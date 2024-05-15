Trini Roti - Flavour from the West Indies - Food Gypsy | Easy, Delicious Recipes for Your Busy Life. (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

In a catering kitchen, we’re not bound by static menus, each event we do has its own unique flavor, covering the globe from one side to the other. One day I could be making a French Rillette, the next a West Indian style curry Trini Roti from the deepest regions of the Caribbean.

Roti is street food, the West Indian answer to the sandwich, unleavened flatbread filled with a savory curry stew, also known as a ‘wrap roti’. Curry cooked low and slow over a charcoal fire loaded with goat, lamb, chicken, or seafood will wait, hot all day long, while the roti bread is cooked at the last minute and filled to make the curry equivalent of fast food.

From the Pro Kitchen to Your Kitchen

It’s not often I shoot and share a recipe from the big, shiny commercial kitchen. For one thing, it would be something of a conflict of interest to share trade secrets and Chef Devin Marhue’s recipes en masse. But sometimes, when cooking a dish that really turns my taste buds on, I ask if I might share it with readership and spread a little flavour joy.

This is a family recipe straight from Chef Devin’s diverse roots, in his personal recipe book it’s known as ‘Uncle Kalo’s Trini Roti’. A rich blend of spices complemented by typical Caribbean ingredients like taro root and coconut, that filled the kitchen with a West Indian aroma, to make Uncle Kalo proud. Nothing like being trusted with a family recipe and asked to make it from scratch with only a flavour outline and a little travel knowledge to go on. This challenge made my day and, with permission, I’m sharing a little taste with you.

A Voyage of Taste

Having explored Cuba, Jamaica, Belize, Barbados and ventured into the depths of Roatan, I’m no stranger to Caribbean spice. Each country has a distinct way of using ingredients, some add more heat, salt and curing and others lean toward curry and chutney. The cuisine of Trinidad and Tobago blends the influences of its peoples; Indian, African, Creole, Amerindian, European, Chinese and Lebanese to a counterbalance of sweet, heat, savory and spicy.

Notes on Taro

In the West Indies, Taro is called “dasheen”; and is cultivated and consumed as a staple. In Trinidad & Tobago,the leaves and stem are most often cooked and pureed into a thick liquid calledcallaloo, the country’s national dish, quite similar to creamed spinach. The root is starchy and mild, depending on the variety when it’s cooked it turns blue or remains creamy white.

Taro and potato starch act as a natural thickener in most Caribbean dishes, so there’s no need for flour or cornstarch to make a thick, creamy curry sauce. It also fries nicely and makes a terrific crisp or chip, we used taro sticks as a garnish for our Trini Roti, in the top photo.

OK, let’s cook us a West Indian curry!

Tradition & Taste

In Uncle Kalo’s traditional version of the Trini Roti, the cumin used is roasted cumin, making the curry sauce a darker yellow-brown and lending a slightly more pungent taste and aroma. You can pick up roasted cumin at your local Indian or Caribbean speciality store, or roast cumin seeds at home, in a saute pan over low heat until toasty brown, then grind with a mortar & pastel or coffee grinder when cool.

Serve, hot with an ice-cold cola and it’s just like being in the streets of Port of Spain.

