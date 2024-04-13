Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (2024)

Home Blog Course Soup Recipes

Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (1)

Cheryl MalikPosted: 11/20/19Updated: 04/11/23

5

/5 12 Comments

Jump to Recipe

DFDairy Free

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This turkey noodle soup is the perfect recipe to make with leftovers after Thanksgiving or Christmas or whenever! Like a classic chicken noodle soup but made with chopped leftover turkey, it’s nourishing and filling and best of all, really quick and easy to make. Easy to make gluten-free.

Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (2)

This hearty and warming soup is just like a classic traditional chicken noodle soup, but it makes the most of those Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey leftovers. It’s so easy to make, all in one pot, and it’s a real crowd-pleaser. All soups should taste this good!

Why This Soup Is So Good

  • This soup is so delicious and it’s the perfect way to make the most of your leftover turkey from Thanksgiving or Christmas
  • This recipe makes a huge batch, so it’s perfect if you have guests staying over the holidays.
  • It’s really easy to make, hearty and nutritious with lots of fresh veggies.

Is This Recipe Healthy?

This recipe makes a large batch and is around 240 calories a serving. There’s a good helping of fresh veggies in here, and you can, of course, add any in that you have in your fridge. It’s dairy-free, there’s no added sugar and it’s low in saturated fat, so it’s a great nutritious meal.

Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (3)

Storage Suggestions

The beauty of this soup is that it keeps well and you can freeze it, so it’s a great way to use up that leftover turkey, even if you don’t feel like soup straight away!

Once you have made the soup, let it cool to room temperature. Place it into an airtight container and it will keep in the fridge for around 5 to 7 days. You can also freeze it and it will be good for 6 months.

Chef’s Tips

  • Feel free to add in any other veggies you like – mushrooms or brussel sprouts would work really well!
  • To make this dish gluten-free, simply use gluten-free pasta.
  • If you like brothier soup, add additional broth, as much as an additional 64 ounces because as time passes the noodles will continue to absorb the broth. You can add additional broth throughout the cooking process
  • Once the soup is made, be sure to taste and add seasoning so it’s just as you like it.
Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (4)

More Delicious and Healthy Soup Recipes

  • Instant Pot Tomato Soup (Whole30, vegan)
  • Broccoli Cheese Soup (paleo, Whole30, vegan)
  • Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup
  • Chicken Rice Soup
  • Beef Noodle Soup
  • Lemony Chicken Vegetable Soup

Hey – you’ve made it this far, so now we’re basically best friends! If you make this recipe, I’d love for you to give it a quick review & star rating ★ below. Make sure you follow me on Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and Facebook, too!

Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (5)

5 from 8 votes

Turkey Noodle Soup

This turkey noodle soup is the perfect recipe to make after Thanksgiving or Christmas or whenever! Like a classic chicken noodle soup but made with chopped leftover turkey,

8 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup carrots peeled and sliced thin (about 1 1/2 large carrots)
  • 1 cup celery sliced thin (about 2 stalks)
  • 1 cup sweet Vidalia or yellow onion peeled and diced small (about 1 medium onion)
  • 4 garlic cloves minced
  • 10-12 cups chicken broth plus more if desired
  • 2 bay leaves
  • ½ tsp dried thyme leaves
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon pepper or to taste
  • 10 ounces wide egg noodles or your favorite noodles or pasta
  • 2 cups shredded cooked turkey
  • 4 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • salt to taste

Instructions

  • Add the oil to a large Dutch oven or stockpot and heat over medium-high heat to warm.

  • Add the carrots, celery, onion, and sauté for about 7 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften. Stir occasionally.

  • Add the garlic and sauté for another 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Add the chicken broth, bay leaves, thyme, oregano, pepper, and bring to a boil. Boil gently for about 5 minutes or until the vegetables are fork-tender. Note – If you like brothier soup, add additional broth, as much as an additional 64 ounces because as time passes the noodles will continue to absorb broth.

  • Add the egg noodles and boil the soup for about 10 minutes, or until noodles are soft and cooked through. At any time while making the soup, if the overall liquid level is lower than you like and you prefer more broth, adding a cup or two of water is okay. At the end you just need to adjust the salt level to taste.

  • Add the chicken, parsley, optional lemon juice (brightens up the flavor), and boil 1 to 2 minutes, or until chicken is warmed through.

