve for breakfast with butter and jam, or alongside any soup or stew.

CLASSIC FISH PIE

Delicious fish pie topped with mashed potatoes ~ I’m crazy for a great creamy fish pie. You can use all sorts of fish or shellfish in this uber comforting meal.

COTTAGE PIE

Cottage Pie and its cousin Shepherd’s Pie is as traditional as it gets. Cottage pie is traditionally made with ground beef, while shepherd’s pie is made with ground lamb. Serve with peas, Brussels sprouts, or a fresh salad.

DUBLIN CODDLE

One of my favorite of all Irish recipes! Onions, potatoes, sausages, and bacon (basically all the best things) get slow cooked together in this wonderful dish. The name comes from the fact that the ingredients were traditionally coddled or slowly cooked over a long period of time.

TRADITIONAL IRISH LEEK AND POTATO SOUP

Leek and potato soup is a traditional Irish recipe that has been popular in Ireland for many years. Its origins can be traced back to the Irish potato famine of the 1840s, when potatoes and leeks were two of the few ingredients that were readily available.

IRISH SODA SCONES

For an authentic Irish country breakfast, it doesn’t get more perfect than these scones, some Irish butter, and a dollop of homemade jam. This recipe comes from Darina Allen’s Forgotten Skills of Irish Cooking.

COLCANNON

Colcannon is a traditional Irish recipe made from mashed potatoes, butter, milk, and seasonal vegetables like cabbage and kale. In some regions, spring onions and bacon might also be added. Colcannon has been a staple in Irish kitchens since the 17th century.

CORNED BEEF

Classic cured beef brisket is perfect for corned beef and cabbage, and deli sandwiches!

CLOTTED CREAM SHORTBREAD

Crisp, buttery shortbread proves that dessert doesn’t have to be decadent to be fabulous. While Ireland can’t lay claim to the invention of shortbread, it’s a hugely popular snack. Irish variations include brown sugar shortbread, and oatmeal shortbread.

HOW TO MAKE IRISH COFFEE

It’s believed that the first Irish coffee was created in the 1940s by a bartender named Joe Sheridan who worked at the Foynes Airbase in County Limerick, Ireland.

GUINNESS BREAD

Have you got a couple of minutes? Why not make this almost too good to be true Guinness bread? Just whisk a few ingredients together in a bowl, pour in a bottle of Guinness, and stir it up. That’s all you need to do! It sounds crazy but the results speak for themselves. (You’ll have just enough time to fix yourself a cup of tea!)

A traditional Northern Irish potato cake made quick and easy in your cast iron skillet. Irish Boxty can be served with butter, bacon, sausage, or eggs and can be eaten as an accompaniment to a main meal or as a light snack.

IRISH BROWN BREAD

An ancient whole grain bread with a rustic texture and hearty flavor. This Irish recipe for brown bread has been passed down for generations. Its origin can be traced back to ancient Ireland when the Celts began baking flatbreads made with water and grains.

HOMEMADE IRISH CREAM

Because no Irish recipe round up would be complete without a little tipple ~ cheers!

NO CHURN BAILEY’S ICE CREAM

A dangerously easy no churn ice cream made with Bailey’s Irish Cream! Not sure if this is a traditional Irish recipe, but it should be! The history of Bailey’s Irish Cream dates back to 1974, when it was first introduced by a man named Tom Jago. He was inspired to create this unique cream liqueur after trying a concoction of whiskey, cream, and coffee made in a bar in Ireland.

This beef and onion pot pie with potato topping looks like it would be right at home on an Irish farmhouse table. Cooking with Guinness beer can add a rich and complex flavor to so many different kinds of dishes ~ I always keep a few bottles in my pantry.

Transform a plain loaf of bread into a sumptuous dessert by making classic bread pudding. I think I need to start putting whiskey caramel sauce on everything!

OVERNIGHT STEEL CUT OATS WITH WHISKEY BUTTER

This Irish style porridge is a fantastic way to treat house guests — or your own family — to a cozy, bed & breakfast style morning with little effort.Healthy porridge or oatmeal has been a staple of the Irish diet for centuries.

CHEDDAR AND BACON IRISH SODA BREAD A colorful ‘bacony’ twist on a simple Irish recipe for no-yeast soda bread. The habit of adding a little bit of bacon is a frugal way to enrich recipes and is classically Irish.

GUINNESS CAKE WITH IRISH CREAM FROSTING

If you thought Guinness cake was just a cute idea for St. Patrick’s Day, think again.Long story short, Guinness makes a better chocolate cake!

IRISH FISH CAKES WITH 30 SECOND TARTAR SAUCE

These fish cakes are made extra light and fluffy with mashed potatoes. And of course the creamy homemade tartar sauce takes them over the top. This kind of crispy fish cake is often served as a snack in pubs.

