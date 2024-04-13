Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe (2024)

Home Blog Course Soup Recipes
Cheryl MalikPosted: 11/20/19Updated: 04/11/23
5
5
Jump to Recipe
DFDairy Free
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.
This turkey noodle soup is the perfect recipe to make with leftovers after Thanksgiving or Christmas or whenever! Like a classic chicken noodle soup but made with chopped leftover turkey, it’s nourishing and filling and best of all, really quick and easy to make. Easy to make gluten-free.
This hearty and warming soup is just like a classic traditional chicken noodle soup, but it makes the most of those Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey leftovers. It’s so easy to make, all in one pot, and it’s a real crowd-pleaser. All soups should taste this good!
Why This Soup Is So Good
- This soup is so delicious and it’s the perfect way to make the most of your leftover turkey from Thanksgiving or Christmas
- This recipe makes a huge batch, so it’s perfect if you have guests staying over the holidays.
- It’s really easy to make, hearty and nutritious with lots of fresh veggies.
Is This Recipe Healthy?
This recipe makes a large batch and is around 240 calories a serving. There’s a good helping of fresh veggies in here, and you can, of course, add any in that you have in your fridge. It’s dairy-free, there’s no added sugar and it’s low in saturated fat, so it’s a great nutritious meal.
Storage Suggestions
The beauty of this soup is that it keeps well and you can freeze it, so it’s a great way to use up that leftover turkey, even if you don’t feel like soup straight away!
Once you have made the soup, let it cool to room temperature. Place it into an airtight container and it will keep in the fridge for around 5 to 7 days. You can also freeze it and it will be good for 6 months.
Chef’s Tips
- Feel free to add in any other veggies you like – mushrooms or brussel sprouts would work really well!
- To make this dish gluten-free, simply use gluten-free pasta.
- If you like brothier soup, add additional broth, as much as an additional 64 ounces because as time passes the noodles will continue to absorb the broth. You can add additional broth throughout the cooking process
- Once the soup is made, be sure to taste and add seasoning so it’s just as you like it.
More Delicious and Healthy Soup Recipes
- Instant Pot Tomato Soup (Whole30, vegan)
- Broccoli Cheese Soup (paleo, Whole30, vegan)
- Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup
- Chicken Rice Soup
- Beef Noodle Soup
- Lemony Chicken Vegetable Soup
5 from 8 votes
Turkey Noodle Soup
Prep:10 minutes minutes
Cook:25 minutes minutes
Total:35 minutes minutes
This turkey noodle soup is the perfect recipe to make after Thanksgiving or Christmas or whenever! Like a classic chicken noodle soup but made with chopped leftover turkey,
8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup carrots peeled and sliced thin (about 1 1/2 large carrots)
- 1 cup celery sliced thin (about 2 stalks)
- 1 cup sweet Vidalia or yellow onion peeled and diced small (about 1 medium onion)
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- 10-12 cups chicken broth plus more if desired
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ tsp dried thyme leaves
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon pepper or to taste
- 10 ounces wide egg noodles or your favorite noodles or pasta
- 2 cups shredded cooked turkey
- 4 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- salt to taste
Instructions
Add the oil to a large Dutch oven or stockpot and heat over medium-high heat to warm.
Add the carrots, celery, onion, and sauté for about 7 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften. Stir occasionally.
Add the garlic and sauté for another 1 to 2 minutes.
Add the chicken broth, bay leaves, thyme, oregano, pepper, and bring to a boil. Boil gently for about 5 minutes or until the vegetables are fork-tender. Note – If you like brothier soup, add additional broth, as much as an additional 64 ounces because as time passes the noodles will continue to absorb broth.
Add the egg noodles and boil the soup for about 10 minutes, or until noodles are soft and cooked through. At any time while making the soup, if the overall liquid level is lower than you like and you prefer more broth, adding a cup or two of water is okay. At the end you just need to adjust the salt level to taste.
Add the chicken, parsley, optional lemon juice (brightens up the flavor), and boil 1 to 2 minutes, or until chicken is warmed through.
Taste soup and add salt to taste. I added about 1 tablespoon but this will vary based on how salty the brand of chicken broth used is, how salty the rotisserie chicken is, and personal preference.
Make any necessary seasoning adjustments (i.e. more salt, pepper, herbs, etc.), remove the bay leaves, and serve immediately.
Soup will keep airtight in the fridge for 5 to 7 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 238kcal, Protein: 12g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 48mg, Sodium: 1425mg, Potassium: 507mg, Total Carbs: 31g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 3g, Net Carbs: 29g, Vitamin A: 2934IU, Vitamin C: 27mg, Calcium: 55mg, Iron: 2mg
Number of total servings shown is approximate. Actual number of servings will depend on your preferred portion sizes.
Nutritional values shown are general guidelines and reflect information for 1 serving using the ingredients listed, not including any optional ingredients. Actual macros may vary slightly depending on specific brands and types of ingredients used.
To determine the weight of one serving, prepare the recipe as instructed. Weigh the finished recipe, then divide the weight of the finished recipe (not including the weight of the container the food is in) by the desired number of servings. Result will be the weight of one serving.
© Author: Cheryl Malik
Meet Cheryl Malik
In addition to being a certified health coach, certified yoga instructor, and mom of 3, Cheryl is also the recipe developer, editor-in-chief, food photographer, and passionate foodie behind 40 Aprons. Having spent the last 10+ years as a food blogger, she's become known for her flavorful recipes, detailed instructions, gorgeous photography, and down-to-earth approach to food and cooking in general.
Read more...
You may also like...
Dreamy Instant Pot Chicken and Rice
Mexican Chicken Soup
Creamy Tomato Chicken Soup
Reader Interactions
Leave a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Jenny says
Easy and delicious recipe for our leftover turkey!
Reply
Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says
I totally agree! So glad you enjoyed it, Jenny!
Reply
Lorenna Winger says
This soup was so delicious. I am allergic to certain foods and spices so I am learning the alternatives to the spice I can’t have. So I followed the recipe to a T except for the oregano is used “Marjoram spice”, for the thyme “no alternatives”, for the Chicken broth I used “ vegetable broth”, it turned out great and my mother and I enjoyed it. Thanks for the recipe.
Reply
Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says
Hi, Lorenna! So glad you and your mother enjoyed it! Thank you for sharing! 😊
Reply
Jess says
This was hands down the highlight of this year’s thanksgiving week! Everyone loved it and didn’t know I used my mother in laws failed turkey (dry and sad) ♥️.
Reply
Molly | 40 Aprons Team says
The best way to give life back to some dry and sad turkey! So glad everyone enjoyed! Thanks so much for the review!
Reply
Val says
Just made..cannot wait to serve tonight!
Reply
Molly | 40 Aprons Team says
Yay! Hope it was amazing! Thanks so much for the review, Val!
Reply
Shannon says
This soup was so yummy with our leftover smoked turkey. I even added in some leftover turkey gravy. It added a little richness to the broth. My husband and son loved it, 2 bowls each, two nights in a row.
Reply
Anna Claire | 40 Aprons Team says
That’s how you know a recipe is a hit! So glad y’all enjoyed it. 🙂
Reply
Jean says
Very easy recipe. I reduced the amount of noodles to about 8 oz and left out the lemon juice. It was super delicious and a big hit with husband and young kids. Will definitely make this again. Thank you!
Reply
STEPHANIE JAROS says
Love this recipe.
Reply