  • Taste soup and add salt to taste. I added about 1 tablespoon but this will vary based on how salty the brand of chicken broth used is, how salty the rotisserie chicken is, and personal preference.

  • Make any necessary seasoning adjustments (i.e. more salt, pepper, herbs, etc.), remove the bay leaves, and serve immediately.

  • Soup will keep airtight in the fridge for 5 to 7 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 238kcal, Protein: 12g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 48mg, Sodium: 1425mg, Potassium: 507mg, Total Carbs: 31g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 3g, Net Carbs: 29g, Vitamin A: 2934IU, Vitamin C: 27mg, Calcium: 55mg, Iron: 2mg

Number of total servings shown is approximate. Actual number of servings will depend on your preferred portion sizes.

Nutritional values shown are general guidelines and reflect information for 1 serving using the ingredients listed, not including any optional ingredients. Actual macros may vary slightly depending on specific brands and types of ingredients used.

To determine the weight of one serving, prepare the recipe as instructed. Weigh the finished recipe, then divide the weight of the finished recipe (not including the weight of the container the food is in) by the desired number of servings. Result will be the weight of one serving.

© Author: Cheryl Malik

Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (6)

Meet Cheryl Malik

In addition to being a certified health coach, certified yoga instructor, and mom of 3, Cheryl is also the recipe developer, editor-in-chief, food photographer, and passionate foodie behind 40 Aprons. Having spent the last 10+ years as a food blogger, she's become known for her flavorful recipes, detailed instructions, gorgeous photography, and down-to-earth approach to food and cooking in general.

Read more...

You may also like...

  • Dreamy Instant Pot Chicken and Rice

  • Mexican Chicken Soup

  • Creamy Tomato Chicken Soup

See Also
Caramelized Onion Puff Pastry Bites Recipe | Little Spice Jar

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (9)Jenny says

    Easy and delicious recipe for our leftover turkey!Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (10)

    Reply

    • Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (11)Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says

      I totally agree! So glad you enjoyed it, Jenny!

      Reply

  2. Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (12)Lorenna Winger says

    This soup was so delicious. I am allergic to certain foods and spices so I am learning the alternatives to the spice I can’t have. So I followed the recipe to a T except for the oregano is used “Marjoram spice”, for the thyme “no alternatives”, for the Chicken broth I used “ vegetable broth”, it turned out great and my mother and I enjoyed it. Thanks for the recipe.Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (13)

    Reply

    • Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (14)Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says

      Hi, Lorenna! So glad you and your mother enjoyed it! Thank you for sharing! 😊

      Reply

  3. Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (15)Jess says

    This was hands down the highlight of this year’s thanksgiving week! Everyone loved it and didn’t know I used my mother in laws failed turkey (dry and sad) ♥️.Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (16)

    Reply

    • Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (17)Molly | 40 Aprons Team says

      The best way to give life back to some dry and sad turkey! So glad everyone enjoyed! Thanks so much for the review!

      Reply

  4. Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (18)Val says

    Just made..cannot wait to serve tonight!Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (19)

    Reply

    • Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (20)Molly | 40 Aprons Team says

      Yay! Hope it was amazing! Thanks so much for the review, Val!

      Reply

  5. Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (21)Shannon says

    This soup was so yummy with our leftover smoked turkey. I even added in some leftover turkey gravy. It added a little richness to the broth. My husband and son loved it, 2 bowls each, two nights in a row.Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (22)

    Reply

    • Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (23)Anna Claire | 40 Aprons Team says

      That’s how you know a recipe is a hit! So glad y’all enjoyed it. 🙂Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (24)

      Reply

  6. Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (25)Jean says

    Very easy recipe. I reduced the amount of noodles to about 8 oz and left out the lemon juice. It was super delicious and a big hit with husband and young kids. Will definitely make this again. Thank you!Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (26)

    Reply

  7. Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (27)STEPHANIE JAROS says

    Love this recipe.Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (28)

    Reply

Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Zucchini and Bacon Slice Recipe - Cook it Real Good
Pennsylvania Dutch Corn Fritters Recipe - Amish Heritage
Cosy Winter Shoes To Invest In (That Aren't Boots)
Rishi Sunak criticised for wearing 'shoe of the moment' Adidas Sambas
Latest Posts
20 Minutes Mongolian Chicken Recipe
Dill Pickle Chicken Fritters - The Best Keto Recipes
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 6633

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.