Aunty Jang's Pholourie Recipe (2024)

Last weekend, I invited Aunty Jang, Mummy’s youngest sister, to spend the weekend with me. We had lots of fun eating, walking on the beach, eating, walking on the beach, eating, and measuring the ingredients for this pholourie. [Several people requested this recipe and I am elated that it is finally ready.]

I vividly recall the parlour across the street from my primary school that sold the most delicious, melt-in-your-mouth pholourie. Every day I reserved money to buy a bag at lunchtime. Hot and smothered with sweet-boiled mango chutney , they disappeared before I crossed the street to return to school. It’s truly one of the best memories of my primary school days. [Funny how my happiest childhood memories revolve around food!

Pholourie is another very popular snack food in Trinidad. It’s soft, chewy, fluffy, and savory, similar in texture to a fritter.



Why Aunty Jang’s pholourie recipe? Aunty Jang inherited the gift of cooking from Nana (her father), who was usually called upon to cook at weddings and prayers in Trinidad. When he retired from that esteemed position because of his age, Aunty Jang assumed the responsibility. I have seen the lady knead what appeared to be hundreds of pounds of flour. When she moved to the US, she worked at several restaurants and is responsible for the large tray of pholourie at family gatherings. I am sure you would agree that she is highly qualified. Most importantly, Aunty Jang is the fun, carefree aunt, the one who dances, sings, and parties heartily. She is probably the one I inherited my tomboyishness from. In her fifties (I am not allowed to tell you whether it’s late or early 50’s lol) she was riding my daughter’s bicycle and playing “Skip It” with my kids. She is also the aunt who fearlessly drove anything with four wheels, which inspired me to want to drive too. The one with the outspoken faith who helped me find religion, which led me to spirituality, where I found God –within me.

Cover with two damp paper towels and allow it to rest until more than doubled in size, about 1-2 hours. [It will probably be more dense and chewy at the one-hour mark.] We waited 2 hours, and the pholourie was very light and airy.

Serve with mango, bandhania or tamarind chutney.

Serve with mango, bandhania or tamarind chutney. Wrap leftovers in a paper towel, place in a resealable bag or airtight container, and refrigerate, for up to one week.

Goes great with Boiled Mango Chutney too!

Enjoy,

Ria

Pholourie Pholourie is a popular snack food in Trinidad, characterized by its soft, chewy, fluffy and savory texture similar to that of a fritter. No ratings yet Print Pin Rate Course: Appetizer Cuisine: Caribbean, Indian, Trinidadian Keyword: dhal pholourie, Flour Pholourie, pholourie and chutney, Trini Pholourie, Trinidad Pholourie Prep Time: 1 minute minute Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Servings: 12 servings Calories: Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon brown sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon green seasoning

1 2/3 cups water warm

3 cups vegetable oil for frying, or as required Instructions In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients (flour, yeast, baking powder, turmeric, sugar, salt, green seasoning) except water.

Gradually add warm water and whisk "vigorously" with a fork until smooth and somewhat fluffy.

Cover dough with two damp paper towels and allow to rest until more than doubled in size, about 1-2 hours. It will probably be more dense and chewy at the one hour mark]. We waited 2 hours and the pholourie was very light and airy.

Heat 4 cups of oil in a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium heat.

When hot, but not smoking, use a regular “eating” spoon to scoop the batter and another spoon to help shape and drop it carefully into the pot. Alternatively, you may use your hand to scoop up the batter and squeeze it gently into the pot, pushing the batter into the oil with your thumb.or ice cream scoop. Oil hands or spoon before scooping out batter. Do not overcrowd the pot. Be gentle with the batter as you do not want to squeeze out the air bubbles.

Pholourie may flip by themselves in the pot, but move them back and forth using a slotted spoon to ensure even cooking. If the heat is too high they may brown quickly and appear cooked but the inside will be uncooked. If they start to brown too quickly, immediately lower heat.

When they feel light and are a light golden brown, remove to a paper towel lined tray. Break one to ensure that the inside is cooked.

Repeat the same process with the remaining batter.

Serve with mango or tamarind chutney. Wrap leftovers in a paper towel, place in a resealable bag or airtight container and refrigerate, up to one week. Video Notes Note: I tested this recipe using both organic and regular turmeric (referred to as "saffron" in Trinidad). ¼ teaspoon organic turmeric produced the same color as ½ teaspoon "Trinidad saffron"..