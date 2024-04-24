Aunty Jang's Pholourie Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe
Pholourie is another very popular snack food in Trinidad. It’s soft, chewy, fluffy, and savory, similar in texture to a fritter.
Other popular snack foods include saheena, kachori, aloo pie, fish pie, shrimp pie, doubles, chow, chicken and cheese puffs.
I vividly recall the parlour across the street from my primary school that sold the most delicious, melt-in-your-mouth pholourie. Every day I reserved money to buy a bag at lunchtime. Hot and smothered with sweet-boiled mango chutney, they disappeared before I crossed the street to return to school. It’s truly one of the best memories of my primary school days. [Funny how my happiest childhood memories revolve around food!
Last weekend, I invited Aunty Jang, Mummy’s youngest sister, to spend the weekend with me. We had lots of fun eating, walking on the beach, eating, walking on the beach, eating, and measuring the ingredients for this pholourie. [Several people requested this recipe and I am elated that it is finally ready.]
[Other popular Trinidad snacks]
Why Aunty Jang’s pholourie recipe? Aunty Jang inherited the gift of cooking from Nana (her father), who was usually called upon to cook at weddings and prayers in Trinidad. When he retired from that esteemed position because of his age, Aunty Jang assumed the responsibility. I have seen the lady knead what appeared to be hundreds of pounds of flour. When she moved to the US, she worked at several restaurants and is responsible for the large tray of pholourie at family gatherings. I am sure you would agree that she is highly qualified.
Most importantly, Aunty Jang is the fun, carefree aunt, the one who dances, sings, and parties heartily. She is probably the one I inherited my tomboyishness from. In her fifties (I am not allowed to tell you whether it’s late or early 50’s lol) she was riding my daughter’s bicycle and playing “Skip It” with my kids. She is also the aunt who fearlessly drove anything with four wheels, which inspired me to want to drive too. The one with the outspoken faith who helped me find religion, which led me to spirituality, where I found God –within me.
Some people use split peas flour or ground dhal in their recipe(see that recipe here), but when you buy pholourie nowadays, they are more than likely made using only flour, so that’s the recipe I am sharing today.
Do not be dismayed if they are not as round as in the photos. With lots of practice, they will become perfectly round… to match the perfectly round hips and belly you would get from eating too much, so enjoy them in moderation nah and doh worry too much about perfecting de shape [Trini talk].
Enjoy as a snack or serve as an appetizer at parties and other gatherings with raw mango chutney(click for recipe) or boiled mango chutney or tamarind chutney.
Aunty Jang’s Trinidad Pholourie Recipe
(Makes the amount seen in the picture plus a few more.)
WATCH VIDEO TUTORIAL:
Click here to view on You Tube
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon active dry yeast
1 teaspoon baking powder, preferably aluminum-free
½ teaspoon turmeric ( we only used ¼ tsp organic turmeric as seen in the pics but I increased it here)
1 teaspoon brown sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
1 tbs green seasoning
About 1 2/3 cups of warm water
About 4 cups of vegetable oil, for frying
Note: I tested this recipe using both organic and regular turmeric (referred to as “saffron” in Trinidad). ¼ teaspoon organic turmeric produced the same color as ½ teaspoon “Trinidad saffron”..So go figure.
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except water in a medium bowl.
Gradually add warm water and whisk “vigorously” with a fork until smooth and somewhat fluffy—see pic.
Cover with two damp paper towels and allow it to rest until more than doubled in size, about 1-2 hours.
[It will probably be more dense and chewy at the one-hour mark.]
We waited 2 hours, and the pholourie was very light and airy.
Heat about 4 cups of oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat.
When hot, but not smoking, use a regular “eating” spoon to scoop the batter and another spoon to help shape and drop it carefully into the pot. Alternatively, you may use your hand to scoop up the batter and squeeze it gently into the pot, pushing the batter into the oil with your thumb. Oil hands or spoon before scooping out batter—–you may use oil or water.
Do not overcrowd the pot.
Be gentle with the batter as you do not want to squeeze out the air bubbles.
Pholourie may flip by themselves in the pot but move them back and forth using a slotted spoon to ensure even cooking.
If the heat is too high they may brown quickly and appear cooked but the inside will be uncooked. If they start to brown too quickly, immediately lower heat.
When they feel light and are a light golden brown, remove to a paper towel-lined bowl. Break one to confirm that the inside is cooked.
Repeat the same process with the remaining batter.
Serve with mango, bandhania or tamarind chutney.
Wrap leftovers in a paper towel, place in a resealable bag or airtight container, and refrigerate, for up to one week.
How to Make Green Seasoning
Goes great with Boiled Mango Chutney too!
Enjoy,
Ria
Pholourie
Pholourie is a popular snack food in Trinidad, characterized by its soft, chewy, fluffy and savory texture similar to that of a fritter.
No ratings yet
Print Pin Rate
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Caribbean, Indian, Trinidadian
Keyword: dhal pholourie, Flour Pholourie, pholourie and chutney, Trini Pholourie, Trinidad Pholourie
Prep Time: 1 minute minute
Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes
Servings: 12 servings
Calories:
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon active dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon green seasoning
- 1 2/3 cups water warm
- 3 cups vegetable oil for frying, or as required
Instructions
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients (flour, yeast, baking powder, turmeric, sugar, salt, green seasoning) except water.
Gradually add warm water and whisk "vigorously" with a fork until smooth and somewhat fluffy.
Cover dough with two damp paper towels and allow to rest until more than doubled in size, about 1-2 hours. It will probably be more dense and chewy at the one hour mark]. We waited 2 hours and the pholourie was very light and airy.
Heat 4 cups of oil in a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium heat.
When hot, but not smoking, use a regular “eating” spoon to scoop the batter and another spoon to help shape and drop it carefully into the pot. Alternatively, you may use your hand to scoop up the batter and squeeze it gently into the pot, pushing the batter into the oil with your thumb.or ice cream scoop. Oil hands or spoon before scooping out batter. Do not overcrowd the pot. Be gentle with the batter as you do not want to squeeze out the air bubbles.
Pholourie may flip by themselves in the pot, but move them back and forth using a slotted spoon to ensure even cooking. If the heat is too high they may brown quickly and appear cooked but the inside will be uncooked. If they start to brown too quickly, immediately lower heat.
When they feel light and are a light golden brown, remove to a paper towel lined tray. Break one to ensure that the inside is cooked.
Repeat the same process with the remaining batter.
Serve with mango or tamarind chutney. Wrap leftovers in a paper towel, place in a resealable bag or airtight container and refrigerate, up to one week.
Video
Notes
Note: I tested this recipe using both organic and regular turmeric (referred to as "saffron" in Trinidad). ¼ teaspoon organic turmeric produced the same color as ½ teaspoon "Trinidad saffron"..
Pic of Toco, Trinidad