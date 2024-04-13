Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This turkey noodle soup is the perfect recipe to make with leftovers after Thanksgiving or Christmas or whenever! Like a classic chicken noodle soup but made with chopped leftover turkey, it’s nourishing and filling and best of all, really quick and easy to make. Easy to make gluten-free.

Why This Soup Is So Good

This soup is so delicious and it’s the perfect way to make the most of your leftover turkey from Thanksgiving or Christmas

and it’s the perfect way to make the most of your leftover turkey from Thanksgiving or Christmas This recipe makes a huge batch , so it’s perfect if you have guests staying over the holidays.

, so it’s perfect if you have guests staying over the holidays. It’s really easy to make, hearty and nutritious with lots of fresh veggies.

Is This Recipe Healthy?

This recipe makes a large batch and is around 240 calories a serving. There’s a good helping of fresh veggies in here, and you can, of course, add any in that you have in your fridge. It’s dairy-free, there’s no added sugar and it’s low in saturated fat, so it’s a great nutritious meal.

Storage Suggestions

The beauty of this soup is that it keeps well and you can freeze it, so it’s a great way to use up that leftover turkey, even if you don’t feel like soup straight away!

Once you have made the soup, let it cool to room temperature. Place it into an airtight container and it will keep in the fridge for around 5 to 7 days. You can also freeze it and it will be good for 6 months.

Chef’s Tips

Feel free to add in any other veggies you like – mushrooms or brussel sprouts would work really well!

To make this dish gluten-free, simply use gluten-free pasta.

If you like brothier soup, add additional broth, as much as an additional 64 ounces because as time passes the noodles will continue to absorb the broth. You can add additional broth throughout the cooking process

Once the soup is made, be sure to taste and add seasoning so it’s just as you like it.

