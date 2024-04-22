Easy Shortbread Recipe - Something Sweet Something Savoury (2024)

Jump to Recipe

You just need three ingredients to make this Easy Shortbread Recipe – butter, sugar and flour! This old fashioned shortbread is buttery, crisp and delicious.

Since we all can’t do very much at the moment, I’ve been spending a little time reading old family cookbooks for inspiration. They are falling apart at the spine, but I can’t bear to throw them out – they are part of my family history.

I have to say, it’s been pretty amusing reading the footnotes I wrote at the side of each recipe when I was little – it’s pretty clear I’ve been obsessed with food since childhood! Let’s just say I must have had some pretty elaborate 1960’s style dinner parties going on in my head…..

While reading my Gran’s 1950’s Good Housekeeping cookery bible (which has definitely seen much better days) I came across this wonderful recipe for shortbread and it truly is a new favourite. It is buttery, crisp and light.

I know I already have a recipe for Scottish shortbread with cornflour and icing sugar, but I have to be honest and say I now prefer this recipe.

if you prefer a crisp shortbread, this is the recipe for you. Shortbread made with cornflour is meltingly light, but it does tend to go quite soft after a couple of days. This shortbread is still crisp and delicious after a good ten days of baking – I don’t know if it keeps for any longer than that because ours is all gone!

tips for making this easy shortbread recipe and commonly asked questions

When a recipe such as shortbread has so few ingredients, it’s crucial to use the best you can get your hands on. For me this means using proper block butter – no margarine or spreads please!

You can use salted or unsalted butter in this shortbread recipe. Personally I always use salted for shortbread and I still add a little pinch of salt to the dough. If you’re using unsalted butter, you might want to add a larger pinch of salt.

My shortbread dough is too soft to work with!

If your dough is super soft, it’s advisable to chill it for about 20-30 minutes. I usually cut the dough in half and chill one half while rolling out the other. You could also chill the cut out shapes for 15-20 minutes before baking – this prevents the shortbread from spreading in the oven.

The dough isn’t coming together!

If you’re making the shortbread by hand, it might seem like the dough is never going to adhere. Keep going – I promise it will! Using an electric stand mixer or hand whisk will make the job much easier.

How long does this shortbread keep for?

The shortbread will keep for up to 10 days in an airtight tin – possibly longer!

looking for more old fashioned home baking recipes?

